19 Dividend Increases: July 31-August 4, 2017

In the last week, 19 companies on my watch list announced dividend increases, including one of the stocks I own.

I monitor dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly increase dividends show confidence in the potential growth of future earnings. Recently, 19 companies on my watch list decided to increase their dividends, including one of the stocks I own. The following table provides a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

• The Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE)

CAKE operates restaurants and bakery production facilities, primarily in the United States. The company’s restaurants offer lunch and dinner, as well as Sunday brunch. The bakeries produce desserts for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers. CAKE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.



The board of directors of CAKE has declared a quarterly dividend of 29¢ per share. The new dividend is 20.83% above the prior dividend of 24¢ per share. The dividend is payable on August 29 to shareholders of record on August 16. The ex-dividend date is August 14.

• Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Founded in 1912 and headquartered in Glenview, Illinois, ITW is a diversified, global company that manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. ITW operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Food Equipment; Polymers & Fluids; Welding; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.



On August 4, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 78¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 20.00%. The ex-dividend date is September 27 and the dividend will be paid on October 10 to shareholders of record on September 29.

• Ingersoll-Rand plc (IR)

IR provides products and services to improve the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings and to transport and protect food and perishables. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and worldwide. IR was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.



On Friday, August 4, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 12.50% to 45¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on September 29 to shareholders of record on September 8. The ex-dividend date will be September 6.

• Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO)

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, CA, TRNO is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and operates industrial real estate properties. TRNO owns properties in six major coastal markets, namely Los Angeles, New Jersey and New York City, San Francisco, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC, and Baltimore.



On August 2, the company declared a dividend of 22¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 10.00% increase. All shareholders of record on October 6 will receive the new dividend on October 20.

• International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)

Founded in 1833 and headquartered in New York, New York, IFF creates, manufactures, and supplies flavors and fragrances for use in a variety of consumer products. IFF provides flavor compounds to the food and beverage industries, and fragrance compounds and ingredients to manufacturers of cosmetic and personal care products.



The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 7.81% to 69¢ per share. The first payment will be on October 6 to shareholders of record on September 25. The ex-dividend date is September 21.

• Aqua America, Inc. (WTR)

Founded in 1968 and based in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, WTR is a holding company that provides water or wastewater services in the United States. WTR serves residential water, commercial water, fire protection, industrial water, wastewater, and other water customers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, and Virginia.



On Tuesday, August 1, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 7.00% to 20.47¢ per share. The first payment will be on September 1 to shareholders of record on August 16. The ex-dividend date is August 14.

• ResMed Inc. (RMD)

RMD designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders, including sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. RMD was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.



Recently, RMD increased its quarterly dividend by 6.06% to 35¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on September 21 to shareholders of record on August 17, with an ex-dividend date of August 15.

• The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG)

SMG manufactures, markets, and sells branded consumer lawn and garden care products worldwide. The company offers its products to home centers, mass merchandisers, warehouse clubs, large hardware chains, independent hardware stores, nurseries, garden centers, and food and drug stores. SMG was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Marysville, Ohio.



The company declared a quarterly dividend of 53¢ per share, an increase of 6.00% over the prior quarterly dividend. The quarterly dividend will be paid on September 8 to shareholders of record on August 25. The ex-dividend date is August 23.

• American States Water Co. (AWR)

Founded in 1929 and based in San Dimas, California, AWR provides water and electric services to residential and industrial customers in California through a holding company, Golden State Water Company. AWR provides water and wastewater services to military installations in the United States through American States Utility Services, another holding company.



Recently, AWR increased its quarterly dividend by 5.37% to 25.5¢ per share. The dividend is payable on September 1 to shareholders of record on August 15. The ex-dividend date is August 11.

• Cogent Communications Group, Inc. (CCOI)

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., CCOI provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia. CCOI offers bandwidths up to 100 Gigabits per second.



On Thursday, August 3, CCOI increased its quarterly dividend to 46¢ per share, an increase of 4.55%. CCOI will trade ex-dividend on August 16. The dividend is payable on September 1, to shareholders of record on August 18.

• Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. (MIC)

Founded in 2004 and based in New York, New York, MIC owns, operates, and invests in a diversified portfolio of infrastructure businesses primarily in the United States. MIC’s businesses provide services to other businesses and individuals, generating sustainable, stable, and growing cash flows over the long term.



The company increased its quarterly dividend by 4.55%, from $1.32 per share to $1.38 per share. The new dividend is payable on August 17 to shareholders of record on August 14. The ex-dividend date will be August 10.

• Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)

SPG is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The company owns, develops, and manages retail real estate properties such as regional malls, premium outlets, and community and lifestyle centers. SPG was founded in 1960 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana, with an additional office in New York City.



Recently, SPG increased its quarterly dividend by 2.86% to $1.80 per share. The quarterly dividend will be paid on August 31 to shareholders of record on August 17. The ex-dividend date is August 15.

• Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN)

Founded in 1997 and based in Houston, Texas, MAIN is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. MAIN’s investments support management buyouts, recapitalization, growth financing, and acquisitions of companies operating in diverse industry sectors.



Recently, MAIN increased its monthly dividend to 19¢ per share, an increase of 2.70% over the prior dividend of 18.5¢ per share. The dividend is payable on October 16 to shareholders of record on September 21.

• j2 Global, Inc. (JCOM)

JCOM provides Internet services worldwide. The company’s Business Cloud Services segment provides cloud services to business of all sizes and to government organizations. The company’s Digital Media segment operates a large portfolio of web properties. JCOM was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.



The company announced an increase of its quarterly dividend of 2.67% to 38.5¢ per share. The dividend is payable on September 1 to shareholders of record on August 14. The stock will trade ex-dividend on August 10.

• Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust owns, manages, develops, and redevelops retail and mixed-use properties. These properties are located primarily in affluent communities in select metropolitan markets in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the USA and in California and South Florida. FRT was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.



The company announced an increase of its quarterly dividend of 2.04% to 100¢ per share. The dividend is payable on October 16 to shareholders of record on September 22. FRT will trade ex-dividend on September 20.

• Spectra Energy Partners, LP (SEP)

Based in Houston, Texas, SEP is a master limited partnership formed by Spectra Energy Corporation (SE). With operations in the United States and Canada, SEP is engaged in the transmission, storage, and gathering of natural gas, the transportation and storage of crude oil, and the transportation of natural gas.



SEP will pay a quarterly distribution of 71.38¢ per unit, an increase of 1.78% over the previous quarterly distribution. The distribution is payable August 29, with an ex-dividend date of August 11.

• Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA)

HTA is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust that focuses on owning and operating high-quality medical office buildings. These properties are primarily located on-campus or are affiliated with the nation's leading healthcare systems. HTA was founded in 2006 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.



Recently, HTA increased its quarterly dividend by 1.67% to 30.5¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on October 6 to shareholders of record on October 2. The ex-dividend date will be September 28.

• Buckeye Partners LP (BPL)

BPL is a master limited partnership. The company owns and operates liquid petroleum pipeline systems in the United States. In addition, it operates and maintains third-party pipelines under agreements with oil and gas, petrochemical, and chemical companies. BPL was founded in 1886 and is based in Houston, Texas.



Recently, BPL increased its quarterly distribution by 1.00% to $1.26 per unit. The distribution is payable on August 10 to unitholders of record on August 23. BPL will trade ex-dividend on August 21.

• Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)

MCHP develops, manufactures and sells specialized semiconductor products for a wide range of embedded control applications. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales personnel and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. MCHP was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.



The company declared a quarterly dividend of 36.2¢ per share, an increase of 0.14% over the prior quarterly dividend. The new dividend is payable on September 5 to shareholders of record on August 21, with an ex-dividend date of August 17.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

As a bonus, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, CAKE, ITW, and AWR.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

CAKE's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) but below the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in CAKE in January 2007 would have returned 6.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

ITW's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in ITW in January 2007 would have returned 12.4% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

AWR's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in AWR in January 2007 would have returned 10.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).



