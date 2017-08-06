Approach Resources: Looking Deeper

What I found is that the market seemed to focus too much on earnings and not on the bigger picture.

Shares of Approach Resources (AREX), one of the firms I own a stake in, didn’t have a very good day recently. After releasing some fresh updates, shares of the firm dropped, closing down 9.7% from their prior close before soaring to make up a lot of that drop on August 4th. In what follows, I will go over some of the most recent pieces of news associated with the business and detail why, precisely, I believe that market participants were probably unjustified in sending the company’s stock lower.

The market is caught up on sales and earnings

One thing I don’t like about the market is that it tends to overemphasize sales and profits on a short-term (quarterly) basis. News broke that Approach reported a loss of $0.11 per share, missing forecasts by $0.02, on revenue of $25 million, down $1.4 million compared to forecasts. While any sort of miss when it comes to any sort of expectations can be chalked up as a negative for any company, it’s the underlying data that should be significant in determining price.

Some really exciting data

During the energy downturn, the management team at Approach has been focused first and foremost on the company’s survival. This led to a significant move that diluted shareholders earlier this year but provided the company with debt relief and a reduction in interest expense each year moving forward. Now that the crisis appears to be gone, and with the recovery in progress, management is trying very hard to grow production again but to do so without taking on too much leverage.

You see, during its second quarter of this year, the company reported production of around 1.08 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent). Though this is pretty sizable from a nominal perspective, it’s below the 1.148 million boe reported in the second quarter of the business’s 2017 fiscal year. Even so, this amount was higher, to the tune of 5.2%, than the 1.027 million boe seen in the first quarter of this year.

In an effort to grow its operations, Approach has been spending a great deal in terms of capex. During the second quarter alone, the company spent, by its calculation, $24.4 million on capital expenditures, most of which was allocated toward drilling and completion activities. This represents between 34.9% and 48.8% of the $50 million to $70 million management has planned for this year.

What’s more, the wells Approach is drilling are turning out quite well, it seems. If you look at the image below, for instance, you will see that its five new wells have averaged a 700 thousand boe type curve. If you normalize its operations to a 7,500 foot lateral, the actual number is around 10% higher than that curve, which suggests that the company is doing well operationally. This compares favorably to the five wells they drilled and completed last year, which carried a 678 thousand boe type curve.

*Taken from Approach

To achieve this improvement, the management team at Approach utilized an increased amount of 60%+ frac sand and they also utilized “complex nano-fluids” that they believe will help their operations out not only now but moving forward. The business does still plan on some additional changes, like decreasing their stage spacing to below 180 feet so as to benefit from a greater clustering of resources, and they also hope, in the future, to try and increase the percent of completion fluid that is recycled to above 70%.

There’s no telling quite when their wells will incorporate some of the proposed changes, but we do know that, right now, Approach has 10 wells awaiting completion and they also had, as of the end of the quarter, one well currently being drilled. I assume at least some of their additional plans will be implemented on these locations, but that’s just a guess on my part.

*Created by Author

The other positive thing about Approach is that its cost structure is improving and its debt maturity profile could certainly be worse. If you look at the table above, for instance, you will see that the company’s lease operating expenses came down quite a bit year over year. Exploration costs have gone up, but that’s to be expected when more activity is taking place. The scary part, for now, is the firm’s high cash general and administrative costs on a per-boe basis. This increased from $3.88 per boe last year to $5.11 per boe now. Though this looks bad and is in and of itself, the disparity here on a dollar basis is just $1.07 million for the quarter. As the company’s output rises, general and administrative costs should rise at a slower pace and eventually come down to a more realistic number.

*Taken from Approach

The last piece I believe is worth mentioning is Approach’s debt profile. Thanks to management’s huge move to reduce debt by converting debt into equity, it now has only $85.2 million in Senior Notes and these aren’t due until 2021. As you can see in the image above, the only other debt on Approach’s books right now happens to be its credit facility. At $287 million, this is a nice chunk of change, but we have until 2019 before there’s a material risk (assuming lenders are kept happy and covenants are adhered to).

One potential worry

Speaking of debt, I believe that one thing the market may have perceived in a negative light was management’s decision to tap more into their credit facility. With $325 million in potential borrowings, the company had, at the end of the second quarter, $287 million borrowed. This means that the company had tacked on, quarter over quarter, an extra $12 million in debt, narrowing its wiggle room (the difference between how much they can borrow and how much they have borrowed) down to around $38 million.

This not only means that Approach is a little more leveraged than before; it also means the company is faced with greater risks should its lenders cut their borrowing capacity. Under the current energy environment, this appears to be unlikely anytime soon, but it’s not unreasonable if energy prices tank and stay low for an extended period of time.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that I am pretty happy with the data provided by Approach. The firm is continuing to fare well when it comes to production stemming from its new wells. Its debt profile, though it worsened a bit from a credit facility stance, is far better than it used to be and management has done well to lower operating costs. Moving forward, it will be interesting to see how things progress, but I am perfectly content to continue holding my shares in the business.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AREX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.