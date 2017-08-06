Advanced Disposal Services' (ADSW) CEO Richard Burke on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 3, 2017 10:00 a.m. ET

Executives

Richard Burke - CEO

Steve Carn - CFO

Matthew Nelson - VP, IR

Analysts

Will Grippin - Barclays

Noah Kaye - Oppenheimer

Hamzah Mazari - Macquarie Research

Corey Greendale - First Analysis

Brian Butler - Stifel, Nicolaus

Michael Feniger - Banc of America Merrill Lynch

Steve Fisher - UBS

Andrew Buscaglia - Crédit Suisse

Operator

I would now like to hand the floor to Matthew Nelson, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Thank you. Mr. Nelson, I hand the floor to you.

Matthew Nelson

Good morning, everyone. We would like to welcome you to the Advanced Disposal Q2 2017 Earnings Call. With me today is Richard Burke, our CEO; Steve Carn, our CFO; and other members of senior management. We issued our press release yesterday with our results and trust that you've had the chance to review it. If you need a copy of the release, you may find it on our website or at sec.gov.

In today's earnings release and during the conference call, we are providing adjusted financial information, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted free cash flow and adjusted net income, all of which are defined in our press release and exclude certain items that management believes are not indicative of our results of operations. This information is provided to enable you to make meaningful comparisons of the company's operating performance between years and to review the company's business from the same perspective as the management. The earnings release contains exhibits that reconcile the differences between the non-GAAP measures and the comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP.

Before we begin, I need to make certain cautionary remarks about forward-looking information. The matters discussed in the teleconference may contain certain forward-looking information intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including projections, estimates and descriptions of certain future events. Any such statements are based upon current expectations and current economic conditions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from results anticipated in those forward-looking statements. In this regard, we direct listeners to the cautionary statements contained in our financial filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This call is being recorded and will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call for 30 days. Time-sensitive information provided during today's call may no longer be accurate at the time of the replay. Any redistribution, retransmission or rebroadcast of this call in any form without the express written consent of Advanced Disposal is prohibited.

I would now like to turn the call over to our CEO, Richard Burke.

Richard Burke

Thanks, Matt. Good morning. We want to thank everyone for joining us today. We achieved strong financial performance in second quarter 2017, highlighted by our best quarterly revenue growth rate in three years and continued gains in free cash flow generation as we deliver on the commitments we have made to our shareholders.

Starting with revenue. Topline grew 7% through a balance of both organic and inorganic growth. Acquisitions made up nearly half of the revenue gains, led by our Q1 purchase of CGS, which expanded our footprint into a large portion of Central and Eastern Indiana through a vertically integrated network of solid waste collection, recycling and disposal assets. We are pleased to report that the integration process continues to go well and according to our plan. In addition to the CGS acquisition, we've completed 7 tuck-in acquisitions year-to-date, including four in the second quarter. One of those tuck-in acquisitions in Q2 was located in Polk County, Florida, which will become the base business through which we begin building out our commercial and industrial business ahead of a new municipal contract that begins October 1 of this year. Another tuck-in was related to a swap during the second quarter that enabled us to exit a market where we were at a disadvantaged disposal position while, at the same time, strengthening our presence in an existing disposal-neutral market.

Moving to organic growth. Volume turned positive during the second quarter with a 60 basis points contribution to total revenue growth. This was ahead of our internal expectations, where we expected volume to turn positive in Q3, and also represents a 230 basis point improvement compared to Q1 2017. A 6% increase in disposal tons at our landfills drove the overall improvement, partially offset by a reduction in residential volume. It is worth noting that new municipal contract wins for the year continue to outpace municipal losses as we expected. The start date for those contracts vary, as you know, so those new net wins are not felt immediately, but we expect our year-over-year residential volume comparisons to continue to improve as the year progresses.

Our total yield for the quarter was 3.1% and comprised of three items. First, average price yield was 1.4% in second quarter 2017 compared to 1.7% in second quarter 2016. While we do see ebbs and flows in our pricing quarter to quarter in part due to mix changes, we remain committed to disciplined pricing in our markets over the long term, and year-to-date, our average yield is 2% on price. Additionally, recycled commodity sales added a 1.2% boost to overall revenue due primarily to higher OCC prices. So while our exposure to the sale of recycled commodities is limited, with only approximately 2% of our company-wide revenue tied to this area, we did get a nice pickup in the quarter from that, and we'll continue to closely monitor trends in this market as the year unfolds. Fuel-fee revenue also contributed 50 basis points to revenue growth, driven largely by higher fuel prices year-over-year.

Turning to bottom line results. Adjusted EBITDA improved $2.3 million to $109.8 million. Gains in profitable organic and inorganic revenue growth, commodity price tailwinds and continuing to manage controllable costs, all aided our adjusted EBITDA improvement year-over-year. We are seeing some cost headwinds related to third-party disposal costs, driven by higher container weights, disposal facility cost and health insurance claims that Steve will discuss in more detail. But overall, our core business remains robust.

Looking at cash flows. Q2 was another strong quarter of cash flow generation. Cash provided by operations was $77.5 million in Q2 2017, which is $27.1 million or a 54% increase versus Q2 2016. And adjusted free cash flow improved $16.8 million to $42.5 million. Lower cash interest payments, working capital improvements, adjusted EBITDA gains and prudent capital investments all were part of the formula for the significant cash flow growth achieved during the quarter.

Overall, our team continues to deliver on the commitments we've made to the shareholders since our IPO. We have expanded our operational footprint. We've continued to strengthen markets with tuck-in acquisitions, achieved some new important municipal contract wins, continued our pricing - our disciplined pricing, strengthened our balance sheet and have reduced our leverage. The combination of these efforts is driving strong operating cash flow improvements, and we remain on track to achieve our adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow guidance that we outlined earlier in the year. We are also raising our revenue guidance from our initial estimate of between $1.45 billion to $1.475 billion to our updated forecast of $1.475 billion to $1.49 billion due primarily to acquisition growth at the top end of our range and new municipal contract wins.

Not only have we continued to execute on our business strategy, but we have also made important changes to our Board of Directors, with the additions of Tanuja Dehne and Renae Conley as independent members of our board effective August 1. Our board is now comprised of a majority of independent board members, and all our committee members will be independent by October.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Steve for a more detailed discussion of our financial performance.

Steve Carn

Thanks, Richard, and good morning. Revenue for the second quarter 2017 increased $24.9 million or 7% to $383.1 million from $358.2 million for the second quarter 2016. Adjusted net income increased $7.1 million to $13.8 million from $6.7 million in the prior year. And adjusted EPS was $0.16 in Q2 2017 compared to $0.10 in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $109.8 million compared to $107.5 million in the prior year. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures can be found in our earnings release.

We achieved strong topline revenue growth for the quarter of 7%, led by a 3.4% growth from acquisitions, total price yield of 3.1% and organic volume growth turning positive (indiscernible) 60 basis points of revenue growth for the quarter. Looking at revenue growth in more detail, we achieved total price yield of 3.1% for the quarter, with 1.4% average organic price yield, 1.2% price growth from recycling as commodity prices improved year-over-year, and 50 basis points from fuel fee revenue, impacted by increased diesel cost. Average yield of 1.4% is down 30 basis points from the prior year quarter as we saw some pressure on price yield due to mix of business, as 100 basis points of volume growth for the - for Q2 was generated from contaminated soils that's generally priced lower than other disposal waste volumes, as these soil volumes can often be used for daily cover, reducing operating cost, particularly at disposal sites that are dirt negative.

Organic price yield of 1.4% was driven by a 170 basis point positive pricing in all lines of business except for 30 basis points negative price yield contribution in our C&D disposal and commercial lines of business. Resi pricing contributed 50 basis points to overall price yield, with core price growth of 1.7% to the resi line of business in Q2 and improved 110 basis points sequentially from Q1, benefiting from higher CPI and timing of annual contract resets, which is weighted to the back half of the year.

Roll-off core price growth was 3.3% for the quarter, which contributed 30 basis points to overall price yield, driven by strong pricing in the Midwest and south but offset by lower pricing in the east, which was impacted by lower-priced, project-based work compared to the prior year. MSW and special waste had moderated contribution of 20 basis points to overall price yield, impacted by mix of business. Increased environmental fees contributed 70 basis points of overall price yield, which moderated from Q1 as the company starts to cycle tough comps from the prior year environmental fee increase.

C&D disposal revenue had 20 basis point negative impact on price yield, impacted by slightly lower pricing on project volume compared to the prior year. And we saw somewhat moderated commercial price growth, which was impacted by negative churn, mainly in primary mortgage in our Midwest region. Volume turned positive for the quarter with 60 basis points organic volume growth, up 230 basis points from Q1, and the first positive quarter for volume since Q1 of 2015. Positive organic volume for the quarter, led by increased MSW revenue up 70 basis points, with MSW tons up 3%. C&D revenue increased 60 basis points, with tons up 16%. And special waste and trucking revenue were up 100 basis points, with tons up 6% year-over-year and up 15% sequentially from Q1 in 2017. These volume gains were offset by lost resi contract volumes of 90 basis points and lower shale volumes of 50 basis points. As we anniversary these negative volumes, we expect volumes to remain positive in the back half of the year if timing of current special waste projects remain on track.

Turning to our bottom line results. We achieved adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of $109.8 million compared to $107.5 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 28.7% compared to 30% in the prior year, reflecting a 1.3% decrease in margin year-over-year, impacted by acquired revenue for which we have not yet achieved the full synergy contribution due to integration and startup costs, which will moderate in the balance of the year. In addition, we experienced the following headwinds in the quarter.

First, we saw a 100 basis points impact in our third-party disposal cost normalized for volume changes. Our internalization rate remained consistent, and as we follow this trend, the key driver of the change for the quarter is higher container weights across all lines of business. This trend could become a positive for us going forward if those container weights turn into incremental business. But for this quarter, it was a headwind.

Second, disposal facility costs impacted margins 50 basis points, driven by higher sulfate treatment, leachate and gas system costs at several of our landfills. We are addressing these increased costs through a combination of increasing our environmental fee we charge to our customers and capital infrastructure spend which we have forecasted for 2018 that will also help to offset these operating costs longer term. But this headwind will likely continue through the end of the year.

And third, we saw a 30 basis point headwind from higher health care costs, driven by an increase of both the number and severity of claims and 20 basis points from workers' comp costs as credits from [indiscernible] claims recorded in the prior year were one-time in nature. These headwinds were offset 70 basis points benefiting from pricing, yield contribution and lower SG&A costs.

Reviewing the results of operations, we achieved operating income of $24.1 million for the quarter and $37.1 million, excluding $13 million related to the South Carolina collection operations' intangible assets impairment, compared to $36.1 million in the prior year quarter. We have provided detailed schedules of our cost of operations and SG&A expenses in our 8-K filing. Our cost of operations, excluding accretion expense, as a percentage of revenue was 61.7% compared to 60.2% in the prior year quarter. The 150 basis point increase in operating expenses as a percentage of revenue is primarily due to higher third-party disposal costs and increase in maintenance costs related to landfill gas control and sulfate treatment and an increase in fuel cost.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue was 10.6% compared to 10.9% in the prior year quarter. Salary expense remained flat while revenue increased, driving a decrease in SG&A as a percentage of revenue. Salaries were impacted by lower bonus accruals and lower stock-based compensation expense, offset by the impact of merit increases and severance expense.

Depreciation, depletion and amortization was 17.6% of revenue compared to 18% in the prior year. As a reminder, our D&A is approximately 6% higher due to the impact of GAAP purchase accounting on the legacy business. However, it has no impact on free cash flow generation.

We generated strong cash flows from operations for the quarter of $77.5 million or 20.2% of revenue compared to the prior year quarter of $50.4 million or 14.1% of revenue. Adjusted free cash flow of $42.5 million or 11.1% of revenue also improved significantly compared to the prior year quarter of $25.7 million or 7.2% of revenue. Cash generation for the quarter benefited from a significant decrease in cash interest payments related to our debt refinancing and improvements in adjusted EBITDA. Net working capital in the second quarter benefited from an increase in DPO due to the timing of landfill tax payments that will reverse in the third quarter.

The company expended $38 million for the quarter for CapEx or 9.9% as a percentage of revenue. Replacement maintenance CapEx was $26 million or 6.8% of revenue, which is below our target of 8.5% to 9.5% for maintenance CapEx due to timing. Growth CapEx was $1.5 million or 0.4% of revenue. And CapEx spent for acquisitions subsequent to closing was $3.6 million or 0.9% of revenue. Infrastructure CapEx was $6.9 million or 1.8% of revenue, primarily related to landfill gas and BGA treatment infrastructure.

Total funded debt at June 30, 2017, was $1.962 billion, with approximately $254 million of revolver availability. During the quarter, interest expense was $23.1 million, with cash paid interest of $27.6 million. Covenant leverage, defined as total funded debt-to-pro forma adjusted EBITDA, at June 30, 2017, was 4.6x compared to 4.8x at year-end. LTM June 30, 2017, EBITDA of $422.2 million includes $9.3 million of pro forma credit full year impact for acquisitions and new municipal contracts.

We will now open the lines to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from the line of Jon Windham, Barclays.

Will Grippin

Good morning guys. This is Will Grippin on for Jon. Just a quick question. Looks like the guidance that you guys gave this quarter implies a 40 basis point lower EBITDA margin at the midpoint compared to your previous guidance. Could you just help me understand how much of that is related to higher integration costs from all the acquisitions that you guys have done versus the higher disposal in health care?

Steve Carn

Good question. There's really three items in the expense that are causing those - the issue. One is the insurance - around health insurance. And we continue to see an increase in severity and frequency. We saw it in Q1, but we think we’ll continue to see it in the balance of the year, which will put some pressure on margin. The other thing that we saw in the quarter was increased third-party disposal cost. And as we looked at our internalization and as we looked at container weights, we actually saw an increase in container weights year-over-year. On our commercial front-loader pounds per cubic yard, we saw a 1.5% increase. Roll-off, we saw 4.8%. And on the resi side, we saw 4.5%. That's putting a little bit of pressure on that line item until we start to see those customer service level increases in frequency. We'll really get a view on that in Q3 if that trend continues or was it just an anomaly for Q2.

And then the other thing is - that we talked about were the disposal facility cost around sulfate and leachate and gas cost. A combination of levers we're pulling on that is to increase our environmental fee related to those costs, in addition to spending some capital infrastructure costs to help control those that we'll spend some in this year, but mainly in '18 that will help longer term, help with the balance of those costs. Around the integration and start-up costs, we're starting to moderate those and starting to get a fuller contribution from those acquisitions. And that will moderate more so in the back half of the year, although we have Polk County, which is the large municipal contract that starts. So we'll have a little bit of headwind in that Q3 time frame and Q4 as we roll out that contract.

Richard Burke

Yes, Will, can we step back a little bit? I mean, Steve gave great detail, but if we step back a little bit around the growth and look at the fact that we've added two new market platforms, we're in the process with the CGS and then also with Polk County, which is good, long-term business. And it fits our model of either secondary, vertically integrated or disposal-neutral. So it falls right in our sweet spot. But when we come into those markets initially, they're not going to be 28%, 29%, 30% markets. You're going to come in maybe high teens, low 20s. And then we have to do what we do. We have to get the centers because we've got to roll-up the back office. We’ve got to get pricing in line with our pricing and get the routing synergies. So depending on the size of that growth that we bring in that way through acquisitions, there is a bit of a lag and a bit of a pressure short-term on margin, but long term, this is great news in this business that we believe fits in our market selection strategy and over the long run will produce the kind of margins that we're comfortable with being in that high 20s area.

Will Grippin

Got it. Yes, so I guess, that's - as far as the integration costs, it sounds like you're not expecting that necessarily to continue as much. I mean, was the majority of that just from the large CGS acquisition, and then given kind of the smaller tuck-ins you guys did in 2Q probably having less of an impact there?

Richard Burke

That and also Polk. I mean, we're starting a new contract in October that's 60,000 residential homes. So we ran down there and did a tuck-in acquisition. We sort of did it a little different than normal. Normally, we get the large, long-term municipal contract as the anchor tenant, and then we do tuck-ins and add to it. But we were opportunistic in going down and grabbing a local [indiscernible] to build off of. So we've had that. There's not a huge amount of EBITDA contribution from that tuck-in until we can integrate the municipal contract in. So that's weighing on us a bit, again, short term. But long term - this is Kissimmee, Florida. This is Disney. So growth is big, and we like having a new platform in that disposal-neutral market. So short term, a little bit of headwind, but long term it'll pay off.

Will Grippin

Got you. Makes sense, yes. And congrats on getting all those tuck-ins done. I mean, you guys have done a great job kind of ramping up the pace right after the IPO.

Richard Burke

Thanks. We love deals.

Will Grippin

Second question and I'll turn it over, was just on the - your exposure to recycling. I know it's substantially lower than your peers. But in that business, do you see any risk from China further restricting imports? And kind of how are you guys thinking about that?

Richard Burke

Like we said, about 2% of our revenue is tied to really commodity price around recycling. And nearly 60% of what we collect is on the paper side, mostly OCC. So we do have some exposure on the plastic side. But if you look at our footprint, the majority of the material we collect is in the Midwest. So the export market doesn't play as large a role for us. Now if the export market constricts and we can only use domestic mills, we’ll feel that, right? But we're not really exporting plastic per se. We're using domestic mills, so I think our impact is probably less than our peers.

Will Grippin

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer.

Noah Kaye

Thanks so much for taking the question. Good morning Richard, Steve, Matt. Maybe we could start with volumes and clearly this is ahead of where you and we thought that you'd be at this point. You gave a good unpacking of some of the drivers there, but I just want to make sure that we're absolutely clear on how to think about the higher-than-expected volumes and in particular the stickiness of that as we go into quarters ahead. Do you think this is kind of a sustainably higher level of volume activity than you were perhaps expecting? Or were there some kind of onetime and special project types that maybe drove volume a bit? Thanks.

Steve Carn

It was a combination of both. There was some good core volume increase. So we saw 3% in MSW tons. So you could think about those as being the most sticky. And then we saw a 16% increase in C&D tons in Q2 off of a 5% that we saw in Q1 '17. So a little bit of muted in Q1 as we talked about because of the pull-forward from '16 to '17, but that could be fairly sticky. We see a good pipeline. Special waste is up 6%. And as we look at our pipeline, if the projects that we have in that pipeline, the funding and the timing of those volumes coming into our sites stay on track, we would expect those volumes to help contribute to the volumes that were in the back half of the year.

Also, the wins outpacing the losses on our resi business will also help those volumes. So we feel good about the core volumes and really getting to a positive volume slightly earlier than what we anticipated with the good volumes around MSW, C&D. The other thing we saw was actually a positive increase in cubic yards in our commercial business, which is encouraging. So we continue to see some service increases outpacing decreases. We're seeing reduction in our churn partly related to the better customer care centers and quality customer experience that we're doing with those. So we feel good about our core volumes.

Noah Kaye

Okay. And then how should we think about those volume trends correlating to what you mentioned, which is the increase in container weights for third parties? How closely are they linked? Is there - as you look at kind of the cadence of volume you're expecting for 3Q and perhaps kind of the potential increase of service levels, how confident should we be that that will not kind of remain a headwind? And if not, how do you think about your pricing strategies around disposal to kind of offset that?

Steve Carn

So there's a little bit of a lead time to try to drive those service increases and frequency. So it'll take us some time. We'll really know in Q3 whether it was kind of a Q2 event because of wet weather. That's kind of the wildcard, how much is it related to increase in waste because of rain and the waste being wet and how much is it? We'll see in Q3. So Q3 will kind of give us that story. But we're trying to get out in advance of that and thinking about ways that we could start to get our customers to think about those service level increases, incentivizing our sales force to look at that. And - but that takes a little bit of time to do that, but it's just one of those things that you grind out. This is just one of those businesses that you got to attack kind of hand-to-hand combat in our local markets on a day-to-day basis based on trends that we're seeing in the business.

Noah Kaye

Great. And then just one last one on M&A. Again, congratulations on getting those tuck-ins done along with CGS. I mean, you're off to a strong start going to the back-half of the year. It seems like now the chatter that we’d heard earlier in the year around potential pause in activity around tax reform uncertainty, that seems to be easing somewhat and we've heard more positive things around activity levels. So we'd just like to hear from you, how would you characterize the pipeline right now? How robust is it? How much upside could there potentially be to kind of what you typically want to do for annual M&A?

Richard Burke

Yes, so the M&A pipeline is very strong. I kind of break it into two buckets. Either traditional tuck-in, which the ones we like are in the 10 to 20-truck operations, mostly mom-and-pop operations where we're in an existing market, we tuck those in. The synergies are quick. You can get them. You can grab them. So you've got that camp and that's a pretty robust line. More than tax reform, what seems to be driving some of the decisions there are the potential for rising interest rates. Not all these companies but many of these companies have debt and they have loans, and they have variable loans. So every time the Fed thinks about another 0.25%, it comes off their bottom line, right?

So a number of the smaller folks who are leveraged up are thinking that way, and that seems to be bringing them to the table and talk. On the chunkier-sized deals, there are some out there. We’re getting a lot of meetings. We're having a lot of good discussion, Caldwell-type. When we say chunky, we think Caldwell-type size. So they're out there, and we're pursuing. It's a longer sales cycle. But again, they really have to fit our model. They've got to be secondary vertically integrated or primary vertically integrated where we have a strong asset base or disposal-neutral. We're not going to chase in markets where it's hauling only, collection only and we're at a competitive disadvantage on disposals. So we're very disciplined about the fact that we only pursue opportunities that fit those three market selection types.

Noah Kaye

Great. Thanks so much. I’ll turn it over.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Hamzah Mazari with Macquarie Capital

Hamzah Mazari

Good morning. Thank you. The first question maybe for Rich is around just longer-term, if you could frame for us, how do you guys think about the trade-off between slightly lower price and going after more volume in order to build route density? So the sector is obsessed with pricing, which is fine, but you guys are a little earlier stage than some of the other more mature companies, so maybe route density is a bigger deal for you. Maybe just frame for us how you think about that.

Richard Burke

Yes, sure. Good morning, Hamzah. Look, we believe and we've shared this, that in the big picture overall, that we can deliver on a 2% price. A 2% price overall is our goal. Now anecdotally, you can dive down into certain markets, and we'll take it even lower than certain markets. We can take it down to routes within our IT system where we can look at a route and say look, this route is at 700 cubic yards. We have capacity to go the last 300 yards to get to 1,000 to optimize that route to get those variable tons. In those markets and in that specific route, we will - we can drive down and we have the ability to price accordingly to build out the density of that route. But that's a decision taken more at our region level or our DM level when they get specific and drill down about building out proper route density. And again, if we're doing that and we're internalizing those tons, then that makes perfect sense. Now if you're using variable pricing and you've got to add more capital, you got to add another truck, well, then that doesn't make any sense at all. So it's really you've got to look at it at a very micro level when you start to get into that variable pricing. But we believe overall, even including that, that a 2% yield is a reasonable yield at this time for this company.

Hamzah Mazari

Got it. And then as you look at some of the issues that have limited operating leverage today, you cited M&A, increased costs around disposal, how much of that is controllable versus uncontrollable? And does that normalize in second half '18 or when does that normalize? Is it a few quarters? Just any sense of what's under your control, what's execution related, what's sort of out of your control and then when does that normalize? I know there's a lot of moving parts here, so feel free to answer it however you wish.

Richard Burke

I think Steve is going to jump in the detail, but I would draw you back to the fact that for the quarter, we're at 28.7% margin, which is still an awfully healthy margin, so - in the sector. So with that, Steve will jump in and add more detail.

Steve Carn

So let me just take it in kind of the three major buckets we see some headwinds, and then talk about what levers we can pull because to some extent it's controllable, but some of it has a longer lead time. So third-party disposal costs. We're looking at pricing. We're looking at minimum charges on our temporary business as far as roll-off tons. We're looking at how we can move our commercial customers up to a larger container or increase their frequency so we can adjust their price to offset that, but that takes a little bit of lead time. So that's going to take us to the back half of the year, and we would expect to start to see those type of contributions into '18. Around our disposal facility costs, we're addressing that by looking at increasing our environmental fee to offset that. We're spending a little bit on the infrastructure side around that to help control those costs, and that's kind of a longer-term process that we're going through.

And then around insurance, the health insurance really, if we continue to see this increased severity and frequency, we'll have to look in the plan and see if there's things that we can do inside the plan and how much cost shifting can we bear to the employee and what the market will do. So that won't reset until January 1 for us because that's our anniversary on our plan. So that'll take a bit longer to control that. But again, it's just marketplace by marketplace, making sure that we can drive price and push price to help offset that, looking at other controllable cost areas outside of this that will help us offset some of these costs there, take a little longer lead time. So it's all of those things. And then the acquisition, the acquired revenue that we'll get, incrementally there is potential to increase downstream pricing and route efficiencies, but that takes a little longer to drive those synergies to that acquired revenue.

Hamzah Mazari

Got it. And just - very helpful. Last question. I'll just turn it over. Could you comment on how much of your business has indirect energy exposure in terms of shale volume? I know you're not in the E&P business. But if you look back a year ago or historically, shale volume did have a minor impact up or down. And so just curious with what's going on in the oil market, whether - or just trying to get an update on that piece of the business. Thanks.

Steve Carn

Hamzah, it's fairly small for us at this point. We're going to anniversary that. Yes, I think it will be around that $2.5 million to $3 million of revenue for us this year, around $800,000 contribution to the bottom line. We've seen rig counts increase. From '16, there were - in '16, 23. At 6/30, we see 45, but it's your positioning to the rig. So there's two landfills in Pennsylvania. And this rig increase hasn't been - because it's a logistics play. If it's close to our landfill, we'll get it. If it's further away to someone else's landfill, they'll get it. So there's more upside to us, but right now, we're not seeing it. At the height of it, we were about $23 million of revenue, just to give you some perspective, and that was back in '14.

Richard Burke

Yes. And Hamzah, just to add to that, just to be clear, we didn't buy anything around the E&P waste. All we did was take two existing landfills and do a permit modification where we can take their waste. So we don't have any assets out there that are really just associated with E&P as this thing has wound down. It was nice when we had it, but we certainly learned to live without it.

Hamzah Mazari

Got it. Thank you, guys.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Corey Greendale with First Analysis.

Corey Greendale

Good morning. So if you don't mind just beating the disposal or the third-party cost a little bit more. So I understand there's some uncertainty around the wastes with wet weather. But given everything else going on in the business, it seems sort of reasonable to think a chuck of it is more economic activity. So is there any way to give us a sense of - like at some point, it's not just a question of like some of my customers have no choice, right, because their bins are full. So you’ve got to increase service levels. So can you give us some sense just across the board how close we are to that and how long a lag you'd expect between having to eat the costs of heavier container weights and getting back the increase on service levels or price?

Steve Carn

I mean, Corey, this is a good question. It really is the first quarter that we kind of saw the sustained kind of increase in weights and really the impact to the disposal cost line item. So we're in the middle of analyzing this, and we think there's some potential around the commercial/industrial customers and looking at how full their cans are and putting together kind of a program with our salesforce to drive those or prompt those service-level increases, and then also looking at kind of our flat-rate customers on a temporary side, maybe increasing the minimum tonnage that we charge. And so we're looking at all of those levers to pull. It just takes a while to touch each one of those customers and get something meaningful. I guess we'll know in Q3 how much of it was maybe a little bit of weather in Q2, if we continue to see an increase in these type of weights on a year-over-year basis in Q3.

Corey Greendale

Okay. And Steve, can you clarify? When you're going through the impacts - the price impact to different pieces of the business, the commercial - did you say that price was less positive than it has been or was actually negative?

Steve Carn

Well, it was kind of flattish. And it was a little bit moderated by some churn that we're seeing in some primary markets in the Midwest, although we have driven our churn down. In '16, it was about 12.3%, year-to-date '17 about 10.6%. So we continue to work on customer retention to avoid that churn. So we continue to have that on the commercial side and maintain that density because that cubic yard on that truck is accretive. So we're looking at ways with our customer care and what we're doing in that process to help manage that line item.

Corey Greendale

Okay. And then also on price, can you just help us think through yield in the back half of the year? I know the environmental fee, I think, anniversaries, although it sounds like you're talking about implementing a different one. And I don't know if you have the same mix point from contaminated soils that you had in Q2. So just sort of directionally, should we be expecting yield to be down Q3 versus Q2 because of the environmental fee anniversaring? Or are you going to keep it consistent? Or what are your thoughts on that?

Steve Carn

I think we'll anniversary the environmental fee, which is going to be a little tough, but we're addressing that with an increase in the environmental fee, particularly as we looked at those disposal facility costs. And it's really the waste stream that's generating that. So we can - we have a good case to pass that along to our customers. And then the other thing that we're looking at is the CPI. So remember, a large portion, 62%, of our residential contracts reset, and it's biased to Q4. So 62% in the back half. So if CPI continues to grow, it was 1.9% kind of LTM in Q2, so we'll start to see that kind of tailwind. If just looking quarter-over-quarter increase in resi, the line of business - it was 1.7% for Q2. So that'll help with the pricing. And then just some timing and mix, but we would expect the pricing to improve in the back half of the year.

Corey Greendale

Okay, great. I will turn it over. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Michael Hoffman of Stifel.

Brian Butler

Good morning. This is Brian Butler in for Michael. Just on the SG&A, you made good progress, I think in the second quarter. As a percent of revenues, it came down. And how should we think about that in the back half and going forward on what, if any, is left on reducing those costs as either a percent of revenues or just on an absolute dollar basis?

Steve Carn

It continues to be a bonus for us in really two fronts. So it never stops. So we can add topline growth. So part of the Caldwell acquisition and the Polk County, the municipal revenue we'll get in Q4 will help continue to manage that kind of down as a percentage of revenue. And then we will continually look at ways we can be more efficient not only at the corporate office but also in the fields around SG&A.

Richard Burke

Yes. And Brian, we've talked about how, from a corporate SG&A standpoint, we feel very good about where we are and that we can add another couple hundred million over the years to this base without a material change to our SG&A. So that's what you're seeing. Actual dollar is fairly static, but what you're seeing is revenue growth without any additional headcount additions at the corporate level.

Brian Butler

Okay. So the, call it $40 million, $41 million pace in the second quarter is a fairly reasonable rate kind of on a quarterly basis in the sense that there was nothing really that unusual or kind of an outlier that would have pushed it up or down?

Richard Burke

There's always gives and takes around insurance and then bonus accruals and this and that. But I mean, that feels fairly right.

Steve Carn

Yes, you just have to be careful looking at it on a percentage of revenue because of our seasonality. So you're kind of on cue looking at it in dollars versus trying to go to a percentage.

Brian Butler

Okay. And then one last one just on your thoughts on the debt repayment kind of in the back-half of the year and going forward and where that kind of - if you can update everyone just kind of on the capital allocation and thoughts on leverage.

Steve Carn

Yes. So we delevered from 4.8 to 4.6. So kind of 0.2. We think organically, we can take a 0.3 to a 0.5 a turn out on an annual basis. But we delevered with the fact that we spent about $80 million on acquisitions in the first half of the year. So if this - we're doing what we said we would do execution-wise is that I to some extent these acquisitions are helping deleverage, certainly longer term as you get the better contribution of the acquired revenue on the EBITDA line. And then certainly using other free cash flow. But it's really again the capital allocation is accretive deals, tuck-ins and paying down debt.

Brian Butler

Okay. But you're comfortable with the pace of that, call it 0.5 turn a year is - I won't call it a target, but...

Steve Carn

Well, it's going to be - yes, it - but in a year where we've acquired more than $30 million to $50 million kind of was that target. We’ve done quite a bit more than that this year. And one of the acquisitions was a vertically integrated market, so it was a little bit higher on the multiple that we paid for it. So that put a little - that will put a little pressure probably getting to that 0.5 turn for full year '17. But remember, we're not getting the full year impact to that EBITDA in '17 also I would say...

Richard Burke

So I think we've stated that it would be 30 to 50 basis point reduction. If you look at it, we've gone 4.8 at the beginning of the year to 4.6 and done seven deals during that same period of time. So we would expect to continue that trend.

Brian Butler

Okay, great. Thanks for taking my question.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Michael Feniger of Banc of America.

Michael Feniger

Hey guys. Thanks for taking my questions. On the M&A, I mean, is the pipeline right now, is it strong enough for us to see another $80 million of acquisition spend over the next two quarters or five to seven deals in the back half? Is it supportive enough for that type of run rate to continue?

Richard Burke

The M&A pipeline is as good as it was at the beginning of the year. To say that we're going to be able to close that much second half of the year feels like a stretch, Michael, just because I know where some of these deals stand right now. We won't stop. We'll be opportunistic when they're there, but it's hard for me to say that the second half on execution is going to be as robust as the first half.

Michael Feniger

Got it. And just my second question, when we think about the average yields in the quarter, it's the lowest in a few. How are we thinking about with - when we're talking about the pickup potentially in the second half? Is it more from the CPI side? Maybe is the CPI side more picking up and offsetting - the restricted stuff offsetting the open market? And do you find the open market is getting potentially more competitive? Or is it just a quarterly timing issue with lapping some of these environmental fees?

Steve Carn

It's a mix of all of that. So again, the environmental fee causes a little tough comp, particularly in the back half of the year. Higher CPI is both beneficial not just on the municipal side, and we're seeing that starting to flow through, but also longer term will help us get more price in the open market. As we try to get that 50 basis points in excess of CPI certainly will help.

Michael Feniger

Thank you, guys.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Steve Fisher with UBS.

Steve Fisher

Thanks. Good morning. So it sounds like special waste is one of the keys to volume growth for the second half of the year. So how confident are you guys that these special waste opportunities can remain on track for the timing you expect? And what actually is the timing that you expect I guess weighted between Q3 and Q4?

Richard Burke

Yes, it's a good question. So special waste pipeline is very good. It's as good as it's been all year. And we have - some projects will be wrapping up mid-September. Some others will be starting around October. Those are the ones that are in question. While they're awarded, the key is awarded and funded because some of these are state projects. So that can be the timeline. Historically, we see very strong special waste in the third quarter. Think about it, the weather is good, trucks are on the road, things are hauling. It's normally not wet and thankfully it's not snowing. We get to around Thanksgiving and that's usually where we see special waste start to stop. We joke around here that when you watch a Green Bay Packer game and you see the blaze orange, that means special waste is coming to a close because it's too cold to dig anymore. That's just one of our canaries in the cave. But really strong third quarter. Fourth quarter, you'd like to think October, November up till about Thanksgiving, and then you'll really see it tail off again until probably April, May.

Steve Fisher

Got it. And then I'm a little puzzled by the higher workers' comp costs given your historically strong culture of safety. Or is there something systemic going on that you've not been previously aware of and how are you managing this going forward?

Richard Burke

No, it's actually - look, our (indiscernible) rate - our IR rates are down year-over-year. What it was is the legacy claims. If you'll remember, the legacy claims that we took from RWS and Veolia, we had a big block of claims that we worked down. There was accruals set on those workers' comp claims. What we've been - we've been very proactive in going out settling those claims. So last year during second quarter, we got a substantial pickup that we were able to settle claims for less than the accrual. So now that we've worked this down to less than 20 of these claims still on our books from a high of probably 250 claims, there's less of that. So now we're back to what I would say is more of a normalized run rate of workers' comp. But it's not indicative of the performance on the field. It’s indicative of the fact that we've cleaned up the old legacy claims from the companies we acquired in 2012.

Steve Fisher

Got you. All right, thanks a lot.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Andrew Buscaglia of Crédit Suisse.

Andrew Buscaglia

Hey guys. Can you just talk a little bit about your free cash flow? It's been a good - you've had a good first half here, but you're - you've kept your guidance now, I think it's been trending ahead of what I was expecting at least. What are the puts and takes in the back half? I know seasonally it's down, but is there anything we should be aware of?

Steve Carn

I think we pointed that out, just to be aware, that there was a little bit of DPO benefit in Q2 that will reverse in Q3 around just the timing of some landfill payments and other payments. And that's probably $12 million, $15 million. So that was just because of where the holiday fell in the quarter and our timing of the cycle of our payments. But that's kind of the major kind of difference in Q2.

Richard Burke

We also had some - the growth in the second half of the year around the Polk County contract and some others that's starting up and landfill construction coming to a close during the construction season. So we will see higher CapEx in the second half than we saw in the first half.

Andrew Buscaglia

Okay. And yes, that was kind of the - my next question, I mean your CapEx guidance. I mean, as a percentage of sales, it seemed to have ticked down in Q2, but we seem to be having a little bit higher volume environment than we originally anticipated earlier this year. So do you expect CapEx to maybe creep to the high end or higher than the high end of your range that you've put out there initially?

Richard Burke

We expect it to be within the range, but more towards the high end of the range than where it's running to date, but we'll stay in the range.

Andrew Buscaglia

Okay, got it. Thanks guys.

Operator

Thank you. At this time, there are no further questions. I would like to return the floor for closing remarks.

Richard Burke

Thank you very much. We're making great progress as an organization, and we're very optimistic about what the future holds as we work to deliver on the promises we've made to our shareholders. By focusing on market selection, profitable organic growth, accretive acquisitions, pricing discipline, managing controllable costs and being disciplined with our capital investments, we expect to continue to drive ever-improving free cash flow. I'd like to thank the Advanced Disposal team for all their hard work and dedication as we all live out our mission of every day driven to deliver service first, safety always. Thank you all for being with us today. We appreciate it. Be safe.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today's Advanced Disposal Q2 2017 Earnings Call. You may now disconnect.

