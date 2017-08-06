Enanta Pharmaceuticals: Updates To Thesis

The pop into Mavyret approval could be a good point to take partial profits. The continued story is best suited for long-term investors with the patience to see it play out.

The opportunity in PBC and NASH will swing into focus with an initial data readout coming later this year for EDP-305 in healthy adults and those with presumptive non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) have risen over 30% since late February when I stated my expectation of a significant run-up throughout the year.

ENTA data by YCharts

Key points to the thesis included the following:

A strong financial position as almost half of its market capitalization was comprised of cash.

A shift in Wall Street's focus to the opportunities in PBC and NASH to be exploited by the firm's FXR agonist EDP-305.

Double-digit royalties on 50% of net sales for glecaprevir if regulatory approval was achieved.

EDP-938 in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) to enter the clinic by year end, adding depth to the pipeline.

What's Happened Since

On August 3rd, the company announced FDA approval of AbbVie's Mavyret, the first pan-genotypic HCV drug with an eight-week treatment duration. Up to 95% of HCV patients in the United States could be eligible for treatment. Importantly, the price tag is significantly lower than the competition (i.e. $13,200 per month versus $28,000 per month for Sovaldi). As a result of the approval, Enanta will be receiving a $40 million milestone from its larger partner.

For the second quarter ended March 31st, the company announced cash and equivalents of $240.9 million. As for its operational runway, management has stated it expects its cash position to fund operations "for the foreseeable future". Royalty revenue amounted to $9 million, a decrease of $4 million from the same quarter last year. Research and development expenses increased by almost $4 million to a total of $13 million.

In mid-April, the company reported new preclinical data for EDP-305 for NASH and PBC. Data showed the drug candidate could reduce expression of fibrogenic genes, reduce fibrosis progression and improve non-alcoholic fatty liver disease activity scores in a several preclinical models. Keep in mind the drug candidate is currently involved in a double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 1 study consisting of single and multiple ascending doses in healthy adults and adults with presumptive non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Data coming later this year could be an important catalyst while the initiation of phase 2 trials in PBC in the fourth quarter and phase 2 studies in NASH in 2018 represent important milestones for the program as well. With preclinical superiority versus Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) demonstrated, I believe going forward the opportunities involved with this candidate will garner much more attention.

In late June, in vitro data was announced for EDP-938 that showed the drug candidate to be a potent inhibitor of RSV-A and RSV-B activity. Antiviral activity post-infection was maintained along with a high barrier to resistance. EDP-938 showed synergistic antiviral effects in combination with other types of RSV inhibitors as well. Over 4-log reduction in viral load in an animal model challenged with RSV virus was demonstrated as well.

Final Thoughts

For investors who have enjoyed the ride up since February, the present pop into Mavyret approval could be a solid opportunity to take partial profits and some risk off the table.

ENTA data by YCharts

While data coming later in the year could be an important catalyst, it's important to keep in mind that EDP-305 is still only an early stage asset. Mid-stage readouts have much more possibility to create value for shareholders and the company will be initiating such studies late in the year and in 2018.

Investors who have a longer-term time frame and the patience to go along with it would be served to hold their positions while those who are looking for stocks with nearer-term opportunities might be best served to look elsewhere.

Risks to the story include clinical setbacks with EDP-305 and EDP-938 and intense competition in the NASH/PBC space. Dilution appears to not be a concern in the near and medium term due to the company's considerable cash stockpile and ongoing milestone payments and royalties to be received from partnered assets.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on stocks you may already be aware of. I also touch on planning trades and risk management, as those are two areas I feel are often neglected. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.