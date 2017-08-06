Fugro's (FURGF) CEO Paul van Riel on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fugro NV (OTCPK:FURGF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2017 6:30 AM ET

Paul van Riel

All right. Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to the presentation of our first half-year 2017 results. All right. So let me first take you through the highlights of what we have done in the first half year, and I think the first bullet captures really what has been happening, and that is a slower-than-anticipated bottoming out of the offshore oil and gas market. That, for us, still today, our most important market. And clearly, with the bottoming out movement to the right, it has impacted our results. So that has meant, again, a significant revenue decline, but I do think it's important to point out that, that decline is far less severe than it has been in the last two years.

Nevertheless, as a consequence, EBIT margin declined to minus 3.3%, and that's mainly caused by price pressure in the Marine division and low utilization at Seabed Geosolutions relative to the same period last year. Important, Marine asset integrity business and our land businesses improved. Now of course, we're not going to sit still as a company, and thankfully, there's still a lot of self-help that we can do as Fugro.

So we are implementing and will continue to implement additional measures to streamline the business and further reduce costs, all, of course, geared towards restoring profitability. Also I think some positive news in the sense that the backlog is now clearly beginning to bottom out, and we are seeing signs that in certain areas of the world, we are beginning to move into a more stable oil and gas market environment. Also positive is that we are seeing growth in our building and infrastructure markets and the power segment. And by now, 40% of Fugro's business is outside oil and gas.

If you add that altogether, in particular with the improvements and the measures that we're implementing, on the back of that, we're expecting a significant improvement of results in the second half compared to the first half of this year.

Just to capture the financial highlights. Paul, of course, will explain the financials in much more detail, is that we're seeing and continue to see revenue decline, basically in line with the market, around close to 15% down, currency comparable revenue decline. Backlog, however, is not declining at those rates anymore and backlog is 5% down. So a big difference as based on that, that we're comfortable that this bottoming out process has begun.

On the right, EBIT margin, already mentioned, small plus in the first half last year to 3.3%, margin-wise, down this half. Cash flow, bottom left, basically on the back of the EBIT decline. Cash flow from operating activities has declined or has become less. Also important to note that in the first half of 2016, we had the benefit of disposals. But if you correct for that, these are the 2 comparables. Net debt/EBITDA, still comfortable within our covenants.

So let's take you through the highlights of the measures we have taken and start with the first half. We reduced headcount further by around 180 employees. And those that have followed us for a long time, you'll also see that, for example, in the last 2 years, we've taken out 1,500 people per year. So also the rate of headcount -- reducing headcount is coming down, all in line with the fact that the market is beginning to bottom out.

Third party expenses, close to 10% reduction. Working capital, good to note that, that, again, improved. So we continue to be able to squeeze out cash out from working capital. CapEx continues to be curtailed strongly. A little bit above the same period last year, but that's due to specific investment for the next generation of nodes in our Seabed business.

And finally, rationalization of our operating companies as part of our strategy continues unabated. And since start of 2016, by now, we have either closed or merged 70 legal entities to cut down on the number of entities that we have at Fugro. That is, by the way, a program that continues.

Now going forward, we are taking a series of additional measures. First of all, and most important, Paul will give you a bit more of a breakdown later, is that we are running towards a couple of our charters. Actually quite a number of our charters are beginning to run towards their end. These were long-term charters that we entered into in the good times, and so we're now beginning to get into the situation that we can negotiate better rates and/or terminate. So we will see that coming and that will definitely give a nice improvement to EBITDA.

Further, we are retiring 2 older vessels in the second half. Also important, because people sometimes ask, "Given where you are, how can you buy a vessel?" But we did acquire the REM Etive vessel on the back of the award of long-term contracts, the multiyear contracts in the Asia Pacific region. And when you look at the charter alternative, well, a very simple cash out on the charter agreement. It was more than what we are offered the vessel for, so that was really a very simple thing to do. And of course, the nice thing about an acquisition, it contributes to the EBITDA.

Down-manning of vessels, standardization and application of new technologies. I spoke about that several times that at Fugro, we have now completely centralized our fleet. And because we now centrally manage our fleet, we can really work on global processes where we look at what we're doing on each vessel, standardize the process, making exchange of crew much easier and using new technologies, for example, to get data to shore in a consistent fashion, whereby we can do things onshore that we used to do on the vessels. So we expect some significant cost-savings going forward from that as well.

We will continue to reduce FTE. And another point for us is we want to get more flexibility into the system in the more difficult winter season for us. And again, the all-objective is to bring down cost. Finally, already mentioned, further streamlining the organization. There's still more work we can do. How we're organized, reducing the number of legal entities, shared service centers, standardizing work processes. So what we are convinced of is that this is going to bring us €50 million to €70 million EBITDA improvement. And this is really a self-help. This is something that Fugro can do without any further help.

Further benefits on top of that will come from our strategy implementation. And first of all, the continued investment in innovation and to develop differentiated, higher-margin services. I'll give a few nice examples of that as we go. Since a couple of years, we've really streamlined our R&D and innovation processes, and we're now beginning to see our first successes come out of the pipeline, which, over the next years, will start contributing to results.

Another interesting point, improving commercial capabilities. When you look at how our business or how we conducted our business in the past, it was pretty much a -- the volumes of work were so high. I'm exaggerating to make the point, but people could just basically sit beside the phone, pick up the phone, respond to a tender and that will be it. You'd get your share of the work. Today, the clients are requesting, and also from our side, it's important to do, we are engaging much, much more with the client. How can we better perform the contracts? How can we best work for you? Are there things that we can do extra, et cetera, et cetera? And that is paying off in our ability to get larger contracts, which are more complex. And that hits upon something where Fugro can provide competitive services that nobody else can and we can do it across the globe. So that also is definitely something that we believe, as we develop this, will enhance margin. It goes, like I said, hand-in-hand with the second -- or with the third bullet, our ability to deliver large client-centric projects across the world.

So a couple of slides on the market developments. And I think this one is quite an interesting one. We've always stated that as part of our strategy, over time, we want to rebalance the portfolio of activities of the company to be less exposed to oil and gas. Also we want to benefit from the ongoing transition to renewable energy as being part of that.

Now if you look at our revenues per market segment in 2015, you will see it completely dominated by oil and gas. And the other big chunk there is building and infrastructure. But as we move into where we are today, oil and gas has clearly come down. Now to be completely fair, that's logical because the market is decreasing, so there is definitely that impact in there. But there's also growth in these segments. Also if you look at the segments themselves, for example, in building and infrastructure, compared to half year in 2016, we have strong growth in this segment just basically on its own account. So this balance is now really beginning. We've also introduced to help in the Marine markets, a segment called nautical, where we are looking at telecom cables and general hydrography and that's -- well, we're sort of stuck in other -- in those years. But the nautical part is also something that we clearly want to develop and where we are expanding into opportunities in the Marine world outside oil and gas.

All right. Just a review of where we are in some of these market segments. Oil and gas, I think everybody here in the room will be aware of it. Yes, there's been OPEC agreements and, generally speaking, compliance have been pretty reasonable. However, oil price remains volatile and basically below $50 a barrel in the last couple of months. Well, why is that? First of all, unexpected strong growth of U.S. shale. I don't think anybody a year ago, half a year ago, could see it coming, how quickly U.S. shale has actually developed. There's also ramp up of production with spurts and bits here and there from Libya, Nigeria and Iran. And we also have to face the fact that the mega projects that were done in 2010 to 2013 timeframe are coming on the market. The consequence of all that is that the rebalancing is taking longer, and that means that the outlook for -- the near-term outlook for oil prices is being reduced. And also, as a consequence of that, the recovery of offshore activity has been postponed.

Offshore CapEx, however, most people believe today that has actually reached its trough. So how is that and why would it come back to offshore? Well, first of all, it is going to take a while before the dependency on fossil fuels really starts to come down. I think almost every expectation and even the most optimistic ones all show that oil demand will continue to grow, at least into the middle part of the next decade. At the same time, investment levels are at an all-time low relatively speaking. And that means that if you look at, in particular, the majors, of course, published that, that the reserve replacement ratios in the last couple of years have really come down to unsustainable levels. That, in itself, will lead to supply constraints, and we will need both offshore and shale to fill the gaps.

Also important to note yet that, for example, for deepwater projects, break even prices in the environment have dropped to something like $40 to $50 per barrel. So from a pure pricing perspective, offshore has become competitive with other sources of oil. So over time, these factors just mean that there's nowhere else to go down the road. But there needs to be a comeback of offshore oil and gas development.

Building and infrastructure. Well, very simple. Ample opportunities. World population continues to grow. World economy continues to grow, and urbanization rates around the world are just astoundingly high. So that just means build, build, build, build, and building bigger, bigger, bigger things. Going forward, generally speaking, for a couple of years, spending growth, average spending growth across the globe in the construction and building and infrastructure segment is around 3% to 4% per year globally. Asia, Middle East, the fastest-growing regions. A bit more specific, Asia Pacific, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines and Australia. Europe, a bit more modest. And not mentioned, the U.S.A. still to be seen how much and how quickly that will pick up. But it is picking up.

So what's really happening in that space is that what we are seeing and where we will benefit is that for these big structures, this big infrastructure, the clients are trying to go digital. They're trying to do digital asset maintenance so that they can do predictive maintenance instead of preventive maintenance, and they want to be able to do it throughout the building cycle to extend the lifetime of their built infrastructure.

Oh that was -- sorry, that was building and infrastructure. Well, pretty much the same story. Good growth. Also around that 5%. Also there, digital asset management, very important. And generally speaking, lots of activity across the world.

Power. It's absolutely the case wherever you are in the world, the transition to renewables is gaining momentum. I think in offshore wind, of course, something that's in the Netherlands where also all -- many people are actively engaged in. And what you're seeing is that the investment in the transmission and distribution networks is increasing because these networks have to cope with variable load from these renewable energy sources. If we look at offshore wind, particularly important to Fugro, we are expecting strong growth to 2020, and the numbers to 2030 are even larger. And what really bodes well for our offshore wind is the fact that in Germany, the first 0 subsidy bids have come in. So the technology and the scale of wind farm development has now allowed wind farms to be built without help from the government.

The other important thing is that we're also seeing increasing interest and activity levels across the world. For example, at Fugro, we really make a point to be a worldwide global player in offshore wind. So the first big wind farm -- or one of the first big wind farms in the Far East is in Taiwan. We're fully involved. We are also looking at the other opportunities there. Same thing in the U.S. Finally, the first offshore wind farms are going up and Fugro, I think, so far as I know, was involved in every single one for ground investigation.

Nuclear power. A bit out of sight in Europe, except for the U.K. and perhaps, Poland. But still lots of growth potential in nuclear across the world, and that's also an area where Fugro has a lot of expertise.

Finally, nautical. And just because it's a new term, for you, just to explain it a little bit better. Also there, supportive macro trends. So the markets in nautical that are important to Fugro because we can service these markets with our existing fleet and know-how is hydrography, which is just general charting because people want to manage their economic zones more proactively. Coastal zone mapping generally has to do with fishery, conservation things. Telecom, we are -- there's still an explosive growth for the need for bandwidth. And yes, you can do it with satellite, but fiber across the oceans is still the fastest and still the cheapest. So we definitely expect a increasing telecom cable serving market. And then general site characterization for coastal infrastructure. Also here, drivers are the same as general infrastructure on land, population growth, natural resources, climate change. Similar kind of drivers.

Finally, last market, mining. This is a market that has been quiet for a couple of years, but we are seeing that coming back fairly rapidly at the moment. We have won some interesting projects in Asia quite recently, and more will follow. So this is also a market that we expect will be a nice one for Fugro in the coming years.

Okay. Let's maybe take a look at some of the projects we're doing, just to remind everybody where we are and what we do and we continue to do so quite successfully. So at Fugro, important that as part of our new strategy that we launched in 2013, Building on Strength, we want to be involved in the full life cycle of projects. So plan, build, manage, decommission. We want to work in marine environment. We want to work in the land environment. And we want to be involved with anything and everything that's big. So offshore, wind farms, oil and gas platforms, pipelines, harbors.

Onshore also, we're not interested in residential. We're only interested in big. So these would be things like power plants, rail infrastructure, power infrastructure and also inland, anything to do with water, dikes, inland harbors and so on. And the services we want to provide in that area, as opposed to our original stronghold in data acquisition, over time, we want to be moving not only into the acquisition part, but we want to combine that with the analytics. So the analysis of data, and a lot of it being done in the cloud. And then finally, wrap that up that we come with a complete solution to the client, so including the advice.

So to make that a little bit concrete, imagine that the client is sitting in there. For example, in Mozambique, they're sitting in an area. They need to put in a pipeline. They need to put in g plants. They can just literally call Fugro. We do the data acquisition. We do the analysis. We give them the advice and we give them the best place and the best choice of multiple sites they may have. You better build your plant here because here, the hazards and the ground conditions are such that your costs will be the lowest and you will be building in the most safe place.

So a couple of examples of projects. Well, clear, long-standing involvement in wind farm markets. Recently won the various projects in Borssele in the Netherlands. But essentially, are working everywhere on wind farms across the world. The big one, one of the really big new developments that did get us FID lies in Guyana. We're all over that for Exxon as a client where we're doing all the site investigation, ground investigation work, both from the service side and the geotechnical side. And the big hydrographic survey in Norway. So this falls in the sector of nautical where there is a need in that area for very high resolution mapping of the sea bottom.

And finally, in Mozambique, already mentioned that, recently completed a very large 5-year project with Anadarko. And we will probably continue with that, as they go forward and take into FID.

So both Marine and Land, yes, a very good example. In Turkey where we're also quite active, right now we're working on a very, very large bridge in Turkey. Now Turkey is an area with strong earthquake hazards, so it requires a lot of very serious ground investigation work to make sure that the foundations of things like bridges and tunnels are designed properly.

Another one has to do with asset integrity. We have an all-digital solution for one of the power companies in Australia. So they have a completely digital map of the network all the way down from the high power lines down to the homes of people. And in this case, while a hurricane came through, as soon as the hurricane was done, we came after with our aircraft, fitted out the sensors, and within days, we could have a complete virtual picture of where there were changes and breaks in the network so that the power company could do a very direct effort to restore power as quickly as possible.

Another one. The Zuidasdok, very close by. This is going to be an incredibly difficult project where the Zuidasdok needs to be expanded terms of infrastructure. Well, everybody knows there are a lot of buildings out there as well. So this is really millimeter precision work. There is no room for error with subsidence and buildings moving around. And we're doing all the ground investigation and the ground advisory work on that project. And here are mining projects that we recently won and mining development project in Pakistan where we're supporting the initial phase of mapping out what the resources are.

Now mentioned innovation and solutions. I'll give you a few or a couple of examples of that. One area is -- was called seep. It's actually quite an interesting story. But oil and gas reservoirs underneath us are not leak-proof. There's always a little bit of oil and gas coming up to the surface from reservoirs. You can measure that with today's equipment. And by being able to measure that, you can more precisely identify areas where you might want to acquire seismic data, which is much more expensive than to acquire data about this stuff seeping up. And you can de-risk your exploration costs because you'll be more likely to drill in the right place. So we're providing seep surveys all over the world. This is an interesting new topic and we are, without any doubt here, the full market leader in this area. As exploration begins to recover a little bit, we have an absolute expectation that this market will grow for us going forward.

Another one in our old stronghold, geotechnical, where we have developed a robotic subsea geotechnical data collection system where we can do sampling, we can do drilling, we can do cone penetration testing, and all these things, an automated system that sits on the seabed. Great from the client side. It means cost and risk reduction for offshore design and construction because with this big robot, we can collect very high-quality data samples, which give very precise measurements for the clients.

Operational safety, because you do a lot of the complicated stuff, robotized operational safety is improved and finally, we can work more efficiently. So this is another nice example of an innovation with very clear client benefits, and we are now successfully deploying it on the projects as we go.

Okay. This thing is not working very well. GeoRiskPortal. An example of this analytics part, advisory part of our services. We have this up and running in the Netherlands before we start rolling it out elsewhere. But we are now online, managing the Geosolutions that we provide to our clients. We are online managing that with the clients. We have more than 70 projects, which are being sensed by over 2,000 sensors in this database that clients can just visit for their site. And what that means, we can long-term monitor, for example, subsidence or, for example, buildings that might be tilting. And these are projects here that run for multiple years on behalf of the clients. So this is a very good example where Fugro is going all the way from data acquisition through to advice to the clients. Our people like to call it the Geo-data Internet of Things. And with more than 2,000 sensors, we certainly know that this is the largest solution of its kind in the Netherlands. Well, the Netherlands tend to be pretty leading in this kind of stuff, so it may actually be one of the largest installations in the world.

And finally, another example. This is new. It gives me a bit of a feel for the innovation pipeline. We have a fiber optic system, a fiber-optic sensing system. It turns out that, that is a very well suited for managing traffic and for managing the condition of asphalt. So what you do is you take a very small line across the road, put in this very thin fiber-optic cable, and you measure -- this is technical -- but you measure a passing road traffic, and you can actually measure the weight of the wheels on the traffic. So what does that mean for the client? It means that you can measure road deformation and the cycle of road deformation quite carefully. That helps you reduce maintenance because you can now go, instead of going to preventive maintenance where you just go in every couple of years and redo the asphalt, you can now go in with predictive maintenance. Thanks to this data, you can go to the pieces of asphalt that need extra attention earlier. Or if the asphalt stays in good condition, you don't need to resurface it every so often. It means extension of road lifetime and also you can use this data for traffic, general traffic management. So again, a nice example of sensing all the way to advice for the client. So Paul, after that, let's say, interesting story on what we're doing and also preparing ourselves for the future, over to you for the financials.

Paul Verhagen

Yes. Thanks, Paul. Yes. So financial key takeaways. First, a few statements that I will color later down in the presentation. You've seen minus 3.3%. Good to know that Q2 was positive. Low single digits, which, of course, implies that Q1 was pretty negative. EBITDA, €47 million. Approximately 50% off of the prior year. So big drop in EBITDA on the back of revenue declines and, of course, price erosion. CapEx, €43 million, somewhat higher than last year mainly because of investments in our Manta notes and seabeds. Improved working capital compared to the same period last year, but compared to year end, working capital is up, which is mainly a reflection of seasonality.

Cash flow, minus €66 million. A little bit worse than last year with minus €44 million. Last year, we got the benefit of the some asset sales. So including the benefit of asset sales last year, actually it was positive, but the pure operational part was also seasonally negative.

And net debt from €351 million to €434 million. I will color that later in the presentation. Leverage, 2.2, and a fixed charge coverage of 2.3. I think the most important here, a significant EBIT improvement expected for the second half compared to the first half of this year. And also as Paul already said, backlog starts to bottom out, which is positive.

Now here an overview, a slide of the financials. First, group revenue, 15%, 14.5% currency comparable. Big differences by division. Marine, 15.5%. Seabeds, incredible, 41.9%. So more than 40% decline. And land, more or less, flat. We have a lot of movements below the surface. Decline in oil and gas, land-related and increases in building and infrastructure and power. EBIT margin, also a mix of pluses and minuses, decline in marine site characterization and also in seabed Geosolutions. The first one mainly because of price erosion continued and the second one because of current low utilization.

But marine asset integrity, which is the largest part of Marine, actually improved, and also the overall Land division improved.

Capital employed, further down, mainly as a result of impairments and also lower working capital year-on-year. And cash flow, I mentioned that negative for a large extent because of the seasonal impacts.

Here you see development of revenue, 14.5%. Still, of course, double-digit. Reasonably high, but at least coming down if you compare every half year with the prior year before that. We have been at levels of 25%. That went down to around 20%. Now we're at around 15%, and the expectation is also the second half year, the revenue decline will be less than the first half year, so we should see another step improvement here in terms of revenue development. And of course, rather it's very important is we want to restore profitability, that we get into a more or less stable revenue level because as soon as -- as long as this revenue continues to decline double digits, we can count as fast as we can, but we cannot keep up with revenue decline. And that, of course, was also reflected in the results.

EBIT decline. Last year, let's say breakeven, plus €1 million. This year, minus €25 million. Largest drop is in Marine. €15 million. Then in land, a €10 million improvement of its -- €6 million is a positive one-off contractual settlement. And seabed, down €21 million. I mean the operational decline was €10 million. Last year, as you know, there was this positive €11 million related to the purchase or the conversion of a lease into a financial lease with a purchase obligation, which was very beneficial to us. And adding that all up brings you to minus €25 million.

Still, third year in a row, strong cost reductions, absolutely necessary, obviously, but not enough to keep up, as I just mentioned, with the revenue decline. Third party cost, €34 million, down 9.5%, 10%, which is below the revenue decline, which, of course, is not good and needs to be stepped up. Personnel expense is €32 million. Same, below the revenue decline. Depreciation, amortization, as a result of, of course, previous impairments, but also as a result of lower investments than depreciation over the last 3 years. And adding that up brings you to minus €25 million. As I said, not enough to compensate for the revenue decline. So more actions will be taken to bring us back to profitability. And that's, of course, required.

These actions -- Paul already gave you some flavor. We believe in the coming 12 months, €50 million to €70 million can be achieved. Largest part is in the vessels. It's early termination of vessels. It's renegotiation of rates. So this is pretty safe. These savings, we can realize these.

Fleet management, we've initiated quite some actions by our fleet management services group. Also there, in particular, down-manning of activities and standardization of work will also there lead to further cost savings. And last, but unfortunately, also further headcount reduction, that will bring around €15 million to €20 million savings. So in total, €50 million to €70 million in the coming 12 months.

Exceptional items now compared to prior reporting periods, relatively low. €15 million on.

Exceptional items now compared to prior reporting period is relatively low. €15 million onerous contract provision, and this is taken for anticipated underutilization of some chartered vessels or depending on backlog developments, early termination of chartered vessels and also €8 million for restructuring costs and €2 million on some obsolete equipment. Very small.

This is the Marine picture. The revenue broken down in Site Characterization and Asset Integrity. As you can see, Site Characterization, we have the steepest decline, 24.7%. Later on in the backlog, you will see actually this starts to grow again. So hopefully, that will continue going forward, but we see good growth there in the backlog now. Asset Integrity, a smaller drop, 8.2%. Overall vessel utilization was slightly better than last year, in particular in Asset Integrity.

EBIT, Site Characterization EBIT was negative and below same period last year, in particular in Europe, and in APAC, where we had some pretty profitable large project last year that we don't have this year and will hopefully come back next year again.

Asset Integrity near break even and improved year-on-year, which is good, obviously. And also in Marine, good to know we have some -- not a lot, but just a few operational issues and last-minute project delay with an EBIT impact of around €5 million negative. And capital employed down for the reasons you can read.

Land. Now revenue were flat with a difference in the Site Characterization, which is the largest chunk, which is growing. And Asset Integrity, which is relatively small part of the land business, which shows a decline, mainly as already mentioned as a result of oil and gas activities.

EBIT margin, big improvement for a reasonable part due to this one-off contractual settlement. But also operational. Actually, in all regions, land improved. It's not in one region, but all regions land improved, except for the U.S. and mainly because in the U.S., we are not benefiting anymore from a large Site Characterization work for these LNG facilities that we have seen -- being built there in the last few years. Hopefully, that comes back. But the impact of this -- completion of this work is reasonably large. These were profitable and large contracts that we will not have in this year and maybe also not next year. And capital employed, very stable. Not a lot of changes.

Seabeds. Unbelievable decline. 40% year-on-year revenue decline. Current low utilization in seabeds. And largest part of the year, only one project was running. Exceptional performance of the team to have been able to still have a break-even result with this revenue decline. Going forward, Q3 will be empty. Q4, a new contract will start. And as you all have seen, somewhere in the beginning of next year, a large contract will start with the new Manta nodes that has been awarded just -- I think a few weeks ago or so, which is positive. And capital employed, also not a lot of change in seabeds.

Finance income and costs. Now finance income down because we sold, as you know, the vendor loan last year, so less income on that part. Interest expense, a steep decline from -- if you read the bullets, €20 million last year to €14 million this year, which is a 6-month period. So on an annual period, it's double of that, of course. Also in the interest expense, amortization on USPP, private placement note is included related to voluntary prepayments we did. And unfortunately also a large exchange rate difference, mainly related to cash balances and a recent depreciation of the U.S. dollar. This is like Murphy's Law. When we still had $800 million debt in dollars, that was when the dollar was at $1.35, we paid it down when it basically moved to, over the course of 2 years, to $1.05. Now we got rid of most of that debt and now the opposite is starting to happen. So this is on top of the crisis. So we have a fair amount of challenges, too, to deal with. But still happy that the debt is gone, which is positive. But that also hit the P&L. And in total, yes, from €43 million to €36 million.

Tax. Yes, still some taxes paid, as you can see. €11 million of this accrued paid was slightly less. You can see it in the cash flow statement and the half-year statements. Yes, we do make money in certain countries or on certain projects where we have permanent establishments being operated from one country and maybe in other offshore waters. But still taxes are being withheld there. Largest chunk that is still negative is because we, under IFRS, are in a difficult position in this market to capitalize operating losses. Again, I say that every half year, and I'll say it again, these losses will not disappear. They can still be used for tax compensation if and when we start making money again. So the fact that they are not capitalized does not impair the ability to still utilize them. So we have, I think around €200 million or so noncapitalized taxable losses, which we should benefit from going forward.

Working capital, yes, good performance again. You've seen the journey we've gone through. An increase compared to year-end. I think maybe some of you have assumed in your modeling the similar percentage as we had year-end 2016, which was 10.9%. We're now at 12.6%. If we would have been at the same percentage, net debt would've also been around €30 million lower you've seen. Our target clearly is to get back to the same level that we were end of 2016. So part of the cash that is sitting now in working capital will be freed up towards year end. And hopefully, we can do even better. But we'll see ultimately what comes out.

DRO, days revenue outstanding, I think again a decent performance in the market, where actually the opposite is happening. Customers are trying to extend terms and we have been able, in this environment, to actually reduce our DRO by a more efficient, working faster invoices, milestone-based billing, et cetera, all the things you have to do to improve this.

Cash flow year-on-year. Yes, and this is very obvious. It's mainly the proceeds of the vendor loan and the sale and leaseback of the Voyager. For the rest, it's somewhat worse than last year on the back of somewhat lower results and somewhat higher CapEx. But overall, not a large difference. Then the ratios, the covenants, fixed charge cover 2.3. So safely within the requirements. Net debt-to-EBITDA, same, although increasing, still safely within the covenant requirement of 3.

Debt maturity, this year, nothing. Next year, 2018, only €22 million. Also very low. 2019, also nothing. And the first chunk happens in 2020 where the revolver needs to be refinanced. And now €389 million has been drawn. The total revolver is €575 million. It used to be €500 million. We added and exercised an accordion option to increase it to €575 million, so also liquidity is still very good and very strong. And of course, 2021, the convertible, which might have been converted by that time, we'll see.

Net debt-to-EBITDA, 2 lines. This is the line, because the convertible does not count for covenant calculation, the one excluding the convertible and the other one is the overall debt including the convertible.

That's it. So I hand over back to Paul to give you some more input on the outlook.

Paul van Riel

Thanks, Paul. All right. Well, the outlook is clearly driven by the backlog developments and what you see over here is the decrease of the backlog starting in the first quarter '15 in the middle of the crisis and you see it dropping, dropping, dropping. And then, in the second quarter of 2016, some level of stabilization began to happen. That's where we are today and hence, if you compare relative to the same time last year, backlog is down, I would say, "only 5%" relative to a year ago.

Interesting to give a bit more detail and a bit more understanding of the backlog, which is provided over here. So first 3 lines relate to marine, and it's something that Paul already mentioned. On Site Characterization, Marine, here, for the first time since the start of the downturn, we're really beginning to see an inflection point, is that the backlog is actually coming up. So that is quite positive.

In fact, it's really anecdotal. But I think, still interesting to mention is that -- for example, in the North Sea, right now, we're in the middle of the summer season, it is really busy on Marine Site Characterization and for the first time since the start of the crisis, they are small amount, but here and there, we've actually been able to start increasing prices again. And so not that we're running up the flag, but that part at least, things seem to be recovering finally.

Asset Integrity Marine clearly is down. But if you take out the construction and installation support part, the part that we've always identified for strategic reasons, that ultimately we want to divest or enter into a partnership, if you take that out actually also as the Integrity Marine is slightly up. So the core businesses they are actually, in that regard, performing nicely in terms of backlog development.

Site Characterization land. Generally speaking, down. What we're seeing there is, first of all, the loss of large projects on the oil and gas side. Paul mentioned them already. I think I mentioned it before. We used to have a lot of work on very large LNG plants and facilities in the states. That's out and we also are working but almost completed 2 very large U.K. nuclear power plant projects, and they're of a size that we've not been able to replace them with similarly sized projects. Hence, the drop in the backlog.

On the other hand, as already mentioned, if you take out the oil and gas activities on the land side, for example in building, infrastructure and power, we're actually experiencing growth.

Geoscience. Indeed, an increase in backlog and that's the back -- on the back of the wind that we've had on the [indiscernible] project in Brazil. So if you look at all of that, here, with the backlog really driving what we are saying in the outlook, we definitely see this pattern of the backlog beginning to bottom out. And what that means is that when we look at the full year or sorry, we look at the next half of the year, we see that the revenue drop overall will be less for the full year because also the revenue drop in the second half of this year will be less. For the same reason, we expect a significant improvement in EBIT margin for the second half of the year. That's on the back of this backlog beginning to stabilize plus some of the performance improvement measures that we have discussed kicking in. All in all, that means that we expect a negative low single-digit margin for the full year 2017.

On the cash flow side, positive for the year with the exception that we will exclude the purchase -- the special purchase of this REM Etive vessel that I explained earlier.

And finally, on the backlog, we expect to see continued growth in the building and infrastructure, offshore wind and mining markets because there are so many supportive general, economic and global developments driving those sectors.

So with that, we'd like to start on your side. So please, questions and answers.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Paul van Riel

Yes, Wim.

Wim Gille

Wim Gille, ABN. First question would be on your fleet. There's 2 vessels that are going to retire in the second half. And there's also a number of charters that they are going to end in '18. Can you give us a bit of an update on where we stand and where those charters will end for next year? And in relation to that, if you look at the cost of goods sold declined by a little over 9%, revenues down 14.5%. So that implies that there's ongoing margin pressure. Can you give us more detail on what's driving that margin pressure? And also what we should expect in second half and in 2018, taking into account that a lot of the charters are being renewed?

Paul van Riel

Okay. I'll take the first question, Paul, and you take the second one. Yes -- well, so in terms of the vessel fleet, we have a -- actually, a number of longer-term charters ending. And they are ending -- well, actually from the period more or less today to the end of 2018. So if we -- no? 2018 ending.

Paul Verhagen

Okay.

Paul van Riel

Yes, so the range is from basically today to the end of 2018. So given the environment we're in, the charterers are, of course, interested in discussing and negotiating extensions. At the same time, in certain cases, we have options to early terminate. It concerns, at least 4, if not 5 vessels that are in this pool, for various things. And in fact, I think some of you have already picked it up on the news, we actually early terminated a vessel 2 days ago as part of this action plan. How the other ones are going to shape up and shake out? We don't quite know yet because they're all under negotiation. So we'll inform you as they happen. Then third-party cost impact?

Paul Verhagen

The third-party costs indeed below revenue decline, that's partially because it gets more difficult. That's clear. This is -- we're in the fourth year now of this crisis. To a reasonable extent also related to the fact that some costs we could not attack, but now we can. Like Paul just alluded to, the vessels that actually start to come to an end, where -- we have already examples where we have been able to significantly reduce rates going forward. So you see the benefit will also charterers that we will early terminate disappear and will go out of third-party costs. So also from that, you will see a further reduction in third-party cost. So the combination of, of course, the ongoing declines that we try to achieve with everything that's in this bucket, in combination now with the fact that we can start attack these charters more effectively than we could before, that should result in an improvement compared to what you've seen in the first half year.

Wim Gille

As in improvement of the gross margin? Or as in that the cost of goods sold decline gets closer to the revenue declines but you still see margin pressure?

Paul Verhagen

Both. Both because they're linked. Both, yes.

Wim Gille

I got another question and that is in your press release, you mentioned that the Gulf of Mexico was weak for you guys, whereas most of the industry was actually talking relatively positive about the Gulf of Mexico. Can you give me a bit of flavor on the difference there?

Paul van Riel

Yes. Certainly. So what we're seeing in the Gulf of Mexico, where, indeed, there is some recovery of activity, I would say. But it is really some. And good news today gets magnified, so I want to really make that warning. But those are projects that already have gone through the design and analysis phase. So the pre-FID work that Fugro does on those projects was done years ago and brand-new projects in the Gulf of Mexico, I actually, yesterday read about one of the first ones that may be happening. In the U.S. Gulf of Mexico really new projects are still -- the number seems very low. Now on the good side, Mexico is speeding up on the Mexican side of the gulf and we do anticipate -- we definitely anticipate work in our sectors in that area, starting up in the coming, I would say, 12 months. But the U.S. is still subdued.

Wim Gille

Very good. And my last question, you're quite optimistic on the offshore wind industry. Can you give us a feeling on the amount of work that you guys are doing for monopiles versus jackets versus floating? So is the amount of work that you guys are doing is big in any of the technologies? Or are some of the technologies less intensive for you guys?

Paul van Riel

Well, that's an interesting question. I'm going to ask our experts. But what I can say, in all 3 cases, you need -- you will always need full-blown survey part of seismic investigation because of boulders, because of unexploded ordnance, et cetera. So for all of those 3 situations, that will not change. The amount and intensity of the geotechnical parts of those projects is probably a little bit different per kind of foundation. But whether you are anchoring monopiles, jackets or whatever, you're putting stuff on the seabed. So in all cases, you will need geotechnical work. Now whether there's a subtle difference in volume of geotechnical work per kind, that I'm not quite sure. But in all cases, you need it. So I think when you look at it as a total site characterization project, I don't think there's going to be much difference from a revenue perspective.

Michael Roeg

Michael Roeg of Petercam. I have 2 questions about Slide #30. That's the slide with the cost savings from vessels, fleet management and headcount. I assume that on the vessels, part of that is because you renewed charters at a much lower rate. And I have been wondering, it must have been incredibly difficult over the past 2 years to price some of your vessels in a market where prices are distressed, whereas your cost base is actually based on something 5 years ago when ships were still very expensive. So I'm wondering, as have you been sailing projects using those vessels while being loss making that could all of a sudden become profitable at similar prices once you've renewed those vessels?

Paul van Riel

I think the simple answer -- the simple to answer that is yes. So we don't see any reason why -- well, maybe not for all activities but rates in the market really are beginning to stabilize. And if we get better rates from the charterers, I mean it just goes straight to the bottom line.

Paul Verhagen

Also, maybe to add to that. Actually most projects we do in that area are still EBIT-positive, where you see the total year number it includes periods of idleness, mainly in the low seasonal quarters, which is Q1 and Q4. And the rates, the level of profitability that we made was just not sufficient to compensate for -- actually the losses of idleness that we had in Q1 and Q4. There are also projects with a negative EBIT, but they are the vast minority. And typically, what we've tried there is to extend projects to the lower quarters, give a client an incentive to actually do work in a lower quarter with somewhat better risk, typically. And there, we are, of course, more inclined to accept some EBIT loss but still cash flow positive compared to the seasonal quarters. So profitability should increase, but most of the projects we're already profitable.

Michael Roeg

Okay, and I assume the €30 million to €40 million mentioned in that slide is -- part of that is the charter renewal potential, okay.

Paul Verhagen

Yes, but the largest part is related to early termination, but there's also a decent part related to charter renewal.

Michael Roeg

Okay. Well, that sounds as if you don't have to take any charges in general for those savings. Perhaps on the headcount, there's a spill off...

Paul Verhagen

I'll show you what do we mean by charges, but of course, if you early terminate, there's no penalty. But there is still a payment to be made. That, of course, needs -- in certain cases, negotiation, others not.

Michael Roeg

Well, I just was about to ask, is there, within that €50 million to €70 million, sort of a cost level involved for whatever part of the equation, for instance, in the second half of the year?

Paul Verhagen

Yes. But what I can say is we have taken almost contract provision of €50 million. And you see that in the next page and that is out of idleness and/or early termination. The reality might be somewhat different, but that's an indication at least that I can give you.

Michael Roeg

And that would cover all 3 segments?

Paul Verhagen

That would cover the top segment, the vessel part. The restructuring costs, that is for the headcount, and you can only take restructuring cost once a liability has been incurred. So as long as you have not, let's say, given notice of termination, then you cannot take a restructuring cost. So that will still come.

Michael Roeg

Come in H2. Okay, good.

Paul van Riel

Maybe, also good opportunity on this point to think about the charters that we are attempting to renegotiate or actually, here and there, already successful renegotiating. We mentioned as part of cost control, cost saving that we want to be more flexible with respect to the high season and the low season. So one thing we're also requiring in our new charters going forward is that there are separate rates for idle time versus active time so that our risk is mitigated in that regard. So this all has to do with the company becoming more flexible in terms of highs and lows.

Michael Roeg

That would be a new for you? Variable structure?

Paul van Riel

We've begun to introduce it here and there since 2 years. But yes, indeed. If I look at the charters from the good times, so to say, they were just flat rate or minor adjustments for downtime or for idle time.

Michael Roeg

Okay, good. And then one final question. In the press release, it is mentioned that you purchased a vessel REM instead of renewing a charter and you're very optimistic of because it's a much more favorable transaction. I didn't see the numbers and I'm sure you're not going to give them to me. I was just wondering, could you say something about the purchase price versus the annualized charter you would have to pay, just to see how much, so then I can make a judgment how favorable that transaction is?

Paul Verhagen

What, I think, we've disclosed before is that this vessel was acquired to support a multiple-year framework agreement, I believe, 3 years. And that buying this charter was less than a 3-year charter fee. And the cost of the charter, you might know. I think that has been disclosed...

Paul van Riel

Cost of the vessel.

Paul Verhagen

Oh, sorry, the cost of vessel, sorry. And so the cost of the vessel has been disclosed, and that was less than a 3-year charter, a renegotiated charter fee. At the same time, that's also part of the vessel improvement. It's an EBITDA contribution, so you change basically a charter lease rate into depreciation, which contributes to EBITDA.

Michael Roeg

Okay. Well, I guess I must have missed that. But less than 3 years sounds like a good deal to me.

Paul Verhagen

It is, actually.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] from Kempen & Co. I think I have 3 questions, all related to margins. I think firstly is that previously, you gave an outlook of 8% to 12% margin in marine and oil and gas but at about $60 for the oil price. Seeing current pricing environment and the oil price development, how should we look at the marine margin in longer term? Will that be below 8%? Or do you expect that to be 8% or higher? And I think secondly, could you also more generally provide some more color on the EBIT margin of marine for the order book for the next 12 months? And then lastly is, on the EBIT margin in land, it's been low single-digit by definition in the past few years. Now is that as land is also becoming more important, something where we can pencil in the lower group margin in the longer term? And what do you sort of expect for the EBIT margin of land, excluding the one-offs that we've seen?

Paul van Riel

Yes. Well, first of all, if we would have changed our -- what we call our mid- or long-term outlook numbers, we would have definitely published them. So as a company, as a group, we're still targeting those numbers and in particular, for the marine side, because that is the most dependent on oil and gas. Most definitely, the markets will need to recover. Indeed, we've mentioned $60 a barrel. We've already indicated that default of fields can be easily developed these days or several fields can be developed at $50 per barrel or less. So should it go to $60 sustainably, then we would really expect to see a significant pickup of Marine activity, in particular in deepwater. And then indeed, still today, we would expect a recovery of margins on the back of increased volume and also more difficult work, for which we just get paid better.

So that part counts. At the same time, you've also -- we've taken you through quite a lot of detail about the cost savings. We can still accrue internally plus the longer-term benefits that will come on top. And so they will also contribute to achieving those margins. On the land side, we're going through quite a transformation away also there from oil and gas activities into other activities. We are pushing very hard into this area of digital -- going digital in our land activities. That's quite a -- let's say, rapid evolution or mini revolution, depends how you want to word it. But as we sit here today, we think that with those improvements coming, and we've got -- but we showed you a couple of examples of what's really happening out there, we should also there -- over a couple of years, start recovering margin in the, let's say, more standard land activities.

Quirijn Mulder

Quirjin Mulder from ING. A couple of questions. On the cost savings, say €50 million to €60 million, €70 million for next 12 months, how much are you -- are we going to see in the second half 2017? And what is still in the way from 2016 in terms of cost savings? Then on the outlook, minus 3.3% EBIT first half year, full year low single digits. In my view, that's the same as minus 3.3%. But that's what you're not meaning because you are saying significantly higher. So can you maybe give an idea about second half in terms of profitability? Do you expect to be profitable in that period? And is there also any chance that you are going to reach break-even level if, let me say, in the first quarter you can work until November instead of until October or whatsoever? And then of course, I have always questions about Brazil, how the situation is there with regard to the -- to do work for Petrobras? The contracts, do you see lengthening of contracts by a year, whatsoever? And how many vessels do you have at this moment at work there?

Paul Verhagen

Maybe on your first question, I think this year, we'll see -- it's a little bit hard to tell because we'll be partially led to negotiate but, I think, 20% to 30% you'll see, Quirjin in the second half. The overflow of last year's savings into the second half, actually, that, I did not calculate. I have given you last year the number for the full year. So my best indication, I was just doing pro rata. I have no better number. And for H2, significant improvement. Low single-digit for the year does not mean minus 3%. It could mean minus 3%, but it does not necessarily mean minus 3%. It's somewhere in our book between 0 and minus 3%. So it's your best indication there. In terms of H2, could it be profitable? What I can say is as we see it now, it can be around break even in H2. Having said that, now the disclaimer comes, Q4 is always uncertain. You know that. You've been long enough with Fugro to know that.

We don't have a lot of visibility there. It can be better. It can be somewhat worse. In the last 2 years, it actually was better than what we saw it in June. That's not a guarantee that in this year, it will happen again. But yes, around break even, plus or minus a number that you might -- can pick. But there is some level of uncertainty in Q4. The backlog to support what we say is good. But we can be confronted again with last-minute project delays. We've seen it also in Q2. At the same token, we can also be confronted with last-minute wins and I know you know the story. But as we see it now, I would say around break even for the second half with the uncertainty that's [indiscernible].

Paul van Riel

On Brazil, Catrien, how many vessels do we have running in Brazil at the moment?

Catrien Buttingha

Six.

Paul van Riel

Yes, all right. There are 6 vessels in operations today.

Quirijn Mulder

Excluding the [indiscernible] the big one.

Paul van Riel

No, no. Including the Aquarius.

Catrien Buttingha

Excluding the Aquarius.

Paul van Riel

Oh, excluding the Aquarius.

Catrien Buttingha

It's 6 tripartites.

Paul van Riel

Oh, 6 tripartites, 7 including the Aquarius. And we know or it's a fact that a couple are coming up, 2 or 3 are coming up for renegotiation in the next 6 months or so. We have -- we're completely ready to take action if we don't win those contracts. On the other hand, we had the same situation last year. And we did actually rewin quite a few. So it's too early to tell how we will end up. But Petrobras really needs and wants us there. So I would say there's some chance of renewal of at least some of those contracts.

Quirijn Mulder

Let me ask one question about bottoming out. Can you give an indication between the difference of volume against pricing, because I think the bottoming out still, in my view, includes, let me say, that the volumes are bottoming out but that the price pressure continues? Or how are you looking at this bottoming out?

Paul van Riel

Yes. Well, that's the million-dollar question. When you -- it also goes back to Dietrich's question which I skipped. Overall, but I think we want to be a little bit cautious here, but overall, it is -- definitely the appearance is that the prices are stabilizing, as we sit here today. I mentioned that here and there, we're actually seeing modest, but we are seeing some price increases. Whether we can have that everywhere all the time, we're not yet sure. But would the pricing levels get much worse than they are today, well, I mean, technically, that's almost impossible. Actually, Quirjin, I think we can -- I can be a little bit more strong there. When we are tendering today, in most regions in the world, we're not dropping prices anymore.

Andre Mulder

Andre Mulder, Kepler. Two questions. First question on oil, now 60% of the total, there's a small part in land. Can you give a breakdown between the deepwater and other marine within the oil side, because the deepwater has the highest cost price, so that will be under scrutiny if the oil price falls further. So what part is then at risk?

Paul van Riel

Yes. Well, first of all, Andre, deepwater is not necessarily the most expensive oil. They are the largest investment, but the quality and the size of the reservoirs, for example, in Brazil are so advantageous that there the cost price per barrel, people recognize around $35 a barrel. And also in the Gulf of Mexico, certain areas in the Mexican side in particular, people are expecting pretty low-cost deepwater finds. So just to -- so once the market starts picking back up in offshore, we expect to see it both in the shallow parts, but we also expect to see that moving out to the deepwaters as well. So that's one aspect. Today though -- today, the deepwater activity, I don't know from a utilization perspective, Paul, what that percentage is. But it's very low, and we have very few deepwater projects today.

Andre Mulder

Would you say it's something like 10% or 15% of the total?

Paul van Riel

15% is probably at the top.

Paul Verhagen

We need to check, Andre.

Paul van Riel

It has to get back, but it's sort of slow.

Paul Verhagen

It's slow. Feels lively to say, but we say, we don't know.

Andre Mulder

Then on financial ratios, first half, you've seen cash flow down €60 million. Looking at your statement for the full year, there's going to be a positive in the second half. Where would you feel that your net debt-to-EBITDA ratio would end at the end of '17?

Paul Verhagen

It's also based on the answer just to Quirjin, I think around the same level as where we are today. It's around 2.2.

Paul van Riel

Okay. Any more questions? Yes?

Unidentified Analyst

I was just -- it's a bit of an accounting thing, but the trenchers, where do you report them nowadays? Is that in the Nautical division or in the Oil and Gas division? And another question would be the SEADEVIL. The technology, is that technology cannibalizing on the work you normally would have done in -- using a drillship? Or is this something that can actually expand the addressable market for -- at offshore geotech?

Paul van Riel

Okay. I think, Paul, I can answer both. The trenchers sit in the Asset Integrity business line in marine. In fact, all the construction and construction support-related activities for the moment, we have to put them somewhere if they sit in Asset Integrity -- the Asset Integrity -- Marine Asset Integrity business line.

Paul Verhagen

The work they're doing now is for wind farms. So from a revenue point of view, the revenue is allocated to wind farm. But the asset there, if you talk about asset value, it's Marine division. So we don't have an oil division but a Marine division. But the revenue is -- that currently is being done with them or has been done was wind farm work.

Paul van Riel

Yes. So as regards the question on the SEADEVIL, it's certainly not cannibalizing work that we would do otherwise. It is replacing existing technology on the vessels. It still is a solution where you do drill from the vessel even though a lot of the work is done on the seafloor. There's still a connection with the drill string to the vessel. So in that regard, it's an enhancement and improvement on what we do today. Now we can do faster work. We can do more high-precision work. Whether or not that is going to lead to clients demanding more work, that's too early to tell.

Unidentified Analyst

It's another question on seabed. Yes, looking at your annual report, I think for calculating the room for the goodwill, I think you took into account a 9% growth in the first year. I'm seeing of course a collapse of sales in the first half and returns back to 0. Did you already take another look at the goodwill for seabed? Or will you do that at the end of the year?

Paul Verhagen

No, no. We looked at it. We tested for impairments. Because of the backlog development in seabed, there's not a lot of headroom, but so far, we're still safe.

Paul van Riel

All right. That was -- any other questions? All right. Then, everybody, thanks very much for attending our session here. Given the time of the year, we're really busy. Thank you for attending. We have some drinks and I think coffee around the corner, Catrien or...

Catrien Buttingha

The coffee machine is outside.

Paul van Riel

Okay. It's outside. All right. Yes. Very good. Okay. Thank you very much.

Paul Verhagen

Yes. Thank you.

