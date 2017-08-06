ROTY Edition 1 Volume 17: Reevaluating Our 10 Picks In Light Of Current Weakness

The fate of one position will be decided soon by its first earnings report as a publicly-traded company.

Some of the revaluation ideas might take longer to play out but nevertheless are quite intriguing.

One idea appears to be very promising but also a weak link in light of a lack of near-term catalysts.

Welcome to the 17th entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series!

For first-time readers, the basic premise is that I cover quality, under-the-radar stocks whose share prices could double or more in the next year.

Our model account utilizes a full position size of $10,000 and can hold up to 10 positions. Trades typically occur in quarter increments ($2,500) and cost averages are calculated as the day's closing price when an article is released for readers.

The model account is primarily for referential purposes, so a reader who is following the strategy can easily scale his or her desired position size and trade without confusion.

Of our ten current ideas, quarter positions were established in each of them initially, and eight positions have been added to significantly as conviction on thesis and timing continues to increase (as observed in the table below). As you can see, fractional shares have not been utilized, and the chart is solely for reader reference and easily scalable.

Keep in mind that we are quite nimble in our selections, and readers are encouraged to pay close attention as positions could be added to or sold in any ROTY post based on new developments.

Model Account Positions Commentary

Several model account positions are in the red by single-digit percentage points, with one significantly down. I have received comments from readers regarding these positions and also concerning their own accounts with different holdings, expressing frustration when markets or trades go against them.

I wanted to share a useful practice that works for me.

Simply reevaluate the thesis in light of new information, see if it's intact, check your conviction level and decide if it's worth sticking with.

1. Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) - There is a slight loss in this position, and it has been acting weak for a few weeks. Phase 3 results for Brabafen in patients with Dravet syndrome are due within a couple months. While I believe positive data is a strong possibility, we have reduced the model account position to half size to manage binary risk. Still, this is an aggressive hold through data and only suitable for risk tolerant investors, as nothing is a given in biotech.

2. Motif Bio (NASDAQ:MTFB) - A riskier, low float stock we traded in one eighth positions, and the model account is now holding a half position. REVIVE-2 data is due in the fall and has a high possibility of success based on REVIVE-1 data (the first pivotal study). The plan is to hold through data, and again this is an aggressive position that is suitable only for risk tolerant investors. The ROTY account holds only a half position due to binary risk and low trading volumes.

3. Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) - This is a longer-term revaluation story that appears to be on track. An overlooked spin off from AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), management is quite experienced, and key institutional funds have been building their positions. A clarified regulatory path for lead asset A4250, along with the potential to address large market opportunities, adds to my bullishness here. The only knock against this position could be a lack of near-term catalysts.

4. AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) - The position has reversed recently and is leaning slightly negative. Departure of its CSO could be a potential red flag. On the other hand, it has a strong cash position and deep pipeline. A few data readouts are coming in the second half of the year and in early 2018, so I prefer to stick with this one for now.

5. Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) - This position is slightly negative and in my opinion could be worth multiples of where it trades now in the future. That being said, even as a revaluation play, data in the first quarter of 2019 might be too far out. If I see much weakness here, it might be relegated toward the ROTY Contenders list and added again later in 2018 when the catalyst is closer. Alternatively, if I find a more promising near-term idea, this could be one of the first ROTY positions to be cut (though not for lack of promise).

6. Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) - The stock received a welcome analyst upgrade and has several near-term catalysts with IPF data coming soon. Couple that with being a strong takeover target and there are multiple ways to win with this one. I'm still a fan.

7. ShotSpotter (Pending:SSTI) - I might have added too aggressively to this one prior to its first reported quarter as a publicly traded company. The bear thesis is that the firm's technology is easily tested but quick to be dropped by prospective clients in light of errors or malfunctions. Currently the position is in the red by almost 20%. With positive case studies continuing to be reported by several news outlets and a reported customer attrition rate of around 3%, I'm willing to wait for first-quarter results on August 8th to see if this one turns around or not.

8. SteadyMed (NASDAQ:STDY) - This position is down a decent bit, but a run-up is expected into potential FDA approval of TREVYENT for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The drug launch would take place in the first half of 2018. As United Therapeutics' Remodulin did over $600 million in sales in 2016 alone, I believe the stock to be significantly undervalued.

9. CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) - This is a revaluation play where the company might have a superior asset (in terms of both efficacy and safety) than a much larger competitor. The valuation gap with Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) has me very interested while a recent secondary took dilution risk off the table. A knock against it might be a potential lack of near-term catalysts.

10. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AQXP) - Our newest addition, the company appears to have a potential blockbuster clinical candidate with top line data coming in 2018. As the condition for which it is seeking approval has no cure and Baker Bros. has a very large position here, this could become quite interesting later in the year.

Actions to Take:

No trades at this time. Closely monitor current positions while continuing daily scans for new ideas.

*Keep in mind each position entails its own unique risks, from binary catalysts to disappointing data, competition to dilution. Weakness in the biotech space as well as ideas with a lack of near-term catalysts could also contribute to increased volatility.

**All positions in the ROTY model account are established at the closing price on the day this article is published for the sake of transparency.

