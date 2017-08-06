GAIN Capital Holdings' (GCAP) CEO Glenn Stevens on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 3, 2017 4:30 p.m. ET

Executives

Lauren Tarola - Senior Account Supervisor, Edelman

Glenn Stevens - CEO

Nigel Rose - CFO

Analysts

Rich Repetto - Sandler O'Neill

Kyle Voigt - KBW

Dan Fannon - Jefferies

Patrick O'Shaughnessy - Raymond James

Alan Weber - Robotti

Operator

Good afternoon everyone, and welcome to the GAIN Capital Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to GAIN Investor Relations representative, Lauren Tarola, Senior Account Supervisor, Edelman. Please go ahead.

Lauren Tarola

Thank you, Operator. Good afternoon and thank you to everyone for joining us for our second quarter 2017 earnings call. Speaking today will be GAIN Capital's CEO, Glenn Stevens; and CFO, Nigel Rose. Today's commentary will be accompanied by our earnings slide deck, which can be accessed via webcast on our IR Web site now, or at a later time. Following the remarks, we will open the call to questions.

During this call, we may make forward-looking statements to assist you in understanding our expectations for future performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks that could cause actual events and results to differ materially. I refer you to the company's Investor Relations Web site to access the press release and the filings with the SEC for discussions of those risks.

In addition, statements during this call, including statements related to market conditions, changes in regulation, operating performance, and financial performance are based on management's views as of today, and it is anticipated that future developments may cause these views to change. Please consider the information presented in this slide. The company may, at some point, elect to update the forward-looking statements made today, but specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Glenn.

Glenn Stevens

Thanks Lauren. And thanks to all of you for joining us today for our Q2 review. Improved market conditions, expanded trading ranges, and increased customer engagement resulted in a strong quarter. GAAP net income, of $13.9 million, is up 29% year-over-year. And GAAP EPS was $0.31 as compared to $0.19 from the prior year period. Although both increased in part due to a one-off tax related benefit. Despite a decrease in Q2 revenues, as compared to the same period last year, adjusted EBITDA, margins, and adjusted EPS remain stable, due in large part to our cost reduction initiatives. This demonstrated GAIN's continued success in driving operating efficiencies and margin expansion.

Operating expenses for Q2 decreased 11% year-over-year, and were down 12% for the first half of 2017 as compared to the same period a year ago. As announced on our Q1 earnings call, we continue to execute on a fixed cost savings program to reduce expenses and grow margins. Consequently, we remain on target to achieve $15 million in fixed cost savings in 2017, which will translate into a $20 million run rate for 2018. As we saw a significant improvement in our quarterly retail revenue capture of $122 per million, revenue capture for the trailing 12 months ending June 30th, is now $106. This is directly in line with the same period last year, and in Q2 of 2016. This consistency is important to note, because although we will have variability quarter-over-quarter, when analyzed on a trailing 12-month basis our results tend to normally remain just above $100.

This has enabled us to focus on maintaining financial flexibility and return capital to investors through our share buyback, which we believe is the best use of capital at this time, and appropriately delivers value for our shareholders. During the quarter, we repurchased over 760,000 shares, which is a 24% increase over our buying activity in Q1. Year-to-date, we have repurchased nearly 1.4 million shares. And as of quarter end we have approximately $15.1 million authorized, and remaining for additional repurchases going forward. In total, for the first half of 2017, we returned $15.2 million to shareholders through the combination of stock repurchases and dividends.

In order to drive continued growth our business strategy remains centered around executing on the combination of our organic initiatives, complimented by strategic M&A. First, looking at our organic growth strategy, we continue to focus on investing to drive increased client retention and acquisition through three main drivers, growing share where we already operate, enhancing our technology to introduce new products and services, and improve our customer experience to include easier onboarding, education, and providing actionable content.

During the second quarter some examples of the progress we have made include a newly launched City Index U.K., and FOREX.com Web site, upgraded mobile trading apps, and the global rollout of our FOREX.com Active Trader program. In addition, we continue to automate and streamline account opening by enhancing the onboarding experience of the City Index platform. We introduced [e-wallet] [ph] as a funding option for our clients in the Asia-Pac region, and we've automated know-your-customer checks for instantaneous approval of accounts.

Following the recently successful launch of our Cross-Brand Affiliate Marketing Program in the U.K., we're now rolling out the program across other major regions through the second half of this year. And then this lower-cost acquisition channel will allow us to tap into new audiences effectively. Lastly, Digital Advisory is a focused area that we believe will differentiate us from other competitors, and will be more attractive to those clients who are looking to actively participate in the market. We'll also be rolling out an innovative mobile-only trade signals app later this year.

Shifting to the M&A side of our balanced strategy, we have a strong pipeline of M&A opportunities currently in review, which are focused on several key objectives. First, expanding our product set by adding new products within existing lines by partnering with startups or other fintech companies to innovation. Second, we will pursue opportunities that provide additional distribution channels by accessing new platforms or other technologies favored by select customer groups. Third, expanding our geographic reach and scale by accessing markets where we do not currently have expertise, personnel, or required regulatory permissions, and possibly acquiring strong local brands.

Finally, our fourth key M&A objective is to compliment our existing products and services by adding new types of business lines that are complimentary to our core offerings, while leveraging acqui-hiring opportunities to add new talent in those specific areas. We remain well positioned to capitalize on opportunistic growth prospect, as evidenced through our purchase of FXCM U.S. client assets in the first quarter.

In addition to being disciplined in acquisition review and execution, GAIN also has a strong track record of successfully integrating new platforms and driving cost synergies. I'd also highlight that regulatory change and market dislocation continues to produce M&A opportunity for us. Having successfully delivered on integration cost savings during the past few years, we are staying focused on our expense base and reducing costs in 2017 and beyond, as outlined in our Q1 call. We remain on target to achieve $15 million in fixed cost savings in 2017, which will translate into a $20 million annual rate for 2018. We will continue to identify areas for savings over the next few years as we seek to further lower our operating expenses and margins. We expect to delivery a targeted 35% adjusted EBITDA margin. The resulting improved adjusted EBITDA over that period, coupled with disciplined management of capital expenditures at approximately $3 million to $4 million per quarter will ultimately generate free cash flow, and ultimately drive additional value for our shareholders.

Before passing the call to Nigel to discuss further our financial results, I would like to give a brief overview of the regulatory landscape. Historically, we have seen that regulatory change can be beneficial to both customers and industry participants. Our hope with all regulation is that it strikes the right balance, with rules that help increase protection for retail investors while leveling the playing field for providers. GAIN is highly focused on protecting our customers, and therefore we welcome and support global regulators' efforts to increase protection for retail investors and ensure customers have access to products and services that are commensurate with their financial experience and risk profile. We believe it is imperative to level the playing field for all brokers operating in our markets. Adapting and assimilating with regulatory change is a core competency for GAIN Capital. And we have in fact thrived under these conditions, and continue to grow.

With that, I will turn it over to Nigel for a financial review of our second quarter and half-year results. Nigel?

Nigel Rose

Thanks, Glenn. Revenue in the quarter was $98.1 million, down 9% year-over-year. Despite this decrease in revenues as compared to Q2 2016, adjusted EBITDA, margins, and adjusted EPS remains stable due to our cost reduction initiatives, with operating expenses down 11% year-over-year. Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $26.5 million was down slightly from $27.6 million in Q2 2016. Due to our one-off tax-related benefit this quarter adjusted EPS was $0.25 compared to the GAAP EPS of $0.31. Our quarterly average daily OTC trading volume was $9.9 million in retail, whilst 9% below last year, this represents a 4% improvement over the first quarter. Our Institutional segments or quarterly average daily volume, improved to $13.2 billion, a 20% increase from $11 billion last year, driven by strong performance in our ECN platform.

Turning to the retail segment, during Q2, we realized revenue of $80.6 million as compared to $89.4 million in Q2 2016. Reflecting the success of our ongoing cost-reduction initiatives, retail's profit margin improved to 38% during the quarter, up from 35% in Q2 of 2016 despite those lower revenues. During Q2, overall retail client assets increased 40% year-over-year to $732.9 million benefiting from the integration of FXCM accounts. Following the anomalous Q1, Q2 RPM improved with capture at $122 per million as we saw improved average trading ranges and event-driven volatility such as the French elections. Despite the recent quarterly fluctuations in our RPM, we continue to emphasize the need to look at this metric over a longer period of at least 12 months. By way of example, RPM from the trailing 12 months to June 2017 of $106 was exactly the same as that for the 12 months to June 2016.

Active accounts on a trailing 12-month basis were stable year-over-year. However, direct accounts active during the quarter were up 23% year-over-year, including the impact of FXCM. Average daily volume fell 9% with the prior year benefiting from the Brexit referendum volatility, but is above the trailing 12 months' $9.6 billion. Our focus on partner optimization, whilst improving margins, has seen indirect volume decline with further terminations towards the end of the last quarter. This has masked the growth in direct volume, which increased 11% year-over-year and is up 20% quarter-over-quarter. The combined effect of this means indirect clients now account for 31% of total volume this quarter compared to 42% in Q2 of 2016.

Turning to the institutional segment, revenues were $7.7 million for the quarter, up slightly from $7.5 million in Q2 2016. Our ECN business saw a 36% increase in the average daily volume year-over-year, coming in at $11 billion, and is above the trailing 12-month average of $10 billion as it continues to grow market share. Changing customer mix over the year has meant that the ECN volume growth translated to 23% revenue growth. However, we expect revenue capture rates for ECN to stabilize going forward as that mix settles.

Swap Dealer average daily volume decreased in Q2 to $2.2 billion, again due to changes within customer mix. Recent transactions in the space have validated our initial hypothesis as we invest in our institutional business, which we believe will add significant value on top of our retail segment.

In the futures segment, revenues were $10 million for the quarter, down from $12.9 million in Q2 2016, which declined year-over-year for both the quarter and the first half of 2017 as it continues to operate at multiyear lows. For the quarter, mix was 20% lower than the prior year, whilst at the half-year it fell by more than 40% compared to the first half of 2016. Our low fixed cost base has helped to manage such circumstances and mitigate the impact on profitability. In the first half of 2017, expenses were $20.1 million, down 10% as compared to the same period in 2016. And Q2 expenses were $9.4 million, down 15% from Q2 2016. Client equity fell year-over-year as some customers traded out of positions causing minimal impact to revenues with a disproportionate drop in client equity.

Our capital deployment strategy is aimed to increase shareholder return and actively manage risk with a focus on four key pillars; required liquidity reserves, strategic acquisitions, quarterly dividends, and our share buyback program. GAIN continues to maintain a strong liquidity position, which as of June 30th, was $135.8 million. In addition, we are pleased to confirm the securing of a $50 million revolving credit facility expandable up to $75 million. We now have even greater flexibility within our balance sheet to capitalize on future acquisition opportunities as they arise. This, coupled with our organic growth initiatives, is the core growth strategy for GAIN in the long term.

Actively returning capital to shareholders remains a core priority for GAIN. Two of the ways we look to achieve this is through both dividend payment and share buybacks. Our quarterly dividend of $0.06 will be paid in September, and share buybacks continue to be a strong focus, particularly as we feel our shares remain undervalued. During the quarter, we purchased over 760,000 shares at an average price of $6.24. At quarter end, this left approximately $15.1 million of authorized funds remaining for future opportunistic share repurchases.

I will now turn it back to Glenn for closing remarks.

Glenn Stevens

Great. Thanks, Nigel. Before we go on to questions, I would like to reiterate our go-forward plan for the remainder of the year, and beyond. Despite volatility of earnings results over the last few quarters, we remain very optimistic about the growth prospects for our company, and believe that our status as a large global leader in the multi-asset trading space and highly diverse and scalable business model positions us well for future organic and acquisition-driven growth. The combination of investments in our customer acquisition and retention efforts, as well as opportunistic M&A and integration will continue to be the cornerstones of our long-term strategic plan for growth. As demonstrated by Q2 operating results, we continue to execute on our long-term cost reduction plan, and we'll look to identify other areas where we can improve efficiencies going forward. Our dedication and focus on optimizing capital allocation to drive shareholder value make GAIN an attractive value proposition for investors.

With that, I will turn it to the operator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And the first question comes from Rich Repetto with Sandler O'Neill.

Rich Repetto

Yes, good evening. I guess, Glenn, the first question is on the volatility of the RPM, I know the average is 106 over the last trailing 12 months, but have you been able to -- or could you explain why it's been so volatile quarter-to-quarter when we thought that the City acquisition would actually smooth volatility in the revenue capture?

Glenn Stevens

Hi Rich, fair question. I don't know if we actually expected City to smooth out some of the volatility quarter-to-quarter. What we actually hoped was that it would diversify and raise the overall RPM because of their heavier mix on non-FX products. And generally speaking, products like equity indices, and products like metals and energy and such have a higher RPM, and so ultimately the goal was to raise it. The difficulty over short terms is when those volatility curves, as much as I hate quoting, are north of 20-year lows in things like the VIX, which are non-FX. When -- that doesn't help, no. You're right, the VIX hasn't changed -- before you say it, the VIX hasn't changed quarter-to-quarter so much to drive some of that. But the reality is, over the short term, when you get the combination of the volume and the combination of the trading ranges.

So again, VIX is one component, but as you've heard us say, the combination of VIX, the combination of trading ranges, and then the combination of events that can drive it, Q1 was actually quite devoid of events, Q4 had a few, with elections and Brexit and such. And Q2 had a few which we referred to, with the French election and some others. So Q1, in particular, as much as the $122 for Q2 is high, I guess I would argue less anonymously high than Q1 was low. So juxtaposed next to each other, it exaggerates the volatility because it was outside the general cluster, Q1 was at $62 or $63. And then the $122, we've actually seen a couple of those. If you happen to look back on the slide that shows the $23, which shows the RPM; there was a $124, there was one above that. The $63 stands out even past Q2 of '15, sounds like, to you, a two-year one. To be honest, not to call it a perfect storm, but the Q1 was definitely a confluence of several factors that drove that one out.

So I guess I'd push back to you and say if that number was more like an $80 and this $122, it would still be volatile, but they'd be clustered. It just so happens that a particularly low one was next to a rather high one so that they're exaggerating both ends. There's no other driving reason. And I guess more importantly, there's nothing in our mix now that is tending towards or portending a higher level of volatility quarter-to-quarter. We keep pointing back to the 12 months and the two years, but even quarter-to-quarter, there's nothing we're seeing in our book that says we should repeat $60-$120, $60-$120. It should over time actually narrow there at kind of that $106. So that if you look at kind of even -- if you look at the $62, we've been putting it into the $106, and you go backward Q1 and Q4, that also is at $106. And they were wide apart, by the way, a high $104 and a low Q1, those also clustered to that same middling point.

Rich Repetto

Got it. Okay, thanks, Glenn.

Glenn Stevens

But I guess but -- sorry, I was just going to say there, so sorry for the long, but the takeaway really is that nothing's changed in our book or even our customer mix, or our levels of engagement or product mix that says we should see repeats of $60-$120, they just happen to line up.

Rich Repetto

Okay. And then -- or should we call it $60-$150 or so, but anyway, so next question, Glenn, would be on FXCM, can you give us an update, you had 13,000, I believe, active accounts last quarter out of the, I guess, potential 47. Are we at sort of -- the migration sort of peaked with FXCM?

Nigel Rose

Yes, I'll jump in on that one, if I may, Glenn. No. I mean, we continue to see those customers grow, but as you probably expect, when they first come across that's likely to be when you're going to get the biggest step-up in actives, and after that it'll be incremental changes. We continue to see the cumulative number of activated FXCM accounts grow. It continues to remain in line with our expectations. And in terms of this -- so the revenue, $15 million to $20 million, we're trending roughly in the midpoint of that at the moment based on the five months that we've seen from those accounts trade.

Glenn Stevens

I guess, I would add, Rich, that again what we modeled out in terms of 75% of the active assets. So in other words, those assets that were active previous coming to GAIN, 75% of them are active with GAIN. And you could argue that there's an expected step down double from Q4 and that one, it's a quarter and two quarters later. And number two, those assets were active in a very active period in Q4. So the double whammy, if you said there's a 25% haircut, and arguably half of that 25% was because -- were two quarters later, and half of that haircut is from Q1 and Q2, not looking at -- like last Q4, it's in line with our modeling. The other important piece though is that from the economics on this deal, we're still tracking for the revenue guidance that we gave is on track, and also from what we paid FXCM, we're already in the black on that deal. And that's tracking, again, to our benefit.

Rich Repetto

Okay. And I guess my last question, a little bit -- well, maybe more difficult. But on the segment results that you published in the deck that you put out, the expenses that you put up for each segment, the retail institution and futures segment, and we like to look at them quarter-over-quarter as well as year-over-year, which you present. But if you looked quarter-over-quarter, each of the segments went down. And in total, the segments that you reported on pages 10 and 11, they went down by like -- if I get my math right, like $3.4 million quarter-to-quarter, 1Q '17 to 2Q '17. But the expenses that you reported in the income statement quarter-to-quarter were just down slightly, like $0.4 million, 80.6 to 80. Anyway, along with way of asking is there -- the corporate segment, with the expenses sort of increase to offset these segment expenses that looks like went down quarter-to-quarter?

Nigel Rose

Yes, you're right. When you look at the segments, obviously we've got retail, institutional, and futures. The bit that we don't show there, that's in the slide of the appendix, is the corporate segment, which then gets you to the total expenses you see in the income statement. And yes, you're right, there was a bit of an increase, and there's moving parts within the lines so, for example, bonus provisions were slightly higher in Q2 because we had a better Q2 than Q1. And one might argue if we had a crystal ball and we knew in Q1 what the half year would look like, we have done a bigger provision in Q1. So that kind of skews the picture a little bit. There's a couple of other sort of revenue-related items that does that as well. And then the remaining sort of moving part, if you like, is some one-off professional and legal fees that we saw in Q2, which will not be reoccurring, and didn't feature in Q1.

Glenn Stevens

I think the key there, Nigel, you were mentioning earlier, was if you stripped out some of the kind of anomalous or nonrecurring items then the expense, quarter-over-quarter comparing apples-to-apples, did improve as we tried to highlight in our commentary. But again, factoring in the corporate, which will move around based on the timing of where you apply those expenses, it's a small enough number where it'll actually move the needle.

Nigel Rose

Yes. And those expenses are set out in Slide 22. And you can see Q1 2017 is $47 million, going up to almost $51 million in Q2. If you normalize out some of those revenue-related bonus provision items, strip out the one-offs that we saw in Q2, the sort of underlying run rate there would've read $49 million in Q1, $48 million in Q2. So the underlying cost base is coming down. It's just there's a little bit of noise quarter-to-quarter, as well as those one-offs that I mentioned.

Rich Repetto

Okay, that's helpful. Thank you, Nigel.

Nigel Rose

Sure.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from Kyle Voigt with KBW.

Kyle Voigt

Hi, good evening. A couple for me, so I guess the first one would be really on GTX. Just given that a competitor's institutional platform recently sold for over 20 times trailing 12-months EBITDA. Just wondering if this changes your thinking on the strategic importance of GTX within the group, and whether it changes your thinking on whether this is a good time to monetize this asset for shareholders?

Glenn Stevens

So we certainly read much of the same industry information that you just referred to, and we have been conscious of even those kind of discussions and developments even before they become official, if you will, being conscious of what's going on in our space. And look, the reality is that, for us, having somewhat some validation in our investment and business-building thesis where several years ago we said an institutional platform is a proper extension of our existing business, I would argue that some of the parts and segments hasn't achieved the benefit that we thought we would get to this point in terms of valuation. And so I guess short answer is absolutely to consider opportunities and situations. And the reality is that it's most important for GAIN to have access to those products, and that ECN.

And the GTX business has flourished as part of GAIN, or could arguably flourish outside as well. So being able to unlock the value in that is always part of our discussion. And when you get hard validation, this is the most recent one, but arguably, there's been the, the 360T transactions less than 2 years ago, the Hotspot transaction last year, and now the FastMatch transaction, all I would argue with credible buyers, certainly should add some validations to our GTX strategy. What we do with it at this point is part of our, if you saw in our slides, active pipeline, active M&A review. That doesn't just mean for retail, it means for all our businesses.

Kyle Voigt

Okay, fair enough. Guess the second question is probably still around M&A, but you outlined some of the areas that you might be looking at in terms of M&A. I'm just trying to get a sense of when you outlined the liquidity in your slides, what kind of strikes me a bit is, this is the regulatory capital, and it's increase from $130 million in December, to $138 million in June. And we haven't really seen an uptick in your client assets over that time. So what's driving the increase in the U.S. and U.K., and what's the outlook there? Should that continue to tick higher or --?

Glenn Stevens

Kyle, Nigel can opine on some of that, but some of it has to do with customers' positions, because different locales have different rules. Some of them are driven as a percentage of customer assets, some of them are driven as a percentage of customers' open positions, some of them -- so each regulator takes a slightly different approach. And so sometimes what'll drive it up or down -- so you could have a situation where customer assets go up, and the reality is that customer assets go up but if clients aren't engaged you'd see our regulatory capital go down, and you'd say, "Well, I don't get it." Well, that's actually a bad thing. We want that number to go high if we can because it means our customers are more engaged and the regulator, in kind, will say you need to have more collateral committed to cover their engagement, if that makes sense.

And the reason why it's not a strict interpretation is because sometimes it can depend on the type of product, it can depend on the classification of the customer as a professional or a nonprofessional, it can have to do with volatility in those markets. So for example, you've see the CME change their margins for certain products when there's a spike involved. The same thing happens in the OTC market because we'll have a commensurate change. So the fact is it's going to move around a little bit. It's not necessarily linked. Over time, it'll be linked to our customer assets. But just like quarter-to-quarter RPM, quarter-to-quarter redcap moves around based on their -- a lot has to do with their position, so that's going to move around. But over time, if you have more customer assets, then generally you should have more redcap required unless the rules change. I don't know, Nigel if you had…

Nigel Rose

Yes. No, that's right, it's a combination, there's different rules in different jurisdictions. So as Glenn mentioned there, in the U.S., the customer assets, the size of customer assets could have an impact. In the U.K. and the U.S., it's the size of the positions that we have will have an impact. So if you see regulatory capital requirements grow, then potentially that's a good thing because it shows, as Glenn said, client engagement, more customers are holding positions with us and trading the markets. But that doesn't mean to say it's not scalable. And the new revolver clearly will help us with liquidity and dry powder for M&A over and above any sort of redcap requirements as they move around.

Kyle Voigt

So, the $136 million of liquidity that you outlined, how much of that is actually real free cash? I guess you want to keep a certain level of working capital or operating cash or liquidity on the balance sheet. So how much of that is actually real excess cash that you're comfortable either putting to work through M&A or buybacks, or some sort of capital deployment?

Nigel Rose

Sure, sure. Yes, as you say, there's $136 million there. And you mentioned, the regulatory capital requirements can move around, so we need to make sure we've got sufficient buffer for those type of movements. So internally, we tend to look at the number as being $70 million. Up until today, with a revolver in place, potentially that can now increase or potentially double. But historically, it's been around that $70 million mark.

Kyle Voigt

Okay. And then the last one for me and I'll get back in the queue, is just really around the regulatory topic. Glenn, I know you touched on it in the prepared remarks, but I want to just dig in and get a bit more clarity, because, in June ESMA stated that it was considering implementing these new regulatory measures for CFD and spot FX trading, including potential leverage and restrictions on marketing as well. So I guess my question is can you give us some updated thoughts on expectations from ESMA, now that the FCA, I guess, is kind of backing off a bit and waiting for the ESMA results or proposal. And then what's to come, and I guess what's the potential time line going forward?

Glenn Stevens

So, it's actually pretty interesting to follow the developments as they are now becoming more and more politicized, in my opinion, than they have been in the past. I think pre-Brexit, it was clear to us that the FCA was working almost as an independent regulator, taking the pulse of the market, taking input from providers, taking feedback from participants, meaning customers, other regulators, what have you, and trying to sort out next steps going forward, being a real kind of proactive regulator and knowing their salt pretty well. How that mix has changed to some degree is that ESMA, I would argue, was pretty much in the background, almost letting the FCA be a clear lead in that product, and then kind of post-Brexit have now stepped up to be much more vocal. And we have had direct conversations with both regulators on a regular basis. So we are happy and -- about being engaged as a global provider. And that's been really good.

And so working with ESMA, it does appear they're going to be thoughtful, they're looking at what each European regulator has done at least or proposed on their own, trying to come up with some kind of coordinated effort. And now you see the FCA and ESMA also working in tandem, which again I would argue, didn't happen in the past. And so in terms of just how it's playing out, there are more variables at play, more players involved. There does seem to be a willingness to involve the biggest global players as part of the dialogue, as part of the research, and as part of kind of a two-way communication. Timing-wise, which you have referenced, yes, stuff definitely has been put on hold. I think if you go backwards to last -- this time last year, there was a little bit more of a speedy time line that said, "Hey, by Q1, we're going to have some decisions."

And then the reality is that we have definitely seen that get pushed back twice in the FCA. And now it feels like it's part of a bigger process. I think you'll start to see some impact in Q1 of next year. I don't think it's just going to roll out, like a Volcker rule, and say here's the new rule, nobody can have a prop desk kind of scenario. It's going to be -- I think we'll start to see phase-ins in Q1, whether it has to do with introducing brokers or certain types of -- a payment for lot of flow relationships or passporting for outside EU or how they coordinate with U.K. shops. So we'll start to see that phase I believe -- we believe, in Q1.

The good news is that for GAIN, given our experience, given our size, given the liquidity, I mean all these things come into play, we're actually well positioned. And so it wasn't a throwaway in my prepared remarks where we made mention of saying that not only are we encouraged by a more proactive regulatory environment, we think we're well positioned to thrive in it. I mean, that's a core competency and something we've actually shown over the last decade that we've adapted well to. And now that we're even more kind of local and central to different regulators globally, we think it's a good benefit for customers and for the industry providers.

Kyle Voigt

Okay, that's it from me. Thanks.

Glenn Stevens

Thanks, Kyle.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from Dan Fannon with Jefferies.

Dan Fannon

Thanks. I guess the adjusted EBITDA margin target of 35%, can you give us a time period or kind of a framework for how you think you can get there, and as I said, the time period for which is reasonable to assume?

Glenn Stevens

In an hour, Dan. No. So a couple of things, on the one hand, some of the things that we've seen drive our short-term EBITDA margins like volatility, like customer mix, like product mix, obviously, can accelerate or decelerate that delivery time period over the short term. But in terms of my reference, particularly on the slide where it's stated, we put a two-year time frame in there. It's certainly several quarters, and there's -- but there's a few drivers of that. Number one, moving past what I would call the integration and synergy capture phase where we had -- we've been guiding our investors towards the progress and the capture of that $45 million of synergies, we've then kind of embarked not to say, "Okay, we're done. The company is fine in terms of cost structure and organic growth and M&A growth." No. We then said, you know what, synergy now is arguably BAU, business as usual.

And our BAU should not reflect kind of the 20%, 25% ranges of EBITDA that we've seen in the past. Instead, 27% was for Q2. It was obviously -- we had other ones that we've seen, for example, retail alone was high 30s for Q1. So the 35% is supposed to be a composition of what our business will look like a year or two from now as we attack our cost base, because beyond synergy we think there's opportunities for further migration in terms of platforms of retirement and streamlining. There's our ability to get other units globally more in line with a more core operation. And then there's the growth piece that comes from it. We have some things we're excited about in the pipeline in terms of product and in terms of geography that we think will help that way.

So to us, we definitely think this is going to be a parallel effort of lowering our cost base, which is why we mentioned the $15 million for 2017, which will translate into $20 million for 2018, complemented by some growth initiatives that will help. Again, over the short term, are we subject to some variability or the vagaries of market conditions? Yes. But that's why over a longer period we're saying, regardless of how conditions play out, we will be at a better curve for that. And we're targeting that because we think that reflects almost a very achievable and almost at a minimum where the business should be if we're structured properly and running more efficiently than we are now.

Dan Fannon

Got it. And then customer turnover is -- or I should say retention, client retention is part of your organic growth initiatives. And I guess if you could just kind of update us on some of those metrics, and maybe compare versus previous periods, but also is the FXCM kind of customer base a stickier customer than the legacy GAIN or City Index or other customers for which you've bought or organically grown previously?

Glenn Stevens

Okay. So the FXCM customer set looks a lot like what we've seen by ourselves, if you will, in that there is a generally small cadre, call it, 10% to 15% that will come across as more highly valuable. And so there's definitely some of those rules, if you will, or paradigm that we've seen other brokers have and GAIN as well. And so those are the customers we've focused on to make sure that assets are activated, and such. We also think that if you think about -- you kind of look at the total aspect and say well, how much of client equity came over; we retained 81% of it. So in terms of retention efforts for FXCM's assets where they got a little higher retention and follow-up and focus to make sure they settled in right, that was effective. We're happy about that, but in terms of their profile being different, no.

That said, the other way to work on the retention that I think what we're seeing similar to the broader universe of discount brokers is that even when activity wanes after some period of time, call it eight months to a year-and-a-half, you see a pretty regular situation where customers will ebb and flow of being more active or less active based on lots of factors, some of them being personal to the client, some of them being broad to the market. But it's on us now to develop some additional products, and offerings, and services that gets a higher NPV on that trailer value. So even if the rate of revenue from that client ebbs, then their total lifetime value actually goes up.

And that's okay because our payback period now, if you will, from what it costs to bring the client in will actually not change, but the LTV, or lifetime value, will go up. But only if we can service the clients with things like more advisory, with longer-term focused products, whether that means equity-related type things or options or what have you, we have to expand our suite of products globally to make sure the client has other options within GAIN versus just the higher concentration of the actively traded products like the currencies and products we have now. So that's our goal, to lengthen out our relationship with them so that their value goes up to make the process of bringing them in even more worthwhile.

Dan Fannon

Okay. And then, obviously you have talked about the LTM of the rate per million and for us to think of it on a longer-term basis. But I guess if you could just give us a sense of how July trended or the third quarter is off in terms of there's any material change to what you saw in the second quarter?

Glenn Stevens

No. That's really the takeaway, correct. I'll reiterate the fact that there's nothing unique about the variability that we've seen in Q4, Q1, Q2. So I'm going from Q4 of '16, and then the last two quarters. There's nothing unique about that variability or change to our customer mix or our risk profile or our trading operations, anything to suggest that we still don't expect a convergence or a regression to that mean that we keep harping on to say start with $100 and kind of go from there. There is some indication, if you will, in Q3 that there's a consistency of what I'm saying there. In other words, following along, again not giving us any indication that the gyrations wouldn't necessarily be narrow over time versus wider over time.

Dan Fannon

Got it. Thank you.

Glenn Stevens

Sure.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And the next question comes from Patrick O'Shaughnessy with Raymond James.

Patrick O'Shaughnessy

Hi, good afternoon. So for the first question, of the $15 million in fixed cost savings that you're targeting for 2017, what's the run rate that you exited the second quarter at?

Nigel Rose

So as I mentioned on the -- on one of the earlier questions, if you normalize out some of that noise and then the one-offs and the timings, the fixed costs in the second quarter were near $48 million. That said, within there, there's a component that wasn't part of the target of the $15 million to $20 million cost savings, which was staff cost. If you strip those out, then arguably the underlying run rate is around $22.5 million. And that will compare to $23.5 million in Q1.

Patrick O'Shaughnessy

Got you. So kind of annualized, you're $4 million into your $15 million target?

Nigel Rose

We're -- on a similar basis, we exited Q4, I would say we're probably -- yes, we're probably in that range, $4 million to $5 million in, with the rest that we'll see arrive during the rest of the year.

Patrick O'Shaughnessy

All right, got it. That's helpful, thank you. And then as long as we're talking about expenses, referral fees were relatively low, and I know that you've been making some changes to kind of keep those under control, but down pretty nicely quarter-over-quarter, particularly in your retail group despite some higher volumes and despite that improved fee per million. So can you speak a little bit to what we're seeing going on with some of the referral fees?

Nigel Rose

Yes, I mean, the referral fees in total are down in retail because, as I mentioned earlier, the mix of the indirect volume and how that's fallen from 40% of total volume to 30% in Q1 -- sorry, Q2 '17. So that will -- the indirect volume itself has come down and, therefore, reduced referral fees. We continue to focus around the optimization of what we pay for that business in terms of the referral fee per million, which was I think it ticked down a little bit Q2 over Q1. And then again, similarly in the futures business, what we've seen there with those low levels of volatility and the impact on volume in futures is again, similarly, the referral fees in that business has declined as well. But that's largely driven more by volume, whereas in retail it's a mix of volume and unit cost.

Patrick O'Shaughnessy

Got it. Okay. Speaking of the futures segment, obviously, I think somewhat depressed volumes to start the year. Ag trading hasn't been particularly strong in exchanges. Is there -- the EBITDA margin, I think is probably around 4% or 5% year-to-date for that segment. Is there a plan to get that higher even in a depressed revenue environment? Or is the thought that eventually volatility is going to come back to ags and the revenue growth is going to be what takes the EBITDA margin up there?

Glenn Stevens

That's right, Patrick. I think that not to rely on the crux of the low valve, but when it comes to futures, unlike the CME, where they'll still get the benefit of volumes going through to hedge interest rates and books, and things like that, our customers need a reason to trade. And so in this respect, whether they are ag hedgers or opportunists looking for market trades in any of those products, when that valve goes to 20-year lows, it's hard to pop out. That said, if you look at our futures business probably over a year ago, this would have been not marginally profitable at all.

And so two things, one, we have made some progress on being able to generate more EBITDA from customer assets. And so that's good news in that at least we've timed it with some material interest rates, whereas we probably weren't doing a good job at it at all. The good news is interest rates are zero anyway, so it didn't cost us anything not to be good at it, so that's helpful. I think we still have some improvement there. And we're starting to see -- pretty much quarter-over-quarter, even without interest rates changing, we're doing a better job on the treasury side, if you will.

On the other part, to agree with you, yes, any kind of an uptick in volumes or valve will translate directly. And we like that EBITDA margin as we've seen in the past there north of 10%, and more like 12% to 15%, than the kind of 5%, 6%. So we consider 5%, 6% anemic and it's not what we modeled in, not what we were going for. You look at the full year or first half, if you will, of '16, it was 11%. We kind of looked at 11% saying that it needs to be at least at 15%. I don't know if that's really going to be a 25%, 30% business anytime soon, because it doesn't seem like scale will let you grow out of it. There's things we can do to improve it. But look, there are some other capital efficiencies and such that even in that 15% range it makes sense. It's got a very high variable cost structure right now.

Patrick O'Shaughnessy

Got it. And then one more for me, if I could, on the institutional space, certainly you have I think a lot of stuff going on competitively. Obviously, the new owner of FastMatch, as we discussed earlier, BAT is certainly incentivized, try to grow market share there. So what are you seeing on the competitive landscape right now for the ECN?

Glenn Stevens

So looking at a couple of the reported numbers on volumes with FastMatch, we stack up modestly favorable if you look it over. If you look at July over June, and June over May for FastMatch, for example, we compare favorably in terms of our volumes month-over-month. We're growing a little bit; they're losing a little bit. So again, I'm not shouting from the rooftops, but at least recent traction has been kind of okay. We're frankly hopeful that anytime a company gets bought there's a tendency to lose sight of the day-to-day a little bit or lose some of your nimbleness. So maybe we can take some advantage there. So strictly in a comparison basis, I think that our ECN unit is operating pretty well. And in terms of internally for ourselves as an earlier call or question said, we do think there's some opportunities potentially to monetize that. And we've recently things like getting our CEF fully approved to be able to be operational that we'll be able to take advantage of as well. So I'd say, on several fronts, it's a positive story.

Patrick O'Shaughnessy

All right, great. Thank you.

Glenn Stevens

Thanks, Patrick.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from Alan Weber with Robotti.

Alan Weber

Hi. I might have missed this because I had to get off for a second. But can you talk about as you look out when you talk about kind of targeting the EBITDA margins, kind of -- is that -- do you need acquisitions? What do you need to really actually get to that level of EBITDA margin?

Glenn Stevens

We have never actually relied on strategic M&A to drive things, only because even though one could argue with a dozen transactions over the last decade, you could kind of count on us to do a deal pretty regularly. I think that we did not factor that in, that we would consider that in the gravy department. Our models to driving a higher EBITDA would be the combination of organic growth initiative and cost control. If a strategic opportunity is there for us we'll evaluate that on its merits and how it fits in with our strategy, but that's not part of -- if you looked at our financial models today and say how are we going to get that walk to the 35% EBITDA margin, it doesn't say here's two or three strategic M&A situations that we don't know are there yet. We wait for them to happen. That's it.

Alan Weber

I guess the other question is what kind of general market conditions do you think you need to reach that?

Glenn Stevens

Well, again, I think that if you go back to our trailing 12 or two-year, you use that kind of 100-plus RPM, if that's a representation of a market condition that would be more than sufficient.

Alan Weber

Okay, great.

Glenn Stevens

Yes…

Alan Weber

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Glenn Stevens

You're welcome.

Operator

Thank you. And I'm showing no further questions at this time.

Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes today's call. As a reminder, this call will be available for replay via the telephone, and on the GAIN Capital IR Web site. We do thank everyone for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.