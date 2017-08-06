Legacy Reserves: A Big Transformation

After the market closed on August 2nd, I started to get a little nervous. You see, according to the management team at Legacy Reserves (LGCY), the firm was expected to release financial results for the second quarter of its 2017 fiscal year. For hours, I kept coming back and checking their website, but to no avail. From my past experiences, whenever there is a more than one hour delay associated with a company’s earnings release, the news is usually grim. Sure enough, when Legacy did finally release its results, the news was tremendous but not, in my opinion, of the sordid nature I had feared. In what follows, I will go over some interesting, confusing, and exciting developments with the firm and give my thoughts on what makes Legacy that much more appealing.

Forget earnings... management made a big step forward

Last year, in an effort to save itself during the energy price downturn, the management company at Legacy announced that it had taken on a Second Lien facility for up to $300 million (they could tap it at will within reason). The terms were rather onerous, with a 2% fee right up front on all borrowings and a 12% annual interest rate. It’s probably the highest charge on debt that I’ve seen in publicly-traded companies. At the time, the company had borrowed $60 million to pay down some of its credit facility, but they were restricted in the sense that they had until only this Fall to decide whether or not (assuming they could) use the rest.

Well, the company has finally made that move. Though a lot of details are not yet out right now, despite the earnings release, the company agreed to pay $141 million to its JDA partner, TSSP. In exchange, the company’s interest in its 48 Tranche 1 wells will rise from 20% to 85% and at a price equivalent to about 2.5 times EBITDA. TSSP, as a result of this transaction, will fund 40% of the parties’ development costs in the next 16 wells they elect to drill and will receive only 33.7% of the combined working interest in said wells. Legacy, on the other hand, will contribute 60% of the capital in exchange for 66.3% of the working interest, but will have to cover 85% of its own costs related to its existing wells under the agreement.

There are a lot of other tiny details associated with the transaction as well, such as TSSP’s right to fund an extra 10 wells, plus the right to fund 6 wells for each tranche in the future. TSSP, once it achieves a 15% IRR (internal rate of return), will see its return drop from 15% of extra profits to 6.3% extra profits as a result. I highly encourage you to check out more of the details surrounding all of this.

What does this mean for Legacy and its shareholders?

Truth be told, there are a lot of pieces of information that are uncertain, but there’s enough that we can see whether this is a net positive or a net negative for the company. For starters, we do know that, on the downside, the company’s Second Lien facility is largely tapped now, with only $95 million still available after this transaction. Its revolving credit facility, which is currently under review following these transactions, has $129.1 million in spare capacity, which implies that management increased borrowings from $448 million previously to around $470.9 million.

In order to successfully operate these assets, Legacy intends to significantly ramp up its capital expenditures. At its mid-point previously, they had anticipated spending this year of $57.5 million, with a max of $60 million. However, in order to operate these properties, the new target happens to be $196.66 million with a max of $205 million on their own. Management admitted that this will hurt cash flow temporarily, with a $40 million deficit (if all spending is done) in the second half of this year, but the positive impact on oil output is tremendous.

You see, if management is accurate in its assumptions, production, at the mid-point, for the second half of this year should be 3.35 million barrels of oil. If you annualize this and annualize what production had been leading up to this point (for oil only), the impact is a roughly 61% increase in oil output. Considering that oil is most likely the bread and butter of its operations, this should be good for the company in the long run (assuming energy prices don’t fall). In fact, for this year as a whole, the company now anticipates Adjusted EBITDA of $221.997 million, up from $205 million before.

*Created by Author

Also, as you can see in the image above, much of Legacy’s cost structure should be a bit better this year than they had anticipated previously. This is due, in large part, to the company’s new interest, I would imagine. Production of natural gas, on a boe basis, should be higher, while natural gas liquids will slide a bit. Overall production this year should be around 8.1% higher than forecasted in the first quarter of this year. Add to this the firm’s track record for decreasing its organic expenses and I like what I’m seeing here.

Though not the main topic of this piece, one other development that I really like pertaining to Legacy is the fact that the company engaged in another asset purchase. Though small at $3.8 million, this kind of move shows an appetite for growth. Given Legacy’s strong cash flow generation that had been forecasted for this year before all of these changes took place, I don’t mind management entering into deals like this, but I have to wonder what the tradeoff would be versus trying to pay down some of its other debts. To be fair, they did sell $7 million in assets, one of which could result in $10 million in costs but which will save an estimated $48 million between now and 2022. Its leverage ratio, as a result of all of its moves, should drop by about 1x by the end of this year, so we can see that these transactions are supportive of the business’s health from that perspective, but the ultimate impact of interest expense relative to cash flow is uncertain at this time.

A message to preferred holders

Right now, the majority of my position is held in the form of preferred units, but I am considering buying some more common. The great thing about the preferred is that, right now, they already have accrued but unpaid distributions baked into their prices. However, even if those don’t get paid out, owners are still responsible for all distributions for tax purposes as though they had been paid. Management, in their conference call, stated that they don’t intend to pay those distributions in the foreseeable future. For now, I am okay with this because I know those distributions are still being added up, but the pain in the meantime, until the value is realized, could be too much for some investors.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that I’m very intrigued by all that has happened with Legacy. The company’s recent move, in an effort to boost production and grow its business, is impressive to say the least, but there are some things about the deal that I’m interested about. In particular, what does this mean for production next year, which management said should grow organically, and what does it mean for cash flow at current energy prices? Depending on what these results end up being over time and depending how the market reacts to all of this, I may end up loading up more on the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGCY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own shares of LGCYO and LGCY.