Sentiment Speaks: Have The Metals Frustrated You?

Recent price action

For the most part, the overall complex has been continuing to chop sideways, which has been quite typical for 2017. But, I do not see that lasting much longer.

Anecdotal and other sentiment indications

As I read posts across the internet, I see utter disgust with the metals complex. It seems this sideways action in 2017 has worn investors out. I have seen many cash in their chips in utter disgust over the last few months. Yet, all we have been doing in 2017 is moving sideways, while maintaining over support.

This is simply how the market works. Before you are able to see any major rally, most in the market have to either be out of the market or positioned the wrong way. Just consider where all the money has to come from that chases a 3rd wave into a parabolic rally. And, based upon what I am reading out in the blog-o-sphere, along with the BPGDM being down in the 25 region, it certainly seems the market is doing its job of pushing investors out.

And, those that are still in the market seem to change their stance on this market on an almost daily basis. As I mentioned before, the trend-line followers have been terribly whipsawed as gold exceeds its trend lines on both the topside and bottom, which causes them to get bullish and bearish right before the market turns. Most that have been following timing cycles also have shifted their perspectives more times than I can count, with one cycles analyst I know of seemingly buying each high that is struck over the last year.

Yes, this market has just about tortured all market participants in 2017. But, by September, this should all come an end.

Price pattern sentiment indications and upcoming expectations

This week, I am going to try to provide a bit more of a detailed Elliott Wave perspective on the market, which is similar to what I provide to members of my trading room.

Overall, I cannot say that much has changed since last week, other than in silver. Silver did get a higher high to complete what I ideally view as a 3rd wave off the recent bottom, followed by what I would also like to view as a 4th wave pullback. And, as many of you know, I like it when charts provide us textbook structures. Thus far, silver still needs one more rally to provide us with a more solid 5 waves up off the recent lows. And, as long as we hold the 16.10-16.20 support region, I can still see the potential for a higher high in silver for 5 up.

Yet, (as I noted to my members last weekend) it is possible that the market has set up in a series of 1’s and 2’s off the recent lows, which is much more immediately bullish. That means that the next rally will not respect the resistance levels I have been providing in my updates. During this past week, I have moved that resistance up slightly on silver to account for a potential 5th wave higher. That upper resistance is now sitting in the 17.80 region, whereas GDX is still in the 24 region. GLD, after completing a nice 5 wave structure off the recent lows, can still push higher in an expanded b-wave towards the 122 region, but I would like to see that resistance maintain any b-wave rally for GLD. However, if we see the market break out over all these resistances, then it becomes clear that the heart of a 3rd wave is taking hold, and it would not be wise to get in its way.

In the ideal structure I am watching, I would still like to see another rally starting early in the coming week. That should provide us with a better 5 waves up in silver and GDX, whereas GLD would see it as a b-wave high in wave (2). That would suggest that any ensuing pullback from that high will likely be a very sharp downside move, pushing even more investors out of the complex, which will likely set up the REAL break out for which we have been eagerly awaiting. And, as long as the July lows, maintain as support, we are on a “break-out” alert. But, the preferable structure would still take another week or two to perfect the set up.

So, as I noted last week, my preference is for the market to continue these machinations over the next few weeks to provide us another break out set up. Under this scenario, the break out may not occur until the end of August. But, there is potential for the market to break out even before that time, and within this writeup I have provided you the guideposts for which you should be mindful for such an eventuality.

Big Announcement

As many of you may know, I am the founder of Elliottwavetrader, a well-known trading room approaching its 6th anniversary. Over the years we've heard from readers who are looking for a lighter, more focused version of our trading room. So, we have been working with the folks at Seeking Alpha in developing a service within their Marketplace offerings entitled "The Market Pinball Wizard." This service will provide my directional bias on the S&P500 on a daily basis, along with several updates a week on the metals complex. I will also be providing my analysis on the USD and USO on the weekends, in addition to a metals and SPX update. This service is designed for readers who want a streamlined approach to staying a step ahead of the market, based upon our insights that have been honed over the years. I am proud to announce that we will be opening the doors to The Market Pinball Wizard in the Seeking Alpha Marketplace on Tuesday morning, August 8th.

Housekeeping Matters

For those looking for accurate insight into various markets, including VIX/VXX, FOREX, Dow Jones, etc., I also HIGHLY suggest you read Michael Golembesky’s work on Seeking Alpha.

Lastly, it seems that Seeking Alpha has changed the way they tag articles. So, while my articles used to be sent out as an email to those that follow the metals complex, they are now only being sent out to those that have chosen to “follow” me. So, if you would like notification as to when my articles are published, please hit the button at the top to “follow” me. Thank you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHYSICAL METALS AND VARIOUS MINERS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.