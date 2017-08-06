Jason Industries' (JASN) CEO Brian Kobylinski on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jason Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 3, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Chad Paris - IR

Brian Kobylinski - CEO

Sarah Lauber - CFO

Analysts

Saurabh Kapadia - Corre Partners

Chad Paris

Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for the Jason Industries Second Quarter 2017 Conference Call to discuss our earnings results. If you have not received the slide presentation for today's call, you can access it on our Investor Relations website at investors.jasoninc.com and following the link to our Events & Presentations page.

With me today is Brian Kobylinski, our Chief Executive Officer; and Sarah Lauber, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin this morning, please be advised that this call will involve forward-looking statements regarding the company and its businesses, as noted on Slide 2 of today's presentation. The company's actual results could differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to several important factors described in the company's latest SEC filings. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made during this call.

We will begin this morning with our CEO, Brian Kobylinski. Koby?

Brian Kobylinski

Thanks, Chad. And thank you on the call for joining us.

We had a positive second quarter, and as shown on Slide 4, our Q2 results provide both an example of the opportunity adjacent and also serve to reinforce the actions we are taking. We met our expectations and took another step towards delivering to our full year commitments, despite uneven end markets and a stubborn top line.

We were able to improve our gross profit, operating profit and adjusted EBITDA in the face of reduced sales. Most importantly, the actions we executed and strong cash flow we generated enabled us to reduce our debt leverage by 0.5 of a turn during the quarter. Now that a number of our targeted actions have been successfully completed, we are adding select new initiatives that will continue to help simplify our business, grow our top line, and further improve margins.

Three headlines for today we want you to take away. One, we intend to complete the Acoustics European divestiture in the third quarter. Two, we are focused on cash and delevering, and three, we are standing behind our 2017 EBITDA guidance for our ongoing operations despite declining volumes related to challenged end markets.

I'm going to turn the call over to Sarah to cover our financial results, and I will follow with a business update and provide our outlook later. Sarah?

Sarah Lauber

Thank you, Koby. Good morning, everyone.

Our second quarter financial results as compared to 2016 are on Slide 6. Sales of $172.5 million reflect a decrease of 7.1%. On a constant currency basis, we had organic sales decline of 3.7% and an additional 2.1% decline related to exiting noncore businesses.

Operating profit of $9.9 million or 5.7% increased $2.8 million or 190 basis points versus prior year, primarily from improved operational results in acoustics, lower SG&A expenses and lower restructuring expense.

Adjusted EBITDA of $20.6 million or 11.9% reflects a 180 basis point improvement over prior year on a lower revenue base. Adjusted EBITDA increased $1.8 million, which includes cost reduction program savings of $2.4 million, significantly lower SG&A spend, and operational improvements, partially offset by lower volumes.

The second quarter results strongly demonstrate the success of our margin expansion program with 110 of the 180 basis point improvement resulting from our cost reduction program and exit of noncore low margin product lines.

The second quarter sales results by business are shown on Slide 7. Sales in the quarter were below our expectations. Let me give you a little color by business.

Total finishing sales of $49.8 million decreased $3.4 million or 6.4% over the prior year, which includes unfavorable foreign currency translation of 3.7% and 2.6% due to the exit of our Brazil location.

As we continue to roll out in 80/20 pricing initiatives to address low margin business, we're seeing downward pressure on organic sales as some customers move to lower cost, lower quality alternatives.

We are committed to improving margins in the long-term by pricing our products and solutions for the quality and value they provide despite some short-term sales impacts. Component sales of $21.7 million decreased $2.9 million, or 11.9%, of which 9.9% related to the exit of noncore discontinued product lines.

As expected, sales to our railcar customers are lower than prior year, reflecting declines that started in the second half of 2016, contributing to our 2% organic sales decline. We also experienced continued strength within smart utility meter volumes somewhat offsetting these declines.

Seating sales in the second quarter were $44.9 million, an increase of $200,000, or 0.5%. Organic sales increased 1%, driven by improved pricing and gains in heavy industry and power sports, offset by declines in heavy motorcycles and turf care.

Acoustics sales of $56.1 million decreased $7.1 million or 11.3% due to weakened light vehicle demand and continued plant shutdowns as auto manufacturers continue to monitor and adjust production to manage dealer inventory. While our guidance anticipated a decline in acoustics sales, the slowdown in the second quarter was steeper than expected.

Our adjusted EBITDA results by business are shown on Slide 8. Three of our 4 businesses expanded their margins on relatively flat to lower volumes. In finishing, adjusted EBITDA was $7.3 million or 14.7% of net sales, a decrease of $300,000 from the prior year or an increase of 30 basis points. Finishing margins benefit from SG&A cost reductions, the Brazil exit, and 80/20 initiatives.

In Components, adjusted EBITDA was $2.5 million, or 11.3% of net sales, a decline of $900,000 versus prior year, driven primarily from lower volumes on higher margin rail products, lower labor productivity and increased steel prices.

In Seating, adjusted EBITDA was $5.9 million or 13.1% of net sales, an increase of $300,000 from prior year or an increase of 50 basis points, driven by cost reduction savings and lower SG&A spend.

In Acoustics, adjusted EBITDA was $8 million or 14.2% of net sales, realizing a 350 basis point increase over prior year on a greater than 11% organic volume decline. The improvement was realized due to improved material and labor productivity, cost reduction program savings, and partially offset by lower volumes.

Lastly, corporate expenses of $3.1 million were $1.5 million lower due to reduced consulting spend. We still expect corporate expenses to be approximately $14 million for the year, down from $17.6 million in the prior year.

Our financial position at the end of the second quarter is shown on Slide 9. Both total liquidity of $101.1 million and total debt of $430.7 million are improved versus prior quarter and versus prior year. Net debt of $375.7 million declined $20.9 million versus prior quarter.

Our net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio decreased a half turn to 5.7x at the end of the quarter. Our focus on cash and delevering is evident in the progress achieved this quarter, which includes a successful sale leaseback, repurchase of second lien debt and strong free cash flow.

We closed on a sale leaseback of our Libertyville, Illinois facility, shortly after the end of the first quarter. As a reminder, this facility is a long-term strategic location for our Metalex business and is the receiving facility for the current plant consolidation.

Net proceeds from the sale of $5.6 million were received in the second quarter. We repurchased $8 million of second lien debt for $6.1 million in the second quarter. This action improves leverage, lowers our variable interest rate exposure and reduces annual interest expense.

Operating cash flow for the first half was $20.9 million with $13.7 million in free cash flow. The year-over-year increase of $7.7 million in free cash flow is the result of higher adjusted EBITDA, lower capital and restructuring spending and a noncash preferred dividend.

Overall, we are very pleased with second quarter results and our progress on expanding our margins and generating cash in what has been lower than expected end markets. We are adjusting our guidance for the expected third quarter sale of Acoustics European operations with an estimated impact of $10 million in net sales and $1 million of adjusted EBITDA.

For our ongoing operations, our 2017 sales guidance now reflects further declines in expected North American automotive production. However, we expect to mitigate the EBITDA impact of these lower volumes through management of SG&A spend and improved operating efficiencies.

For 2017, we expect net sales of $625 million to $640 million and adjusted EBITDA of $63 million to $66 million. Our expected capital expenditures are now 2.6% and free cash flow remains at $9 million to $13 million. This guidance drives net debt to adjusted EBITDA guidance to between 5.6x to 6x.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Koby to provide more insight on our operational update.

Brian Kobylinski

Thanks, Sarah.

Slide 12 summarizes what we are seeing in the market and experiencing on our sales line. There were slight changes during the quarter. Weakening conditions in our heavy-duty motorcycle and automotive markets are offsetting the slightly stronger general industrial and stable turf care landscape.

Finishing organic growth was flat during the quarter. Steel production is up 2% year-over-year and economic activity in the manufacturing sector expanded during quarter two.

However, automotive destocking activity that we experienced in our acoustics business is beginning to impact deeper levels in the supply chain.

Some of our finishing customers serve auto OEMs and more significantly Tier 2 and MRO demand. This creates a bit of a lag effect that we are beginning to experience with a portion of our business.

Additionally, as Sarah noted, our organic sales in this business are impacted by strategic 80/20 pricing initiatives.

Components revenue was less worse as our organic percentage decline improved 600 basis points sequentially in the quarter. Smart meter demand remained healthy and we picked up a bit of rail market share in the quarter.

Seating organic revenue was positive for the first time in a year despite the well publicized challenges in heavy-duty motorcycles. Strong turf care and heavy industry demand helped drive growth from negative 8% in quarter 1 to positive 1% in quarter two.

We were able to post improved profit margins year-over-year, but frankly, expected better flow through on our incremental sales. We continue to have work to do in this business to drive further improvement.

Unfortunately, automotive market softened throughout the quarter as manufacturers' efforts to curtail production were not enough to significantly reduce dealer levels of inventory. The current 73 days of light vehicle inventory on hand are 15% higher than what is deemed healthy.

Our revenue was weaker than expected, but our team continues to do a great job managing the operations and increasing our flexibility and efficiency, and this has enabled us to post a 350 basis point EBITDA improvement on $7 million worth of lower sales.

Our lean transformation summarized on Slide 13 continues and our team is posting solid results in the way of cost reductions, margin enhancement and project execution. Our process is pretty simple. We identify discrete manageable projects, work plans that incorporate the appropriate lean tools, execute, and then move to the next set of initiatives.

The Brazil exit is complete, the facility sale leaseback is complete, the Libertyville consolidation is on track, and we are scheduled to close the divestiture of our Janesville European Acoustics operations during the quarter.

As our review of this divestiture, we are removing approximately $30 million worth of low margin business that is noncore to the rest of our acoustics business. After completion of a thorough process to divest the business, we are announcing today that we expect to complete the sale in the third quarter for $10 million.

The net proceeds of $7 million after required retirement of local debt will be used to further reduce leverage and reinvest in our core businesses. As Sarah noted, we have adjusted our guidance for the $1 million of EBITDA we expected in the latter part of 2017 due to the sale of that business.

We are excited to move on to another wave of lean activity described on Slide 14. In prior calls, we discussed our Osborn team's positive momentum driving lean. We were able to free up a targeted 25,000 square feet; now have the ability to move our Virginia-based Sealeze business into our Indiana location.

This is an exciting project as it bundles similar manufacturing operations and leverages a greater back office support network. We will save $600,000 annually and the sale of Virginia real estate will fund the restructuring as well as generate cash that can be used to reduce our net debt. We expect to complete the project by the end of the fiscal year.

Additionally, we are in the process of exiting a combined 75,000 square feet of offsite warehouse space in Milsco, Jackson and Osborn Germany to reduce our fixed overhead and lower our inventory.

Not everything that we're working on involves cost cutting. We are investing close to $1 million in a number of projects to automate, improve and aero-improve our businesses. The photos on this slide do not do the projects justice, they are examples of buff automation in Osborn and poka-yoke foolproof manufacturing for Janesville.

Slide 15 provides a summary of our cost reduction and margin expansion initiatives. We continue to make progress, and this is not just a program with a beginning and an end. This is how we run our business. We have targeted $30 million worth of savings over a 3-year time frame. As a review, this target was comprised of SG&A reduction, supply chain savings, and footprint rationalization.

The supply chain savings target was based on our 2015 sales levels of $708 million when we kicked off the program in early 2016. Due to revenue declines driven by our served market conditions and portfolio management actions, this target is now $25 million for volume, adjusted for that volume. We will continue to drive additional activity as illustrated this year.

Shifting gears to our commercial efforts, Slide 16 restates our targeted growth initiatives. Our teams are creating a foundation for future growth and despite not hitting on all cylinders, we are beginning to see some positive signs. As mentioned earlier, Metalex diversification efforts continue and we did pick up some additional share with one of our rail customers.

Milsco's funnel of new market share targets is very healthy and we will share our progress, which includes an anticipated significant platform award during our next call. One area that impacts growth, but can be overlooked is our 80/20 initiatives.

Our Milsco team is addressing customers that do not generate profit. These are tough conversations with our customers and we continue to work hard to make the process collaborative while achieving long-term sustainable relationships.

Janesville continues to progress with our customer diversification activity as well. We secured 2 prototype tooling orders for new customers during the quarter that we aim to turn into new business.

And finally, I'd like to spend a little bit more time highlighting the commercial activity that is underway at Osborn. If you flip to Slide 17, we'll start with the images at the left of the slide that illustrate what we've been doing with DRONCO, our bonded abrasive product line that we acquired in 2015.

Operationally, DRONCO has been fully integrated into Osborn and we have achieved the cost synergies that we committed to when we did the deal by consolidating redundant DRONCO and Osborn locations in the U.K., Sweden and France. Manufacturing operations are significantly improved from where we were last year and our capacity utilization is at its highest level since we've owned the business.

The integration of the commercial efforts have progressed across the enterprise as well with significant traction in Europe where DRONCO products are sold next to our Osborn brand and we are seeing growth.

The elements on the right side of the slide are our 3 primary growth pillars. Osborn is reconfiguring its commercial force to provide more focus on select geographies, product ranges and vertical markets. Our targeted markets of Mexico, Middle East and Southeast Asia have grown 20% year-to-date during 2017.

And while these represent a small portion of our revenue today, we are encouraged by our progress. We are also focusing resources on select vertical markets including primary metals and welding where we see strong opportunity for growth.

Finally, to drive growth and win new customers, we have several product development initiatives in our pipeline. We recently launched tools that elevate our compound product line to a system solutions level. Our core product refreshment is underway as well, focused on delivering superior performance and quality products.

These new products will begin hitting the market over the next several quarters. Both of these NPD strategies or new product development strategies support our valuation proposition and the premium Osborn brand in the market.

We ended the last quarter call with 2 key messages. These messages will remain consistent for some time. The first is where are we heading and what are we striving to achieve. We quantify that journey by saying that we are driving to reduce our leverage from Q1 6.2x debt to EBITDA to less than 4x in the next 2 to 3 years.

Q2 marked a strong step in that journey as we generated strong cash flow, increased liquidity and reduced our leverage by 0.5 turn. We will continue to look at ways to augment and accelerate this journey.

The second key concept is balance. On the positive side, we are demonstrating higher rates of project execution. We are improving our operations and increasing profit in the face of reduced sales brought on by challenging market conditions. We are planting the seeds for future growth and we are reducing our leverage.

However, our progress is not uniform, nor will the slope be a straight line. We have pockets of operational issues and commercial initiatives that require better execution. Simply stated, we have much more to do, we have more opportunity to improve.

Quarter two was another step in the positive direction, our second quarter of meeting or exceeding our expectations. We remain committed to improving margins, generating cash and reducing leverage despite a $25 million to $30 million sales reduction. We continue to work for quarter-over-quarter, year-over-year improvements.

Thank you. Chad?

Chad Paris

Thanks, Koby. Operator, please open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Saurabh Kapadia of Corre Partners.

Saurabh Kapadia

Koby, with $55 million in cash at the end of the quarter and another $7 million or so coming from the sale of the acoustics business and with another $45 million in availability, trying to sneak if there is ample liquidity for the time being for the company. So given that, what are your priorities for using the cash on your balance sheet?

Brian Kobylinski

Sure. With the exceptional self-help type activities, those things, we're using to try to reduce our debt in a very efficient manner. With the free cash flow driven from the operations, we're either reinvesting in additional projects to drive cost reductions, more efficiency or growth initiatives to grow the EBITDA. So it's kind of a parallel path of where the generation of the cash is coming from and how we deploy it.

Okay. We have no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the conference back over to management for closing comments.

Chad Paris

This concludes our call this morning. We look forward to speaking with our investors during one-on-one calls throughout the day. Please reach out to me with any follow-up questions. Thanks for your interest in Jason and we look forward to updating you on our future progress when we report again.

