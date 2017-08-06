Westmoreland Coal's (WLB) CEO Kevin Paprzycki on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Westmoreland Coal Co (NASDAQ:WLB)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 03, 2017, 10:00 ET

Executives

Kevin Paprzycki - CEO and Director

Gary Kohn - CFO and Treasurer

Analysts

Brett Levy - Loop Capital Markets

Mark Levin - Seaport Global Securities

Michael Salshutz - BMO Capital Markets

Lexi Fallon - Carl Marks and Company

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Westmoreland Coal Company Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call.

I will now like to turn the call over to Jennifer Almquist [ph], Investor Relations.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, Tim. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining our call. On the call today are Kevin Paprzycki, our Chief Executive Officer; and Gary Kohn, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before Kevin and Gary's prepared comments and the question-and-answer session, please let me remind you that statements on this call regarding Westmoreland's expected future performance and conditions constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, please see our most recent Form 10-K as filed with the SEC.

We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Also, during today's call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the press release we published this morning.

In addition, we have posted a presentation to accompany today's prepared remarks to the Investor Relations section of our website, www.westmoreland.com.

With that, it's my pleasure to turn the call over to Kevin.

Kevin Paprzycki

Thanks, Jen. Good morning, everyone. I'll start the call today with a brief overview of the quarter and then go into key performance drivers. I'll also give a brief update on our strategic initiatives. Gary will then walk you through the results and outlook in more detail. Both the second quarter and the first half were incredibly challenging. While we have made good progress on our strategic initiatives, operationally, we're not where we thought we'd be at this point in the year.

The second quarter has historically been our seasonal low quarter, as weather and planned customer shutdowns impact demand. We always expected this year's second quarter results to be softer than last year due to shutdown timing and our normal mine plans. However, we also saw several market and operational challenges late in the quarter that impacted Q2 more than we expected.

Last quarter, we firmly believed we could still achieve the lower half of our full year guidance. At this point, we no longer see a path to get there.

The second quarter was impacted by 2 primary issues. The first was demand and sales mix. During the quarter, the volume mix between high-margin and low-margin contracts shifted unfavorably, driven by late quarter outages at our customers' plants and mild weather. Second, at Coal Valley, we saw higher costs and lower yields as we worked through a challenging part of the mine plan. We have been running the mine in a vastly different way than we normally would, given we were anticipating the mine would either be sold or shut down midyear. Unfortunately, with the final resolution of the mine being delayed, we had to invest more into both equipment maintenance and pit development during the quarter. As a result, we delayed sales, incurred higher costs and generated a much lower second quarter Canadian EBITDA than expected.

We anticipate this change will be partially mitigated in the back half of '17 through the sale of the produced coal or the sale of the asset. We still expect to sell the asset this year, although later than we planned. In either outcome, the drag is eliminated for '18.

We then factor in the issues we saw in the first quarter, lower demand, dragline outages and flooding difficulties. The first half challenges are the primary driver for our downward revision in guidance.

On a positive note, the last contributor to our guidance adjustment is contract extensions we executed in Q2. These extensions add meaningful long term benefits that help extend Westmoreland's tail. However, it accomplishes that to the detriment of our '17 results. On one of these contracts, we made a strategic decision to reduce our price in exchange for the certainty of tons, EBITDA and cash flow over a longer contract period. This contract was rare, as it served one of our few merchant customers, whose cash flow had turned negative as a result of current low energy prices. This extension improves our customer's competitive position, allowing the plant to run for the longer term.

This directly benefits us in a couple of additional ways, first, we will receive a contractual share in higher power prices if markets improve; and second, this positions us for a longer term extension with the larger regulated customers of this mine.

The other contract extension, Kemmerer's Naughton 3, is a cash and EBITDA win for us over the next 18 months. It does, however, trigger the deferral of $5 million of '17 EBITDA into '18. This extension was signed with no change to pricing which is what we expect on all renewals we're currently working on.

While this year's results have been pressured, we did have a couple of wins and made solid progress on our strategic initiatives in the quarter. First, we're continuing to execute our plan to exit noncore assets to maximize value for our shareholders. To that end, yesterday, we signed a deal to sell our physical ROVA assets. We expect the deal to close before the end of the third quarter. Our team did a great job, further reducing the drag from one of our noncore assets. Similarly, the team working on the Coal Valley sale is making great progress.

Second, we're deep into the work with our financial advisers, formalizing the plan to optimize Westmoreland's capital structure. The plan addresses both the ring-fenced loan at San Juan and the '18 MLP maturity in ways that are nondilutive to Westmoreland's equity.

We're moving with a sense of urgency and in fact, later today, the MLP will file an 8-K announcing board and management changes that lays the groundwork to move forward.

Third, from a safety perspective, the Westmoreland team improved our safety results which equated to 25 fewer injuries in the first half of '17 than we had in '16, even taking into account the addition of San Juan. I am proud of our strong safety culture at Westmoreland and I want to thank everyone for their continued commitment to making our operations safer.

Your proactive safety efforts and solid operational practices are paying off.

Finally, for Kemmerer, with the recent extension of Naughton 3, we will provide an additional 1 million tons through '18. The team's great performance in reducing customer cost has certainly helped us earn this and other opportunities to preserve our base.

In closing, we faced many challenges and frustrations in the first half of this year. In some cases, we responded and operated well. In other cases, we recognize that we could have performed better. Importantly, we did have success on many of the near term catalysts that are essential for us in the long term.

Continuing strong safety performance, preserving the base, achieving final resolutions for noncore assets, generating free cash flow and optimizing our capital structure; each of these is aimed at fortifying our position as a different, cash generating, investable option in the coal space.

With that, I will now hand the call over to Gary.

Gary Kohn

Thank you, Kevin. Good morning, everybody. Second quarter adjusted EBITDA was $33 million. The decrease from last year's second quarter was comprised of several factors, first, approximately $3 million in loan lease receivables due to the accelerated first quarter collection; second, nearly $7 million in the Coal Valley impacts Kevin described. We expect to recoup a portion of this later in the year, either through the sale of tons or the sale of the asset. Third, more than $2 million in sales mix and weather-related demand.

As the loan lease receivable and Coal Valley are in the Canada segment, you can see why the segment posted poor numbers and was the biggest contributor to the soft Q2 consolidated results. Additionally in Canada, we had lower sales late in the quarter at a higher margin operation. We did perform well within our U.S. and MLP segments in the quarter. In the U.S., second quarter adjusted EBITDA increased 14% year-over-year on 15% fewer tons. The strong EBITDA was in part from reclamation work at Jewett. An important part and unique aspect of our business model is the cash flow we generate beyond the expiration of the coal supply agreement as we perform reclamation.

Turning to the MLPs. Second quarter adjusted EBITDA was up 16%, driven by a 12% increase in tons. As we had anticipated, we saw some pickup in volume in Kemmerer this quarter as our customer began replenishing stockpiles after the first quarter of weather-related delays. We had $58 million of cash on hand at the end of the quarter. This is after making $31 million in principal and $13 million in capital lease payments during the first half.

Net debt totaled $1 billion at quarter-end, of which $748 million is parent net debt and $302 million is MLP net debt. Free cash flow for the first half was $48 million. This included cash uses of $49 million for interest and $21 million for reclamation. It also included a positive $10 million generated from working capital.

Turning to the outlook. We anticipate 2017 adjusted EBITDA of between $250 million and $270 million. The components of the $35 million change to the midpoint include, first, approximately $10 million to $15 million from demand and sales mix. We historically have seen a plus or minus 10% swing in the midpoint of our initial guidance due to weather and mix. Second, approximately $10 million relates to key contract extensions. Nearly half of this adjustment to EBITDA was noncash. Our recently announced Kemmerer extension drives deferred revenue because of tiered pricing, thus pushing nearly $5 million of EBITDA from 2017 to 2018. Again, there is no cash flow impact this year and we will generate the additional cash flow from the incremental volume we signed in 2018. Overall, we will increase EBITDA over an extended time frame despite the 2017 impact. The remaining difference is the sum of several items, the largest in the $5 million dragline outage in the first quarter which is behind us. We've also factored in the Coal Valley operational issues. Importantly, with the exception of the contract extensions that benefit future years, the items giving rise to our guidance change are contained within this year and will not affect 2018. We have increased confidence in our ability to generate around $200 million of adjusted EBITDA next year.

Assuming the midpoint of our guidance, we anticipate delivering $140 million of adjusted EBITDA in the back half of this year. Last year, we had 2 record quarters in the back half, making for tough year-over-year comparisons. Of note, when comparing the back half of this year to last year's, we will have nearly $8 million less in loan lease receivables and the contract extension impacts all reside in Q3 and Q4 of this year. We expect the third quarter to be lighter than the fourth quarter, similar to previous seasonal patterns in the business. We have confidence in the remainder of the year, largely as a result of the following, first, we're off to a solid start in July. Even with a brief unexpected customer outage, preliminary results indicate July performed within our expectations. Second, we anticipate Kemmerer volumes to remain strong as we catch up on the first quarter delayed sales. We're now mining in a lower cost area with a more favorable strip ratio and our customer has indicated healthy demand as they replenish stockpiles before the end of the year, particularly in the fourth quarter.

In addition, Coal Valley is set to benefit in the back half, as we position the mine for more consistent execution. As a result, we will be able to make up most of the delayed coal sales. Potential upside exists should we finalize, as we expect to, the sale of Coal Valley this year. Our revised free cash flow range is $90 million to $115 million. This reflects the cash portion of the adjusted EBITDA change and lower capital expenditures as our operators continue to do an outstanding job in managing capital. This also includes $10 million of cash outflow for capital structure advisory fees which are not part of our EBITDA.

We continue to believe in our differentiated, high-margin protected model and our ability to execute on near term catalysts that will further strengthen our business and create shareholder value for the long term. We look forward to updating you on our progress on these initiatives in the months ahead.

Operator, with that, we're ready for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Brett Levy of Loop Capital.

Brett Levy

I think you mentioned that you're expecting adjusted EBITDA in 2018 of $200 million? I wasn't sure if you said that or kind of where the $200 million came from. But if $200 million is kind of a number we should look at, can you give us the bigger pieces, including, obviously, the asset sales, of the bridge from the $250 million, $270 million this year to the $200 million next year?

Gary Kohn

Yes, Brett. You didn't make up that number. We did say and we've kind of circling that number for a couple of quarters. And I think what we have tried to say historically is our model is kind of a $250 million-ish EBITDA generator. And when you look from this year into next year, the biggest stepdown is about $25 million to $30 million from 2 units shutting down in San Juan. So if you remember, we purchased San Juan and closed down the transaction early last year. It's kind of a $50 million to $60 million annual run rate from an EBITDA perspective. Performing well and we've been doing great things with that relationship. But we knew at the time that you would have 2 assets -- or 2 of the power-generating units shut down at the end of '17. So the biggest piece is, $25 million to $30 million from that.

We've counted on -- well, we haven't done the specific bridge. We've counted on continued softness in Ohio, again, part of the MLP assets. But that's one area where we continue to have open market sales and obviously, face pricing and volume pressure there. The remainder, I would say, is a mix of pieces that we haven't specifically outlined. But there's, obviously, assumptions for Coal Valley among other things that are pluses and minuses as we roll on to -- out of this year into next year.

Brett Levy

And then do you have a CapEx number for next year?

Gary Kohn

Brett, we continue to point people to about $1.00 to $1.50 a ton. It's interesting that -- we've really done a fantastic job. Our capital guys and our operators really have focused in on maintenance program in the last couple of years. So we've been able to keep that number below that kind of $1.00 to $1.50 as good maintenance practices, staying ahead of things so that we don't have big capital expenditures. Obviously, in the last couple of years, particularly the end of '16 and into '17, there's good used equipment and favorable deals that can be made as this space is pressured. So I'd say there's a number of things that have benefited us for the last couple of years. But I just keep having people anchor on that $1.00 to $1.50 a ton.

Brett Levy

And then the last question, I'll get back in queue and maybe this is -- say what you can and don't say what you can't. I did ask on the Peabody call if they would be interested in acquiring other coal assets. And it seems like they really want to work their own balance sheet into a position where they're happy with their own balance sheet and they're not looking for anyone else's balance sheet. Who are the kind of guys, I mean just roughly, are they regulated investment entities, who would buy the type of LP assets that you look to sell in a nondilutive way? What type of buyers are there out there for those type of assets? Strategic, financial, investment vehicles, that sort of thing.

Kevin Paprzycki

Brett, we've having a hard time hearing you. What type of assets are you looking at? Again, we're having a hard time getting the gist of your question. I want to clarify.

Brett Levy

Okay. Your LP assets, you're looking to do something with them that is non-WMLP, ring-fenced, et cetera, et cetera, will not pursue a strategy dilutive to Westmoreland. I assume that includes a potential asset sale?

Kevin Paprzycki

Our primary focus on the MLP and thanks for clarifying, by the way, but our primary focus is on the debt right now. And getting the debt refinanced and repositioning the balance sheet in a way there where it's nondilutive to our shareholders. So that said, the primary focus is on debt. But we would look at any alternative or any option that we come across. And so I would say that's not -- selling our assets is never off the table. I -- as for who would buy them or what the demand is, I would just say, boy, in the past couple of months, there've been some very -- some of the premier assets in the coal industry have been put for sale and run process. And those assets didn't get much demand. So it's a tough market, I think, to sell assets. But Brett, we consider, as we always do, every alternative to improve shareholder value.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Mark Levin with Seaport Global Securities.

Mark Levin

Couple of quick questions. You reiterated the $200 million EBITDA guidance for '18. When we're thinking about free cash flow in '18, since I guess you introduced that $200 million number, when we're thinking about free cash flow in 2018, some of the puts and takes, whether it's ROVA, assuming the Coal Valley sale is completed by the end of the year, can you kind of walk us through what free cash flow would look like in that $200 million scenario next year?

Gary Kohn

Yes, Mark. It's Gary. The big pieces will continue to remain $90 million, $95 million of cash interest, obviously, part of that. And again, just pointing people to that $1.00, 1.50 of CapEx per ton. Just kind of anchoring on that number. Reclamation spending which again is part of our capital from operations, but just a highlight and is kind of in $20 million to $30 million-ish annually. But those are the big pieces. I think, importantly -- and I appreciate the accounting difficulties. But you step into this deferred revenue mix or this deferred revenue issue with the Kemmerer extension in particular, because of tiered pricing. So cash flow over the 2 years, '17 and '18, remains strong and that cash flow from the pickup of Kemmerer in '18 is additive, part of that $200 million EBITDA, but that's good cash flow next year. Obviously, we will have stopped the ROVA cash drag and the Coal Valley cash drag, most likely through a sale, but certainly through a sale or shutdown. So those of the big strokes that I would point you to when you're starting to think about that cash flow trajectory for next year.

Mark Levin

And when you think about longer term, in '19, is there a -- is there the expectation to that kind of, $200 million to $250 million number should sort of persist longer term when you look at the business model as is it is? Are there any contracts or anything else in the future, at least that you can see right now, that would lead you to a material difference in either EBITDA or free cash flow in '19 versus '18?

Gary Kohn

Mark, I'm only laughing because we've qualified our 2018 answer with too early to guide. But we wanted to get people pointed in the direction. There certainly will be some moving pieces in '18 and '19, so early to say what 2019 looks like. But I wouldn't anticipate a significant material, you pick your adjectives, step-down in '19. But it's just way too early, I think in our opinion, to start...

Mark Levin

Absolutely. I'm just trying to get to the continuity of the business model and the cash flows that extend beyond '18, because sometimes, I think, people view that there would be a big step-down '18 from '17 and want to just get comfortable that '18 to '19, that there can be stability in the EBITDA and cash flows. General stability. I understand a lot of stuff is outside of everybody's control.

Kevin Paprzycki

And Mark, I would add a little color to that too from a longer term perspective. We've talked about 5 contracts that have made up 80%, plus or minus, of our EBITDA. And the first of those was the Genesee contract at Capital Power and while that's an important contract to us still, going forward from a customer perspective and a buoying perspective, because we collected the loan and lease receivable, it's smaller financially. But when you look at our 4 big contracts, you have San Juan, that we know at a lower level is going to be pretty secure going through '22. We're going to get the solid economics that we planned when we bought it. You have Kemmerer, that we just got the additional tons for '18. And that's one we feel good about, renewing out into the late '20s, somewhere in that point, plus or minus. We feel good about Colstrip going out into the late '20s, even early '30s.

And we feel good about our Saskatchewan mines, given Saskatchewan's commitment to CCS. And so we see those units running out for the long term. And those are the bigger EBITDA generators. And so we realize we can't give details on every single contract and where it's going. But that's the bulk of our cash flow and we feel pretty confident it's going to be around for the long term.

Mark Levin

Yes, that makes sense. I certainly appreciate the color there. Is there any or are there any potential contracts that could get re-upped? Obviously, you referenced one during the quarter that had some specifics. But are there any additional contracts between now and the end of the year that you feel at least somewhat confident that could get renewed?

Kevin Paprzycki

Yes. I touched on the one, the one with the merchant generator. And we have to be careful here, because we can't -- it's bad for us to disclose and talk about margins and prices on individual contracts. But we talked about the one that was a merchant contract. That one getting it done, I think, paves the way for a larger extension. Our goal is to get that done here in '17. But the contracts, you're renewing them years in advance and sometimes they're difficult just from a document standpoint to get over the finish line, but we feel pretty good. There's certainly one targeted this year. I think there is another large one targeted next year. But when you're renewing them in advance, they're large technical contracts. They don't always run to a certain time frame that you'd expect.

Mark Levin

Last question and I'll let someone else jump in. Any update on what's going on in Alberta from your perspective? Have you had any conversations with the government up there or any other party that would give you some additional detail or clarity as to how things may play out?

Kevin Paprzycki

No. Again, our customers have gotten their settlement from the province. And we're -- it's our turn and we've made the case that we're impacted by their commitment to transition away from coal. And arguably, we're been impacted more than what our customers have, because our customers can build different types of plants, gas or renewables and they have the infrastructure to do that. So we were clearly impacted by this decision. And I would just say, without getting into details, the dialogues -- the dialogue is ongoing. But their commitment was to make everybody whole and this would -- we would certainly be part of that.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Michael Salshutz of BMO Capital Markets.

Michael Salshutz

Couple of follow-up questions, just on ROVA in terms of disclosure. You mentioned selling for $5 million and $10 million of collateral coming back this year which is in line with previous comments. Is there still another -- is there still $22 million of ultimate finish collateral you expect to receive there between now and the end of the contract?

Gary Kohn

Michael, Gary. We tried to position ROVA to make sure that people understood that we have an opportunity to receive, let's call it, that net $10 million this year. And that would, essentially, unwind all the positions that we have related to that power purchase contract in the position we have with BP and Dominion. So I would tell you that sale is obviously a great accomplishment, something we have been talking about for a while. The $5 million proceeds are -- we took note of those and the remaining reclamation liability. But if we get that $10 million back this year as we expect to, I would tell that puts an end to our -- to kind of our role exposure other than that small reclamation piece. And that includes removing the drag that we anticipated we would see for the rest of this year, '18 and the first part of '19.

Michael Salshutz

Okay. Any color around like how big a drag this year, was ROVA going to be? Any rough range of numbers in terms of avoided drag?

Gary Kohn

Yes. I would share this with you, Michael. We've talked about, back in late December of 2016 or early part of this year, when we put out the press release announcing the ability to shut down ROVA and shift the -- providing the power and the capacity through contracts, we said at that point that if you thought about '17, '18 and the first quarter of '19 collectively, we would have probably had a cash drag of $13 million over that time frame, somewhat evenly spread. Originally, that was actually a $25 million loss, so we were able to cut that in half. But we were in a position where that was going to be about $13 million. So I would tell you the math was, when we did that announcement, $22 million of cash collateral, $13 million -- $12 million or $13 million of loss over that time frame. The net would be the cash coming back to us. So if we get that $10 million this year, we've just accelerated that unwinding. So $10 million in the bank this year, no future losses, that $13 million goes away.

Kevin Paprzycki

And Mike, I just want to piggyback on this, just kind of remind everybody or folks that weren't aware the situation that we were facing here. Because the team has done a great job over the past couple of years mitigating this. And if you recall, we were facing, with the expiration of our coal supply agreement, we were facing upwards of a $25 million to $30 million annual cash burn from this asset. The team back in -- it was the end of '14 or -- yes, I think it was end of '14 or end of '13, did the deal to transition from generating electricity to buying the electricity and that was the original. We cut that loss down to $5 million. Power markets worsened. That went up. But here again, at the end of last year, they've done a deal, the same thing with the capacity, moving quickly, taking advantage of capacity prices, cutting the loss again. And recently, we're selling the asset and bringing in an extra $5 million. So I think it's an important perspective for everybody to have, how far we've come in what was a humongous cash disaster for the company. And the team's done a great job, so my hat's off to them.

Michael Salshutz

Definitely appreciate that. I guess, couple of other questions just on -- in terms of the Coal Valley, I think you mentioned negative $7 million in the quarter due to sort of the unusual extra work that had to be done around the pit. Is that -- were there other issues beyond that with Coal Valley? In other words, is there any sense of -- how big a drag was Coal Valley in the quarter, when I look at your Canadian operations? Any -- can you give us any color around that?

Gary Kohn

Yes. I'll touch on the numbers and Kevin will take the strategic part of that. But the $7 million is about right. We had issues coming out of the first quarter that continued into the second quarter, as you articulated to the -- relative to the mine pit issues and equipment maintenance that we needed to do. So with that, I'll -- Kevin will address the strategic side of that.

Kevin Paprzycki

Yes. Mike, I will say, this is an area where we clearly could have done better. We could've done better, I think, especially forecasting. But we were mining in a pretty challenging area of Coal Valley, both in terms of quality, but also in terms of yield. And we expected that the process you're running for the mine would be wrapped up when we wind down or sell the mine here midyear. So we were trying to run this mine, knowing that, in a manner that was vastly different from how we routinely run all of our mines. We were running it safely, but we were running the mine in a way that would minimize our production, development and equipment spend. And the guys were doing a solid job, really until the resolution. And the resolution of the mine and the process here has taken longer than we thought. So they did a great job.

But towards the end of the quarter, we had to invest in the pit. We had to invest in the maintenance of the equipment to keep it running and meet our requirements and keep it in the game for the sale process. But we feel good it's going to happen. But it's an area where we clearly could have done a better job and hindsight's 20/20, but we could have done a better job here, I think, both projecting and operating this mine. But all these expenses that we're putting in now, to the equipment, to the pit and the development, we fully expect to recoup them. And we're going to recoup them either from the sale of the coal that we're uncovering or the eventual sale of the asset.

Michael Salshutz

Got you. So I guess the asset, you said you still feel pretty optimistic that something will get done by the end of this year on Coal Valley? And just if there were expectations -- should we think of that being a cash flow generating event, net to the company? Or is, obviously, avoiding the drag -- potential drag from Coal Valley, mitigating reclamation expenses down the road, obviously add a lot of value, because those are obviously important. So how should we think about that? Is there any....

Kevin Paprzycki

I think you should think of it as us improving our cash flow through 2 potential ways, one, again, you referenced alleviating that reclamation liability; and two, is perhaps a contract mining agreement for the party that's running it. So the team here has done a really good job. We're towards the end of the documentation phase with a potential buyer. And we made a great deal of progress this quarter. That said, any transaction involves 2 parties and there's been some areas of this transaction that have proved more difficult than both of us thought. That's less related to the mine and more related to just markets and what not. So we feel good about it, but again, we don't have the ink signed and so anything could happen. But we feel pretty confident right now.

Michael Salshutz

I guess, when you think about the drag this year on a total basis, I guess a double-digit drag from Coal Valley probably, right, on a full year basis, from an EBITDA perspective or from a cash flow perspective, given the upset in the second quarter and the challenging conditions? So eliminating that next year would probably be like a double-digit add-back, I assume, right? $10 million, $15 million?

Gary Kohn

You're thinking about it in the right order of magnitude. Again, we had, I think, reasonable expectations going into the year. And it worsened a little bit because of the delay. We still have the opportunity to recoup some of that in the back half. Again, potential upside if we sell. But as you're looking at 2018, you're thinking about it the right way.

Michael Salshutz

Okay and just switching quickly on San Juan, I know like -- I don't think the Q is out yet and generally I can derive the numbers from that. Is there an EBITDA number for San Juan for the quarter and a quarter-ending balance -- the balance number that you could give us? Because generally, that stuff is derivable from the Q, but I don't have the Q yet.

Gary Kohn

Yes. I -- what I'll tell you is that you will see it in the Q. San Juan continues to be kind of a $50 million to $60 million annual EBITDA generator and it tends to have some quarter-by quarter spikes. But directionally, that will get you there. I apologize, on the top of my head, I don't have the ending cash balance at San Juan, but I will get that for you.

Michael Salshutz

Got you. And I guess that probably San Juan, the Q2's probably a little softer than some of the other quarters, so I'm assuming San Juan was probably a little less than a quarter of the $60 million, that run rate. But I guess we'll build the right number once your Q's out. And any other -- in terms of asset sales, cap leases, anything else out there that might generate some additional cash over the course of the rest of the year or near term that we should be thinking about?

Gary Kohn

Yes, we talked a lot about the capital lease opportunity. I would suggest that as we're looking at the holistic capital structure and optimizing our balance sheet and focus on liquidity, obviously, we said we're looking at San Juan and MLP first. But from an equipment leasing perspective, there's a couple of things that happened last year, obviously and then the restatement that put that on a bit of a pause and I would just suggest that it's part of the holistic look that we're taking into capital structure. So if there's an opportunity there, we'll look for it. But that certainly got delayed.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from the line of Lexi Fallon of Carl Marks and Company.

Lexi Fallon

Just to be super clear, what exactly is the pro forma cash number of the parent pro forma for the ROVA sale?

Kevin Paprzycki

Well, walk through the cash we received in our ending balance of cash here. But I mean, there's no major cash impact on the ROVA deal, other than it's $5 million of cash that's coming in here and it will be reflected in Q3. But it's not in our cash balance. It's plus $5 million.

Lexi Fallon

I was going to say, given just -- since we're waiting on the Q for the MLP, what's the net cash at the parent right now at the end of the quarter or I guess currently?

Gary Kohn

Lexi, I apologize, I actually don't have the number in front of me. I'll have to look at the MLP. I'll have to look at the MLP Q and take that out and again, I think the San Juan balance was relatively low at quarter-end. So taking the $58 million minus the MLP is going to be getting close to the fair-in cash.

Lexi Fallon

Okay. And then, just given the $35 million EBITDA reduction, in terms of clear guidance, of that $35 million, just to be super clear, what dollar amount is at the parent versus at the MLP or San Juan?

Gary Kohn

We didn't specifically break it out, but the big part or at least half of the price impact from the contract extensions, so if you take that's around $10 million piece, half of that is at Kemmerer which sits in the MLP, obviously. So assume that the rest is at the parent. Weather, demand and the mix piece which was the $10 million to $15 million. Across the entity but a good part of that is in Ohio. So again, in the MLP. And then on the operating issues, we talked about draglines last quarter which were in Canada and the Coal Valley piece which were also in Canada, so sitting at the parent, more specifically, in Canada.

Lexi Fallon

So sorry, just to be clear here, it sounds like, of the $35 million, you contribute $5 million to Kemmerer. How much of the remaining, call it, $30 million can you attribute, maybe, to a higher, the MLP or outside of the parent?

Gary Kohn

Well, what I would say is you have that $5 million piece, you got noncash change at Kemmerer and the MLP, a portion of the weather and demand slice which we call $10 million or $15 million, but haven't specifically directed down much of that at the parent versus the MLP. But again, a lot of it or a portion of it's Ohio. The operating issues, dragline and Coal Valley are sitting at the parent in Canada.

Lexi Fallon

Okay. Once again, sorry. That's just not really clear in terms of what dollar amount of the $35 million is from the parent versus non-parent. But maybe is something I need to follow up with you on?

Gary Kohn

I'm happy to follow up, but I guess, I would tell you that $5 million in the noncash change is Kemmerer for the contract extension, Naughton 3. That is the MLP. We did not break out the weather, demand and mix. That $10 million to $15 million slice did not break it out specifically between the parent and the MLP, but I'm noting that a portion of it is Ohio which does sit in the MLP. And then the operating issues are at the parent.

Lexi Fallon

Okay. So basically what you're saying is the $10 million to $15 million of mix shift and volume, there's some unknown portion of that, that's coming out of Ohio?

Kevin Paprzycki

That's correct. And Lexi, we've talked about how challenging the power markets are in Ohio and with the supply of both natural gas and of other coal providers, both pricing wise and volume wise, that's probably our most challenging market that we've seen, so...

Lexi Fallon

Yes. That's why it would be really helpful for us.

Kevin Paprzycki

We're not splitting it out on this call, but I would say, probably half, on a year-to-date basis, probably roughly half of that $10 million to $15 million is Ohio markets, I think it's safe to say. And Kemmerer, as Gary pointed out, is noncash. But Ohio is one of our most challenging areas. And certainly, the MLP is bearing the brunt there.

Lexi Fallon

Okay, that's helpful. Just in the past, when you guys provided guidance, you kind of broke it out, so if you do that would be extremely helpful. And then in terms of the new contract profile, I guess, were there 2 contracts that you had said have been renegotiated? Is that done and finished? Or is that still an ongoing process?

Kevin Paprzycki

Well, it's always an ongoing process when you look at the expirations that are coming up. And so we've got a couple of key contracts that expire around the early 2020s, Colstrip and Kemmerer. Those are ongoing. But we did yet, again -- one of the merchant customers was wrapped up this quarter. And then we got the extension on Kemmerer this quarter as well.

Lexi Fallon

Okay. And I guess, does that change any of the kind of characteristics? You had said in the past about 80% of consolidated EBITDA was locked in. Is that still kind of the same metric or is the same thing -- the same way to think about it?

Kevin Paprzycki

I think as we extend these contracts, you're probably going to see this 80% tick down here, just because you're getting another year closer to exploration. But I think when we renew these couple of contracts, I would imagine -- I don't have the calc in front of me, but I would imagine we're probably going to be some 90% contracted in tons for a very long period after we renew Kemmerer and Colstrip for the long term.

Lexi Fallon

Okay. In the past you guys have given out a contract schedule which was really helpful. Is that something you would be willing to provide again going forward, given some of the changes?

Kevin Paprzycki

I don't recall the contract schedule. But again, if you want to shoot it to us, I think afterwards, we're happy to look at it.

Lexi Fallon

Okay, great. And in terms of insiders buying stock, are you guys currently unrestricted at this point?

Gary Kohn

Yes, Lexi, we were restricted for most of the quarter and remained restricted. I think, for clarity, we were asked that a few times in Q2, including part of our -- part of the non-deal road show we did. I would suggest we think about the ROVA sale which we've now announced. We think about the progress and the status of where we're with the Coal Valley sale. We've been restricted for a period of time.

Kevin Paprzycki

And then I would add, much to the frustration of both our leadership team and several members of the Board of Directors, so it's one of those things. On a personal level, we can't take advantage of this now.

Operator

We have no further questions over the audio portion of the conference. At this time, I would like to turn the conference back over to management for closing remarks.

Kevin Paprzycki

I think we're done. It's been a challenging year. We think are we're on a path to rebound and finish strong, but we thank everybody for their time and look forward to speaking to everybody here in the near future. Thanks.

Operator

This concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Have a wonderful rest of your day.

