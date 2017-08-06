Retirement Strategy: The AT&T Plot Thickens!

The latest news is a defining moment for me and for all investors seeking dividend income for retirement.

I'm going out on a limb and predicting that the AT&T buyout of Time Warner is a "done deal."

The latest news might not be a huge surprise, but to me, it is a deafening scream and shout out by AT&T (T) that it wants to make everyone happy and hopefully seal its deal with Time Warner (TWX). I usually try to avoid making specific predictions, but this time I am putting myself out there by saying the AT&T buyout of Time Warner is a done deal, period.

I could be wrong, but then tell me why T is making it more than well known that it probably will sell CNN? There is no other reason in my eyes than to grease the skids with the Department of Justice and the White House. If those entities are appeased, then T can begin counting the added revenue and income from TWX. I am not leaking any fake news by saying that our president absolutely hates the way he has been treated by CNN, whether it has been fair or not. He takes every opportunity to make sure that CNN is despised by his core constituents, and it was becoming clear to me that it just might throw a huge monkey wrench into the AT&T deal.

The New York Times subsequently reported this week that "White House advisers have discussed" the merger as being used as a "potential point of leverage over their adversary," CNN.

Trump repeatedly promised to block the merger on the campaign trail. "As an example of the power structure I’m fighting, AT&T is buying Time Warner and thus CNN, a deal we will not approve in my administration because it’s too much concentration of power in the hands of too few," he said last fall.

In spite of this, I believe that Randall Stephenson and Donald Trump have the same goals: Let the free markets work, create jobs through growth (uhhh, let the deal go through!). According to Reuters:

AT&T Chief Executive Randall Stephenson met with Trump on Thursday but the topic of the merger was not discussed, according to AT&T. Rather, the two chatted about investment and job creation.

Trump of course has this "thing" for CNN and I am pretty sure that he has made it clear to Stephenson that if this is to go through without any real issues, then he'd better jettison CNN from the mix.

Keep in mind that T just had a nice surprise earnings report, and it looks as though the business is being navigated well anyway. The market responded by sending the T shares up quite nicely in the last 10 days or so:

T data by YCharts

The recent pullback by about 3-5% offers yet another opportunity to grab a dividend aristocrat with a dividend yield well above 5% at a reduced share price right now before the deal goes through. Obviously spending $89 billion to get this done has brought out the worry warts about debt levels and more outstanding shares of AT&T, and to a degree they are correct.

The deal has to pay off in order for shareholders to benefit, and the sooner the better!

Now T Might Even Get Some Cash Back!

As a reminder, let me toss this piece out there for those who might have missed it:

There are rumblings at the highest executive levels that AT&T’s top executives are considering divesting some Time Warner assets — including news organization CNN and celebrity gossip site TMZ — after they merge.

Setting aside TMZ, the CNN divestiture is the one to watch. In the article it says that CBS could be the buyer of CNN, and while CBS CEO Les Moonves has sort of denied this in the past, it actually makes sense for CBS to get the deal done.

Moonves said at the time that he’s “very happy with the way we are as a stand-alone company,” and was “able to play the game just fine.”

OK, so why now? Because nobody watches CBS news and it lags behind NBC and ABC by a wide margin. It also needs a cable outlet for news that can turn some heads, just as NBC has with MSNBC, CNBC, etc. Actually, while CNN has been quite a ratings success during the wild political landscape, MSNBC has beaten CNN in the latest monthly viewership polls.

The "kicker" in the deal is what T could actually receive for the sale of CNN. While there are many varied estimates, in 2014, this report cited that CNN would have been worth about $10 billion 3 years ago, even before the Presidential race!

CNN is worth about $10 billion, according to analyst Benjamin Swinburne at Morgan Stanley.

If that was 3 years ago, I would think that T would get at least that much right now. Perhaps a bit more since its advertising rates skyrocketed along with its viewership over the last few years. For argument's sake, let's stick with $10 billion.

In my mind, the $89 billion cost for TWX has already been factored into T's share price, as it has languished for the past year until just recently:

T data by YCharts

Down from $43/share to a low of $36/share (now $38ish) so as the dust settles with this buyout, there just might be a short term pop in the stock of about $5/share. A 12% short-term return would be sweet for traders and momentum investors, but getting the stock right now with the 5% dividend yield is truly sweet for dividend growth investors looking for retirement income immediately.

Growth PLUS value. Isn't that Alpha?

The Bottom Line

Consider that if the deal is done and CNN pulls in $10 billion for T, the cash would go directly into the register of T and reduce its payout ratio, increase its free cash flow, and sort of act like a really top notch rebate, just for satisfying the current administration.

To me this sounds like a win-win-win situation to me. PLUS we get more than 5% dividend yield to boot.

What is NOT to like? YOU tell me!

