Altria: 2 Options For Investors

Altria (MO) has been volatile after the FDA announced plans to cut nicotine levels in cigarettes: This volatility makes option strategies more compelling due to higher option premiums, I'll showcase two of those strategies in this article.

Altria lost about twelve percent of its value over the last couple of days, which is due to fears about how the FDA's plans for lower nicotine levels in cigarettes could hurt the company's future profits and cash flows.

I believe that Altria will likely not be hurt meaningfully in the long run, due to a couple of reasons, such as the rise of reduced risk products (such as iQOS / Heatsticks), which should see additional demand once the FDA's plans are put in place. Philip Morris (PM), Altria's ex-US counterpart, is seeing a very successful rise of its iQOS products, which are already commanding double digit market shares in countries such as Japan. Once these products are coming to the market in the US as well, Altria can focus its strategy on getting its customers to use these products instead, which should result in a revenue stream that is not threatened by the new FDA plans -- after all the FDA is going for cigarettes, as combustible products are the most risky way to consume tobacco.

Some analysts believe that the FDA's plans could actually become a tailwind for tobacco companies such as Altria, as they could benefit from a more favorable tax treatment in turn for working with the FDA.

Altria's dividend yield is close to its 52 week high, and that is despite the fact that the dividend will be increased in the next couple of weeks: Altria's upcoming dividend announcement (later in August) should be the one where the company once again hikes its payout. The dividend increase could bring Altria's dividend yield to about 4% (if Altria raises the dividend by eight percent, which is in line with its EPS growth rate forecast for the current year), but via option strategies investors can increase their yields further.

Higher volatility in a company's stock leads to higher option premiums, thus the current situation is good for investors who want to sell options.

When we look at Altria's option chain, we see that the call options expiring in September 2018, i.e. about one year from now, are trading at $2.72 (with a strike price of $72.50). An investor who buys shares of Altria right here (or owns them already) could sell these option contracts, and thus effectively double his income -- the $2.72 in option premium proceeds are a little bit higher than the current annual dividend of $2.44 (and roughly what I guess will be the new annual payout soon). Selling a covered call means that shares can get called away (which happens when the share price is higher than the strike price during one point over the next year) -- this would happen if Altria's shares rise by eleven percent from here, which would mean an annual return of about fifteen percent when we factor in the dividend payments that will come over the next year. By selling such a call option, investors can thus double their income over the next year, with the risk being that shares may be called away -- but that would only happen if shares rebound significantly (and the investor would see a total return of fifteen percent over the next year on top of the option premium).

Another option strategy is to sell cash secured puts:

When we look at the same expiry date (September 2018), we see that puts with a strike price of $60 are trading for $4.25 right now. An investor who wants to increase his or her position in Altria, but who wants to enter at an even lower price, could sell one of these contracts: Either the price of Altria's shares drops below $60, in that case the investor will be forced to buy at an effective price of $55.75 ($60 minus the option premium), for a yield on cost of 4.4%, or the price of Altria's shares does not drop below that level, in that case the investor got a cash on cash return of 7.1% for holding $6000 shares on the sideline for a little bit more than one year.

To sum up: High volatility and uncertainty leads to rising option premiums, which makes selling options attractive. In this case investors can either sell covered calls (when they do not want to increase their position in Altria) to boost their income further, or they can sell cash covered puts (if they would like to increase their position at a lower price). Depending on one's goals this can be more advantageous than only holding the shares of the company, although that is still attractive as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.