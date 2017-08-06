Lumber Dispute Round V: Upside Limited For Canadian Foresters?

Legally, this time may be different in favor of U.S. trade action, making the sector a less compelling bet than the numbers currently suggest.

Every year, the Globe and Mail, Canada's leading paper, hires Norm Rothery - a Ph.D. physicist turned CFA, newsletter author, and financial columnist - to rank the universe of Canadian large- and mid-cap equities on value and momentum principles. The math is proprietary, but his sample portfolios have good track records with a couple of 15% CAGRs over a decade-plus span.

This year, forestry was at the top of the list, claiming 5 of the top 20 spots in the rankings. This is a sector I'd really like to grow (sorry) my expertise in. One, I think it's a sector where Canada has a durable comparative advantage, and two, before writing this article, I used to think the wood industry was in a lot of ways like banking in that it was about collecting interest, i.e. mature wood out of a large underlying asset base of timberland. This is entirely wrong.

Economists have an amazingly large and developed literature on optimal tree harvesting problems. Given a discount rate, biological characteristics of growth, age of the trees, cost of replanting, price of different cuts of wood; maximize profits. This just reinforces the notion that operating woodland is like operating a bank. But the business of operating a woodlot is small. Rather, converting timber to lumber is much more where the value and action is, which is very different.

Industry Structure

Statistics Canada maintains numbers on how much capital equipment is used in production by industry, and how much value is produced out of that industry. Forestry and logging counts as producing 5.0 billion a year (current Canadian dollars) while wood product manufacturing (sawmills, plywood, wood board, not pulp/paper) counts for about 12.4 billion. To do that, StatsCan estimates usage of about 6 billion in forestry and logging physical capital, and another 17 billion in wood product physical capital (CANSIM tables 031-0005, 379-0031).

More importantly, for every year following the housing crash through the Great Recession, Canadian producers shrunk their capital stocks, letting investment outpace deprecation, only starting to reverse this in 2015. It's an understandable course of action - with the market depressed and nobody building houses, why build up capacity? Measuring the value of installed capital is a tricky business, but forestry companies have a lot of capital expenditures in their future. West Fraser (OTCPK:WFTBF) suggests capital spending of $250m in 2017, based on its share of the market and some very rough estimates, that probably needs to increase going forward. Better analysts would be in a position to assess the state of mills directly.

The justification for why it's worthwhile though is that there's lots of demand for these trees, following from the same West Fraser corporate presentation.

The U.S. stopped building houses after the crash, but people kept being born and immigrants kept arriving. If the supply of housing was close to stationary, but the demand kept edging up, what does that do to the price of lumber?

Lumber Prices Recovering

Recently, the price of wood has been on a strong recovery. The following graph presents American softwood lumber prices dating back to 1987, normalized for inflation.

Source: St. Louis FRED; author's calculations.

The price of softwood lumber, which I'll argue is the key to the general market in wood products, is up about 50% since the depths of the Great Recession but still below the price level we'd expect given the price history before the housing crash. Buying into the forestry sector right now is definitely not coming in at the top of the market, consistent with the prior argument that U.S. homebuilding is still below historical norms.

Canadian Competitive Advantage

First, I want to cut down (sorry, I'll stop) the world of Canadian forestry companies to ones where Canada looks like it has a sustainable competitive advantage - a moat, if you will. My first stop there is to check out the United States Department of Agriculture website, where it maintains statistics about the composition of foreign trade. It divides up the world of forest products into five different areas: Logs and Chips, Hardwood Lumber, Softwood and Treated Lumber, Panel Products and Plywood, and Other Value-Added Wood Products.

Logs and Chips is a tiny market. In Hardwood, Canada only has a quarter of the half-billion U.S. import market. For Panels, Canada and China are dominating the segment, and if China can compete in the US market, I feel like other countries might be able to as well. That leaves softwood lumber.

In 2016, the United States imported 6.1 billion dollars of softwood lumber, of which Canada supplied 91%. That's where the Canadian advantage in wood is. Problematically for Canadian producers, the apple cart was recently upset when the U.S. slapped trade barriers on Canadian wood products starting in late April.

The Canada-U.S. Lumber Dispute: Impact

Canadians are sick of hearing about softwood lumber because the U.S. and Canada have been fighting over it since 1982, when the United States first alleged that Canada was not playing fair when it came to the wood trade. It's been resurrected again for a fifth round, with the U.S. Commerce Department firing the first shots in Lumber V by announcing both countervailing duties in April (to compensate for what it considers unfair Canadian subsidies) and dumping duties in June (to compensate for selling below market prices). I give the countervailing duties first, then the anti-dumping penalties.

Sources: Countervailing, dumping

Just to put this in context, let's examine the hit on profits for the two biggest Canadian forestry companies, West Fraser and Canfor (OTCPK:CFPZF).

For West Fraser, in Q2, the countervailing duties cost it approximately $34m. However, dumping duties only go into effect in Q3, and countervailing duties will be present for all of Q3 as opposed to part of Q2. I estimate that both duties together will cost West Fraser $65m if its sales repeat what they did in Q2, which is approximately half its unadjusted net income.

For Canfor, Q2 duties ran $26m, and my corresponding calculation for Q3 duties is $54m, which would be about 66% of pre-tariff earnings. Canfor is both more focused on lines of business impacted by the duties than West Fraser and less profitable relative to sales, resulting in a higher relative exposure. These are not small taxes and consequently understanding the dispute is essential for valuing the equity.

One way to deal with this is by buying up more American capacity and avoiding the issue directly, just as West Fraser did July 26th, buying Gilman Companies for almost a half-billion dollars. Canadian producers will face a continuing incentive to try and diversify their operations both to avoid taxes and to be able to present themselves as more American when needed.

Note that these taxes aren't as bad as they look at first. One consequence of these duties being imposed is that the price rises - when you tax something, it costs more, since there's no apparent supply ready and willing to replace several large Canadian producers. Absent the duties, these companies and other Canadian lumber producers wouldn't be getting the same price for their products, captured in the uptick right at the end of the price graph.

The Lumber Dispute: Why?

Unfortunately, most coverage of the issue doesn't really explain the causes, and without the causes, it's hard to make the issue actionable for investors. There are two related issues. One, the existence of log export restrictions (LERs). Two, the royalty cost for harvesting timber from government land (stumpage). Note that in Canada, natural resources like timber are the responsibility of the province and are thus handled differently in different provinces. For example, the Atlantic provinces have been excluded from this round of softwood lumber disputes because they organize their affairs differently.

I'll consider British Columbia in what follows as the primary producer of softwood timber and lumber in Canada. In my view, the key to the issue is the provincial LER. If you cut down a tree in BC and want to sell it, you are first required to prove to the government that you tried to sell it to domestic buyers of logs and that none were interested. If you manage to show that, you then need to pay an export tax to ship the log out of the province if your log originates on provincial land, which is most logs.

This is a difficult regulation, because there's always a price at which someone is interested. If I want to sell my log for $100 to an American, but a Canadian sawmill offers me $75, am I going to be able to secure the right to pay the export tax? Is going through that process going to be worth the $25? The result then is a consistent price differential between logs in BC and logs in the U.S. Buying U.S. sawmills can't get Canadian loggers around the tax if the logs can't cross the border easily. The following chart shows the difference between the BC log price (domestic value) and the export value, driven by the regulatory environment:

Source

This then feeds into the stumpage process - the way the royalty is set for harvesting provincial timber. Most forest lands aren't auctioned every year in BC. Rather, they're held by forestry companies for extended periods of time, which are left to manage the lands as they see fit subject to various regulations. The BC government calculates the fair royalty for these properties that haven't been auctioned by looking at what timber licenses for similar forest lands have sold for auction. This is done through a simple statistical model (ordinary least squares), which is basically trying to draw a line of best fit in more than two dimensions. It's easier to look at the results.

Source

Here, I've highlighted two numbers in red. We can interpret the BC government's model as follows. "For lots containing cedar and cypress, on average bidders paid $11.13 more per cubic meter than similar lots with no cedar and cypress." Alternatively, "For lots needing to be logged via helicopter, on average auction bidders paid $28.90 less per cubic meter of timber than similar lots which didn't need helicopters to log them." The rest of the coefficients in the model can be interpreted similarly.

This on one hand is in some sense market pricing. The government is looking at how much comparable lots have sold for at auction and charging stumpage fees based on those results. But there are two issues with this claim.

One, maybe the statistical model is rigged to favor lower stumpage rates. The government doesn't disclose which variables it used to explain auction prices in the model got left on the cutting room floor. Maybe some other combination would've given somewhat different results generating higher stumpage. The U.S. Lumber Coalition has made exactly this argument. Without getting too much into the math, I'm very skeptical of this argument. The model is twisting itself around to best fit the observed auction prices. If those auction prices are given in the data, throwing in more variables might generate different twists - helicopter lots worth more, cedar lots worth less - but the average price is not going to change and so average stumpage is not going to change a lot unless the types of wood being auctioned are very different than the types of wood being managed, which I cannot verify.

Honestly, the BC government needs to hire a less-lazy econometrician to generate this document when a multi-billion-dollar trade hangs in the balance. Some explanation and transparency would be extremely useful, and some things are just wrong. If you're trying to predict, for example, you don't need to throw away all insignificant variables as the report does.

Two, and more crucially, these auction prices are being generated from an artificially depressed market. Given that log export restrictions are pushing the value of timber down since I can't sell it freely, how much bidders are willing to pay at auction for timber is lower than it would be, and hence stumpage is lower than it normally would be since it's based on those depressed auction prices. That's the root cause of the dispute. Regulations are causing a price differential that would normally be arbitraged down to transport costs. Logs are artificially cheap in Canada (and more expensive in the U.S.), which is compounded by the royalty being set based on the overly cheap price.

The Lumber Dispute: History

Based on the above, I'm somewhat sympathetic to the United States. As it stands, Canadian policy is helping sawmills and other producers of lumber at the expense of harvesters of timber and users of lumber. However, the question now becomes empirical rather than theoretical. Given that all I've said is true, how big a deal are we talking about? Are the American duties justified?

It should be note that last time the Americans imposed countervailing and dumping duties, the U.S. ended up returning most of the collected tariffs, and I feel the market is pricing that in. Most of the Q2 MD&As have a paragraph or two suggesting they expect the same thing to happen again - for the duties to be torn down and the cash refunded.

Why did Canada win last time? The countervailing duties lost in court because the WTO found that standing timber was not a good, that subsidies only applied to goods, and they couldn't prove that low stumpage fees were passed on from harvesters to sawmillers.

I find this hard to defend. If the market for raw logs within BC is at all competitive, a subsidy to raw log production - below-market stumpage - will lower the price to domestic sawmills, especially if the logs can't easily leave the province because of regulations and export taxes.

The WTO also found that the dumping was baseless because softwood lumber was not being sold more cheaply to the Americans than the Canadians. This is not at all surprising. The issue is that the log export restrictions and low stumpage are keeping the price of logs down. That allows Canadian mills to sell more cheaply both to Canadians and Americans.

Competition and trade lawyers have pointed out that this time Americans are going to fight the softwood battle on a different point of law: starting with the log export restrictions rather than focusing on the stumpage and prices directly. My view is that this is entirely reasonable, but I don't have the data to do a direct examination. My readings of the two previous WTO decisions, linked above (cases 257 and 264), suggest that the U.S. side did not have the benefit of good economic analysis when making its case in the past but this may have been resolved.

Going forward then I believe there is actually a significant chance that the countervailing duties are legally upheld in favor of the United States in contrast to previous editions of the lumber dispute. I do not think the smaller anti-dumping duties will stand. The level of the countervailing duties is up for debate, but right now I cannot find any market commentary suggesting that this time may be different. Recent contributor analysis on the Canadian forest sector comes close to completely discounting the possibility of Canada losing this round of the trade war: Canfor, West Fraser, Western Forest (OTCPK:WFSTF).

Supply Constraints

One final item that could change the picture is if the Canadian lumber industry hits the limit of what the government deems it can sustainably cut.

Source

Historically, the actual softwood harvest has not actually approached what the government figures Canadian producers can actually cut down sustainably. However, in light of the wildfires currently ravaging BC and the continuing impact of the pine beetle, some have suggested that revisions to regulation might change that, with the allowable softwood harvest needing to be reduced significantly.

This would actually, I think, be an unexpected plus for Canadian producers. The intuition is that if the province forced timber producers to sell less, the price would rise. In effect, a much stronger environmental policy would basically form a cartel out of sawmills, forcing them to collectively sell less and drive the price up, fattening their margins to the point where the increase in price is a strong positive force for profits than the decreased volume sold. Academic analysis on this point has found exactly this, arguing that a quota would be superior for BC lumber producers than free trade and much superior than the currently imposed duties, which take the profits for the American government. This point does assume there's no massive amount of American supply ready to come on stream if the price rises a little more, though.

Implications for Investing

Given that I think the U.S. does have a chance of winning the trade dispute, I would suggest that current valuation metrics for major Canadian forest players are not as cheap as they appear. Most resolutions are likely to make Canadian logs more valuable, which is correspondingly bad for sawmills and lumber companies using Canadian logs as inputs. Given that ownership of logs is largely governmental, while the lumber is done privately, it's tough to invest on the asymmetry. While not all duties are likely to be enforced, it's easy for me to imagine several years ahead where American taxes are taking away up to half of earnings for major Canadian forest players. But that hasn't dissuaded the market at all, with forestry stocks rallying strongly this year.

WFTBF data by YCharts

The converse of this is if Canada reaches an agreement for a managed settlement with the United States, that results in a voluntary restraint of exports in exchange for dropping the duties. American producers would likely be happy with this - it shuts down American competition, and as I've argued, it would be great for Canadian producers as well, especially if fire damage is particularly bad.

The costs of such an agreement would be borne by American consumers and homebuilders, but with duties the U.S. government is scooping up the profits. Under a managed deal, the profits get split between American and Canadian producers. If the American case really is stronger than in the past, however, the split may not favor Canadian firms. If a managed deal is reached reasonably quickly that treats Canadian firms well, then I believe the sector still has a little room to run, with most Canadian producers trading at P/E around 10-12 (discounting duties) and potential for still higher lumber prices.

On the American side, there's no clean way to play this dispute. If the spat is resolved with more free movement of Canadian logs, it'll be good for American sawmills but bad for American logs. The biggest US forestry play, Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY), has about two-and-a-half times as much exposure to softwood revenue as to raw logs, and so it's a positive impact but a muted one, and it's trading at a significant premium to Canadian producers already. Other large producers of U.S. softwood (Georgia Pacific, Sierra Pacific, Hampton, Idaho Forest) are all privately held. There is some potential for negative pressure on U.S. timber REITs, but unclear how much.

Summary

Overall, the market seems to already be pricing in a favorable resolution to the Canada-U.S. softwood dispute for Canadian producers. Given the run these companies have already enjoyed and the potential for a more negative outcome this time around, the value potentially present in these shares is likely overstated. Canadian forest producers are very similar operations, and there is no clear way to invest purely in Canadian logs over Canadian lumber. The upside in this sector was largely realized already and I can't see sinking more money into Canadian foresters at this point barring news that the trade dispute, against my expectations, will be resolved very favorably for softwood producers.

