Alliance One International's (AOI) CEO Pieter Sikkel on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alliance One International, Inc. (NYSE:AOI)

Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call

August 03, 2017, 17:30 ET

Executives

Joel Thomas - Executive VP & CFO

Pieter Sikkel - President, CEO & Director

Analysts

Mary Gilbert - Imperial Capital

David Kuck - Wells Fargo

Jenna Giannelli - Citigroup

Karru Martinson - Jefferies LLC

Walter Holden - Barclays PLC

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to today's Alliance One Fiscal Year 2018 First Quarter Results Call. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference call, Joel Thomas, Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Thomas, you may begin your conference.

Joel Thomas

Thank you, Judy. With me this afternoon are Pieter Sikkel, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Michael Shannon, our Vice President and Group Treasurer. Before we begin discussing our financial results, I need to cover a few points. First, you may hear statements during the course of this call that express a belief, expectation or intention as well as those that are not historical fact. These statements are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events and results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are referenced in the safe harbor statement included in our press release and are described in more detail along with other risks and uncertainties in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Form 10-K.

We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements made on this conference call to reflect any change in management's expectations or any change in assumptions or circumstances on which these statements are based. Included in our call today may be discussion of non-U.S. GAAP financial measurements, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, commonly referred to as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, that are not measures of results of operations under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States and should not be considered as an alternative to U.S. GAAP measurements. A table, including a reconciliation of and other disclosures regarding these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, is included with our earnings release issued today, which is available on our website at www.aointl.com. Any replay, rebroadcast, transcript or other reproduction of this conference call, other than the replay as provided by Alliance One, has not been authorized and is strictly prohibited. Investors should be aware that any unauthorized reproduction of this conference call may not be an accurate reflection of its contents.

Now, results. Fiscal year 2018 is progressing favorably and in line with our expectations. Our first fiscal quarter is usually a lower revenue quarter compared to the rest of the year. And our sales and profitability typically build with each successive quarter based on a number of factors, including the timing of crops from the growing regions where we source tobacco. This year's first quarter was consistent with past experience and sales are planning to be heavily weighted towards the back half of the year. Excluding Malawi, which had a smaller crop this year versus last year, global market conditions are positive and weather patterns support better growing conditions. We are seeing crop sizes return to more normal levels in key markets where we are currently buying.

Total kilos sold during the first quarter were similar to last year at 61.2 million, and revenue improved 6.1% to $277 million due to a 4.8% increase in average selling prices driven by higher lamina sales versus byproducts this year. Due to selling mainly prior year crops during the quarter, that were impacted by currency and smaller crop sizes last year, gross profit decreased $5.4 million to $28.6 million. Excluding the impact of currency movement in other regions, gross profit would have otherwise been consistent year-over-year. SG&A decreased 12.8% to $33.8 million, mainly due to reduced legal and professional fees and lower incentive compensation costs. Other income increased $4.8 million primarily from the sale of intrastate trade tax credits in South America. As a result of these factors, operating loss improved $4.4 million to $900,000 from the prior year. Interest expense increased 11.4% to $34.1 million from the prior year quarter. Primarily due to increased interest rates and higher average borrowings related to increased tobacco purchases for anticipated sales. Cash income taxes paid decreased from $3.7 million to $900,000 and the effective tax rate was negative 2.1% this year compared to 11.3% last year. For the first quarter ended June 30, 2017, we reported a net loss of $32.5 million or $3.63 per basic share, compared to a net loss for the same quarter last year of $31.5 million or $3.54 per basic share. We remain focused on working capital and cash cycle improvements and at quarter end, our uncommitted inventory reached a 7-year low, just inside the midpoint of our stated range of $50 million to $150 million. Additionally, total inventory was also lower, 4.7% for $44.4 million, at $894.5 million versus last year's first quarter end. As previously disclosed in April, we purchased and canceled $28.6 million of our senior secured second lien notes leaving face value of $662.9 million outstanding. After giving effect to these debt purchases, our liquidity at quarter-end was strong, with available credit lines and cash of $573.3 million that included available lines for letters of credit. So as we move forward through this fiscal year, shipment weighting will swing to current crop where we should start to see a positive impact versus last year, that should drive improvement in both sales and profitability. As a result, our guidance for fiscal year 2018 remains unchanged with improved sales in a range of $1.9 billion to $2 billion, and adjusted EBITDA of $165 million to $185 million.

Looking ahead, our customers are focused on enhanced global supply chain sustainability and driving positive change in nicotine consumption habits with reduced risk products. We are well-positioned to continue to meet our customers' requirements for traditional and certain next-generation products, with direct agronomy investments in systems and people. Such investments, as well as others, uniquely position our company as a key supplier for new products our customers are developing. And we will continue to invest where appropriate returns should be achievable. We will also pursue additional growth opportunities and take further steps to strengthen our preferred supplier position across our customers' multiple product offerings. Our focus remains on execution with a well-measured approach that positions our company for success in the future, and should improve shareholder value.

Dede, we'd like to open the call up for questions at this time.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And we will take our first question from Mary Gilbert with Imperial Capital.

Mary Gilbert

I wonder how we could -- should consider the weighting of year-over-year improvement in EBITDA in the following quarters, particularly when considering the improvement in Brazil. So would it be more weighted toward the back half or would it be -- should we get a bigger improvement in Q2? Where do we see the biggest benefit in terms of Brazil? And then number two, in terms of how the company is positioned with regard to supplying, let's say, low-nicotine tobacco if it becomes mandated, how are you positioned in that regard? And how do you see that impacting the business? And then how should we look at year-over-year change in working capital by the end of your fiscal year knowing -- just approximately given that there are some timing differences related to AR? And then finally, if you can just identify some of these additional investments that you might be making in terms of what they might be in the magnitude to meet growth?

Pieter Sikkel

Hello, Mary, and thank you very much for all those questions. Let me -- we'll textualize between Joel and myself. But let me talk about the year-on-year improvement. Quarter 1, we had a very low level of shipments from South America, lower actually than last year. And the difference was picked up in other regions, mainly Europe, Asia and North America. But we are expecting considerable shipment progress starting in quarter 2, particularly from the Southern American region but also from others. So we should start to see -- we will start to see the improvements in EBITDA coming in from quarter 2. We're still -- with the crop cycle that we're in and the territories that we operate in, we are still-back end weighted in terms of our total shipments, so the second half of the year will definitely be larger in sales than the first half.

But in terms of improvements, you'll start to see that from quarter two. In terms of low nicotine, or FDA announcements, I think we've positioned our company across the whole spectrum of, really, the continuum of risk that I think the FDA's talking about now. I think we're quite positive about the fact that they've accepted that. And whether it be in tobacco itself and the many, many years of R&D that we've done and to see technology growing and everything else, and our ability to meet any potential future demands in that area, I think we're well-positioned. The way we structured our track and trace and sustainability programs in order to meet requirements for heat-not-burn and other next generation products that -- we've carefully invested in that over the last few years. And when you talk about next-generation vaping products, we've also invested in a company that produces flavors, e-liquids, blends themselves, does bottling, and so on.

So across that continuum of risk that the FDA is talking about, we think we're well-positioned. And then as regards investments, clearly, we're going to keep monitoring where the business moves and the regulation moves. And as we see potential for acquisitions that meet our return requirement, and meet where we believe, or where we think the future market is going for nicotine consumption and potentially even non-nicotine consumption of vaping products, I think we'll always be looking at what areas we can go into there. But we're not at a place where we would identify particular investment levels required for that. And as regards working capital, I think you saw that our uncommitted inventory levels are -- were sitting at a 7-year low at the end of quarter 1. We are doing everything we can and we're very excited about that, obviously, particularly after the last few years. We're going to do everything we can to maintain that progress throughout the year, and at the same time, obviously, the current crops that we're buying, we do have heavier purchasing programs in South America with the increased crop size and -- but on the other side of it, slightly reduced programs in Africa because of the reduction in crop size in Malawi. But we purchase tobacco to sell it through and if we meet our sales and shipping targets during the year, we do see the potential to hopefully improve a little bit as we end up in quarter 4. But as we said, the year is progressing positively, the way we see it at the moment. And we'll put perhaps a little bit more clarity on that as we get through quarter 2 and start to meet our shipping marks and hopefully complete our client as we expected for the year.

Operator

And our next question come from Bryan Hunt of Wells Fargo.

David Kuck

Good evening, it's Dave Kuck on for Bryan. Just back to the FDA announcement. Just curious if you have had any conversations with your customers following the announcement. And if they're asking you to do anything at this point or if you all are just kind of in a wait-and-see mode?

Pieter Sikkel

I think it's a little bit early for that. As I said earlier, we've positioned ourselves for many different outcomes as we move forward. And this is not a great shock to ourselves or, I think, to our customers either. And we'll continue the fruitful relationship discussions that we've had over a long period of time.

David Kuck

Okay. And then the low level of uncommitted inventories, is this -- I mean, do you think this is kind of a sustainable level at this point or could it move down further or would you expect it to kind of go back up a little bit?

Pieter Sikkel

No, it's going to cycle a little bit through the quarters. Obviously there we've got where we bring on uncommitted inventories as we complete crop cycles. And we bring them off again as we sell it through. So there will be a little bit of cycling through the quarters, but as we are projecting it out towards the end of year I'm not going to give a quarter-by-quarter analysis of that. But our target is certainly to maintain or, hopefully, slightly reduce those by the end of the year.

Operator

And next we'll hear from Jenna Giannelli with Citi.

Jenna Giannelli

I think I heard in your comments just now that you referenced the possibility of acquisitions as you explore growth and response to potential regulatory consideration. So can you just expand a little bit more on that? What's your appetite for them, the availability of such assets and what kind of multiples you're seeing in the space? I guess, just in consideration balancing that with the leverage profile.

Joel Thomas

Yes. No, I think that what we referred to more generally is just we're looking at the evolution of our marketplace and our customers' marketplace. And we're just making sure that we're meeting their requirements. And that's really what we're referring to. And so we'll continue to do as we've been doing to be well-positioned.

Jenna Giannelli

Okay. And then just on the top line. So pricing saw a nice bump in the quarter. So just so I understand it, as we see better sell-through of the current crops, what's the magnitude of the pricing bumps could look like as we progress throughout the year? I guess, I'm just trying to get a sense of the pricing versus volume expectations embedded in the top line guidance. And then I have one more.

Pieter Sikkel

I think as we've mentioned at the year-end earnings call that we were anticipating a better mix of product coming through the next fiscal year. I think you started to see that happen as we're shipping more lamina than byproducts. But as we start to get an improved mix of South American and later in the year North American tobaccos in the shipment profile, I think that should start to see the average price across the whole global shipment increase. Because if you remember last year, South America, and particularly Brazil, was a very short crop, so we have minimal -- smaller shipments as a percentage of the total business and also the currency.

If you look, the currency has really moved over that year's period. A year ago, we were sitting, looking at a Brazilian real to dollar average of BRL3.85 or so. So this crop, call it BRL3.10 to BRL3.20. Your half target has obviously got to be to convert that increased dollar rate to our customers, and improve margins on top of that. So that we believe we have executed as well as we can. And we should start to see the reflection of the weakening dollar versus several currencies in terms of the shipments of the new crop that we'll start to really move out as of quarter two.

Jenna Giannelli

All right, that's helpful. And then just finally, given that your liquidity position, is buying back bonds or more bonds in the market something you'd consider more of? I know you gave a $25 million to $50 million debt repayment target, could there be upside to that given you already retired some of the notes earlier this year? Again, just given the cash and credit availability you have on hand.

Joel Thomas

Yes, we'll stay focused on working the plan that we've laid out already. But if there are opportunities or if we're generating additional surplus cash, we will evaluate as time goes on.

Operator

And our next question comes from Karru Martinson from Jefferies.

Karru Martinson

Just on the FDA regulation, could you remind us again, what percentage of your sales are actually into the U.S.?

Joel Thomas

Yes. So that's a tough one, Karru. Because you can look at where -- we provide destinations where sales go, that is part of what we've provided in our 10-K. But that doesn't necessarily reflect where tobacco ultimately ends up related to the customers. Because they can ship it on to various factories around the world at different places, so you got to be a little bit careful. But I think the key point here is that we are well diversified with regards to our customer base, and sales ultimately occur throughout the world including in the U.S.

Karru Martinson

So when we look at that number in terms of the sales that would be potentially exposed to the FDA rules changes, are we talking a 10% to 20%, 25% of your sales?

Joel Thomas

Yes, somewhere in that range. But again, that's not -- it's a very difficult one to get at.

Karru Martinson

Okay. And then in terms of your top customers who ship internationally. I mean, where do we stand today on the China JV for Brazil? How is that customer relation developing? Have there been any kind of similar rule changes in China that we should be mindful of?

Pieter Sikkel

No. I don't think there have been any similar rule changes in China. I mean, obviously, it is a monopoly situation over there and the Chinese factory monopoly provides a considerable amount of the state revenue. I think there is some good news with China. In terms of cigarette sales, the first half of the year has seen an increase again. And so cigarettes sales, I believe, are up about 1.4% in China. And they've got a little bit more weighting to the premium side in that, so that is positive. And on the other side of it, domestic crop size continues to reduce. It will drop by at least another 100,000 tons this year. So the inventory balance that we've talked about in China is starting to improve and hopefully, in the future, that could mean some more imports.

Operator

And next we will hear from Hale Holden with Barclays.

Walter Holden

I just had a couple of quick ones. My understanding is that the Brazil purchases should be mostly completed by this point. So I was wondering if they came in kind of where you thought they were, if there were any surprises or not?

Pieter Sikkel

Yes, we've got about 1.5 week to go. But we're right at the back end of it. At least, that's what we believe is still out there. No negative surprises. I would say we're well on track, I think, in South America. Crop quality is good.

Walter Holden

Great. And then I was wondering if you could sort of talk about how the reduced global supply of burley may be affecting the pricing on the further remainder of the year, so an offset to the Brazil, positive?

Pieter Sikkel

I think, yes, we are. And as we mentioned in the release -- I mean, the Malawi crop size is about half of previous year but -- and clearly, that will, to some extent, affect sales and shipments from Malawi. But at the same time, we handle burley all around the globe. We do burley out of South America, out of North America, out of various other areas as well. It's been a good opportunity here for us both within the trees and current crops in terms of getting some change in mix on burley supply out of other regions. So definitely, the -- I think you were asking about the offset with South America and -- but we strongly believe we're well on track and making our plans for the year. And the Malawi is not entirely unexpected, although it has dipped a little bit lower than we initially expected, but not dramatically.

Joel Thomas

Yes. And it's included in our guidance.

Pieter Sikkel

And it's included in our guidance, yes.

Walter Holden

Perfect. And then I just had just one final question. I know we've been talking about this new FDA potential regulation or change. But just from a high level, how is low-nicotine tobacco produced? Is it produced where it's grown or is it processed -- further processed after the U.S. processes it? I just was wondering where it kind of fits in the supply chain.

Pieter Sikkel

Well, there's all kinds of different ways to do that. I mean, it's geographically naturally produced. It's produced through different seed types, it's produced through different agronomic techniques, letting more leaves go on the plant, or planting it closer, there's -- there are all kinds of methods and -- natural methods and ways to do that. And obviously, there is, not that we employ it or any of our customers use it, there is GMO technology that some people employ for that as well. But yes, there are multiple ways and techniques to do that.

Walter Holden

And presumably, if there was some change, there would be a long lead time. So the whole production change could shift to it, it wouldn't be a Big Bang event, right?

Pieter Sikkel

I don't think it's a -- we -- I -- we strongly believe there will be plenty of warning and time to deal with that. And we'll continue working with our customers as things become more clear.

Operator

And now we have a follow-up question from Mary Gilbert with Imperial Capital.

Mary Gilbert

Yes, I just wanted to follow up on a couple of things. I was just trying to figure out, once again, the weighting in the quarter. So it sounds like it's going to be weighted more toward the back half, would it be like Q3 would be where we'd see the biggest improvement then Q4 and then followed by Q2?

Joel Thomas

Yes, Mary, we haven't given a breakout on that. But I think what we've tried to lay out is that Q2 will be a good, strong quarter. And we're going to try to build off of that as we go through the year. Whether Q3 is slightly up or slightly below, we'll have to wait and see kind of how things play out in the second quarter. And then the fourth quarter, historically, is a very big quarter, so....

Mary Gilbert

Right. And then is there any upside to your guidance, do you think? And also, are you getting good pricing or attractive pricing coming out of Brazil?

Joel Thomas

So on the guidance, we'll update it as we are prepared to do. We'll have to look at it as we do periodically. And look, we'd love to be in a position to be able to move guidance up. So we're going to be pushing as hard as we can this year to get the best result we can. So that -- we'll keep you apprised as we move through the year. Your next question, I'm sorry? What's that?

Pieter Sikkel

Brazil pricing.

Joel Thomas

Yes, so pricing in Brazil. Peter talked about some of the factors related to foreign exchange and the strengthening of the real versus the dollar and the pass-through related to that and it's a good year in Brazil.

Mary Gilbert

Okay. So you should benefit from that both -- in combination with the strengthening of the real? Is there a benefit there? And the pricing matrix, is it normal? Is it better than, let's say, historical levels?

Pieter Sikkel

The -- with the larger crop in Brazil, certainly, the purchasing pricing matrix has improved. If you remember last year, we spent quite a bit of time talking about it, that the summer pricing was inflated due to the very short crop. And so we've got a better purchasing price matrix. And as far as converting that cost into customer pricing, we're not going to specifically outline exactly what we've been able to achieve. But we're looking forward to a strong year out of Brazil.

Mary Gilbert

Okay. And then also with regard to burley and because you're able to source burley in other parts of the country, how much of the shortfall in Malawi are you able to sort of offset from other regions?

Pieter Sikkel

Yes, it's very hard to quantify that. But if you look at our uncommitted inventories and where they stand and as you look at our projections, we don't see those climbing dramatically during the year. It kind of tells you that we're having pretty good sell-through through the other regions as well.

Mary Gilbert

Okay. So that's able to kind of offset that for the most part, that weakness that you're seeing in Malawi, overall?

Pieter Sikkel

As best we're able to do [indiscernible]. In tobacco, we have these ups and downs with agricultural production, cigarette blends have a certain duration and minimum of tobacco. And over a period of time, we are able to consistently supply our customer requirement.

Mary Gilbert

Okay. And then just one final question, I know it probably isn't relevant now because it could take years before it is. But are you disproportionately a beneficiary if there is a requirement to lower nicotine levels in cigarettes in terms of any proprietary capabilities that you have in that respect for low-nicotine plants?

Joel Thomas

So we have an R&D capability that is constantly looking forward, and we are well-positioned to help meet our customers' requirements, so...

Operator

And that concludes the Q&A session. At this time, I'll turn the call back over to Joel Thomas for closing remarks.

Joel Thomas

Thank you for joining our call today. The call will be made available for playback for any interested person through 8:30 p.m. on August 8, 2017. Our financial results and Form 10-K as well as other information can be accessed on our website at www.aointl.com. Additionally, I'm available by phone, should anyone have further questions. Again, thank you for participating in our conference call today.

Operator

And that concludes today’s conference call. We thank you for joining.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.