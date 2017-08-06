This Unloved Stock Is Starting To Pay Off

I initially got in on Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) back in February at a price of $66. Since then, we’ve seen Wal-Mart appreciate significantly to a price of $80.

Wal-Mart has significantly been outperforming the market this year. For instance, while the S&P 500 index has returned just over 6 percent since February, WMT has returned over 14 percent.

Moreover, the stock still trades below the peak of $90 seen back in 2015, which could mean more upside ahead for the company.

As a company, Wal-Mart had been falling out of favour over the past few years. The company had been (and still is) renowned as a low-cost hypermarket chain which continues its preeminent position as a leading provider in its industry.

However, as e-commerce continues to gain traction, competition from rivals such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) continues to be perceived as a significant competitive threat to the company, and this very competition appears to have made investors nervous - hence the decline in price as we headed into 2017.

In spite of this, Wal-Mart has started to perform very strongly in this arena. According to the firm’s Q1 2018 earnings report, e-commerce sales at Wal-Mart were very strong, with e-commerce sales and GMV having grown by a respective 63% and 69%. Moreover, with the majority of e-commerce sales originating directly through the Wal-Mart.com website rather than through third-party vendors, I see the company as being in a very good position to further strengthen its presence in online shopping going forward.

From a free cash flow perspective, Wal-Mart was trading at quite an attractive valuation that I saw it as too good an opportunity to pass up. For instance, we still see that over a five-year period, free cash flow per share has continued to grow while price to free cash flow trades at a near five-year low of 12.22x.

Personally, I like to use free cash flow as a gauge of overall financial performance for a company like Wal-Mart. As a dividend aristocrat, much of Wal-Mart’s appeal is its ability to continue to generate growing dividends, and free cash flow is an important indication of this.

While free cash flow and net cash provided by operating activities have decreased since 2016, this has been primarily due to a rise in incentive payments.

Source: Wal-Mart Earnings Release Q1 FY18

In terms of overall sales growth, we see that it has been modest overall, with a rise of 1.3% in consolidated net sales.

Source: Wal-Mart Earnings Release Q1 FY18

So, Wal-Mart has had a good ride this year. What now? Well, I still see the valuation as being very attractive from a free cash flow perspective. The main question is whether free cash flow can continue to grow significantly from here. While e-commerce sales are rising vibrantly, the company does need to ensure that overall sales continue to grow and that the same is not significantly impeded by lower "brick-and-mortar" sales outweighing the growth in e-commerce sales.

Overall, I see little downside in a company like Wal-Mart. Granted, there could be a waiting period before we see higher rates of growth. But you get paid to wait at a yield of 2.53%, and the growth in e-commerce is placing the company in a very good competitive position for the future. Taking this into account, I am long Wal-Mart and staying long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.