Wave Life Sciences: Drug Candidates Finally In The Clinic

There is quite a bit of risk in early-stage biotech, but preclinical data, combined with strong institutional interest, bodes well. Until we get results in the clinic, this one remains quite speculative.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) have shed nearly a quarter of their value from when I called them a "Buy" based on advances with its early-stage pipeline.

In the last update, the firm reported it was refiling investigational new drug applications involving two drug candidates for Huntington's disease. Additionally, I pointed out that its exon-skipping candidate WVE-210201 could potentially take on Sarepta's (NASDAQ:SRPT) Exondys 51 and management intended to initiate trials in both ambulatory and non-ambulatory patients as well as patients previously treated with other exon-skipping therapies.

Finally in the Clinic

In mid-July, the company announced the initiation of two Phase 1b/2a studies evaluating WVE-120101 and WVE-120102 in patients with Huntington’s disease (HD). Dubbed PRECISION-HD1 and PRECISION-HD2, the two studies are randomized, double-blinded and placebo-controlled with the goal of assessing safety and tolerability of single and multiple doses of both clinical candidates administered intrathecally in HD patients.

Exploratory objectives include determining the impact each drug candidate has on the toxic mutant protein known to cause loss of brain cells in HD and evaluating effects/impact on brain atrophy (measured by MRI). 50 patients globally will be enrolled in each study at sites in Canada, Europe and the United States.

Figure 2: HD approach and patient coverage (Source: Corporate Presentation)

Keep in mind that the firm is using common SNPs (single-nucleotide polymorphisms) in its quest to target the underlying cause of the disease. The study will enroll adult patients with early manifest HD who carry a SNP at the rs362307 (SNP1) or the rs362331 (SNP2) location, with pre-screening for the presence of either to take place. The company estimates that around two-thirds of HD patients carry either SNP1 or SNP2 or both.

Other Information

As of March 31st, the company reported a cash position of $129.5 million, down from $150.3 million in the prior quarter. In April, the firm was able to raise $100 million in a secondary offering, with the resulting cash runway for operations projected to last into mid-2019 according to management. The company's aggressive goal of delivering six development programs by the end of 2018 appears feasible.

Figure 3: Pipeline (Source: Corporate Presentation)

Management has stated that its lead program in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is on track to advance into the clinic later this year as well. Promising preclinical data was presented at the Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy's Annual Connect Conference which demonstrated a 30x increase in dystrophin protein expression, comparing very favorably to other exon-skipping treatments.

Figure 4: Significant potential advantage over first-generation treatments (Source: Corporate Presentation)

Significant positions are held by well-known institutional healthcare funds including RA Capital (over 7 million shares), Foresite Capital Management, Deerfield Management and Perceptive Advisors.

Readers should also keep in mind that the company inked a partnership with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last year that provided much needed validation - it stands to receive over $800 million in potential milestone payments in addition to royalties of up to low-double digits.

Final Thoughts

With biotech stocks and especially early-stage ones at that, quite a bit of risk is involved at this point. These include clinical setbacks (i.e. safety signals or enrollment issues) as well as competition in certain indications such as DMD with companies possessing much more in the way of resources. While management has guided for a cash runway into mid-2019, I'd venture to guess further dilution could be coming by mid-2018.

Still, with a market capitalization of just over $500 million and the possibility of having disease-modifying therapies for Huntington's in addition to a best-in-class therapeutic for DMD, I believe holding a small speculative position is worth the risk at this point. Much of the pipeline is wholly-owned and thus future partnerships are another potential upside catalyst.

