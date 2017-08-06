Onvia's (ONVI) CEO Russ Mann on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Onvia, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVI)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 3, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Russ Mann - President and Chief Executive Officer

Cameron Way - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

George Melas - MKH Management

Russ Mann

Thank you, Lynn. Thank you everyone for joining us today. In today's call, I will share with you our progress on the expanded and exciting vision for the future of Onvia that I laid out at our last call. After my remarks, I’ll turn the call over to Cameron Way, our CFO to discuss our financial results for the quarter. After his remarks, we will open the call up for questions.

In our last call, we outlined three strategic changes. We are investing for aggressive top-line growth while maintaining modest profitability. Number two, we are expanding our market and customer focus to the larger $17 billion plus sales intelligence and sales acceleration market phase and we are leading with how we help customers achieve more sales not just how we have more data.

Number three, we are focusing on operational excellence in execution by rationalizing projects and personnel and focusing on in prioritizing just a few critical initiatives. We also noted at that time that you should view Q2 and Q3 as transition quarters, and expect some variability in performance until Q4 of this year and Q1 of early next year.

But I can state now 90 days later is that our transition is progressing well and we are already showing signs of improvement that we expect to capitalize on towards the end of the year. At the last call at the beginning of Q2, we had already redeployed nearly $1.6 million in internal investments. We also already executed on an 8% reduction in force and right-sized and refocused our sales organization.

We had started lining down our offshore development and eliminated some positions related to initiatives that we have put on hold. As a result of those changes and increased effort on key priorities, we have made significant progress across all functions of the company.

In sales, we have recently announced the hiring of our new VP of Sales Terri DePaoli from SAP Concur. And in fact, we had already nearly doubled the sales productivity even before her arrival based on other team structure and process improvements we have made. We are now focused on scaling our acquisition sales force profitably.

In marketing, inbound lead gen has already improved by over 20% based on improvements to our digital marketing properties and execution and we’ve publicly announced a major field marketing series. Onvia On Tour, will launch the new Onvia 8 platform in ten cities across the country between August and October featuring major clients and agency procurement officials as speakers.

The event series also includes participation in two major public sector procurement trade shows. In our client success team, we’ve seen net wallet retention grow to 89% on a trailing 12 month basis through a combination of better segment and customer success effort, as well as new focus on growth initiatives across the client base.

Our data team continues to see record numbers of bids and RFPs being issued and our team continues to add new datasets to the platform. And in software engineering we have caught up on our development schedule. We have increased engineering productivity and we are even adding additional functionality around sales acceleration to the platform.

And I'm very pleased to note that over half the client base has now already been migrated to Onvia 8 and client response is increasingly positive. We still anticipate that it will take time for the benefits of these changes to materially impact the numbers and Q2 and Q3 should still continue to be viewed as transition quarters.

As been noted earlier in the year, we're still working through the loss of the one $800,000 plus customer at the beginning of the year, which significantly impacts year-on-year comparisons.

Further, as expected, we incurred one-time cost associated with the reduction in force, the additional recruiting cost to hire the quality developer talent in Seattle’s very competitive labor market and we incurred prior CEO transition costs through June 2017 as well as certain stock compensation charges through July.

So we still expect to see improvement in bookings growth by the end of Q4 with significant evidence of these changes anticipated in Q1 of next year. Also, we expect to see some variability in our sales performance through Q3 as we continue to manage change throughout the organization, although again, initial signs are very positive with respect to our changes in sales and marketing tactics.

To conclude, based on our new strategy in progress and execution, we are more excited and focused than ever on the opportunity ahead for the company, our customers, our team and our shareholders.

To reiterate, we are concentrating our efforts on healthy double-digit growth and we are focusing our investments on the top-line initiatives. We have expanded our target market and messaging to the $17 billion sales intelligence and sales acceleration phase, where we succeed based on our B2G differentiation and how we help customers win more deals, bigger deals at a higher win rate and close them faster and that message is really resonating.

And finally, we have already rationalized and prioritized our internal initiatives with an increased tempo and a culture of focus and fast. Our team is raising the bar across all functions and showing measurable improvements in execution in a very short amount of time.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Cam to provide an overview of the financial results for the second quarter of 2017.

Cameron Way

Great, thank you, Russ. Thank you, everyone for joining us on the call today. For the second quarter of 2017, subscription revenue grew 6% to $5.9 million compared to $5.6 million in the second quarter of 2016.

Subscription revenue includes subscriptions sold through both our inbound sales channel and our self-service channel.

Total revenue for the second quarter was $6.1mln a 2% increase compared to the second quarter of 2016. Total revenue includes subscription revenue and revenue streams such as content licenses and report revenue. The year-over-year comparison in total revenue is difficult due to the non-renewal of the major content license with an annual value of approximately $800,000 in Q1 of 2017.

Excluding the impact of losing this customer our year-over-year revenue growth rate would have been 5% instead of 2%. Annual contract value or ACV grew $1 million or 5% over the same period last year. The growth in ACV is primarily driven by the continued improvement in sales operations and demand generation from content marketing over the last 12 months.

ACV was flat compared to Q1 of 2017 due to the variability in our performance as a result of the reorganization of the sales force executed in March. Like Russ mentioned, we expect to see continued variability in the short-term, as the teams normalize to the new structure.

Total ACV represents the annualized recurring revenue value of subscription contracts as of the end of the quarter and excludes the results of our self-service lead solution.

Our overall contract value per client or ACVC increased 8% to $8,164, compared to the same quarter last year. Growth in ACVC reflects the success in acquiring, retaining and upgrading existing clients into new and higher valued solutions. Total clients at quarter end was 2825, a decrease of 3%, compared to the same period last year. The decline in client count was primarily in our small business channel.

For the 12 months ended June 30, 2017, dollar retention increased to 89% compared to 86% in the same period last year. Dollar retention is a measurement of how effectively the client success team has retained existing subscription contracts compared to the prior 12-month period.

As Russ mentioned, improved client segmentation and execution of growth initiatives has helped improved net wallet retention in the period. We believe that Onvia 8 will also improve the user experience and help our clients find more value and ultimately improve long-term client retention rate.

Gross margin was 89% in the second quarter of 2017 compared to 88% in the same period last year. Despite losing the high margin revenue associated with the loss of the major content license partner we mentioned earlier, margins still continued to improve.

Our data team continues to drive down the cost of content manufacturing by innovating new ways to automate processes and to prioritize content curation based upon client value. Our cost of revenue primarily consists of payroll-related expenses associated with the research, capture and enhancement of data in our proprietary database. Operating expenses in the second quarter increased by 15% to $6.2 million up from $5.4 million in the same quarter last year. Our Q2 operating expenses include $565,000 in unusual costs that are not expected to be material in future periods.

These unusual costs include approximately $315,000 in CEO transition costs, which includes stock compensation expense, $100,000 in recruiting fees incurred to hire our new in-house development team and accelerated amortization of internal used software of approximately $150,000. We expect the accelerated amortization of internal-used software to be complete by the end of Q3, 2017.

In comparison, we incurred CEO transition costs of approximately $123,000 last year. So adjusting for unusual expense items, our quarterly operating expenses increased approximately $350,000 or 6% over the last year, more modestly than the 15% that's presented today.

For the six months ended June 30, 2017, operating expenses were at $12.4 million, 16% higher than the same period last year and year-to-date, we have incurred unusual cost of approximately $1.4 million. These costs include total CEO transition cost including stock compensation of approximately $620,000, costs associated with the company reorganization in March of 2017 of $328,000, software engineer recruiting fees of $100,000 and accelerated amortization of $366,000.

In comparison, we incurred only CEO transition cost of $129,000 in the first six months of 2016. So adjusting for unusual expense items, our year-to-date operating expenses increased by $450,000 or 4% over the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $215,000, compared to $439,000 in the second quarter of 2016. Adjusted EBITDA includes unusual expenses, excluding stock compensation software amortization of $302,000 in the second quarter of 2017 and$123,000 in the same period last year.

Excluding these unusual items, adjusted EBITDA for the current quarter would have been consistent with the prior year at $517,000 compared to $562,000 last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2017, adjusted EBITDA was $265,000, compared to $1 million in 2016. Year-to-date, adjusted EBITDA include unusual expenses of $865,000 and $129,000 in 2017 and 2016 respectively.

Excluding these unusual items, adjusted EBITDA would have been $1.1 million through June 30 of 2017 consistent with the prior year. Now adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and non-cash stock-based compensation.

2017 second quarter net loss was $748,000 or $0.10 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $125,000 or $0.02 per diluted share in the same period of last year. And on the balance sheet, cash, cash equivalents and available for sale investments decreased $1 million to $6.1 million compared to $7.1 million at the end of 2016.

So for further discussion of these results, our business and financial results, the risks and prospects for our business, please refer to our Form 10-Q which we plan to file next week. So this concludes our prepared remarks and I’ll turn the call back over to Lynn, so we can take your questions. Lynn, go ahead and provide these instructions for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] And we will go ahead and take our first question from George Melas with MKH Management. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

George Melas

Yes, hi, good afternoon, Cam and Russ.

Russ Mann

Hi, George, how are you?

George Melas

Good, thank you. Could you talk a little bit about the sales reorg and try to give us a little bit more flavor about it? Maybe in terms of numbers, but also in terms of focus of the people that you have right now?

Russ Mann

Sure, George, this is Russ. I think at a high level, without revealing too much material confidence or competitive information, what I can say is that and I think some of it might have been folks using from the outside would have seen in the past that, we had a very high sales and marketing expense compared to our growth rate through our own respect and so coming in, we looked at the structure and the size of our sales team.

The way that we would do inbound and outbound sales and marketing et cetera, and we basically right-size that team for the amount of quota and the amount of growth that we are looking for and what we found was that by with the changes in the structure and the number of folks basically and by improving certain of the processes of our inbound and outbound marketing and lead flow, and the execution on those, we are able to significantly increase the productivity of the sales folks that we still have to what I would consider industry standard benchmarks compared to other best-of-breed SaaS information services companies.

Based on that, and this will happen obviously in the last 90 days, we now have a much better model, sales and marketing and customer acquisition model, by which we can acquire customers profitably. We are now looking to start scaling that.

George Melas

Okay. But you probably can’t – you don’t probably don’t want to talk too much about number of people quo does and things of that nature or would you venture there?

Russ Mann

Yes, not at this time, George.

George Melas

Okay, okay, very good. You talked, Russ you talked about sort of add some functionality on the sales intelligence and sales execution or acceleration. Can you provide a little bit color on that sort of what is it that you are adding to the – to your product and how that connects with whatever systems customers already have right now?

Russ Mann

Sure, and again, because the product is still being released and we are being very judicious about what information we released – do exists in a highly competitive marketplace, what I can tell you is that, in the past, the company defined itself primarily as a data provider and adding more datasets as the way to capture more value with the customers, more data, proprietary data and rich data et cetera.

What we found is, and there is a new and burgeoning category which you may know of, it’s a subset of the overall CRM category, within CRM there is sales intelligence and sales acceleration, which include a variety of categories, pipeline management, quote the cash, e-signature, et cetera, of which what we have found is, less than half of our customers are using one of the better known off the shelf CRM packages.

And so, where sales intelligence meets sales acceleration is how you turn data, into executable deals that you can win and this is across all sectors, commercial and business to government. And what we found was our customers are asking for more features and more functions, that’s not just more data but allows them to act upon that data.

And we’ve started adding that type of functionality in that will better help our customers act upon the data to win more deals, at a higher percentage rate, identify and capture the larger deals and to accelerate or basically make them happen faster in their sales cycles which are all things that VPs of Sales want whether they are in public sector, private sector.

And so, and what we are seeing is that, these are features and things our customers are asking us to do or they were somewhat leveraging the platform on their own and we believe there is opportunity to add more value and capture more value by adding these additional functions.

George Melas

Okay, well, that’s really interesting. So that is really truly an extension of what you do. So it’s a – it seems to proceed very well within your product set.

Russ Mann

Absolutely. Thanks for recognizing that.

George Melas

And then, of course, you’ve always integrated with a number of CRMs. So, you don’t need to do any more of that, right. Does that require additional integration work or working with existing CRMs?

Russ Mann

Sure, so we have previously announced that we have existing integrations with Salesforce.com and Microsoft Dynamics, which are two of the leading CRM platforms. And in fact, there is further opportunity to make those integrations more robust and those are things that we are looking you are doing, many clients do use one of those two platforms.

There are certainly many other – not just CRM platform, but also marketing automation platforms like Marketo and others that are well-known and those are all further opportunities for expansion of our ecosystem, as well as, again, building certain CRM or CRM-like functionality into our own platform where the clients don’t use an existing CRM or marketing automation platform.

So, one of the things that we are already doing is, and we are already seeing is that we are not just the standalone platform, but we become the hub of a larger ecosystem in the sales intelligence and sales acceleration platform where we have the opportunity to be the hub of the B2G ecosystem.

We are integrating with other platforms and other point-specific solutions, data or software providers are integrating with us and that we are bringing the integrated solutions to our end-client base.

George Melas

Okay, great. And then, one final question on Onvia 8. I think, you’ve said that half your customers have adopted Onvia 8 at this point. Did you start with this sort of the smaller customers to sort of get up the revenue curve, maybe tell us a little bit about the adoption of Onvia 8 and when do you expect it to be done?

Russ Mann

Yes. Without being too specific or I can tell you that, well we did announced at the last earnings call, at that time we had migrated about 200 customers and as you know more of the smaller end customers and we’ve been progressively migrating more and more of the client base, now more than half the client base has been migrated over.

And we project that all of the clients will be migrated over by the end of the year, if not sooner. We are getting great feedback and of course, as there is great feedback it’s both positive and constructive so that we are – because we have adopted the agile development methodology over the past year or so at the company, we are better able to respond, react, as well as enhance and add additional functionality, even while beyond the way originally planned into the platform as we migrate more and more customers however.

All of this is leading of course, us to the public unveiling and the kick-off of the Onvia 8 On Tour road show beginning in about two weeks, which we and the client base are incredibly excited to get on the road and go out to meet the customers in person.

George Melas

Great. Are you going to be in New York with that – are you having a session in New York?

Russ Mann

We will be starting in New York and everybody can go to – I think we have a link in the earnings release as well, it’s the Onvia.com/on-tour I believe is the URL. I am sure, you can Google Onvia On Tour and find the page where we got the ten cities. Basically it’s in Washington State, the Washington DC with New York, Austin, Tampa, New Orleans, several other cities, Salt Lake and between.

George Melas

Fantastic. Okay, thank you very much. Good luck.

Russ Mann

Thank you, George.

Cameron Way

Thanks, George.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We will go next to David Fisher [Ph]. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, there. Thanks for taking my call. I was just wondering, the annual contract value I got – see you guys got a good lift from Q2, 2016 to Q2 2017. And I am just wondering, when you rollout Onvia 8, do you expect to get any additional lift in revenue? Or on the annual contract value or are you really looking more towards increasing the client count?

Russ Mann

Thanks for the question, David. I think the rollout of Onvia 8 has a lot of components to it as it’s our new flagship platform. So I think, Onvia 8 is going to affect all of our core metrics. Or I think, long-term, it’s going to affect our client retention rates.

It’s going to affect our ability to upsell, cross-sell to expanded solutions within our platform and it should help us convert more customers that are new to the Onvia experience. So, across the board, yes, we are absolutely expecting over the course of the evolution of Onvia 8 to see a better performance from our sales force as a result of having this new flagship. That’s what we believe to be best-in-class solution out there for our customers that want to do business in the public sector.

Unidentified Analyst

And so, when you are signing up a customer for the Onvia 8, is there – because you have already moved about half of your customer base over to the platform. Is there an immediate uptick in pricing when they move over? Or is it based on a contract that you kind of sign at the end of the year for the future year?

Russ Mann

So, our contracts – every year, we – depending on where you are, we have a list price and we work towards that list price. So with every new product release, there is the opportunity for new pricing and we are in the process of taking a look at that at this time.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. And one final question, just in terms of organic growth versus acquisitions, what’s your philosophy on that?

Russ Mann

I am sorry, could you expand on the question a little bit for us?

Unidentified Analyst

So, you guys obviously have a pretty big NOL, net operating loss carry-forward and so, if you were to proceed with some acquisitions, you might be able to utilize some of that. So I guess, I am just wondering, if you are looking at conducting acquisitions or if it’s really, you are really focused on just growing the business organically?

Russ Mann

I see, you are talking about acquisitions of other companies, not…

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, acquisitions of other companies, not customers.

Russ Mann

Right, well, certainly, I think you guys might know, that’s part of my background is doing M&A and other tuck-ins and partnerships as well. But what I can tell you right now, is that we are completely focused on improving execution in the core business model and we are seeing a lot of uptick right there from sales, marketing, finance, client success, all its development and data team productivity.

So, I would necessarily rule out for the future, but for now, we are completely focused on executing the plan at hand of the three key strategic initiatives I laid out.

Unidentified Analyst

All right, great. Thanks, guys.

Cameron Way

Thank you, very much.

Thank you. And we have no further questions at this time.

Russ Mann

If there are no further questions then, I want to thank Lynn for hosting us today and thank everybody for participating on the call. Cam and I will be available to answer any additional questions you might have. I want to thank everyone for joining this afternoon and thank you for your questions. We look forward to speaking again next quarter.

