Can ConocoPhillips Remain Profitable?

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has recently surprised Wall Street by reporting a profit for the second quarter despite lower prices and production. I believe this wasn’t just a case of one great quarter. The company will likely remain profitable even though its production will drop further.

ConocoPhillips was expected to struggle in the second quarter of 2017 owing to weakness in oil prices. The commodity averaged around $48 a barrel in 2Q17, down from almost $52 a barrel in 1Q17. Moreover, the company’s production was also expected to decline since it has sold some assets, particularly in Canada, and has lost the related oil and gas volumes. Last week, the company released its quarterly results which showed that its realized price for oil did fall from $50.97 to $48.16 a barrel on a sequential basis. The company’s total production, excluding Libya, also slumped from 1.584 million to 1.425 million boe per day as liquids production (mostly crude oil) dropped by 10.9% to 854,000 barrels per day while natural gas volumes fell 8.1% to 3.5 billion cf per day. But despite these setbacks, ConocoPhillips still managed to improve its bottom line.

For 2Q17, the company posted an adjusted profit of $178 million, or $0.14 per share, which shows significant improvement from a loss of $0.02 per share for 1Q17. This was also the first quarterly net profit for the company, on an adjusted basis, in almost two years. The company delivered a strong performance in Alaska where adjusted earnings surged by almost 69% to $167 million, the Lower-48 region where its losses shrunk from $329 million to $72 million, and Canada where the company swung to a small profit of $13 million from a loss of $29 million in 1Q17. The earnings growth came on the back of lower expenses. In particular, the company benefited from lower exploration charges which plunged from $551 million in 1Q17 to just $98 million in 2Q17.

Moreover, ConocoPhillips continued to generate strong levels of cash flows, enough to fully fund its capital expenditure and dividends, despite weakness in oil prices. In 2Q17, the company’s cash flow from operations clocked in at $1.75 billion, depicting a drop of just 2.2% from 1Q17. The company’s capital spending climbed by 5.5% to $1.02 billion, but it still ended the quarter with strong levels of free cash flow of $731 million. The company spent $331 million on dividends and was left with $400 million of excess cash flows.

ConocoPhillips has shown, again, that it can generate strong levels of cash flows in a sub-$50 a barrel oil price environment. The company has now reported cash flows in excess of capital expenditure and dividends for the fourth consecutive quarter, which is a rare feat among large-cap independent oil and gas producers. In addition to this, the latest quarterly results also show that the company can report a decent profit in a low oil price environment. And I believe ConocoPhillips may continue going this way.

Remember, COP isn’t eyeing production growth in the short term. The company’s volumes hit this year’s peak of 1.59 million boe per day in 1Q17, but dropped by 9.8% in 2Q17 and are forecasted to decline by 17.2% in 3Q17, as per the midpoint of its guidance of 1.17 million to 1.21 million boe per day. The production drop was driven largely by asset sales. But I believe that following the disposal of high-cost assets (e.g. Canadian oil sands properties or the gas-rich San Juan Basin assets), the company will be focusing only on tapping into its high-margin properties. That should have a positive impact on ConocoPhillips’ margins, allowing it to remain profitable and continue reporting strong levels of free cash flows in a low oil price environment.

In addition to this, COP's exploration expense will stay low in the coming quarters, which I think may provide crucial support to the company’s earnings and free cash flows. Note that the 2Q17 exploration expense of $98 million was unusually low. In the prior four quarters (2Q16-1Q17), the charges averaged $490 million. During the conference call, the company’s CFO, Don Wallette, Jr. said that ConocoPhillips has completed some major exploration work and booked “the last vestiges of some of our deep water drilling costs.” The company promised to exit the expensive deepwater exploration and production space by 2017. Based on what we’ve heard during the conference call, I think it’s reasonable to assume that the company’s exploration expense will come in around $100s million range in the coming quarters. That’s substantially lower than what ConocoPhillips has been reporting in the last several quarters.

Moreover, COP could also benefit from improvement in oil prices which could end up averaging $50 a barrel or higher in 3Q17 and 4Q17. Currently, the US benchmark WTI crude oil is finding it difficult to hold its ground above $50 a barrel. The commodity, which crossed the psychological threshold of $50 a barrel at the end of last month, has fallen to $49 on the back of concerns related to uptake in production from some OPEC members. As per a recent Reuters survey, the cartel’s production climbed to this year’s highest level in July. But the crude oil stockpiles have been declining. As per the latest report from the US Energy Information Administration, the nation’s crude inventories dropped by 1.5 million barrels in the week to July 28, marking the fifth straight week of decline. Global oil demand is also expected to improve in the second half of 2017, which should support oil prices.

Therefore, I believe ConocoPhillips will likely remain profitable throughout the remainder of the year.

