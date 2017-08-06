RioCan: Will This 5.9%-Yielding REIT's Share Price Trend Higher?

Investment Thesis

RioCan (OTCPK:RIOCF) (TSX:REI.UN) delivered a solid quarter with improving occupancy and same property net operating income growth. However, the entire retail sector is still struggling due to the impact of e-commerce and this has inevitably impacted some of RioCan’s tenants. The market has obviously been concerned and its unit price has declined by over 22% from 2016. Nevertheless, RioCan has a healthy balance sheet, a sustainable payout ratio, and an urban intensification plan to grow its rental revenue. Its 5.9% yield is also attractive to income investors.

Q2 2017 Financial Highlights

The table below shows the selected financial and operational highlights for Q2 2017. Net income from continued operation was C$155 million, an increase of C$12.4 million from last year. Its total net income was C$156 million or C$0.47 per unit. This was a drop of 43.4% mainly due to RioCan’s disposition of its US portfolio last year.

Same property NOI increased 1.9% or C$3.0 million compared to the same period in 2016. While 1.9% Same property NOI growth may be impressive in a challenging retail REIT environment, C$1.4 million was due to an increase in NOI from Target backfills and other expansion and re-development projects completed. RioCan’s Same property NOI growth was also below Pure Industrial (OTC:PDTRF) (TSX:AAR.UN)’s Q1 growth of 3%. This is understandable as the demand for light industrial properties is very strong due to the rise of e-commerce.

RioCan’s occupancy ratio continues to improve quarter over quarter as shown in the table below. Its occupancy ratio has been improving from 93.2% in Q3 2015 to 96.7% in the past quarter. This is remarkable due to the challenge the retail sector is currently facing.

Market Outlook

Even though RioCan posted solid Q2 results, it does not mean its tenants are performing well. The entire retail sector is still trying to figure its way out against the threat of e-Commerce or see if there are any ways to live peacefully between the two. Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) recent acquisition of Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) is good news for retail REITs as it does indicate that even e-commerce companies require retail spaces. However, it is still uncertain how the entire retail sector will transform to. Departmental chains are clearly losing ground while retail services may be more resilient. But changes are inevitable. The next generation of retail stores may be very different from what we see today. RioCan may have to redeploy, and redesign its retail properties as well. This may mean additional expenses.

In the past quarter, we see a strengthening Canadian economy. Looking forward, consumer spending is likely to continue to rise (although the high level of household debt in Canada may limit the momentum a bit). The retail sector is expecting to benefit from it. However, in RioCan’s largest base, Ontario, the government is increasing its minimum wage from the current level of C$11.40 per hour to C$15 by 2019. This is a 32% hike. For RioCan’s retail tenants, it will be challenging for them to absorb this added cost and in the same time compete against their e-commerce rivals that typically requires fewer employees for the same revenue.

In the midst of these changing landscape, RioCan is pursuing its urban intensification plans to redevelop many of its retail properties by adding more residential units. In the long run, it will result in more rental revenue. However, most of these development projects will not have an immediate impact on its revenue for this year.

Dividend Analysis

RioCan’s monthly distribution for investors is reliable as it has a healthy payout ratio of 82% or 91.1% based on FFO and ACFO (Adjusted Cash Flow From Operations) respectively. Both FFO and ACFO payout ratio were up from last year’s 71.7% and 75.1% respectively. From the initial look, the dramatic increase in payout ratio is alarming. However, this should not be treated negatively as RioCan sold its US portfolio last year, thus resulting in a drastic reduction in its net income. The disposition of its US portfolio was helpful as it provides the capital for RioCan to focus on its development pipeline. To read more, click here.

As RioCan continues to work on its capital-intensive development projects, any dividend hike will be minimal and perhaps infrequent. It is also possible that there might not be any dividend hike in the near term. In fact, RioCan has not raised its dividend since 2013. This is no doubt disappointing for many investors who are expecting a dividend increase. At the moment, the REIT pays C$0.1175 per share each month. This works out to be 5.9% dividend yield.

Valuation and Trend

RioCan has a net asset value per share of C$26.5. It is currently trading below C$24. This implies about 10% discount to its net asset value. The Price to AFFO ratio for retail REITs in 2016 was about 17.2x. RioCan is estimated to have an AFFO of C$1.5 in 2018. Using the P/AFFO of 17.2x, the 12-month target price is about C$25.8. This is about 8% higher than its current trading price. Including C$1.41 of annual distribution per share, the total return is about 13.8%.

Since Street sentiment appears to be unfavorable against retail REITs, RioCan may have to deliver consistent better-than-expected quarterly report before the market react more positively. In the meantime, any news of major retail store closures or weaknesses may weigh down on its unit price further.

Investor Takeaway

RioCan’s Q2 financial report is solid with 1.9% same property NOI growth, and a continuing improving occupancy rate. Given RioCan’s strong balance sheet and its urban intensification development pipeline that will gradually bring revenues to the REIT, RioCan’s future is not gloomy at all. Its juicy 5.9% dividend yield is attractive and sustainable. However, investors may have to be patient as the street sentiment appears not to favor retail REITs now.

