Global Brass and Copper's (BRSS) CEO John Wasz on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Global Brass and Copper Holdings (NYSE:BRSS)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 03, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Scott Hamilton - General Counsel

John Wasz - President and CEO

Christopher Kodosky - CFO

Analysts

Daniel Moore - CJS Securities

Brian Drab - William Blair

Tyler Kenyon - KeyBanc

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Q2 2017 Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded for replay purposes. It’s now my pleasure to hand the conference over to Mr. Scott Hamilton, General Counsel. Sir, you may begin.

Scott Hamilton

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss Global Brass and Copper’s Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results. My name is Scott Hamilton, and I am Global Brass and Copper’s General Counsel. Joining me on the conference call today are: John Wasz, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Christopher Kodosky, our Chief Financial Officer.

For anyone who is not able to listen to today’s call, an archived version of this call will be available later this morning. Please visit the Investor Relations section of our corporate website at www.gbcholdings.com to access the replay.

Before beginning our discussion, we want to make you aware that our prepared remarks and responses to questions may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These may include statements about our current expectations or forecasts of market and economic conditions; our business activities, prospects, strategies and future business and financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from any forward-looking statements made by us. Information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements may be found in Global Brass and Copper Holdings’ annual report on Form 10-K and the company’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, under the Risk Factors sections of each filing and other filings with the SEC.

In addition, our comments today refer to non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA, adjusted sales and adjusted diluted earnings per common share. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in our earnings release for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2017, that we furnished to the SEC and posted to our website. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information for evaluating our business performance. These non-GAAP measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly entitled measures reported by other companies.

Please be advised the content of this conference call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of this live broadcast on August 3, 2017. Global Brass and Copper undertakes no obligations to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this conference call, except as required by law.

Now that we’ve covered these cautionary comments, I’d like to turn it over to John Wasz.

John Wasz

Thank you, Scott. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today’s call. We are pleased with the quarter-over-quarter increase in our financial performance in light of soft demand in a number of our markets. We were also pleased to finalize our insurance claim related to the second quarter 2016 temporary hot mill outage at Olin Brass finally bringing this issue to a close. Overall, through the quarter, our business has reacted very well to the volume challenges and we believe we have maintained our customers’ shares suggesting the decrease volumes or the results of overall demand rather than our value proposition to our customers.

We are in a challenging environment, which places even more emphasis on the efforts of our business units to reduce cost, increase productivity, optimize inventory and price our products appropriately. We continue to execute in these areas and maintain best-in-class quality and service levels to our customers. Through our balance book philosophy and asset-management practices, our focus remains on generating sustainable, profitable and organic growth rather than chasing volume to fill machine capacity. We will continue to price our products to enhance our long-term profitability and to achieve an appropriate return on our inventory and production assets. In addition, we continue to evaluate strategically positioned acquisition opportunities that meet an appropriate rate of return.

Looking at our individual business units, I would like to point out that volume and adjusted EBITDA comparisons for Olin Brass to the prior year reflect the hot mill outage that occurred in the second quarter of 2016. That said, volumes increased slightly and drove the $1.5 million adjusted EBITDA increase quarter-over-quarter. Volumes to distributors and rerollers increased while the coinage in munitions market softened. We believe destocking is occurring in the overall munitions market as a result of last year’s presidential election and we expect to continue this through the balance of 2017. Olin Brass munitions volumes were also negatively affected by a key customers production outage. However, the Olin Brass team continues to make solid progress with the supply chain and manufacturing excellence initiatives to reduce cost, increase productivity and reduce inventory levels.

Turning to A.J. Oster, volumes and adjusted EBITDA declined slightly prior -- from the prior year. We attribute second quarter volume decreased to the overall market demand softness, particularly in automotive and the fact that some strong volumes in the second quarter of 2016 did not occur again in 2017. And not to the production challenges associated with implementing a new ERP system, which were largely contained within the first quarter of 2017. Resuming profitable growth will be the key challenge for A.J. Oster in the second half of 2017.

Chase Brass volumes decreased in the quarter largely due to a slight drop with specific customers in the building and housing market and a lack of growth within the industrial machinery and equipment market. The team’s efforts to price its products appropriately, reduce costs and improve productivity helped stem a decrease in the adjusted EBITDA. In light of the challenging volumes, Chase Brass continues to deliver exceptional quality and on-time shipments.

On July 18, we announced our term Loan B refinancing where we, amongst other things, reduced our borrowing rate by 100 basis points and eliminate our leverage covenant. As we have done in the past, we intend to continue to strengthen the foundation of our business, generate significant cash flows and strengthen our balance sheet. It is because of these factors that we are announced an increase in our dividend. I would like to take the opportunity, now that our Board of Directors approved a 60% increase in our dividend from $0.0375 to $0.06 per share, a testament to our continued focus on driving long-term shareholder value.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Christopher Kodosky, our CFO for a more detailed view of our financials.

Christopher Kodosky

Thanks, John. Good morning, everyone. Unless otherwise noted, my comments and discussion will focus on our Q2 2017 results as compared to Q2 2016. I would also like to point out that comparisons to the prior year reflect a temporary production outage at Olin Brass that occurred in the second quarter of 2016, and the income we have recorded in 2017 for the insurance proceeds related to that outage.

For GBC overall, volumes decreased 4% to £126 million due to decreased munitions volumes stemming from inventory buildup associated with last year’s presidential election and a production outage at one of our key munitions customers. To a lesser extent, volumes decreased in the building and housing, and coinage markets but were partially offset by increased volumes to rerollers.

Net sales increased by 12% to $377 million, primarily as a result of increased pass-through metal prices and increased total metal sales. Adjusted sales and non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes the metal cost recovery component or products sold, decreased 3% to $132 million largely due to decreased volumes. We use adjusted sales on a consolidated basis to monitor the revenues that are generated from our value-added conversion and fabrication processes, excluding the effects of fluctuations in metal costs.

Net income attributable to GBC was $16.1 million or $0.73 per diluted share versus $8.4 million or $0.39 per diluted share in 2016. This increase can be attributed to the net of the following: decreased interest expense, $4.4 million of income relating to the recovery of insurance proceeds on last year’s Olin Brass production outage, increased gross profit as the prior year’s results were significantly impacted by that production outage, unfavorable fluctuations in unrealized gains and losses on derivative contracts, decreased volumes and increased provision for income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 44% to a $37.3 million due to the $4.4 million recovery of insurance proceeds and the fact that the prior year’s results were unfavorably impacted by the Olin Brass production outage.

Our results also reflect progress with respect to decrease in fixed and SG&A costs. However, this progress is partially offset by decreased volumes.

Second quarter adjusted diluted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased 91% to $0.82. Along with the factors affecting adjusted EBITDA, and the related tax impact on these items, decreased interest expense net of tax favorably impacted the increase in adjusted diluted EPS. As was the case in the first quarter, an increase in the weighted average shares outstanding negatively affected adjusted diluted EPS by $0.02 per share.

We ended the second quarter with $84 million of cash, $318 million outstanding under our term loan facility and $198 million of availability under our asset-based revolving loan facility.

Year-to-date through June 2017, we generated $17 million of cash from operations primarily due to our cash earnings.

Moving onto our three reportable segments. Olin Brass’ net sales increased 17% to $182 million due mostly to greater sales of unprocessed metal and increased metal prices, which were slightly offset by a negative mix affect from our munitions and coinage market. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA increased 91% or $7.1 million for the quarter due to the Q2 2016 temporary production outage partially offset by an unfavorable shift in mix.

Chase Brass’ net sales increased by 9% to $141 million, mostly reflective of increased pricing both commodity and conversion as volumes decreased. Volume decreased in the building and housing and in the industry machinery equipment markets due to fluctuations in demand and specific customer events. Adjusted EBITDA was relatively flat due to decreased volumes partially offset by favorable product mix and pricing as well as successful productivity and cost controls.

A. J. Oster’s net sales increased by 5% to $75 million as volumes decreased while commodity prices increased. Volumes decreased in the automotive and distribution markets due to decreased customer demand. From a profit perspective, A.J. Oster’s adjusted EBITDA decreased 7% to $4 million due to increased cost to service customer needs.

Regarding our outlook for 2017. First, I’d like to remind you that we focused on long-term and our ability to provide guidance has constrained to our short-lead times and the tendency of our shipment volumes to lack published market indicators. Having said that, based on a variety of factors including our 2017 results, thus far, industry trends in our own insight, we are decreasing our 2017 guidance and now expect the following: shipment volumes within the range of £500 million to £530 million and adjusted EBITDA within the range of $115 million to $125 million. Please note that this guidance does not include any benefit from the income we have recognized from insurance proceeds we have received related to our 2016 temporary hot mill outage at Olin Brass.

With that, I’ll turn the call back over to you, John.

John Wasz

Thanks, Christopher. And in conclusion, our underlying business remains healthy and we have a strong capital structure and cash flows preparing us to capitalize on opportunities as market conditions dictate. We believe we are positioned to drive growth through our organic initiatives as well as through acquisitions. We’re excited about the opportunities we have to improve our businesses and encouraged by the progress our employees have made in advancing improvements across the enterprise. We remain focused on driving profitable growth and will be disciplined on cost, productivity, margin management and working capital efficiency as we navigate through the challenging volume environment. Thank you to the employees of GBC for their teamwork and continued focus on improving our company in creating unique value for our customers. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers and shareholders. Thank you for your interest and continued support.

And we’re now ready to take your questions. Operator, please explain the question-and-answer procedures.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question will come from the line of Daniel Moore with CJS Securities. Please proceed.

Daniel Moore

I wanted to start, maybe focus on Chase Brass a little bit. You mentioned a specific customer events and building housing little soft. Maybe you could provide a little more color there? And any -- you also mentioned, John, that you’re confident there’s no shift in share, any additional data you can provide and color around those comments would be helpful?

John Wasz

As far as the Chase is concerned from a building and housing standpoint, as we look at our business from a domestic perspective and we look at rod production and sales, we feel very strong that our position is very solid from a domestic perspective. From an import product perspective on brass rod, we have seen a bit of an uptick on the importing of brass rod essentially up about 15%. But it’s important to note that in 2015, brass rod imports were about £73 million. In 2016, they were £56 million and if we project out a continuation of the import levels through the balance of the year, they’ll be about £65 million. So we are very mindful and the commercial teams that are watching that carefully, most of that product goes through the distribution channel. The one thing that we are also focused in on is imported brass parts. And we do and are working closely with customers to figure out how to more effectively manage our business so that our customers are not negatively impacted as a result of imported brass parts. And the work continues there across the Chase enterprise. And as we look out to the balance of the year, we anticipate making some progress in that area.

Daniel Moore

Got it, that’s helpful. You touched on housing, maybe shifting gears to -- and outside of Chase, but more generally to munitions. You went the comps get a little bit easier, you’re not seeing any sign of a pickup at the end of Q2 or thus far in Q3? Or do you expect another quarter or two more challenging comparisons if you look out the back half?

John Wasz

You know, I think, here’s the punchline on the change in volume is we took volumes down £30 million, roughly £25 million of it was a result of munitions. The rest are puts and takes, a little bit in D&C as a result of what we experienced in the second quarter. But you know absent munitions, we anticipate to be up 1% or 2% in overall shipment volume for the year. Munitions is experiencing the effects of presidential election that was much different than what people were anticipating. I think that as we see it, there was pretty significant over inventories at the retail and the wholesale level. From what I’m able to garner it appears as though the retail level has stabilized but there’s still inventories in the wholesale level. And the current guidance that we just put out contemplates that type of inventory correction continuing through the balance of the year.

Daniel Moore

Got it. And one more and I’ll jump back. Just cash flow from operations, down a little bit year-on-year, receivables up in particular. Maybe any comments around your expectations for free cash and cash flow amounts to the rebalance of the year?

Christopher Kodosky

Yes, sure. Last year in ‘16, we generated about $62 million or so of free cash flow. Based on our projections and for the current year, I’d say we’ll be near that mark, plus or minus 10%. Specifically, with regards to AR and working capital. Our cash conversion cycle is actually about three days better, at June than it was in December of last year. And a big piece of that is due to better inventory management, partly our own internal efforts and partly from some increased total inventory on a customer behalf. But there is a little bit of a spike in AR and that’s not really due to any trends or other things. It’s just really more timing of customer payments and billings and shipments.

Daniel Moore

Got it. And that free cash flow plus or minus 10% versus last year, that would include the insurance payment, correct?

Christopher Kodosky

Yes.

Operator

Our next question will come from line of Brian Drab with William Blair. Please proceed.

Brian Drab

So just in terms of the modeling here for the second half of the year. The midpoint of the guide suggests £130 million in the second half -- sorry, £255 million in the second half. I’m thinking with the seasonal weakness typical of the fourth quarter, does that kind of work out to £130 million roughly in the third quarter and £120 million in the fourth quarter? Can you help me think about that?

John Wasz

You know, I would say this Brian, I think that the munitions inventory correction is going to be in ordinately focused in on the third quarter. And -- but otherwise, you’re right. I mean, we’re taking a -- we took an outage in July at Olin Brass, which is last year we took in June. And then as we move into the December timeframe, you take outages at both of the major facilities, Chase, Montpelier as well as in the East Alton.

Christopher Kodosky

Part of the -- part of your remodeling perspective too, part of the complication that you’re going to have is last year Q3, a little bit in Q4, the volumes there are seasonally were not representative normal patterns given the hot mill outage and volumes expanding from Q2 being pushed out of Q2 last year into Q3 this year. As John pointed out, we are probably expecting more of a hit from the munitions in Q3. The seasonality is probably not going to be very much evident in 2017 because of those issues.

Brian Drab

Okay. Could the fourth quarter actually come in a bit of ahead of the third quarter?

John Wasz

I wouldn’t say ahead.

Brian Drab

Okay, so that’s flat. I’m going to probably just walk away from this thinking that the third quarter and fourth quarter are probably -- roughly equal at this point in your mind. Is that fair?

John Wasz

That’s not an unfair assumption.

Brian Drab

All right, I’ll take that. And I guess I’m getting a better understanding of the dynamics you’ve got. Just kind of a long the same lines, you did $0.30 and EBITDA per pound in the second quarter, which is outstanding really relative to historical. And then we’re going to -- at the midpoint of pounds guidance and the midpoint of the EBITDA guidance, by my math, going to $0.20 per pound for the second half of the year. And I guess that’s probably a bigger hit in the third quarter than the fourth quarter. I don’t know, or maybe this is another one where it’s kind of equal, third quarter compared with the fourth quarter given seasonality in the fourth quarter and the munitions issue in the third quarter, is that how I should think about it?

John Wasz

I would say this Brian, is that you know in the second quarter of 2017, I was very pleased with the performance of our business units relative to managing the dynamics of the volume change. And I think it’s a testament to the work that’s been going on over the last several years regarding driving in the various processes necessary to operate this asset management philosophy and making sure that we’re pulling product from our customers as opposed to pushing volume. Whether it be product profitability, whether it be sales and operations planning, whether it be productivity, whether it be cost management. I mean, if you compare second quarter of 2016 to second quarter of 2017, and you back out the $4 million that we spent in ‘16 for the hot mill outage and then you back out roughly the $4 million that we had as far the insurance claim, it tells a really good EBITDA per pound story on lesser pounds, which I think is a testament to being able to manage these variables with SG&A costs lower, fixed costs lower, et cetera, et cetera. As we look out into the second half, it’s challenging for us to -- given the short-lead time and nature of our businesses to be able to predict the volumes, the margins, the mix of products. I mean the biggest strength we have as a company is the breadth of products we offer, the breadth of markets we serve and the breadth of customers. So as we’re thinking through that, we’re anticipating continuing to see some benefits as a result of the process work that’s been done and the improvements across the business. But we’re also mindful that there’s a lot of very potential variability and mix.

Brian Drab

Okay. Okay. And just follow-up on that a little bit further here. Because as I’m looking at the numbers and listening to you. You did £126 million in the second quarter, the midpoint of the guidance, again suggests that £127 million in each quarter in the second half of the year, so kind of the same volume. But then you have this significant decline from $0.30 to $0.20, you just talk through these positive drivers of profitability that were showing up year-over-year. Is it just -- sorry, I should think about it just as mix that’s driving that EBITDA per pound down in the second half of the year on similar volumes or is it conservatism on your part, maybe? Or something else?

John Wasz

You know -- I understand your desire to look at the midpoints and I respect that. But our business is a difficult business and to predict, we have 3-days lead times at A.J. Oster, we have 10-day lead time at Chase and we have 1.5 month to 2-month lead times at Olin Brass. So what we provide is the best management judgment that we have relative to where we think the business is going to come in. We provide volume ranges, we provide EBITDA ranges. And in our best judgment, we feel as though that’s where we’re going to end up as we move through the balance of the year.

Christopher Kodosky

I think another thing that’s important thing to keep in mind too is the second half of 2017 will have 2 production outages in it. And when you look at the second half of 2016, not only does it probably benefit from increased volumes from first -- the second quarter outage being pushed into Q3, a little bit in Q4. But the second quarter of last year is when we had our production temporary -- we do a temporary repairs and maintenance shut down every year. And we did it in June last year. So this year, it’s in July. And when you’re looking at a competitive year-over-year basis, the second year last year was at roughly $0.22 -- high $0.22 per pound range. And I understand your midpoint range. If you look at our midpoint here, you’re in the low $0.22 per pound range based on our calc. So for us to be a penny within a penny accurate on either side, I think that’s about as accurate as we’re going to get.

Brian Drab

Yes, understood, that’s all helpful. And then if I could just ask one more. The second half of the year, clearly munitions is a headwind. Can you -- and I think you touched on this to some extent but can you kind of rank order for the second half of the year across your end markets on best stores in terms of electronics, housing, auto? How is that going to stack up in the second half for you?

John Wasz

You know, obviously, munitions is a headwind, Brian, you’re right. I mean as we look at electronics, auto, transport, IM&E, coinage. We’re anticipating flat to 16%, maybe up slightly and everything -- every one of those markets are within a very small margin of change. So there’s nothing that sticks out other than munitions. And I would say that the auto, I think we’re pleased with the auto performance given -- a lot of the rhetoric in the marketplace.

Christopher Kodosky

And I’d harken back to John’s earlier comment too, ex-munitions you know for the year, John previously mentioned will be 1% to 2% better than last year.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question will come from the line of Tyler Kenyon with KeyBanc. Please proceed.

Tyler Kenyon

A lot of my questions have been answered but just one point of clarification on the -- on munitions piece. Of that, £25 million reduction just to the guidance, was there anything associated just with the production outage at the customer facility?

John Wasz

Yes, and first of all, before I answer that question, let me say this about munitions. I mean, as we think about munitions for the longer haul, we see that market place continuing to grow. I mean, obviously, whether you look at hunting or you look at sharpshooting or you look at various sporting gun activities, all of the indications are positive as you look over the last 10 years. So what we’re dealing with, I think, is an inventory correction. And the effects of an outage with one of our customers. As we think about the £25 million Tyler, we’re thinking two third inventory correction, one third customer outage.

Tyler Kenyon

And are you anticipating the volumes to come back a little bit in the third quarter? Just the volumes that were impacted by that customer outage? Kind of a slower recovery as we move into the fourth quarter?

John Wasz

It’ll be a slower recovery. It’ll probably -- it probably won’t be until the fourth quarter until we start seeing that return.

Tyler Kenyon

And then just one last one for me. Just with respect to building and housing. I know it sounded like a lot of the weakness there was more relegated to Chase Brass. But just curious if you were seeing any weakness or any pullback in your building and housing exposure in Olin or A.J. Oster?

John Wasz

Olin building and housing exposure is really -- they sell product to A.J. Oster and A.J. Oster sells it to the building and housing markets. A.J. Oster’s building and housing in the second quarter as compared with the second quarter of 2016 was up slightly. And I think the -- but not as much as we had hoped. I think part of that issue is the fact that really in the first quarter of 2017, A.J. Oster was a bit on defense as a result of the ERP implementation. And they really didn’t get a chance to get back on offense to -- till the second quarter. And as we move through the second half of the year, I anticipate that getting back on offense in that distribution market will translate into starting to resume seeing profitable growth in that business. So really the B&C story for us as far as the quarter-over-quarter deterioration in shipments is a Chase phenomenon. And I hope I’ve explained kind of some of the things that are going on there. And as we look out through the balance of the year, I would anticipate B&C or building and housing to be flat to slightly up for the next two quarters at Chase.

Christopher Kodosky

I think, Tyler, typically too -- you asked just a couple of questions about our taxes and whatnot and I’ll just kind of preempt your question there. But for the first half of the year, our ECR is around 29%. And I’d say for the full year, we’re probably going to be more 33%, 34-ish percent. So obviously, the back half to the year has got to be significantly higher in order to get kind of around to that average. I’d say probably a 37%, 38% type range. The other thing is call your attention to that $0.02 impact we had on the earnings per share due to increased dilution. I would expect that to occur every quarter hereafter too, for the remainder of the year.

Operator

And our next question will come from the line of Daniel Moore with CJS Securities. Please proceed.

Daniel Moore

Christopher, just given the repricing of the term loan, what’s a good quarterly run rate for interest expense?

Christopher Kodosky

Given where LIBOR is at right now, we’re just a little bit above 5%.

Daniel Moore

Got it. And obviously, you’ve put in a nice increase in the dividend with stock trading where it is right now, where you’re looking at close to 9% free cash flow yield. I know you prefer dividends to buybacks. But just any thoughts there given the relatively attractive valuation, would you consider at some point alternative methods of returning cash to shareholders?

Christopher Kodosky

Yes. I mean our capital strategy hasn’t changed. Our first and foremost priority is to invest in our businesses for organic growth whether that be through increased partnering with customers, working capital needs or whether that be through capital expenditures, that’s our first and foremost priority. And then secondly is acquisitions. Our activity in acquisitions since past 18 months has increased significantly and even more so in the past six to 12 months. The third priority is the dividend as you pointed out, we feel confident in our continued strong cash flow generation. And when you look at one-point which is about the number of the increase is, the $1.7 million increase that this represents on our cash flow is sort of a nit. So that’s kind of the thinking behind that.

Operator

Thank you. And I’m showing no further questions at this time. So now it’s our pleasure to hand the conference back over to Mr. Scott Hamilton, General Counsel for some closing comments and remarks.

Scott Hamilton

Thank you, everyone, for joining us today and for your continued interest in and support of Global Brass and Copper. We look forward to speaking with you again during our third quarter conference call. Have a great day. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participation on today’s conference. This does conclude the program and we may all disconnect. Everyone, have a wonderful day.

