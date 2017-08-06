BioAmber's (BIOA) Management on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

BioAmber Inc (NYSE:BIOA)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 03, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Roy McDowall - Senior Vice President, Business Development

Fabrice Orecchioni - President, Chief Operations Officer

Mario Settino - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jeff Osborne - Cowen and Company

Dirk Lever - AltaCorp Capital

Roy McDowall

Thank you, Chris. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to BioAmber's Second Quarter 2017 Conference Call. My name is Roy McDowall, Senior VP, Business Development. And with me is Fabrice Orecchioni, our President, Chief Operations Officer and Mario Settino, our Chief Financial Officer.

I would like to remind everyone that this conference call contains estimates and forward-looking statements that represent the company's views as of today, August 3, 2017.

Please note that all figures are in U.S. dollars unless specifically indicated otherwise.

I will now turn the call over to Fabrice for our second quarter 2017 update.

Fabrice Orecchioni

Thank you, Roy, and good morning, everyone, before I start into the quarterly updates, I would like to introduce our new CFO, Mario Settino. Mario has recently joined BioAmber and has a strong finance background having worked in senior financial positions at public operations, such as Miranda Technologies and Loblaws and Bombardier. We welcome Mario Settino to the team.

The key takeaways from second quarter of 2017 we would like to convey to shareholders are the positive sales momentum BioAmber has experienced year-to-date and our purchase of the minority position of our Sarnia production facility from Mitsui & Co. Q2 2017 sales of bio-succinic were a record $4.1 million, a 64% increase year-over-year and a 94% increase over Q1 2017.

In addition to the record revenues, we had a record 9 new customers buying bio-succinic acid in Q2 and a total of 16 new customers, year-to-date, and we believe this trend will continue in Q3. We are seeing a recovery in pricing that is allowing us to serve directly to new customers in China, competing directly with the domestic petro-succinic acid producers.

From a new application perspective, we are opening new markets for our synthetic leathers, esters, polyurethanes, insulation foams, coatings and resins. This acceleration in new customers is a result of harvesting years of building relationships throughout the supply chain and discovering new applications for our bio-succinic acid. While our sales cycle has proven longer than initially expected, we are seeing solid traction amongst the over 200 companies that have received our bio-succinic acid.

Ramping up our sales is our major or real focus, and everyone at every level of the company is supporting this effort. From an operational standpoint we continue to maintain our high product quality standard while keeping out cost under control. Our production at the plant during the quarter has been aligned with our sales, an increase compared to Q1. While our uptime, which represents the time when the plant is producing final product, remains steady compared to Q1. Our average throughput, which represent the amount of bio-succinic acid produced per hour of uptime, increased by more than 20% in Q2 compared to Q1.

During the quarter, we continued to make minor improvement to the plant to continuously strengthen the consistency and the safety of our operations. We are proud to note that on June 30, we recorded 1,721 days without lost time injury which speaks to the very high level of commitment and safety awareness of our employees.

On the product side, we were pleased to announce the launch of Bio-SA pharmaceutical grade. This new grade of material provides a USP/NF and FCC grade of bio-succinic acid manufacturer under the United States Food and Drug Administration Good Manufacturing Practices for Food and Exceptions. Having met the stringent requirement containing the NF and FFC, reflects BioAmber's continued dedication to quality. This grade will allow BioAmber to supply these high-value industries with commercial volumes of an FDA-regulated bio-succinic acid.

Turning now to our purchase of Mitsui's equity position in the Sarnia joint venture. This transaction will enable BioAmber to retain 100% of projected profit and explore new opportunities with potential partners for the Sarnia facility, while continuing to benefit from Mitsui's marketing and distribution capabilities especially in Asia. Mitsui's decision to sell their minority position is a result of the recent shift in their corporate strategy. Given Mitsui's long-standing presence in Canada and its shareholding in BioAmber Inc., the parties negotiated terms that allowed Mitsui to achieve its corporate objectives, while enabling BioAmber Inc. to assume full ownership of the Sarnia facility.

The sale has been concluded for nominal considerations. However, another key aspect to take into account is that Mitsui had a put option which could have allowed them to sell back their shares at 50% of their total investment. With this deal, BioAmber secured a 38.9% equity position and removed the risk of their put option being exercised resulting in a need for significant amount of cash. This is a great transaction for BioAmber shareholders.

For our second plant in North America we continue to have discussions with both the U.S. Department of Energy Loan Program Office and the Canadian working group. While ongoing discussions with the U.S. Department of Energy remain constructive, the uncertainty around the U.S. administration policy in regard to the loan program has delayed the process.

On the Canadian side, our progress has been slower than expected, as we continue to discuss the conditions that would need to be met for them to support this project. Updating our potential CJCJ China joint venture, BioAmber and CJCJ have agreed to extend the pre-commercialization agreement until the end of Q3, as CJ continues to market bio-succinic acid into Asia.

Before I turn the call over to our CFO, I would like to touch on our efforts to hire a new CEO the recruitment process is still ongoing. And as we detailed on our last earnings call, our goal is to have a new CEO by the fall of this year.

I will now turn the call over to Mario Settino, our Chief Financial Officer to go over the second quarter 2017 financials.

Mario Settino

Thank you, Fabrice, and good morning, everyone. As mentioned by Fabrice we had record quarterly revenues of $4.1 million for the quarter, an increase of 64% over the same quarter in 2016, an increase of 94% over the first quarter of 2017. This growth was mainly driven by increased volumes sold and slightly offset by a decrease in average selling price.

Cost of goods sold increased from $3.5 million to $5.7 million for 3 months ended June 30, 2017, compared to the same period in 2016. The increase was primarily due to [weight] of the volume sold, partially offset by reductions in production costs.

General and administrative expenses were $2.9 million for the quarter. A decrease of 3% compared to $3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2016. R&D expenses and sales and marketing expenses were flat at $1.5 million and $0.6 million, respectively, for the 3 months ended June 30, 2017, compared to the same period in 2016. Financial charges income net decreased to a charge of $398,000 for the current quarter compared to an income of $11.3 million for same quarter in 2016. This variation of $11.7 million is mostly due to the noncash mark-to-market adjustment change of $11.8 million related to the outstanding warrants.

The net loss for BioAmber Inc. shareholders was $7.1 million or loss of $0.20 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, compared to a net income of $4.8 million or an income of $0.17 per share for the same quarter last year. The adjusted net loss for BioAmber Inc. shareholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, was $7.3 million or a loss of $0.20 per share compared to an adjusted net loss for BioAmber Inc. shareholders of $7.1 million or a loss of $0.25 per share for the 3 months ended June 30, 2016.

Adjusted net loss attributable to BioAmber Inc. shareholders is a non-GAAP financial metric that excludes the impact of the changes in fair value of the outstanding warrants.

I will now turn the call over to our operator so we can field questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Jeff Osborne, Cowen and Company.

Jeff Osborne

Can you just summarize, I think what you were trying to disclose in the 8-K about the mechanics of the Mitsui transaction and the Comerica facility and I think a Canadian facility, what exactly is Mitsui getting for the 40% ownership that they've relinquished to you on August 1?

Fabrice Orecchioni

So as we said, they are getting nominal consideration. So that include very minimum cash amount, symbolic cash amount, and basically some guarantees on the security that they had to one of the lenders of our loan at Sarnia level. So BioAmber is giving some guarantees to Mitsui on their security of the loan of the joint venture. Jeff, the detail is a pretty complex wording that is -- you can find in the 8-K. But in a nutshell, that's the deal.

Jeff Osborne

So a two part question as a follow-up. Can you remind us what their equity contribution was to get that 40% stake, initially? How much capital they participated in? And then if I read the 8-K right, you are allowed to find other potential partners in the future but up to a 25% ownership not 40%, is that correct?

Fabrice Orecchioni

No. So the contribution, your first question, their initial contribution and total investment in the joint venture was CAD66 million. And we are allowed to have as many shareholders and for whatever percentage of the joint venture. So 25% is a threshold where the new partner in the joint venture would have to assume the guarantees that Mitsui has provided to the lenders on the loan that they provided to the joint venture.

Jeff Osborne

Got it. Two other unrelated questions. Can you just maybe elaborate in further detail what exactly is going on in China with the CJ pre-marketing, if you will? And then given -- it sounds like things are a bit delayed there. How should we think about modeling that facility in the future?

Fabrice Orecchioni

So in China, in our discussion with CJ on our joint venture, we extended the pre-commercialization barriers by a quarter, by 3 months, until end of September to give CJ more time to have a better understanding of the market dynamics and the customer and explore the -- get the full understanding of the succinic acid market in Asia. So we jointly decided that this extension will allow them this better understanding. And so, basically, all the guidance we had given for the finalization of the agreement and the start of the account should we get to an agreement. All these is sitting by the same period, so by three months. So we would expect to have -- should the pre-commercialization period be successful, we would expect to finalize or negotiate the contract of the joint venture by the end of this year. And based on what CJ told us on the retrofitting and the time they need for that, it would be quarter 2, end of quarter 2, probably to start production over there.

Jeff Osborne

So it'll be end of 2Q 2018 when it would be retrofitted to potentially income or revenue coming in the second half of '18. Is that fair?

Fabrice Orecchioni

Yes. That's based on what the information we have from CJ. Yes, this is the first time.

Jeff Osborne

Got it. And then the last question. How do we think about the revenue ramp for the Sarnia facility in the September and December quarters based on the pipeline you have and the new pharmaceutical product, which looks exciting, and the stability in pricing? Do you see an acceleration of revenue trends after a couple of quarters of hiccups?

Fabrice Orecchioni

It's hard for us to answer and we don't give guidance on our revenue. We keep seeing new customer and we see the same trend in Q3 in terms of new customer stocking and buying in Q3. We have the same trend that we've seen for the first half of 2017, which is a positive, but it's still hard for us to predict and to get certainty on the revenue quarter-over-quarter. So we are confident, but we cannot give guidance still at this point.

Jeff Osborne

I recognize that. But can you maybe just talk about repeat orders from existing customers and in particular your primary customers that was initially expected to take a great deal of volume from the facility?

Fabrice Orecchioni

Yes. So this customer, for example, PTTMCC, has bought in Q2 as we had indicated and we certainly expect them to buy again this year, and that will contribute significantly to our revenue toward the end of the year. And we are seeing -- the customer we have and when they stop buying, they are our repeat customer. And they buy -- so they ramp-up themselves, their application, in a lot of cases, it was a new product that they have developed themselves, so they also need to ramp up their customer base and qualify their own customers. That's why it's very difficult for us to predict as it is difficult for them to give us accurate forecast it's because we are in a new product, new application world that is hard for us to predict. But we see repeated customer and that will create a baseline for the future.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Dirk Lever, AltaCorp Capital.

Dirk Lever

A lot of my questions were asked earlier, but if we could sort of touch on the sales side and if we can get some kind of indication of realized pricing for your product, just in a general sense. I know that you were looking longer term to get in the neighbor of $2,000 a ton. Generally, where are you now? Are you below that? What can you tell us?

Fabrice Orecchioni

Dirk, thanks for your question. So we don't disclose our average selling price. What I can tell you is that our average selling price remains pretty steady and we see it remaining steady over the course of the year, but I cannot tell you exactly what it is.

Dirk Lever

Okay. But it's remaining steady and hasn't increased then?

Fabrice Orecchioni

No, it has not. Some applications like the pharmaceutical applications are good margin. They are not large volumes but they will contribute positively to the average selling price, but that's the only thing I can tell you.

Dirk Lever

Okay. And then on your large customer that has a take or pay, they're starting to take now?

Fabrice Orecchioni

And so they have taken in Q2, yes, absolutely. They are part of the $4.1 million sales and we expect them to continue taking to the end of the year.

Dirk Lever

Okay. And their ramp -- and that's the one you're referring to that you can't give us any details as to what their demand is going to be because they're trying to ramp up on the other side as well, right?

Fabrice Orecchioni

They are one of the -- this customer as well. They are developing also a new product and they need to qualify their own customers. And it's true for them, but it's true for a number of our customers or prospects that are developing new application in -- and that takes time to materialize on their end as well.

Dirk Lever

Okay. And then what level of efficiency have you hit on the plant? I know it hasn't been for the whole year, but what level of throughput have you got confidence in now?

Fabrice Orecchioni

So as we said, the peak throughput that we have achieved has been 70% that we have achieved briefly and we haven't -- we are running, Q2, our plants in cadence with our sales to manage our inventory, so lower than that.

Dirk Lever

Right. But you have achieved 70% briefly?

Fabrice Orecchioni

Yes.

Dirk Lever

Okay. And if you had more sales, then you probably have an opportunity to try an output from there?

Fabrice Orecchioni

We have not achieved more than that, but that would be the goal, and we keep guiding toward the full capacity toward end of 2018.

Fabrice Orecchioni

Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for listening to this earnings call, and have a good day.

