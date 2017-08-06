Why The Pound Could See Pre-Brexit Levels Again

I see the British pound as undervalued with the potential to rise to pre-Brexit levels before the United Kingdom actually leaves the European Union.

Ever since the British pound plummeted in light of the United Kingdom’s decision to leave the European Union, we have seen a gradual appreciation against the USD from a low of 1.15 in October 2016 to 1.3036 at the time of writing.

Interestingly, we have also seen the FTSE 100 rise significantly in the past year in spite of concerns that a vote for Brexit would cause a prolonged downturn in equity markets.

Therefore, we have seen the index strengthen even with a concurrent strengthening of the GBP/USD - which puts to bed the notion that a weaker currency would boost exports and therefore economic growth.

The United Kingdom is also heavily reliant on imports, and any currency weakness results in higher prices which eventually get passed on to the consumer. This was evidenced by when Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) decided to raise prices on its products in the UK by 20% to make up for lost revenue from a lower GBP.

Interestingly, exports have actually risen to a five-year high since 2016, indicating that the GBP weakness has been having a positive impact on export levels.

Source: Trading Economics

However, we also note that inflation levels have risen to just under 3%, a level not seen since 2013.

Source: Trading Economics

In spite of inflation levels, consumer spending has continued to rise vibrantly since 2016.

Source: Trading Economics

So, given a combination of higher consumer spending and exports, could we see the GBP return to pre-Brexit levels?

It is important to remember that the UK has not actually left the EU yet, so it is unclear how the trading dynamic will affect exports in the coming years. However, with two years left to go, rising inflation levels are a concern for the Bank of England, which is preparing to hike rates in an effort to control price growth. For as long as consumer spending and export levels remain vibrant, the net effect on GBP could end up remaining positive.

On the basis of the current data, it may well be that we see further strength in GBP due to higher levels of consumer spending and exports. While a potential drop-off in exports could eventually place downward pressure on the GBP (depending on the nature of the UK’s future trading relationship with the EU), signs point towards the GBP continuing to be undervalued with upside from here. In this regard, it is possible that we could see the GBP return to pre-Brexit levels before Britain actually leaves the European Union in 2019.

