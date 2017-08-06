FedEx Delivers A Win Over UPS And Expeditors International

My go to place for initial research into a stock is the Dividend Champion spreadsheet maintained by David Fish. It is incredibly helpful for beginner and seasoned investors alike. I find much of the data very useful when comparing companies. I wanted to use information from this database to compare United Parcel Service (UPS), Expeditors International (EXPD), and FedEx (FDX). These three companies are all part of the integrated shipping and logistics industry.

Each of these stocks has its strengths and weaknesses, but by assigning points across a variety of categories, I aim to arrive at a winner of sorts. For each metric, the best company will get 3 points, followed by 2 for second, and a single point for the worst number. Any metrics within 2% of each other will be treated as a tie. Each category will be equally weighted, but could be manipulated based on your goals. For example, if dividend history is of utmost importance, each score in that category could be multiplied by 1.5 to award 4.5 points for first, 3 for second, and 1.5 for third. By the same token, if you find the Graham number less critical, each value could by multiplied by 0.7 to reduce its effect on the final total.

The first round of scores will be related to the dividend. EXPD has the longest streak of paying an increasing dividend at 23 years. FDX comes in second with a 16-year streak of increasing dividends. Lastly, UPS has paid a higher dividend over 8 consecutive years.

The estimated 5-year payback is a metric that combines the current yield with the projected dividend growth rate for a total income return on a single share of stock. UPS takes the 3 points with a payback of 16.8%. EXPD slips to second with an 8.0% payback. FDX finds itself in last with a 5-year return of only 4.2%.

The last dividend based score will be the 5-year DGR divided by the 10-year DGR to arrive at a ratio that indicates whether the dividend growth has been accelerating or decelerating. FDX has the highest 5/10 year DGR at 1.47, meaning the dividend grew 47% faster over the last 5 years than its 10-year average. UPS also has seen acceleration with its ratio at 1.13. EXPD’s DGR has decelerated a bit for a ratio of 0.72. This round ends with a 3 way tie with each company having a first, second, and third place showing.

The fundamental data will be the focus of the next round. The Graham number is a method of valuation that assigns a fair value to a stock. The ranks will be based on how close the share price is to its Graham value based on percentages. FDX is the best value by Graham at 69.3% away from fair valuation. Over double that is EXPD which is 146.7% over its Graham number. UPS is way back with a share price 855% higher than fair value according to Graham.

Debt levels can be a leading indicator that trouble is lurking at a company. To quantify debt, I will use the debt to equity ratio. UPS and EXPD have essentially no debt at all with a D/E of 0.00. FDX gets stuck in last with a D/E of 0.93, which I don’t think is really all that bad.

The next metric will be the estimated 5-year growth of the company because while it is only an estimate, it can serve as a guide. FDX is anticipated to grow the fastest with a projected rate of 12.1%. UPS sits in second with an anticipated 8.3% growth rate. EXPD brings up the rear with an estimated growth of 6.1%.

There may be too much made of the price to earnings ratio, but I find it undeniably useful when comparing similar companies. FDX represents the best value with a TTM P/E of 18.76. EXPD sits in second with a ratio of 25.16. UPS falls into last place with a P/E of 27.17.

The final metric in the fundamental round will be the PEG ratio which is a combination of the last two values with the P/E divided by the estimated growth rate. FDX once again looks like the best value with a PEG of 1.55. Next is UPS and its 3.27 PEG. With a PEG of 4.15, EXPD comes in last. FDX pulls ahead winning 4 out of 5 metrics leaving UPS and EXPD tied again.

The last round will include some miscellaneous data that I always check in my own research. The stability of a stock is measured by its beta with the S&P 500 set at a beta of 1.00. EXPD is the least volatile of the three with a 0.64 beta. In second, but still more stable than the overall market, is UPS with a beta of 0.86. FDX has a beta of 1.27 indicating it’s more volatile than the S&P.

One value based metric I consider is the 52-week range. In order to score this, the company trading closest to its 52-week low will get the 3 points. UPS is only 8.0% off of its yearly low. EXPD is in second with a share price 24.7% higher than its 52-week low. FDX has rallied the most over this time frame and is trading 31.5% above the low.

The final metric I’ll use is the Chowder number coined by Seeking Alpha contributor Chowder that combines the current yield and the 5-year dividend growth rate. Therefore, the higher the number is, the better opportunity it represents. The best Chowder number belongs to FDX at 21.5. UPS and EXPD are essentially tied with numbers of 11.5 and 11.3, respectively. UPS and EXPD again tie for the round, but this time it’s for first. FDX slides to last.

As the table shows, FDX came out as the overall winner. Its fundamental data was especially impressive as its only last place in that round came from its D/E, which is still under 1.00. UPS and EXPD tied in every single round, and therefore, overall as well. EXPD had the upper hand in valuation metrics, while UPS performed better in growth metrics, both earnings and dividends. Since FDX was the victor, I wanted to take a closer look at its dividend growth potential over the next several years.

FDX is a Dividend Contender that reached its 16th consecutive year of increasing dividends with a raise last month. It currently has an EPS payout ratio of only 18.0%, which leaves plenty of room for future raises. Another metric that will influence dividend increases is the earnings growth. Over the past 5 years, earnings grew at 11.6% while the dividend grew at 20.6%. That discrepancy isn’t destined to stop immediately with the low payout ratio, but the gap will likely begin to drift smaller. Earnings are anticipated to grow at 12.1% over the coming 5 years, so I believe a forward 5-year DGR of 15% is reasonable. Based on that rate, dividend payments will total $14.34 through August 2022 for a 5-year payback of 6.8%. While the starting yield is low, the dividend growth and valuation make FDX a company for further investigation for inclusion in my own portfolio. Thanks for reading.

