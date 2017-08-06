Continental (CTTAY) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Continental AG ADR (OTCPK:CTTAY) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Many thanks. Welcome to our H1 results conference call, and good morning, good evening, good afternoon from wherever you have dialed in. You know the housekeeping items I have to do first. So you should have received the press release, the financial report as of June 30 and the presentation. If not, you can grab them from our internet website, which is www.continental-ir.com. You can follow us also on Twitter under the Continental_IR or you can download all the necessary paper on our IR app.

And I should remind everyone that this is an investor and analyst call only. So if you're not belonging to 1 of these 2 groups, this is now the time to hang up.

Before I go - we go, not I, in the presentation, we should make you aware of Slide 24, which is the disclaimer.

And with that short introduction, I hand over to Wolfgang, who will lead us through the presentation. And afterwards, we will have a question-and-answer session. Thank you.

Wolfgang Schäfer

Thank you. Welcome to all of you from my side. Before I get to the presentation, a brief summary. Automotive markets are growing 3% in H1. The shift in working days made Q1 stronger and Q2 basically flat year-over-year. Now finally, we see that Brazil and Russia are nicely supporting the growth.

We clearly outperformed the markets in all 3 auto divisions and in many product groups, specifically electronic products. Actual outperformance in H1 was about 6%. We expect the outperformance to continue for the rest of the year and increase our sales guidance accordingly by about EUR 500 million. Future mid- and long-term growth expectations are confirmed with an order intake in H1 of EUR 19.5 billion, which is about 1.5x the sales of H1. Operating leverage in automotive in H1 '17 was about 10% - was about 10%, including higher R&D spend in trucking and safety division based on the high order intake and preparations for the fresh line of products.

The other divisions saw volume growth in line with the market. As expected, raw material headwind of about EUR 300 million could only partly be compensated. Reported EBIT was down by about EUR 156 million, which includes integration costs for the newly acquired Hornschuch business. With price increases now in stores, we confirm that in H2, we will generate higher absolute profit than in the comparable period of the prior year. The decrease in raw material prices in the last weeks will further support profitability starting in Q4.

The free cash flow earned was about EUR 300 million from working capital, mainly because of strong sales in June, mainly because of accounts receivable. This should normalize at year-end. Free cash flow included EUR 121 million warranty cost cash-out, which we had provisioned for in Q3 2016. We confirm our guidance of about EUR 2 billion free cash flow in 2017.

And with these starting remarks, I move to the presentation now starting on Page 3. Sales were up by 10% on a group level, which is an organic sales growth of 8%. FX was positively impacting that with EUR 181 million. The adjusted EBIT was down by 2%, EUR 60 million, to EUR 2.3 billion due to EUR 300 million burden from higher raw material cost in the Rubber Group. The adjusted EBIT margin was at about 10.7%. This includes PPA and special effects.

Net income after tax amounted to EUR 1.5 billion, was down by 9% as the net interest result was mainly negatively impacted by FX, about EUR 70 million. This is the dollar-Mexican peso ratio - U.S. dollar-Mexican peso ratio. This is a pure translational effect and in the end, only depends on the FX portrayed at the closing date.

Free cash flow amounted to EUR 292 million, and this includes EUR 121 million cash outflow for warranty settlements, which we have provisioned for in the third quarter 2016. Free cash flow before acquisitions amounted to EUR 531 million.

Gearing ratio was at 23%, down from 26% in H1 '16. Equity ratio, 41%. We achieved a value creation trading ROCE of 19%. This is affected by the results, obviously, of this quarter, Q2. And going back to this still included Q3 of 2016. So we are expecting that this number is going back to the 20% in H2.

Two other topics. I mentioned order intake in the Automotive Group increased to more than EUR 19.5 billion versus EUR 13.4 billion sales in the same period. And secondly, the Hornschuch acquisition contributed, in H1, EUR 263 million ContiTech sales and negative EUR 10 million to the EBIT. This includes PPA of EUR 7 million and step-up effects of EUR 22 million. The step-up costs will significantly decline basically, not be there any longer in H2 2017.

As I'll comment on the divisions in the later section, I move directly to Page 6. Sales and adjusted EBIT by quarter for the group, starting with the quarter. Organic sales growth was plus 6%, nominal number of plus 8.3% in the quarter and led to sales of EUR 11.033 billion. The adjusted EBIT was EUR 1.16 billion, down from EUR 1.29 billion, minus 10%. The adjusted EBIT margin was at 10.7% from 12.7% and mainly due to raw material cost increases in the Rubber Group, as we will see more in detail on the next chart.

For the total 6 months, it reads like an organic sales growth of 7.5%, nominal growth of 9.9%. Sales achieved, EUR 22.033 billion. Adjusted EBIT was EUR 2.32 billion, down EUR 60 million from EUR 2.38 billion. And the adjusted EBIT margin was at 10.7%. Again, EUR 300 million headwind of raw material, main reason for that. You can see the strong influence of the raw material, and we split them both into automotive and rubber.

So moving to Page 7, starting with the left chart. Second quarter organic sales at 7 - sales growth, plus 7.1% to EUR 6.66 billion in sales. And the adjusted EBIT, EUR 556 million, up 7.6% compared to the previous year. And the adjusted EBIT margin was 8.4%. If we look at the first 6 months of automotive, growth, 9.2%; achieved sales of EUR 30.4 billion; adjusted EBIT, EUR 1.12 billion, up 15.6%; and the adjusted EBIT margin, up from 8% in the first half of 2016 to 8.4% in 2017; leverage of more than 10%.

The results are different on the Rubber Group, right chart. The leverage was negative. Again, starting with the second quarter numbers, organic sales growth was at 3%; sales, EUR 4.38 billion; adjusted EBIT, down to EUR 634 million from EUR 800 million; and the adjusted EBIT margin, down to 15.1% from 19.8%. And in the second quarter, this is including EUR 200 million in raw materials. If you look at the first 6 months, organic sales growth, 4.9%; EUR 8.6 billion in sales with an adjusted EBIT of 1.26%, down the 13% from the previous year; and adjusted EBIT margin, 15.1%, down from the 18.5%. And again, this is including the EUR 300 million raw material cost increases where our price increases only started at the later end of the first half of the year.

Page 8 is showing the growth profile of our divisions and groups, starting with the Automotive Group. The organic sales growth in automotive was 9%. Q2 was at 7%, while the PC and light truck production growth worldwide was at 3%. Q2 included in this number was flat. Specifically, Europe and North America, both together, didn't show any growth in the first half of the year.

In the tire business, passenger and light truck tires, we developed in line with the markets our growth, 2%. Q1 was plus 5%. And the replacement tire volume growth in Europe was, as well, plus 2%; similar growth, plus 6%, in the first quarter, as we had shown it as well in the first quarter. The replacement tire volume growth in North America was at 1%, again, a little bit weaker in Q2 than it has been in Q1. Growth number differences between Q1 and Q2 includes some pre-buy because price increases were expected by the dealers and mainly working day shifts from - in between Q1 and Q2.

Now ContiTech organic sales growth, 7%. Automotive part of the ContiTech business was growing stronger than the industrial part. Passenger car and light truck production we saw already in Europe, plus 1%; and the GDP growth of the advanced economies, plus 2%, at some comparables. Overall, I think successful growth in ContiTech.

Commercial vehicle tires growth, 10%, outperforming the markets. Replacement tire volume growth in Europe was flat at 6%. We have further increased prices now in July, which might hinder somewhat same growth to be seen in the third quarter. Replacement tire volume growth in North America was minus 1%.

This leads to the sustainable value creation, as we call it, to our ROCE development. I mentioned already, Q2 is 90%, below the last quarter's and below our target of around 20%. And now 2 reasons for that, the weaker Q2 now in the Tire Group with raw material price increases of EUR 300 million and the weaker Q3, which, in these trailing numbers still, included Q3 2016. Now both of these effects would be partly compensated in Q3 with a better Q3 because raw material price - the price increases from Continental to compensate raw material price increases will be more effective in Q2 will - Q3 '16 will no longer be part of this calculation.

If you have a look at the operating assets shown at the low end, at the bar, EUR 21.4 billion in Q2. This is a stronger increase compared to Q1 than you might have expected. There is an increase in the accounts receivable there. We had strong June sales figures, and it is increasing accounts receivables. We have a second point, as well, stronger sales in Asia. They have longer payment terms in Asia. So our share of the Asian business was slightly increasing. This, as well, accounted for somewhat higher working capital. And finally, the Hornschuch acquisition and the other acquisitions of the Q3 last year are, as well, increasing the number in Q2 versus Q1.

Nothing specific on the next page. Maturities for bonds and syndicated loans. Maturities are EUR 750 million, 2018 bonds, 3.0% coupon; EUR 500 million, 2019, with 0.5% coupon; and then 2 bonds in 2020, EUR 600 million bonds with 0 coupon, which is due in February, and EUR 750 million with a 3.125% coupon, which is due in September. And then there is, in 2021, our syndicated loan with EUR 623 million maturing.

Total liquidity, EUR 4.9 billion in H1 '17. This is basically - well, not completely but basically EUR 1 billion down from the end of year '16. Three reasons for that: one, dividend payment, EUR 850 million in Q2; cash outflow for the Hornschuch acquisition in Q1; and then most important, the redemption of our EUR 750 million bond in the first quarter of 2017, which we hedged, basically replaced already in the fourth quarter of 2016 with the EUR 600 million bond, 0% coupon.

I'll move now on Page 11. More in detail into our divisions, starting with Chassis & Safety growth, 10.3%. Growth was mainly driven by electronic power or main drivers. We saw growth in many product areas. The strongest drivers were electronic parking break and again, advanced driver assistance systems with about 40% volume growth. We saw a nice growth in Powertrain with 7.3%. All these numbers are organic growth numbers, which is injectors, turbochargers and overall nice development in the Chinese business. And in Interior, we saw organic growth of 10.1%. And like in the quarters before, body controllers, strong growth; and displays, instrument and its instrument clusters, strong growth. Overall, automotive, as I mentioned already, 9.2% growth.

If we move on to the profitability, Chassis & Safety was 9.4%. Adjusted EBIT margin, this is comparable to the 9.8% in the first half of 2016. The only reason for this reduction of 0.4 percentage points is R&D. And this is R&D quota, which was up 0.6%. And this, in the end, is due to 2 factors: one, very strong order intake in the last month, second half of last year, as well, in the first half of this year. And it is as well our R&D efforts for new product, specifically Flash LIDAR, which are included in these numbers.

Powertrain, 6.2%. Profit margin, up from 5.1% in 2016. And this is now - if I exclude the hybrid electric vehicle, activity is 9.2%. So we achieved to move over the 9% in the non-HEV powertrain business. Interior, margin up, 8.5% to 9%. It was basically taking advantage of the leverage and partly as well, not having these additional costs, which we saw last year in the interior business with some supplier problems.

Overall, the Automotive Group by that improved from 8% to 8.4% in the first half of the year.

R&D was basically stable. CapEx moved up from EUR 497 million in the first 6 months of '16 to EUR 674 million in the first 6 months of '17, 5% of sales. This additional, basically, EUR 180 million of CapEx are driven by growth - by the strong growth, which we are showing in the strong growth, which we are expecting over the next quarters. And this is the only reason for the increase.

As I talked about - already about the Q2 separately, I move to Page 13 where we compare the organic growth of our automotive divisions and the Automotive Group with the global car production. In Q1, this is the left chart, it's showing Continental's growth in the yellow-orange color with 11% worldwide car production up 6%. The same number for the second quarter is 7% versus a flat market development. In the second half of the year, we expect the Automotive Group to grow by 4% to 6%, while our expectation for the world car production is basically flat.

If we have a look at the different divisions. Quarter-by-quarter, '17, we see a 13% and 8% growth in Chassis & Safety in the first 2 quarters, average 10%. Again, the difference is basically reflected in the world car production. The same argument is true for Powertrain, 10% and 5%, average 7%. And as well, too, for Interior, 12% and 8% with an average net of 10%.

And this leads to the Rubber Group, starting again with sales and the adjusted EBIT by division. ContiTech was showing organic sales growth of 6.6%. Growth was in industry and automotive, but it was clearly stronger in the automotive part of the business. And the tire business was seeing growth of 3.9%. Now like always, I think the bridge splitting this growth number into more components is interesting. H1 reads as follows. Volume was plus 2.4%. We saw this number already earlier. Price was down minus 0.6%. Mix was up, plus 2.2%. And then we have FX, 1.2%. And consolidation of Hoosier is 1.8%, leads to the 7% reported change in said tires.

So price/mix, plus 0.6%. I think interesting as well to split this into Q1 and Q2 numbers. And there, it reads as follows. Price was down 1.6% in Q1, both already up 0.4% in Q2. So we see the - do see the effect of the price increases already in Q2, expect more in Q3. Mix was plus 2.4% in Q1 and plus 2% in Q2. So if I just - next line, Q1 price/mix, plus 0.8; Q2, plus 2.4, makes for the total H1, plus 1.6 price/mix effect.

For Tires - and to mention, in addition, is that the EBIT down, the EUR 179 million is including EUR 275 million of raw materials. As I mentioned already and as we see on this price/mix bridge, as we are improving on the price side and we expect the bigger effects now in Q3 and to continue in Q4, we do expect and we do confirm that the second half of the year should see - will see an absolute EBIT in the Tire division, which is above 11 - which is above previous year.

EBIT development - margin development in ContiTech, 10.4% in '16, 8.9% in '17. Two major regions for - reasons for this reduction. One is mix. We saw a strong growth in automotive, I mentioned this already, and specifically in mobile fluids. This is a business unit which had lower probability, had lower CapEx. So this is for the return on capital employed. Okay. But on the return on sales, it had a negative mix effect on ContiTech.

And then we have raw material effect, and some of the raw material increases are now in the P&L and will only be with new orders, which are going to be delivered in the next - and the next quarter it will be compensated. So this effect will fade out in the second half of the year. And as well, if I look at the order intake, this mix effect should probably stay for another quarter but then should not have such a big influence anymore in the fourth quarter.

Overall, to put this together for the Rubber Group, we do expect that the - not only for tires but for the Rubber Group, that the profits will be above the level of previous year in H2.

This leads me to Page 16, a little bit more detail on the expectation on the raw material price development. We have lowered our expectation for the headwind from EUR 500 million to EUR 475 million because our expectation is now that the natural rubber should average $1.90 in '17. Before, we expected $2.25. And the same for synthetic rubber, down from $2.45, our prior expectation, to now $1.60. There is still partly jeopardization of these cost-downs in our expectation from carbon black. But we expect some increase in the prices unchanged before, and that's why the USD 50 million gross per - USD 50 million gross burden is expected for each USD 10 rise in oil price. And this average was $44 in 2016. Our expectation is it will be higher in 2017.

As I mentioned, put - if I put all of these together, the headwind, which we expect is now at about EUR 450 million in 2017, down from the EUR 500 million, which we had expected before. This particularly will have some positive effect in Q4 of this year.

I'll move on to the indebtedness and cash flow, some numbers on that. First, starting with our net indebtedness bridge on Page 17 and starting at the full year '16, net indebtedness was EUR 2.798 billion. Dividend was paid out, EUR 850 million. We had CapEx of EUR 1.2 billion, acquisitions of roughly EUR 240 million and then EUR 769 million outflow from the change in working capital, and specifically to mention, change in receivables. I've said this already, strong June sales, higher growth in the area have made this number higher. As September is, as well, strong sales month to be expected, probably this is normalizing only in our December numbers but should disappear this stronger effect from the working capital on the net and it should disappear at the year-end. Depreciation and amortization is giving a relief of EUR 1.024 billion. Other cash flow, which is EUR 1.38 billion, is basically the net profit and some assumed debt from acquisition, which leaves us at a net indebtedness of EUR 3.469 billion and a gearing ratio of 23%.

More details on the cash flow is shown on Page 18. And the gray bars are always the first half of '16. Orange bars, first half of '17. And the dotted line bars indicate the same numbers but exclude M&A activities. To start with the cash flow from operating activities, it was down EUR 277 million. Strong growth led to higher working capital. Outflow was mentioned already. This number includes, as well, EUR 120 billion of warranty cash payments, which we had reserved for in Q3 2016. The cash flow used for investing activities is down EUR 233 million. Main reason is CapEx increase due to the strong call-offs and order intakes, our expectation for the future growth. And this leads then to declining cash flow of EUR 510 million, as already mentioned, including EUR 120 million of warranty provision, which you should not expect to be repeated next year; and the higher working capital, which, as well, is something which should be temporary. So only the higher CapEx numbers might stay to prepare for the growth of the quarters and years to come.

So more details of the indebtedness. Gearing ratio is shown on Page 19. Gearing ratio went down from H1 2016 to H1 2017 from 26% to 23%. The net indebtedness at EUR 3.469 billion, basically on the level of H1 2016 but now including the payouts for the acquisition and assumed debt of Zonar, Hoosier and Hornschuch and obviously as well, the dividend payment of EUR 850 million.

Our expectation outlook for 2017. On a quarterly basis for Europe, North America and China, it's shown on Page 20. We have seen in Europe an increase of 1% to 11.5 million cars produced. If you add those to the bars, 2017 Europe together, we expect for the second half of the year, Q3 and Q4, a growth of 3.7% for Europe. We do see North America had some decline already in the first 2 quarters. And as we had already indicated for the second - for the second half of the year, for Q3 and Q4, we expect a stronger decline of 3% to 4%. And China, after the stronger growth, about 4% in the first 2 quarters of this year, we do expect a more or less flat development in the last 2 quarters, though fair enough, very hard to predict as Q4 was strong in '16 as some incentive decisions are to be expected for Q4 '17. And this number might be very volatile and might be better or might not reach this very high, very seasonally, unseasonally typical number for the first quarter - fourth quarter of China in 2017.

And this leads to the end, Page 21, to our regional expectation. 2% up in Europe. No change to what we expected before. Same is true for North America, no change, minus 3%; South America, up 5%; and Asia, up 2%, which before we expected 3%, which leads to a worldwide production up 2% to 95 million units.

If we have look at the passenger car and light truck replacement, tire markets, we expect a growth of 2%, Europe; and North America, 2%; South America, now plus 4%, better development in the first half of the year has made a change in this number from plus 2% to plus 4%; and Asia, plus 5%. Commercial vehicle production numbers have changed up, not changed up because of higher expectation of this year but because of final changes in the final numbers for the previous year. And on the replacement tire market for trucks, we still expect an increase of 3% with no change on the regional, split 2% in Europe, 1% in North America, 4% in South America and Asia.

Our order for 2017 is now to increase our sales to EUR 44 billion - to more than EUR 44 billion. Last quarter, we said more than EUR 43.5 billion, constant FX rate, with an adjusted EBIT margin at more than 10.5%. The Automotive Group to increase to EUR 26.5 billion. This is the EUR 500 million more in sales, which we have increased on the group guidance, about 8.5% adjusted EBIT margin. And no change in the Rubber Group, increase to more than EUR 17 billion, again, constant FX rates, with a more than 15% adjusted EBIT margin.

Raw material burden, I mentioned this already, now expected to be EUR 450 million, EUR 500 million in our last guidance. No change in the other elements of our guidance. Special effects, about EUR 100 million; net interest result, about EUR 200 million at constant FX rates; and CapEx, around 6.5% of sales. So the PPA amortization of EUR 200 million and a free cash flow before M&A at around EUR 2 billion.

And I leave it with this, with the presentation, and we are now ready to take your question.

The first question is from Mr. Chris McNally, Evercore.

Christopher McNally

Just maybe if we could start with questions around powertrain. Your organic growth in first half, 8%, very impressive. Everything seems to be on track from the revenue side. My question is around margins. You talked about 9.2% core margin. But if I look at the - including the HEV losses, the first half was around EUR 239 million of EBIT. And I guess that would be below the sort of EUR 500 million that you were targeting for the full year. Should we just assume that maybe the HEV investments are either first half loaded or maybe tracking a little bit higher than expected?

Wolfgang Schäfer

No, the HEV investments are basically in line with what we had talked about in our last calls. I mean, there is no change in this guidance.

Rolf Woller

Yes. The adjusted EBITDA, EUR 243 million, Chris, if you take this times 2, you're at EUR 500 million, right.

Christopher McNally

Okay. So we should think about basically the year is roughly tracking as you thought, sort of 9% core margin and then HEV investment a little bit above EUR 200 million?

Wolfgang Schäfer

Correct. You shouldn't read anything different from that.

Christopher McNally

Okay. Perfect. And just maybe a follow-on on the actual growth of powertrain. You've given a great detail in the back of the deck. And if we look at some of the end markets, engine ECUs, injectors, turbo, all with really big upticks in the last 2 quarters. Is this just timing of contracts finally rolling on? Or is there something else? If you can just give us maybe a little qualitative description around the better growth in some of those sub-segments.

Wolfgang Schäfer

Turbocharges, as you might be aware, this is still on - in a ramp-up phase. I mean, there are new businesses coming in in the startup phase. We only started this business to produce, I think, 2 years ago. And for the rest, it is a mix of new orders and while running motors where our cars - we have the cars equipped with our products. We expect this to continue. Order intake in the last quarters and in the last years is supporting further growth, and we will be on new models. And we'll have a chance to continue with that growth rate.

Rolf Woller

What might play a role also here is, Chris, that the - as we have always stated, our exposure to diesel is maybe less pronounced than with other players. And this obviously benefits us in the current situation.

Christopher McNally

Okay. That's great. So then we could sort of think about this level of growth - obviously, there's a volatility, but this is sort of higher level of growth from some of the legacy businesses that are finally kicking in. This should continue going forward.

Rolf Woller

Yes.

The next question is from Mr. Thomas Besson, Kepler Cheuvreux.

Thomas Besson

I have a few questions as well, if I can then ask them one by one. If I can follow-up on the previous question. Can you give us some details in terms of the order intake? You've shown EUR 19.5-plus billion. Is that the same kind of growth for each business? Or do we have something much higher in one of it? And can you say a word about the operating leverage, which was, as you had indicated, lower in Q2. Do you expect that to be higher in the second half?

Wolfgang Schäfer

The split of this growth is quite nicely distributed over all 3 divisions. I mean, we only give the details at the year-end number. We see that, again, electronic new, electronic products are having even stronger order intake, which is not a surprise as these innovative products, I mean, we have been growing strong already in the last year.

Thomas Besson

Okay. And for the operating leverage in H2?

Wolfgang Schäfer

The operating leverage, I mean, it's in the - is the consequence of our guidance. And our expectation that the margin is around 8.5%. We had achieved automotive 8.4% in the first half. So expect it to be a little bit higher in the second half of the year. Typically, Q3 is seasonally a little bit weaker. Q4 is a little bit stronger. But this should show that the operating leverage is probably around 10% in the second half of the year.

Thomas Besson

Good. If I move on to the tire business. Can you please tell us what - you've just said tire beat H2 growth last year. I think the ambition until now was still to try and aim for a stable EBIT versus 2016. Is that still an ambition given the likely strong winter tire business?

Wolfgang Schäfer

Winter tire sellout fourth quarter. And by that reordering at us and our sell-in to the dealers, I think, is something which in the end will be decisive to achieve that.

Thomas Besson

Okay. Can you say something about the fact that your OE volumes in passenger cars declined. Was that voluntary or just linked with your model and client mix?

Wolfgang Schäfer

In the tire business, OE?

Thomas Besson

The OE volumes you indicate in the Q2 report were down in passenger cars in the first half. Was that something voluntary or linked with client or model mix?

Wolfgang Schäfer

Or something model mix and orders which we have on our books. There was nothing very specific to mention. I mean, this is a number which is sometimes a little bit up, sometimes a little bit down, nothing very specific. There are many OEs which have more than 1 or 2 tire makers on their models. And they tend to switch on short notice there.

Thomas Besson

Okay. Good. I'd like to ask something on ContiTech because it was, for me really, the only deviation for - versus what I was expecting. You mentioned some elements. What should we expect in the second half for ContiTech? Are we going back to double-digit margins or are we going to stay in the range of Q1? Are we going to see some progress in margins in 2016 from decline in adjusted margins? Because, I mean, you indicate as well that conveyor belts were very strong. Normally, it's a strong business with - it's a bit tricky for us to understand the development of profitability in this division on a quarterly basis.

Wolfgang Schäfer

I mean, the last comment is right. I mean, this is a division which is as well a mix of different markets and different product groups. And by that, the forecast is a little bit more difficult. The main reason for, as I mentioned, for this weaker profit performance was mix, mix towards specifically mobile fluid and automotive and conveyor, but with very strong growth. Conveyor belt, which you mentioned, with less growth. Conveyor belt will contribute more to the profitability in H2 as price increases help specifically in the U.S., but as well in other countries and have been put in place and should give some tailwind to the P&L.

So our expectation is that, yes, there is a target and a way towards the 10%. And it could be achieved, I think, in Q4, again, if mix effect are a little bit and should be somewhat less when I look at the extra call-offs and order intake. The expectation should be close back to double digit in Q4.

Thomas Besson

Okay. Good. Our last question, sorry, it's a lot of questions. The net interest charge you are guiding for EUR 200 million. You've already had EUR 160-plus million in H1. So how does it work to only get to EUR 200 million for the year?

Wolfgang Schäfer

This is including the - the extra number in H1 is including EUR 70 million of FX effect, which are only translation, which are only translation effect. And if the exchange rate stays at the spot rate of 30th of June, the EUR 70 million will be there at year-end, but then you double the rest. And then this gets you to this number, excluding FX.

Thomas Besson

Okay. So it could be EUR 340 million with the current FX spot rate?

Rolf Woller

Sorry?

Thomas Besson

So it would be EUR 340 million at current spot rate of 2 70.

Rolf Woller

I would more calculate it EUR 250 million here because when you freeze it at the current spot rate levels then we only have the EUR 70 million burden. So that would be EUR 160 million minus EUR 70 million is EUR 90 million times 2 is EUR 180 million plus EUR 70 million is the EUR 250 million.

The next question is from Mr. Henning Cosman, HSBC.

Henning Cosman

I did pick up on the deceleration in powertrain though from something like 10% growth to 5% in the second quarter. Now given that you've guided that in absolute terms at EUR 8 billion for the year, I guess, that implies a growth rate back at sort of 10% for the second half, which then, in turn, doesn't really leave much for Chassis & Safety and interior at least at the bottom of the organic growth range that you've given in the slide pack. Can you just clarify that a little bit?

Wolfgang Schäfer

I think the growth rate, which we are showing on this chart are the growth rates auto versus the market, and this is 10%. The difference is the outperformance, which you can derive out of it. And then the reduction from the 10% to the 5% in powertrain is something which is very much in line with the outperformance if your account for the 6% growth in Q1, worldwide car market 0% in Q2.

Henning Cosman

But you're happy with the EUR 8 billion absolute revenue target in powertrain for this year?

Rolf Woller

With your calculation, Henning, you're absolutely right. I mean, we have to get to the EUR 8 billion as promised on April 25. Obviously, then the math leads to a stronger growth in third quarter, fourth quarter than we have seen it in the second quarter. And as you rightly said, if you take only the 4% in that chart, which is mentioned on that chart, then obviously that would leave less room actually for interior and for Chassis & Safety, but this is why we gave to you the range and take it from there.

Henning Cosman

Okay. Understood. And then, I'm not sure, if I'm reading too much into this, but in the last call you've always commented that you're still aiming for flat EBIT in the Tire division year-over-year. You haven't repeated that in terms of the wording. Am I reading too much into this? Or can you still confirm that?

Wolfgang Schäfer

No. We expect that the absolute EBIT number in Tire should be above the level of the previous year and the second half of this year. And this is true for Tires and this is true for the Rubber Group.

Henning Cosman

Okay. My previous understanding was that you're aiming for flat for the full year. Is that something that's changed? Or are you still happy with that statement as well?

Wolfgang Schäfer

Our guidance - our expectation was second half of the year above the level of the second half of the previous year.

Henning Cosman

Okay. Understood. And last question on ContiTech. If I recall that correctly, you had before mentioned a midterm margin target of 12% for ContiTech. Is that still something that you're aiming for in the new setup, including the acquisitions? And by when would you see that if that's still viable as a target?

Wolfgang Schäfer

This is always linked to a strong increase, again, in the mining business, mining and oil exploration business. And we always said, we do expect this probably starting '18, '19 when there should be another raw material cycle hopefully kicking in and we see that the investments in mines in the last years has been decreased significantly. And by experience, this is cyclical and there should be a start back to higher investments then the automatically the conveyor belt business in volume and in prices should get up and that should help ContiTech to get back to the level you were mentioning.

Henning Cosman

Okay. Great. Actually, one last one, maybe I may, just if it's relevant. There was lots of news flow with corporations and JVs, some were yourself, some of the partners joining the BMW Intel platform, Baidu, NIO, corporations, Osram JV Could you just comment on it if any of those are material? And if that's incremental to your previous plans, if you could comment if it's material, please?

Wolfgang Schäfer

Well, obviously all of this is material in a sense that it helps us to further develop on our technology leadership in many of those areas or in our strong technology position in many of those areas and extends as well our access to customers. It's one of these joint ventures now, something which is significantly changing our growth expectation for the years to come now. But these are additional bricks and just a manifestation of a strong position which we can achieve specifically in ADAS connectivity product on a worldwide basis.

The next question is from Jose Asumendi, JPMorgan.

Jose Asumendi

Jose, JPMorgan. Just a couple of questions, please. Can you just clarify - I mean, I'm not sure if I got it right, but can you just clarify the second half versus first half on auto outperformance to production. Do you expect it to be in line with the first half or higher or lower? Not sure I quite understood that element, please.

Wolfgang Schäfer

Well, we said, we expect growth of 4% to 6% in the second half of the Automotive Group. This is clearly in line with our guidance. And if you assume that the world car production is basically flat, only slightly increasing, this is an outgrowth of around 5% probably, which you could expect.

Jose Asumendi

Got it. Then the second thing, I don't want to get lost in semantics here for the second half on tire EBIT, but if second half is supposed to be higher than last year year-on-year, that would imply that maybe first half could be still - sorry, that would imply that the full year EBIT on tire could be still below year-on-year? I think you're just being very cautious, but is this how we should be reading it? Or is there room to hit a flat EBIT year-on-year on tire?

Wolfgang Schäfer

No. I think this is how you should read it, there is a question before, expectation EBIT above previous year's level. Is it more than EUR 150 million or EUR 170 million? The difference above previous year, no, this is not what I could confirm.

Jose Asumendi

Okay. Then final one and sort of bridge question on tire, again. But we should be on the ballpark of sort of 5% price increase in the second half just as a rough guideline on pricing. Is that something you could comment on, please?

Wolfgang Schäfer

We have increased prices in the first half of the year in different markets, in different steps. Overall, pricing sticks in the market, doesn't stick with the complete face value obviously. And yes, it is different from market to market, something in between 2% to 5%. So if you take an average of 3% to 4%, which we finally achieved, I think this is a good number.

Jose Asumendi

Fair enough. And then a very, very final one, please. On volume, and I've got in mind what happened with Goodyear and so on. Volume, we should be looking at a positive number Q3, Q4. Is that - I mean, that should be the normal pattern? We've seen the volatility in Q1. We've seen the correction in Q2. Back to business, back to normal business Q3, Q4, somewhere around 1% to 2% growth?

Wolfgang Schäfer

This is still on tires?

Jose Asumendi

Yes, tires, sorry, apologies, yes.

Wolfgang Schäfer

Yes, this is our expectation for the market and we are expecting to grow with it or a little bit faster than the tire market is growing.

The next question is from Christian Ludwig, Bankhaus Lampe.

Christian Ludwig

Two questions. One on tire/raw materials. In your presentation, you have implied that you expect a rising raw material cost in Q3 and Q4 again. When I look at the charts that are available to me, I don't see any indication that natural rubber or synthetic rubber is actually going to increase again. Is this just a conservative view from your side? Or do you actually have some signs that we'll see a slight increase in raw material prices again?

Wolfgang Schäfer

Well, a fair question. At the moment, I mean, it's more sideways, slightly up, but more sideways than up. This is our best guess for the year. As we put these increases on the prices, which we expect more towards the end of this period, the P&L effect is anyway limited. So even if this increase at the year-end would not materialize as we show in here, this will not have a big effect on our profitability in the second half of the year, on our cost position in the second half of the year anymore.

Christian Ludwig

Okay. Understood. And the second question is maybe a follow-up on the joint venture and corporation question you had before. Are you content with those corporations you have in place now? Or do you think that you're still lacking some potential business area? I mean, was rumored in the press that you may be interested in acquiring also stake in Here. I'm not sure if you want to comment on that. But I mean, do you think you're well positioned at the moment? Or is there still something missing in general?

Wolfgang Schäfer

It is something which is constantly under review. And we always check opportunities. If they give us more access to technology or access to customers or help to increase our portfolio in a way where we want to do this. And then we obviously start to look and closing potentially such an M&A transaction or such a deal. So I mean, this is very case to case. Are we on a big scale lagging any of those joint venture activities? I think this is nothing which is on a bigger scale, but there are opportunities and we are looking at opportunities.

Christian Ludwig

Do you think we'll see something announced this year?

Wolfgang Schäfer

I would not exclude that. Otherwise, it would be the first year, I think, where we don't announce anything like that so...

The next question is from Ms. Victoria Greer, Morgan Stanley.

Victoria Greer

First of all, can I ask about free cash flow, please? You've kept your full year guidance at EUR 2 billion. You've done already EUR 500 million in H1. You mentioned working capital, some of that reversing in Q2. Could you just tell us roughly where you think for the full year the working capital outflow will be just to help us on that H2 math on the free cash? And then also it looks as if CapEx was skewed a little bit more towards H1 this year versus last year. Should we also think about the CapEx burden or the CapEx increase being a little bit less in H2? Second, I wanted to come back to the question on Osram, please. I know that you commented this morning and that discussions are ongoing and there's not much more to add specifically. So my question really is, how should we think about that sort of deal? Is this just about positioning for a particular trend you see? Is it about leveraging your electronics business? How should we think about that sort of tie-up? And then lastly, just on HEV orders. Firstly, is there anything more to share than the EUR 1.2 billion that you talked about of order intake there in 2016? But also from your competitors, hearing a bit that they think that the OEMs are switching much more towards battery EVs just - and away from hybrids. Is that a move that you're seeing? Is it a trend that you're seeing in the order intake there?

Wolfgang Schäfer

So on cash flow, I mean, the main difference will be on working capital where these strong working capital increase which we saw from the accounts receivable is something which will reverse in the second half of the year, in December, as our expectation, if not December is an exception, a strong month. And this is probably filling the gap if you are talking about our guidance of around EUR 2 billion, it's filling the gap to achieve those EUR 2 billion. So it will not be an increase which we have seen in the first half, but just the opposite. It will be some decrease. In HEV orders, there are some additional HEV orders. We are as well with our product range in a good position to get some pure battery EV business and there is some business on the market which there is at the moment discussion about. But I'm quite optimistic that in the second half of the year there'll be an attractive order for us as well. What's the third question?

Rolf Woller

If we see the shift from hybrid towards pure electric vehicle as of the year.

Wolfgang Schäfer

We do. We see some request from the customer for these products. There will be some offerings in the market for these products. We still see quite an important position for the 48-volt and mild hybrids as a bridge technology for many, many years in the future.

Victoria Greer

And then on the Osram discussions. Just how do you think about strategically what that sort of deal if it came off? What would it be trying to achieve?

Wolfgang Schäfer

Could you repeat that? Which deal are you talking about?

Victoria Greer

On the discussions with Osram.

Wolfgang Schäfer

I cannot. As you know, we don't comment on this announcement. I think there was an ad hoc information from Osram which said that there have been discussions which did not come to finalization yet. And I could only repeat that.

The next question is from Martin Viecha, Redburn.

Martin Viecha

This is Martin from Redburn. I have 2 questions, if I may. I mean, firstly on the 48-volt supply. I mean, I'm just wondering in case that the diesel penetration drops sharply and that the industry will shift towards 48-volt just before the 2020 emission targets. Is there enough supply to make all these components? I mean, would you be able to supply millions of units across China, Europe, et cetera?

Wolfgang Schäfer

Yes, I think we don't need such a long lead time to prepare for those products. And in case if necessary, we will do everything to build our production lines within clearly less than a year. I mean, but there is as well R&D work to do. It's not just that you put in a 48-volt system just to a gasoline engine. I mean, it has to be integrated even if 48-volt is much easy to integrate than potentially other technologies. There is some time to move towards that for a stronger switch, but there is not too much time left anymore.

Martin Viecha

Okay. And the follow-up question would be on Lidar. You mentioned that you guys might start delivering Lidar fairly soon. When do you think Lidar might be an installation for maybe hundreds of thousands or tens of thousands of cars?

Wolfgang Schäfer

I was specifically mentioning additional R&D efforts in our Flash LIDAR solution, which is the Lidar solution which finally allow us to see - in other words, simplify the 3D picture, that even more help to make autonomous driving or automatic driving a reality. This curve is only starting 2021. From our expectation, technology will be available there. We are talking with customers about the first product. Probably the first product earliest to be delivered, the beginning of 2020. We then expect quite a strong ramp-up curve as at the same time this will enable the cars to have an even more automatic, not yet autonomous, but more automatic mode of driving.

The next question is from Mr. Kai Mueller, Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Kai Mueller

Just a follow-up actually on the ADAS solution. You just mentioned on your chart on Page 31 you see the volumes really ramping up. Can you give us an indication sort of what the revenue is roughly now in your ADAS business and how the orders are sort of forming up going towards your target of above EUR 2 billion revenues by 2020? Then coming on to the rubber side again. Goodyear warned, they said the price inflation that they were expecting of the whole market doesn't really materialize. Have you seen any Tier 1 sort of not increasing their price or even decreasing their prices already? And what do you see in terms of cheaper Chinese imports coming into the market, especially on the third tier and below? And as a last one, we've seen sort of the recent headlines by Toyota saying they're working on solid-state battery technology. I know you had mentioned before that there'd be interesting fields to look into, maybe beyond the technology of lithium-ion. Could you comment on that, what you see if there's any potential for you to get involved of any of the other OEMs to get involved in collaboration with some suppliers?

Wolfgang Schäfer

So start with the first question, I already talked to the EUR 1.2 billion of last year. We do expect 1 point - about 1 point - more than EUR 1.6 billion in 2017. And tire prices, actually, we see that the tire price increases were basically done broadly through the industry. There was price pressure on raw material cost pressure on all tire makers. If you want - I'm sure, you have done that exercise. If you look at the margin development of the tire makers, you can notice that it was more difficult specifically for the lower end Chinese tire producers to get these raw material price increases put through in the market as their margins, I think, were suffering stronger than those of the established tire makers because the raw material content in their tires is higher and on the other hand side, they are in a more cost-aware customer space. The solid-state cell technology for batteries is indeed something which if it materializes in the market. And we believe there is 1 to 2 years to wait until a serial production is more proven than at the moment. There are more test cells in the market than already proven big volume produced cells. This could be a big step in the battery technology as the energy density is higher. So volume and weight of the battery could be reduced or at the same or at the same time or on the other hand you could increase range and as well loading time. And we are closely watching the development there. We did not decide yet whether we should move stronger in that direction or not.

Kai Mueller

Maybe one of the - on a follow-up on the tire pricing. In terms of Chinese volumes coming into the market, are you seeing any shifts there more recently as we've now seen the prices obviously rolling over towards the last couple of months?

Wolfgang Schäfer

No, we did not see that in Europe. We saw some stronger increases in Latin America, Brazil. These cheap tires were getting stronger in the market, but this is as well exchange rate-related, not only raw material price-related.

The next question is from Ashik Kurian, Jefferies.

Ashik Kurian

I have 2. We'll probably take it one after the other. First on the auto business, you've now had 2 quarters of greater than 5% outperformance for the auto business. So there must be some element of reversal of what you've been - what you've lost in the last couple of years of what's been delayed. But looking out at 2018 and '19, do you think this outperformance is now sustainable given the strong orders? And are you still confident of getting close to the EUR 30 billion revenue target for 2019?

Wolfgang Schäfer

Yes, this is our expectation. If you check our order intake for the last years, which we have announced, I mean, this is quite in line with the outperformance of 3% to 5% of the market, I believe.

Ashik Kurian

Then on tires, I mean, based on spot raw material prices, you should be having a tailwind of around EUR 400 million-or-so in 2018. Now is your expectation that you'll have to give back some of it in the form of price down? And if that's the case, what gives you the confidence that the dealers would be willing to buy tires in the second half at a higher price given they would be seeing raw material prices come down as well right? So wouldn't they just wait out for you to lower prices again?

Wolfgang Schäfer

At the moment, it is clear that all the tire makers, including Continental, still have a burden of raw materials to digest in their P&L. And so we don't expect that for the next month if there is a price round - a price down round starting. It is too early from my point of view to talk already about the next prices then at the end of the year, beginning of next year. And we still have to wait some months to see how the raw material prices are developing and how the overall market situation is developing before this can be discussed. At the moment, no specific action in either up or down direction is planned.

Ashik Kurian

So just a quick follow-up. I mean, some of your competitors have given the share of 18-inch and above. So just out of curiosity, do you disclose what proportion of your tires is now 18-inch and above?

Wolfgang Schäfer

The mix, well, we talk about mix. It is not 18. It is the 18 inches and above. Rolf, and the number? He is reading now.

Rolf Woller

Basically, trending upwards. I mean, the growth was not - I have to come back to you, Ashik, to be very sure. It was reasonably good, but I don't have the exact percentage change now in front of me.

Wolfgang Schäfer

Overall, our mix number is, as I'm sure you noted, was 2.2% mix improvement in the first half of the year.

We have another question from Tim Rokossa, Deutsche Bank.

Tim Rokossa

I have a couple of items. I will start with R&D, please. We see that going up on the automotive side of things. You previously said you don't really expect it to go down. Could you see a scenario where we will see substantially above 10% of sales on automotive revenues in terms of R&D? And then also related to this, are you happy to give us some sort of indication how much of your automotive R&D is currently going into the fast-growing products like ADAS and EVs? Those will be the first 2 questions.

Wolfgang Schäfer

Well, on automotive, the R&D quota actually was not growing overall for the whole automotive business it was not going up in the first half of the year. We are basically at the same level as in the first 6 months of 2016, 10.2%, 10.3% the year before. So it's a flat development. You are right in looking back over the last years. I mean, the quota went up from, I think, 5 years ago, around 8%. Now this 10% level, this is something which we more expect in the next years to stay as there is more and more R&D required and more and more software in our product. And only the acquisition of Elektrobit increased the quota by, I think, 0.6%, 60 basis points because Elektrobit, as one example, is a pure software company, 80% of their sales is R&D.

Tim Rokossa

But you still feel happy with the around 10% mark on a full year basis?

Wolfgang Schäfer

Yes. To us, there's no problem with that. There might be, I mean, and we have discussed it, I think, in other calls. I would not exclude that in the years to come R&D quota is further going up because the software part in our product is moving up. And I would not have any - I do not have - we do not have any problem with that as long as we can achieve the correct prices for the software. And then, again, I come back to the example of Elektrobit where this is the case. When you get a higher gross margin in those products and then partly these higher gross margin is eaten up by higher R&D expenses. As long as this logic applies to the P&L and indeed for Continental in the last years, I think this is nothing to worry about, just the opposite. I mean, this is the business, the future business in the automotive industry where we're going to be in.

Tim Rokossa

Are you happy to provide some sort of split how much of the R&D is going into the fast-growing areas? It's probably difficult.

Wolfgang Schäfer

Obviously, it is a number, but I'm not sure it would be so helpful because in the end this is very much related as well to order intake, yes? And the fast-growing business areas like ADAS have a much higher order intake. And just due to these higher order intake, there is more orders where you work on relative to what your sales at the moment are. And by this, you clearly have a higher R&D share on it.

Tim Rokossa

Okay. Then if we move on to my second question block, it's on ContiTech again, sorry. But I'm on Thomas' side. I think this was basically the only deviation to my estimates as well. It used to be a very reliable profit contributor in the past. And I know that mining is a major impact here. And that's probably tough to call. But you also changed the structure of the business quite a bit over the last couple of years. You said you might come back to a 10% margin in Q4. Do you feel that, that business can become a stable contributor to the probability going forward as well or do we still have to live with some sort of volatility in the, I don't know, 8% to 12% range or something like this?

Wolfgang Schäfer

Yes. This observation is, I think, is right. It should be more stable than we had with the Veyance acquisition. And with the Hornschurch acquisition, we obviously have brought some instability into it as well, including the effort of integration of these business in ContiTech. And then the second topic, which probably brought the - not probably, which brought the instability was the strong change in the mining business. Those are the 2 factors which have brought the instability into it. Integration of new bigger acquisitions, if we don't do any further, it should be something which is going to be reduced over the next quarters. Hornschurch should be integrated. And then it just stays with the mining and oil exploration business, which still at this moment has an upside, but could - hopefully, it does and could change the profit structure upside then.

Tim Rokossa

Okay. Final question then just on the outperformance side as well. It is good to see that you're coming back to this. I think it puts you at the very high end of German suppliers at least in the second quarter. And you said you feel you are now back on track to a more sustainable outperformance like you have guided it in the past. What really helps you to turn that around? It was somewhat of a point of criticism for almost 2 years, even slightly longer probably. Now you are saying you are very confident that this is changing. We've seen very strong numbers in Q1 and Q2. What really have you changed in terms of your product portfolio? Or what were the major contributors to that?

Wolfgang Schäfer

Well, they were not fully supported. One, I will start with the quarters before. I mean, one negative was, and we announced it was at the time when we canceled this one order in powertrain which was significant for 1 year, more than 1 year, basically 6 quarters where growth in powertrain was subdued. And this had a stronger impact on that. And secondly, it is the order intake. 3 years, in between 2.5 and 3.5 years before the growth comes in, it is the order intake. And again, it was not completely a surprise that the growth in 2016 was a little bit less. And order intake, because in the end it's order intake, this was your question, order intake-related. And obviously, order intake always depends on the product which we can offer to our customers and the order intake is a good indication for the growth.

Tim Rokossa

Okay. So basically, you're not really surprised by this pickup in growth. You indicated it earlier this year. That probably also tells us something about how reliable that view is going forward.

Wolfgang Schäfer

Yes.

Thank you. There are no further questions. I will hand back to the speakers.

Wolfgang Schäfer

Thank you very much for the very interesting question-and-answer session. We look forward to meet you now during our virtual activities in the coming weeks and quarters and let us talk to you when we will announce our 9-month results in November. So hopefully, some of you still have a summer break to enjoy. Here in Lower Saxony, holidays are already over. And yes, talk back to you back in November. Take care. Bye.

