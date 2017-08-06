Jones Energy's (JONE) CEO Jonny Jones on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jones Energy, Inc. (NYSE:JONE)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 04, 2017, 10:30 ET

Executives

Page Portas - IR

Jonny Jones - Founder, Chairman and CEO

Robert Brooks - CFO and EVP

Analysts

Neal Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Richard Tullis - Capital One Securities

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

John Aschenbeck - Seaport Global Securities

Blaise Angelico - Iberia Capital Partners

Operator

Good day. My name is Cheryl and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Jones Energy 2017 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Ms. Page Portas, you may begin your conference.

Page Portas

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Jones Energy 2017 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. The company's news release announcing its results was circulated yesterday and is also available in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.jonesenergy.com.

[Operator Instructions]. Following today's formal remarks, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. The webcast replay and downloadable audio file will be available shortly following the call through the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

I would like to remind everyone that today's conference call contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current views, forecasts and assumptions which we believe are reasonable. However, a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from what we discuss today. Additional information concerning certain risks and uncertainties related to the company's business prospects and results are available in the company's filings with the SEC.

During the call, management will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these measures was provided in our second quarter's 2017 earnings release yesterday and will also be provided in our Form 10-Q to be filed later.

Participating with me on today's call will be Jonny Jones, Founder, Chairman and CEO; Mike McConnell, President; and Robert Brooks, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. After our formal remarks, we'll open up the line for questions.

I would now like to turn the call over to Jonny Jones.

Jonny Jones

Thanks, Page. Good morning, everyone and thanks for joining us today. Yesterday, we reported strong second quarter results, with production exceeding the high end of guidance and an updated CapEx budget. We've laid down one of our core Cleveland rigs and intend to lay down the remaining core Cleveland rig in September. Following the midyear offset date, we provided you with in July, I'd like to talk about where our program is today and what we planned for the rest of the year. But first, I want to highlight some aspects of the second quarter. Jones made its biggest progress during the quarter in the Merge, where we drilled our first 2 Meramec wells. We increased our frac design and our initial wells began contributing to production. As a reminder, we have 7 wells online today, 4 in the Woodford and 3 Meramec. Our 2-rig program is currently drilling a 2-well and 3-well pad which are both a mix of Woodford and Meramec wells. Our BOMHOFF wells which we announced initial peak rates for 2 weeks ago, continue to show robust production and are on track to achieve peak 30-day rates in the coming weeks. Likewise, our second Meramec well, the Garrett, continues to show strong production and has now achieved rates of 1,062 boe per day which consists of 672 barrels of oil per day and 2,344 Mcf of gas per day. I would like to add that rates on the Garrett are still increasing. As a reminder, we have not normalized our rates and are reporting Merge results as they are recorded in the field. In our earnings release yesterday, we updated you with a new capital plan and rig schedule that is more reflective of today's environment and what we're looking to achieve for the remainder of the year.

Based on our new capital plan, we're reallocating Cleveland capital to the Merge. Drilling more Meramec wells and reducing our overall CapEx budget for the year to $250 million. This is a $25 million reduction from the initial budget of $275 million. Restricted capital was served to fund more Meramec drilling and long lateral development in the second half of 2017, where we now plan to drill three 10,000-foot laterals and three 7,500-foot laterals all from pad locations.

Last night, we updated you with AFEs for our increased frac design. We plan to somewhat offset these costs with pad drilling as the remainder of 2017 is planned to be a mix of single well locations, 2-well and 3-well pads. As mentioned in our earning release last night, new single well AFE ranges for 5,000-foot lateral Woodford wells is expected to be 5.1 million to 5.8 million and 5.4 million to 6.1 million for Meramec wells. The variance between the Woodford and the Meramec represent different frac designs for each zone and the range from the low end to the high end is represented of the drilling across different parts of our acreage with varying depths. While Bob will speak in more detail around our updated capital plan, I'm extremely proud to announce that we're seeing significant outperformance in our remaining base production, net of our Oklahoma divestiture which is allowing us the ability to raise production guidance, lower our capital spend and continue to grow our Merge asset. Our decision to reallocate resources to Merge was an option we said early this year we would take if we could. As we stated in February, with our initial budget, if there was an opportunity to direct additional capitals to the Merge, we would do it. Today, we're realizing that commitment. We plan to keep one rig working in our long lateral area of Hutchinson County on the leasehold we call the Turkey Track in the Cleveland. We have a couple of initial wells recently completed that we look to update you with in the fall. We continue to see significant upside to our resource potential in this area of the Western Anadarko. As we look at additional flexibility we have in our 2017 program, we favor development in Hutchinson County over our base program and continue to tweak our Cleveland activity throughout the balance of the year. We were successful in leasing an additional 705 net acres in the Merge during second quarter. While this is not a substantial amount, we now believe that the leasing opportunities are largely over in the Merge. Additional acreage going forward will come from trades, slots and M&A activity. Our OKC land team has worked tirelessly to establish our current position. I want to note that during the second quarter, we were successful with acreage trades which is helping grow our operated sections; and eliminate the delays caused by OCC protest hearings. So far, we have completed 5 acreage trades with several operators. These trades involved about 2,500 Jones acres which has increased our working acres, given us 10 operated units and resolved 17 protests. We continue to be very active with current deal flow and I would like to reiterate that Jones Energy would be a natural consolidator in the play. We see significant value in the Merge and aim to make this the flagship asset in the Jones portfolio. I am immensely proud of our efforts from all of our team, both in Oklahoma City and Austin. We began this year with big goals and today, I believe we have exceeded our expectations and have been able to reduce our CapEx and raise our production guidance in the process. We remain committed to our future and I'm looking forward to providing you with our next update. With that, I'd like to turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Bob Brooks.

Robert Brooks

Good morning, everyone. You can find the results from our second quarter in our earnings press release announced yesterday and in our 10-Q filing which will be filed Monday.

I'd like to address some of the actions we're taking to manage and improve our balance sheet, discuss highlights of the updated budget and talk about our remaining goals for the year.

We have lowered our 2017 CapEx budget to $250 million from the initial $275 million, have released one core Cleveland rig and plan to release the second core Cleveland rig in September. We provided a detailed breakout of the updated budget in our earnings release yesterday. But I'd like to point out that despite increased Merge AFEs and the planned long laterals, we have reduced overall Merge CapEx. Operated Merge D&C went down by $5 million due to changes to the rigs schedule and number of wells that we're now planning to drill in 2017. While we're not optimizing yet, we're already starting to mitigate the effect of increased AFEs. As Jonny mentioned earlier, we're getting some early benefits from drilling multi-well pad this year which mitigates single well AFE costs. In fact, a pad can reduce overall costs by as much as $200,000 to $400,000 depending on the number and type of wells drilled from the location.

Although we still plan a mix of single wells and pads for the remainder of 2017, efficiencies in pad drilling should lead to lower D&C costs in full development mode. Our nonoperating D&C budget also went down by $5 million. To be clear, we continued to participate in nonoperated wells. However, the pace at which these wells are being proposed to us is slower than we initially budgeted in February. As such, we're below our initial spending estimates and are revising non-op guidance accordingly. I'd like to say that we still anticipate significant non-op activity in the second half of 2017 and we intend to continue participating in these wells.

While we saw very little cost increases in the first quarter of 2017, during the second quarter, we saw notable inflation, particularly regarding frac spreads and tubulars. However, our initial budget contemplated an average of 15% inflation for the full year, beginning January 1. While costs have risen to that level currently, the fact that inflation was tracking below budget early in the year means we have seen lower spending year-to-date.

We expect inflated cost levels to continue with the current level of activity through the remainder of the year, but we've been able to reduce our overall budget as a result of the first quarter savings.

Furthermore, we're seeing significantly better-than-anticipated LOE and are lowering our full year 2017 cost guidance. After adjusting for $1.5 million of LOE expense related to the Arkoma, we're still lowering our LOE guidance by almost 8% which is a reduction of $3.5 million for the full year 2017. The lower-realized LOE to date has been a result of initial conservative Merge LOE expectations which are running below expected rates and continuing efforts to lower costs in the field.

During the second quarter, we completed our annual spring borrowing base redetermination with our lending group and are pleased to announce that our borrowing base was reaffirmed at $425 million. Speaking to our balance sheet, as of June 30, we had senior unsecured notes outstanding of $559.1 million, outstanding borrowings under our revolving credit facility of $181 million and approximately $6 million in cash, resulting in undrawn capacity of approximately $250 million. Also during the second quarter, we announced the marketing and then the sale of Arkoma Basin asset which closed earlier this week. As a reminder, we sold the asset for $65 million, plus up to a $2.5 million earnout potential. Our borrowing base now reflects the sale and was reduced by $50 million upon closing to $375 million and the net cash proceeds were used to repay borrowings under the credit facility. The transaction was credit positive for the company and we're pleased with the outcome.

In addition, we continue to market noncore assets which we expect to be able to announce in the third quarter. Yesterday, we provided update production guidance, incorporating the recent Arkoma Basin divestiture and updated capital plan. Despite the removal of the producing Arkoma assets which represented about 1.1 MBoe per day of initial 2017 guidance, we're increasing the midpoint of our guidance by 2.8% which is an increase of 600 boe per day for the full year 2017. We now project average daily production of 20,700 to 22,000 boe per day for the year. I want to note that our oil guidance in 2017 has also been adjusted to reflect the updated Merge rig schedule and the performance of our initial Woodford wells which were completed using Gen 2 frac designs. Our forward guidance reflects that our Woodford wells will now be completed using the Gen 3 fracs with enhanced production expectations.

I want to reiterate that our 2017 production raise is being guided despite our plans to drop 2 rigs in the third quarter and lower our full year capital budget by $25 million. Yesterday, we also announced initial guidance for the third quarter of 2017 of 20,000 to 21,000 boe per day which reflects 1 month of Arkoma production in the third quarter and is sequentially flat net of the divestiture.

The projected quarterly volumes reflect a delay in our frac schedule, where we have a buildup of DUCs. As we stated in the release yesterday, we spud 16 Cleveland wells in the second quarter, but only 4 were completed. We currently have a DUC inventory of 14 Cleveland wells that are slated to be fracked in August and September. We expect this will have a significant impact to production which will be largely felt in fourth quarter along with additional Merge wells. As such, we project significant volume increases in the fourth quarter and expect to gain additional momentum as we enter 2018 with the third Merge rig.

Looking ahead, we'll remain focused on continuing to improve our balance sheet, finding ways to reduce costs and capitalize on opportunities to grow our Merge position. I'll now turn the call back to Jonny.

Jonny Jones

Thanks, Bob. That concludes our formal remarks. Operator, please open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And our first question comes from Neal Dingmann, SunTrust.

Neal Dingmann

Jonny, a question may be just a little on the affected cadence. Looking to your slides, trying to get an idea of -- you've laid out now, once you potentially go to that third rig, is the plan going to be kind of a mix? I mean, I know previously, you've had the rig up in Canadian and other, call it, northern Grady. I guess, my question is, will you continue focus in those 2 areas? Or even with the third rig coming down by even as far as south as McClain?

Jonny Jones

Yes. It's a great question. Neal, obviously, right now, we've got the HARDESTY pad and roads we're drilling. We don't have an exact location to where the third rig will go up. Obviously, part of that may be opportunistic around where we can get operations on poolings. But we expect to move throughout the acreage. I think the only place you won't see us go until maybe this time in '18 is the western side of the acreage. But as far as moving north and south, throughout the position, I don't think that's going to be something that we'll discriminate among. So if you know though where our position is, a lot of our long lateral sections are focused in the north half of the block. So obviously, that's where you're going to see a lot of our activity just due to the fact that that's where we can put together long laterals which is what we're going try to focus on here for a bid. As mentioned earlier, we're going to see a high percentage of our back half percentage in the wells be long lateral wells, both 10,000 footers and 7,500, both Meramec and Woodford.

Neal Dingmann

Okay. And then when you, Bob and Eric sit down and kind of look at for the M&A plan, one, is there -- are you seeing much out there availability? Then two, when you talk to Bob about financing this, sort of given the equity position, what kind of options do you all come up with?

Jonny Jones

Yes. I'll split that into two answers. I'll answer the M&A activity and Bob can chime in on sort of our strategy around that because Bob should have given that a lot of thought, given what the situation is right now. So we've taken a very focused view towards M&A. We'd like to say that we sort of put a fence around our core position. Our acreage is all effectively core Merge. There's a lot of folks that have acreage scattered up and down all the way up to the STACK, down to the SCOOP. So if you think about putting a fence around the core of the Merge, that's where we're going to focus our attention as it relates to M&A activity. The deal flow right now is the highest I've ever seen. We got a lot of operators with small non-op positions that are starting to come to market with their acreage.

And a lot of that is where Mike and his team are seeing the acreage trades. Not only are we -- we're looking at M&A, but we're actually looking at taking non-op -- the small non-ops triangular sections that we have and converting them into higher working interest operating sections by swapping with other operators that are similar. So M&A is going to be very busy. Obviously, it's sensitive to commodity price. But right now, we're seeing deal flow accelerate just because folks are finally realizing through the commission process that they've got non-op positions and we're trying to take advantage of that. Bob, I'll let you speak to the capital plan and how we would look at different types of opportunities.

Robert Brooks

Sure. Yes. I think it's kind of obvious given our balance sheet that doing deals with that is not one of the options. So really, there's kind of 2 main objectives. Number one is being able to capitalize and get opportunity and the other one is sort of fixing our balance sheet. And there's certainly things that we could do that will accomplish both. However, as we kind of mentioned on our second -- our first quarter call, there are options where we could think about financing the assets directly which would not necessarily directly or immediately improve the balance sheet, but would allow us to secure opportunities. So all I can say to that is that we continue to look at those various options. Some of which fall in each of those camps. And we'll pursue those that we think add value to the company.

Neal Dingmann

And then one just last, if I could, Bob. Just given, where do you sit now as far as just coverage for covenants? And I know you've been using kind of those offsets. Do you still have plenty of availability on that to sort of continue to make sure that you're well within those options?

Robert Brooks

Yes, I think that our plan remains as it was earlier this year which is continue to pull the levers to, among other things, remain covenant-compliant. And we do have significant amounts of hedges in place, both the quantum that we had sort of offset last year and is immune from swings in price. And then, of course, we've in active hedgings through the year and layering in new hedges which until recently were quite the money and obviously, as price has gone up, they're a little less on the money. But overall, we do have significant value there which is an important part of allowing us to continue to pull that lever.

Neal Dingmann

Does it make sense to self forward and monetize any of those now, Bob or just do you think you're better off just to continue kind of on a quarter-by quarter as you've been doing?

Robert Brooks

Yes. I think it's the latter. And as we said before, the reason is that, liquidity is not the issue. And effectively what happens is, if you have a hedge in the future 2018 or '19 that you unwind, you're effectively -- you can get the cash today, but you're effectively borrowing money from the future. And so since we can do that under a revolver already, we don't believe that there's a reason to unwind hedges, other than, as we said, to remain covenant-compliant. And sort of manage that very carefully which is what we're doing. And we'd rather preserve the value into the future.

Operator

Your next question comes from Richard Tullis, Capital One Securities.

Richard Tullis

Jonny, if oil remains kind of close to where it is now, high $40s, touching $50 next year, what do you think the 2018 rig program would look like? Would it be similar to say your 4Q '17 plans of 3 Merge, one Cleveland?

Jonny Jones

Richard, that's probably good place to begin. Obviously, we've talked about adding the third Merge rig as our land position allows us to -- it looks like we're on track to do that. Obviously, it's going to be at the back end of the year. So if you want to think about it, we would begin the year next year with 3 Merge rigs and likely one long lateral Cleveland rig, running in our Turkey Track area. So commodity prices right now support that sort of plan, where you -- as you can see from our new capital plan, we're using our HBP core Cleveland area sort of to flex the plan up and down as it makes sense to -- relative to commodity prices. But with the delevering that occurs as a result of having the 3 Merge rigs running and also, obviously with the quality of the Turkey Track asset, I think that's where you see us. So a good way to think of this on a run rate basis is with 3 Merge rigs coming into '18 and one long lateral Turkey Track rig.

Richard Tullis

Okay. That's helpful, Jonny. And maybe it's a question for Bob. But with the updated plan, how many net wells do you expect to be drilled this year in each of the Merge and the Cleveland plays?

Jonny Jones

Well, I think, I don't have that in my fingertip. But I think Bob can probably give you the numbers.

Robert Brooks

Yes, let me look for that. I do have it.

Richard Tullis

And then -- and while Bob's looking for that, Jonny, when do you think you would have enough info to provide another comprehensive Merge update similar to what you did last month? Would it be kind of in between now and 3Q earnings or do you expect to hold off until 3Q earnings?

Jonny Jones

Yes. There are sort of 2 different questions embedded in that. And the way we look at it, obviously, we have our third Meramec well drilling. That's the NOLA MAY SHAY [ph]. We actually have less than a week of flowback on that well, but it's extremely encouraging with [indiscernible] very early on the well and we're seeing really good numbers for an early-stage well. So one of the things we might do is provide an update on our 3 Meramec wells. And obviously, our existing Woodford wells as they all potentially reach peak production sometime during this quarter.

One of the things we have to remind ourselves is, we have 5 wells that are wrapping up right now. We're actually on the third of a 3-well pad, the ROSEWOOD and the second of the 2-well pad, the HARDESTY, with both those wells sort of midway through drilling. And we're going to begin fracking all 5 of those wells, sometime late August, early September. So we're just not going to have any data on those new 5 wells probably for quite some time. So it's possible we can provide an update on the 7 wells we do have online.

And so to -- giving folks a better feel for how those are lining out. But we're just not going to have any new well data to provide beyond those 7 wells for quite some time due to the fact that we're going to be batch fracking all 5 of them after we finish the pads. But we will continue to provide updates on what our 4 existing Woodford wells are doing and our 3 Meramec wells, especially given the fact that the Meramec well today haven't yet reached peak IP30, so we likely can get some of that data to you soon.

Robert Brooks

Richard, this is Bob. I just want to give you those stats. It's -- in the Meramec -- I'm sorry, rather in the Merge, we're looking at 24 gross, 15 net wells this year. And Western Anadarko, 43 gross, 40.5 net.

Operator

And our next question comes from Derrick Whitfield from Stifel Financial.

Derrick Whitfield

Building on Neal's first question. Do you guys have a view on the potential for additional acreage trades to increase operated sections?

Jonny Jones

Yes. One of the things that's been interesting is -- Mike might speak to this. I don't know if you guys need additional information, but we really saw nothing in say, in the first 6 months and everybody was clamoring around trying to stop each other from drilling wells. But literally, just in the last couple of weeks, we've started seeing operators loosen up and starting to really focus in on trying to core up their position, if you will, to the sections where they have operations. And we've done 4 acreage trades already. Although they're small, what they do is start eliminating OCC protests. And they're with 4 operators that are active in the play. And I know that's what we see our expectation as. We have a large number of wells that are currently in the pooling process. I think over the next couple of months, we're going to see that sort out.

But it's really happening real time as we go. And I think you're going to continue to see us all focus on that. I think the realization that folks are finally having, that by stopping wells from drilling is actually hurting their own program and not helping it is really sort of happening real time. And with that leasehold to buy, the cards are sort of on the table. And it's just a matter of getting through the process of finding out who owns the most acreage in the section, having operations established and going from there. So we think that's going to be a big focus of the activity over the next couple of months.

Derrick Whitfield

And just to put some parameters around that. Could you reasonably see another 5 to 10 operated units by year-end?

Jonny Jones

Well, I think it would be more than that. I mean, we already have process and expectations that the number would be meaningfully higher than that.

Derrick Whitfield

That's great. And then, referencing Slide 4 of your midyear update, could you comment on what you guys are seeing in the geology? Whether it's your operated wells or non-operated wells that would explain some of variability we're seeing in the GORs? And specifically, do you think it's a landing zone that could attribute to some of that variance that we're seeing?

Jonny Jones

Yes, that's a great question. Obviously, there's a lot of attention being paid to that. And those of you that are on the line that are familiar with the Merge recognize that it's a -- the play deepens very quickly from the East to the West. But we don't see any data in the 100-or-so wells that have been drilled. We got data on probably 60, almost 60 or 70 wells at landing points really have any impact on GOR. It's more related to depth and exactly where you are along the GOR trends. When you really take into account the high level of variability that there's been so far in the play with different frac designs that we move from the industry. Frankly, it's moved from GEN 1 to Gen 2, Gen 3 fracs very quickly.

So you really have to take into account what type of frac was done on the well to really make sense out of it. We look really carefully at the variability of GORs in the Merge versus early-stage delineation in the STACK and other places. And we really don't see a significant difference in the absolute values of the GOR or even the range or variability. In fact, in the Merge, we see a remarkably consistent GOR, when you actually take into account where a well is positioned and what type of frac was done on it. So we feel really good about that. You have to remember, obviously, that the Merge is 2 to 3 years behind the STACK in the stage of development.

So we're really starting to see things that make a lot of sense. I always want to remind folks that we're 3 wells in from the -- in the Meramec and all 3 wells were at different landing points, but we don't think that the landing point per se has had anything to do with any variance in GOR. And the fact that we're seeing really strong oil rates and that they're consistent throughout the play, the GOR is basically a function of gas going up and down, not oil going up and down and gas going up and down. So that's been a big learning that we've seen so far. And the economics of the Meramec for us is driven by high oil rate, not oil cut. Does that makes sense?

Derrick Whitfield

It does. And then, just one last question, if I could. How much of your position today do you guys think is conducive to excel development or say, 7,500- to 10,000-foot lateral development?

Jonny Jones

Yes. There's two questions embedded there, obviously. The first question is should we be drilling long laterals? And the school's still out on that. One of the reasons we wanted to get long lateral wells early in the program, where we're focusing on those in the back half of the year is really to establish if the extra cost testifies it with a lot of plays that becomes resolved very quickly. And the Merge that may or may not be the case, we would -- I would tend as a technical version to think it makes sense that we should -- so we want to establish that fact first. What we're doing, obviously, as I mentioned our M&A strategy, is it -- it is to core up our position and try to be the dominant operator where we do have a position. And that's why we're really trying to focus on putting a fence around our position. I don't have the number on the top of my head of where we're in that process right now, in terms of what percentage of our operated sections we can drill long laterals along.

But I think the fact that, I believe 6 of our wells in the back half of the year are going to be long laterals. That is going to give us the opportunity very quickly to move to the long lateral-focused program as we move from delineation of the position into full development. So we haven't drilled any sections so far that would prohibit us from making them long laterals like if you think of the BOMHOFF or others. We own acreage around that and could potentially convert the full field development of those sections from 1 mile laterals to 2 mile laterals, if that's the right answer.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from John Aschenbeck, Seaport Global.

John Aschenbeck

I had a follow-up in terms of the additional noncore asset sales. Was just curious, how impactful those could potentially be? And then, also kind of on that, is it fair to think that anything but the Merge is up for consideration at this point?

Jonny Jones

Yes, I'll take the second half and give Bob the first half on the specifics. Obviously, we made a big statement almost a year ago in August, when we decided to pivot to a Merge asset acquisition. In the past, we had 2 assets, the Western Anadarko and the Arkoma. We've now sold the Arkoma and have made very strong statements about how we believe we're pivoting our flagship assets from Western Anadarko to Merge. That being said, we still have very economic wells to drill over in the Western Anadarko. But from a capital allocation perspective, the Merge is going to win over the core Cleveland. The thing that competes in that asset is our long lateral Turkey Track area, if you will. So as we think about becoming a much more focused company as it relates to Merge, we look at capital allocation as the story. And right now, I think we're speaking with where we're putting our capital. And we'd always look to try to core up the position as we have opportunities to do so. And Bob, you can probably speak to the remainder of what's left in terms of divestiture activity as we...

Robert Brooks

I mean, I think the short answer is that the vast majority of what we're going to sell has been sold. So the Arkoma is the single biggest piece of that. We did have one sale that closed even earlier in the year. So I'd say that the remainder is fairly small. Maybe a few million dollars. So that's -- the bulk of it's in the bank at this point.

John Aschenbeck

Okay. Great. That's helpful. And then, I guess, kind of keeping with that capital allocation theme. In terms of the Cleveland, you've obviously scaled down there, but I wanted to talk a little bit more about the decision to continue to allocate capital to the play. I'm not sure if I'm reading too much into it but the long lateral program there, based on initial results, do you think that asset could ultimately compete for capital with the Merge?

Jonny Jones

Yes. It certainly could. I mean, as you probably recall back in the spring we announced a major discovery in the Cleveland in the new area. And so, when we say long lateral, we would drill all long lateral wells in the Cleveland if the land allowed it, but the highly developed area of the play just simply, it doesn't allow. So we have drilled one well down there. That was the Discovery well that told us there was something really big worth going for. And we've had a development plan. And I think, I can't recall exactly what well number we're on down there. But that's something that we want to delineate and better understand because -- and there are current expectations that clearly competes with Merge in terms of IRR and wells size. It's really large wells.

We put the well out there that we have, but it is obviously one well. So we want to make sure that it's not an anomaly and something that we can actually do consistently. So we start thinking about 2018, it's really going to be driven by, obviously, having the capital in the Merge first and then, second place we would go is, if we see the results that we like in our Turkey Track area. We probably would allocate some capital there because it would compete with Merge.

John Aschenbeck

Got it. It's really helpful. So just last one for me. Is that program in Hutchinson County, is that actually targeting the Cleveland? Or is it perhaps another zone?

Jonny Jones

No. It's the Cleveland. There are other zones down there. It's a STACK pay situation. We got about, I don't recall, 1,000-foot hydrocarbon column down there. But we're focusing in on what we call the same zone as the Cleveland stratigraphic, it's equivalent to what we're developing in the core. But there are a number of other targets above and below. But to be clear, what we've done so far is all focused on the same, the same stratigraphic interval as our core area.

Operator

And our next question comes from Blaise Angelico, Iberia Capital Partners.

Blaise Angelico

I appreciate the color on the short lateral well costs. Just trying to think here if -- could you get a ballpark on how we should think about AFEs for the 7,500-foot laterals and the 10,000-foot laterals? And then, to follow-up on that, as far as the timing goes, I know it's obviously second half of the year, but if -- could you provide a little bit more granularity on when you think those would spud, it will be appreciated.

Jonny Jones

Yes, yes, good question. First of all, the AFE number, we're still in the process of gathering bids. We have, obviously, a larger frac will be required when we go to 7,500, 10,000. We're gathering data on exactly what that design might look like. Obviously, we're running them economically -- as economically equivalent to a 5,000 foot. So we're only creating an uplift in our modeling guidance that we just simply pay for the cost of the wells. So we're not providing any idea that there may be some upside in that. So we really don't have specific AFE numbers until we actually see what the numbers look like to drill a well. The timing and sequencing of them is we're actually going to have 1 of our 2 rigs drilling long lateral wells only.

So as we think about the back half of the year, we're going to have 1 of the 2 rigs drilling 5,000-foot laterals and the other one drilling a mix of 10,000 and 7,500. So you can just presume there's one long lateral well being drilled alongside of the short lateral well. That's the expectation. That obviously could change given the land situation. But we're going to be moving to one of the rigs to long lateral drilling very soon. We've got the locations ready to go.

Operator

And thank you. That concludes the questions in the queue. At this time, I'll turn the call back to the presenter.

Jonny Jones

Yes, thank you, operator and thank all of you for listening today. We have a high degree of confidence in building our Merge program this year. And I'm sure that with our Mid-Con expertise and best-in-class operations, we will be successful. I look forward to providing you with updates in the future. Operator, you may now bring this call to a close.

Operator

Thank you very much, ladies and gentlemen. This concludes today's conference. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.