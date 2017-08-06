RAIT Financial Trust's (RAS) CEO Scott Davidson on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS)

Executives

Andres Viroslav - IR

Scott Davidson - CEO, President & Trustee

Paul Kopsky - CFO and Treasurer

Michael Malter - Chairman of the Board

Analysts

Timothy Hayes - FBR Capital Markets

Andres Viroslav

Thank you, Justin and good morning to everyone. Thank you for joining us today to review RAIT Financial Trust Preliminary Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results. All figures discussed on this call are preliminary and remain subject to the completion of normal quarter-end accounting procedures and adjustments which could result in changes to these preliminary results.

On the call with me today are Scott Davidson, RAIT's Chief Executive Officer; Michael Malter, RAIT's Chairman of the Board; and Paul Kopsky, RAIT's Chief Financial Officer.

This morning's call is being webcast on our website at www.rait.com. There will be a replay of the call available via webcast on our website and telephonically beginning at approximately 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time today. The dial-in for the replay is 855-859-2056 with a confirmation code of 51242232.

Before I turn the call over to Scott, I would like to remind everyone that there may be forward-looking statements made in this call that involve risk and uncertainty. These forward-looking statements reflect RAIT's current views with respect to future events, financial and operational performance and RAIT's expected financial results for the second quarter of 2017 which are based on the most current information available to management which may change as RAIT completes its quarterly close and reporting processes. Actual results could differ substantially and materially from what RAIT has projected. Such statements are made in good faith pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Please refer to the section entitled Forward-Looking Statements in RAIT's earnings release issued earlier today and RAIT's other filings with the SEC for factors that could affect the accuracy of our expectations or cause our future results to differ materially from those expectations.

Participants may discuss non-GAAP financial measures in this call. A copy of RAIT's preliminary earnings release issued earlier today, containing financial information and a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is attached to RAIT's most recent current report on Form 8-K available at RAIT's website, www.rait.com, under Investor Relations. RAIT's other SEC filings are also available through this link. RAIT does not undertake to update forward-looking statements in this call or with respect to matters described herein, except as may be required by law.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to RAIT's Chief Executive Officer, Scott Davidson. Scott?

Scott Davidson

Thank you very much. Sorry for the interruption, everybody. Thanks Andres and good morning. Thank you all for joining us today. As you know, we're in the midst of transitioning RAIT to a streamline model that's always focused on a world-class core commercial real estate lending activities. We're executing on the plan to become a pure-play commercial real estate lender as we grow our loan volume while simultaneously reducing our portfolio of owned real estate. While this transition may create moments of volatility, we conclude the preliminary gap loss this quarter due to valuation adjustments and other noncash charges. We're confident the focus on our lending business is the right course of action and are encouraged by our outstanding growth in new loan origination.

As we've communicated to you, our transformational strategy remains focused on; growing our core middle-market CRE lending activities, divesting our legacy REO portfolio, divesting our property management operations, reducing our outstanding and unsecured recourse indebtedness and reducing our total expense base.

The pace of our loan originations has increased as we've recycled capital into our lending business. During the quarter, we closed 12 floating rate first mortgage loans, totaling about $155 million. And during the first half of 2017, we originated a total of $275 million of loans surpassing all of 2016 loan origination volume. Our lending pipeline is strong and we're seeing consistent credit quality with our first-lien and middle market-focused product.

We closed our seventh RAIT's-sponsored floating-rate securitization on attractive terms as there was healthy investor demand for the bonds that were collateralized by our loans.

We're a leader in the floating-rate CMBS securitization market and we're able to generate strong risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders in this space. Our success in our lending business continues to support our ongoing focus on these lending activities and we've been aggregating loans for our eighth floating-rate securitization which is expected to close later this year.

Our nonlending asset dispositions remain on track. While we expect quarterly volatility in the timing and amount of properties sold in our transformation, we sold 4 properties for $73 million during the quarter. As of this call, we've sold an additional property for about $6.5 million since quarter-end, bringing total property dispositions to about $218 million for 2017 and about $556 million since January of 2016.

During the quarter, the decision was made to transfer the majority of our REO portfolio that was held for investment into the held for disposition category. We currently have a number of properties under contract and are actively marketing our REO portfolio for sale. A product of this process is the noncash adjustment for the carrying value of those properties which we expect to sell in the short term which adversely affected our preliminary GAAP earnings this quarter. I will address those adjustments further in a moment and so will Paul in his remarks.

As to Urban Retail, our retail-focused property manager, we've been in active discussions with multiple parties concerning its sale. We do not yet have an agreement in place to share with you. As a result of the current market challenges in the retail sector, we will write-down Urban Retail's carrying value. We continue working on Urban Retail's disposition which, along with our property disposition, is expected to further simplify RAIT into a more profitable and focused-lending business.

As we execute on our plan, we've made great progress rightsizing our base compensation and G&A expense levels over 2016. 2017 base compensation and G&A expenses are on track to meet our $25 million goal. Second quarter expenses are expected to be approximately 18% lower than the second quarter of 2016 and when annualized, we estimate an approximate 22% decrease in the compensation and G&A expense from the year ended 2016.

When you look at expense levels prior to RAIT commencing its strategic transformation, however, compensation and G&A expenses are estimated to decrease by more than 45% from 2016 levels on an annualized basis.

As the balance sheet transitions during 2017, we're focused on reducing rates unsecured recourse indebtedness. Total recourse debt, excluding RAIT's secured credit facilities declined by $16.5 million from March 31, 2017, through this call. And since January 1, 2016, total recourse debt declined by approximately $105 million.

As I previously mentioned, preliminary GAAP earnings for the quarter declined resulting in a loss which was impacted by factors relating to both our transformation as well as our legacy portfolios, including noncash adjustments to the carrying values of properties transferred into the held for disposition category which includes properties under contract and our development projects which have been transferred and valued based on our current disposition strategy; a noncash adjustment to Urban Retail's carrying value caused by the increasingly challenging retail environment; and finally, increased provisioning for loan losses relating to our legacy CRE loans. It's important to note that our ongoing post-financial crisis lending activities and portfolios did not contribute to this quarter's preliminary loss.

As we previously shared with you, it was expected this transformation would cause RAIT's CAD to compress in 2017, as we realized accumulative effects from implementing our transformative strategy. CAD is expected to remain compressed with completion of our strategic transformation and we expect it will begin to rebound in 2018.

As to the dividend, the board considered a variety of factors during its evaluation of the second quarter common dividend. After thorough and thoughtful evaluation, the board declared a $0.05 second quarter common dividend.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Paul Kopsky, our Chief Financial Officer, to report on our financial results. Paul?

Paul Kopsky

Thanks, Scott. As Scott highlighted, we're in the midst of our transformation to a pure-play commercial real estate lender, the process of reducing the balance sheet through legacy asset sales, debt paydowns and loan payoffs continues as we take the time this year to unlock capital to reinvest over time. The company preannounced an estimated GAAP net loss range of $1.32 to $1.41 and a CAD loss range of $0.04 to $0.05 per common share for the second quarter. This GAAP net loss is primarily due to noncash asset and goodwill impairments estimated to be $90 million to $95 million for the quarter. We made a decision, as Scott said, to change our investment approach on a number of real estate properties from held for investment to held for disposition which will result in an impairment between $77.5 million to $81.5 million. Additionally, we have an estimated impairment of $12.5 million to $13.5 million on the carrying value of our retail asset management -- our property management platform, reflecting the challenging retail environment.

CAD for the quarter reflects the noncash effect of a $3.6 million write-off of an accrued interest receivable on a legacy loan that was determined to be impaired in the second quarter. CAD would have been between 0 and negative $0.01 per share without this noncash write-off.

We also expect to record a provision for loan loss against our legacy loan portfolio estimated to be $20 million to $23 million for the second quarter, primarily the 5 loans with a borrower and/or the property experienced an unfavorable event during the quarter. All of our post-financial results -- all of our post-financial crisis-originated loans continued to perform well as expected through the quarter.

While the impairments and provisions, I just mentioned, reduces GAAP financial results, they are noncash in nature for the quarter.

Preliminary GAAP loss per share for the 6 months ended June 30, 2017, is estimated to be $1.65 to $1.74 compared to a loss of $0.28 per share for the same 6-month period a year ago. CAD per share for the 6 months ended is estimated to be $0.01 to $0.02 a share compared to $0.26 a share for the same 6-month period a year ago.

Scott already mentioned our lending activities for the quarter included the completion of our seventh floating-rate nonrecourse securitization. Our loan portfolio stands at approximately $1.24 billion as of June 30 compared to $1.28 billion at year-end 12/31/16.

The loan portfolio did experience levels of loan payoff consistent with the credit quality we expect to achieve in our floating rate portfolios as strong borrowers are taking advantage of the healthy real estate markets either to sell or refinance with longer term financing.

Loan repayments were approximately $184 million in Q2 compared to $90 million in Q1 of '17. We continue to make progress divesting out our real estate portfolio, as Scott mentioned. During the quarter, we generated a GAAP gain relating to 4 property sales of approximately $10.8 million despite incurring the impairments previously mentioned.

Our overall indebtedness declined by approximately $35 million in the second quarter and $162 million year-to-date. Similarly, total recourse debt, excluding RAIT's secured credit facilities, declined over $16 million since March 31 and over $105 million since year-end -- or since 2016.

Our cash balance is approximately $89 million at June 30, remains strong even after the progress we've made with the corporate debt reductions, transformation is ongoing and we're well on our way to fully implementing our strategic plan.

We will be finalizing our financial statements over the next several days. Our final press release and financial supplement is scheduled to be released on August 8, followed by our 10-Q on August 9. After that information is fully released, we're happy to discuss that information at that time.

Scott, back to you.

Scott Davidson

Thank you, Paul. Operator, at this time, we'd like to open up the call for questions.

Timothy Hayes

This is Tim Hayes for Jessica. Just on your decision to cut the dividend, is that reflective of your expectation for a sustainable earnings power a year down the road when you've largely gone through most of the transition period? Or is it more of a tactical decision to save some cash flow in the near term and use that to lend and delever?

Michael Malter

Yes. This is Michael Malter, I'll answer that. Listen, it was a challenging quarter for us given these impairments, but we feel very positive that we've moved the ball with respect to our strategic transition. There are costs associated with the transition as evidenced by these quarterly financial results which include negative CAD. And the board weighed many factors in determining our dividend for the quarter and concluded that a reduction to $0.05 was most appropriate for this quarter. As we previously communicated, we take many factors into consideration when determining the dividend. We're aware and respect that our investors value the dividend, but we review the dividend on a quarter-by quarter basis as we have in the past and we'll continue to do so in the future in the normal course of business.

Timothy Hayes

Okay. And then just on the properties moved to HFS or held for sale in the quarter, can you give us a carrying value on those? And just why you decided to move those to held for sale today versus 3, 6 months ago?

Paul Kopsky

Well, the details of the amounts, we're happy to reflect in the subsequent financial information, but it's about a couple of $100 million, overall. The decision to do that was really based on the organization's management making a sustainable decision about what made sense as we looked out for what we want to do with the overall assets on our properties.

Timothy Hayes

Okay. And then one more from me. Just on the provisions taken on the legacy loans, are those -- those provisions taken, are they on new loans or have you already taken provisions on these loans in the past? And then are they fully reserved now? And maybe if you could just give us an idea of how much of the total loan portfolio consists of legacy loans?

Paul Kopsky

Well, as you know, the majority of the loans we have in our portfolio relate to our securitizations and our CDOs. Our portfolio that are on the legacy portfolio is just a couple of hundred million dollars.

I would now like to turn the call back to Scott Davidson for any further remarks.

Scott Davidson

Thank you all for joining us today. We continue to make progress executing our plan and transitioning RAIT into a pure-play commercial real estate lender and we look forward to updating you on our continued progress. Thank you all for joining.

