Starbucks: Brewing The Perfect Cup Of Growth

Overview

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is a multinational company from Seattle, Washington, that specializes in roasting, marketing, and selling high-quality coffee. Starbucks is the leader in the retail coffee industry with a market cap of $80 billion.

Starbucks breaks its segments into five different areas: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; China and Asia-Pacific region; Channel Development; and Other. The Americas make up the largest percentage of its stores by far, followed by CAP and EMEA.

Starbucks is reliant on the Americas to generate its revenue, but it has begun shifting its focus overseas. While EMEA has begun to transition away from company-operated stores - down by 22% - it has licensed 17.1% more stores compared to a year ago. While this strategy has upfront costs, the company will be able to decrease its operating expenses in the future and will increase its profitability. CAP, on the other hand, opened 1,056 new retail stores over the past 12 months. This is more than the amount of new stores that opened in the Americas. Starbucks is taking a huge bet on the Chinese market, and expects it to surpass the size of the US market. CAP has also been the fastest growing source of income for its business, growing 22% over Q3. Focusing on CAP is perhaps the best move that Starbucks can be making since growth in its other segments has slowed down.

As more of the Americas become saturated with stores, growth will continue to slow. Starbucks requires a new market for growth and China presents a perfect opportunity for this. Part of that growth has been from the increase in its food sales, accounting for 21% of total sales. Food has helped Starbucks shape its brand into more than just a coffee shop, and customers spend more money on average per sale when food is also offered. Technology and the transition from a frequency-based to a spend-based model for its rewards program have also helped its sales. The average ticket in the US grew 4% after the switch to the new model, along with an increase of 8% in the number of new members enrolled in its rewards program.

Changing Trends in Coffee Consumption

Starbucks has also been benefiting from increased specialty-coffee consumption. This marks a shift away from lower-priced, lower-margin coffee blends into higher-margin specialty blends. Daily consumption of specialty coffee has risen from 25.0% of coffee drinkers in 2011 to more than 35.0% in 2015. Espresso has also seen a rise in recent years, tripling in size since 2008. As espresso has a higher margin and price point than drip coffee. Starbucks has been serving espresso in more of its drinks and has been taking advantage of this trend.

The introduction of K-Cups and the increasing use of instant brew coffee to the market changed the landscape over the past five years. Consumers currently spend over a quarter of every dollar on single-cup brewers for at-home consumption. Individuals value their time and are favoring convenience over purchasing coffee in retail stores. Starbucks has taken advantage of this trend early with its VIA instant coffee brand. It currently has multiple flavors and can charge higher price points for these gourmet options. While consumers want convenience, they don’t want to have to sacrifice quality in order to achieve that.

Closing of Teavana

Starbucks announced that it would be shutting down all 379 Teavana retail stores. Teavana mainly operated in malls, and as traffic lowered so did revenue. Teavana’s lackluster performance can partly be attributed to the performance of malls, but I don’t believe that it was the right fit for Starbucks anyway. Despite trying to revamp Teavana’s image through creative merchandising and new store designs, it continued to underperform. The closing of Teavana will allow Starbucks to focus more on its coffee products and narrow its focus. Instead of trying to vertically expand its beverage options, the company is expanding its coffee options to items like espresso and instant coffee which have been profitable.

Comparison

Starbucks' closest competitor is Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN). SBUX controls 35.7% of the market share with a market cap of $80 billion while DNKN has 12.6% and a market cap of $5 billion. Its operating margins vary, with Starbucks at 18% and Dunkin' at 48.5%. Part of this is since Dunkin' franchises its stores, it has less operating expenses to deal with, while Starbucks owns the majority of its stores. Starbucks announced recently that it would buy the remaining 50% of Shanghai Starbucks Coffee Corporation that it didn’t already own and will now assume 100% ownership across Mainland China. China has embraced the Starbucks culture and is an opportunity for growth.

Starbucks' revenue grew by 8% this past quarter compared to 1% for Dunkin'. Dunkin' has placed the majority of its eggs in the retail coffee industry. While it does own Baskin-Robbins, much of its revenue comes from its franchises. With the shift away from retail stores towards at-home consumption, Dunkin' is placed in a worse position as its portfolio isn’t diverse enough to deal with the changing market.

Threats

With Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) acquisition of Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM), the retail and restaurant industry was shaken. Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) has dropped 41% since the announcement of the acquisition. The reach of Amazon and its customer base is immense, and there’s no telling how much the industry will change because of it. Starbucks has already stated that it is a bit more cautious going into Q4, along with growing macro pressures.

Growing use of individual pods, also called K-Cups, is a threat to Starbucks' stores. As more and more people buy coffee from supermarkets, the fewer people that go into stores and purchase their coffee and food from Starbucks. While Starbucks does sell its coffee brand in supermarkets, the majority of its revenue comes from in-store sales, and the fewer customers that enter its stores means less money in its pockets.

People have begun moving away from buying cheap coffee and into specialty coffee. As over half of the retail market for coffee is owned by small locally-based businesses, this is a threat to Starbucks. Starbucks has tried to emulate the local culture of towns and cities by putting artwork of local artists in its stores to try and make each store as individual as possible, but consumers may want to help local businesses by buying locally instead of at large brand name stores. Indie shops have fewer wait times, lower prices, and “authenticity.” While Starbucks is a brand recognized globally, that can also be a disadvantage to its business.

Conclusion

The shift away from retail coffee stores and into at-home consumption would be seen as a bad sign for Starbucks by most investors. I view this as an opportunity for it to grow its share of VIA instant brew coffee selections, as well as increase the amount of K-Cup and ground coffee products sold in grocery stores and retailers. With an already dominant position in both categories, Starbucks is in a strong position going forward to reap the benefits. The company has still maintained growth and profitability of 8%, above the industry average of 3.6%, despite being weighed down by its Teavana brand.

With the acquisition of the remaining 50% of stores in Mainland China, Starbucks is placing a huge bet that China will be its next source of revenue. While fears that the Trump administration may worsen relations with China and has slowed down a number of companies venturing overseas, Starbucks has a history going back 18 years with China and have built mutual respect with one another. As Starbucks employs over 40,000 people in China and offers its employees many benefits that competing companies don’t, China has begun to rely on it as much as Starbucks does in China. Its China Parent Care Program allows employees with parents under the age of 75 to cover medical treatment for 30 common illnesses among the elderly in China. Programs like these show that Starbucks isn’t just another massive franchise trying to enter the Chinese market and shows respect for their culture. The closing of its Teavana brand also allows the company to sharpen its focus towards what it's known best for: coffee.

