FleetCor: A Low Price For A High Growth Company

FleetCor Technologies (FLT) is growing at a fast pace, and yet the company's shares are not looking overly expensive right here. Investors are offered a buying opportunity as the price has come down significantly over the last months.

FleetCor's second quarter earnings results were better than expected, as the company beat estimates for the top as well as for the bottom line:

FleetCor's revenues were up by a massive 30% year over year, although the company states that its adjusted revenues were lower than the GAAP numbers:

The company breaks out merchant commissions, which, I believe, makes sense, as those do not really do anything for the company's results. Other adjustments FleetCor makes to its GAAP results are stock based compensation, amortization of intangible assets (by far the biggest adjustment during the most recent quarter, at $52 million) and a couple of other one-time costs.

Based on adjusted revenues of $510 million the company earned $187 million during the most recent quarter, for a profit margin of 37%. That makes FleetCor one of the most profitable companies there are -- a big plus of FleetCor's business model, which combines rather low fixed costs with low proportional costs. With rising revenues FleetCor's margins have further upside potential, as processing costs are just 20% of total revenues, whereas FleetCor's SG&A expenses do not need to grow much even if revenues are growing continuously.

One weak point is the company's cash generation, which was rather subdued so far this year:

The company generated just $180 million in operating cash flows so far this year, which equals an operating cash flow yield of roughly three percent for FleetCor's shares. The low cash generation relative to the company's much stronger earnings can be explained by the fast build-up of FleetCor's accounts and other receivables position though, which grew by $380 million so far this year -- this growth, in turn, was based on FleetCor's high revenue growth. Once FleetCor's revenue growth comes down, investors can expect that this position in FleetCor's balance sheet will not rise further, which should provide a boost to the company's cash flows, but as long as revenues keep growing at a very high pace investors will have to live with the negative impact of further growth of the company's receivables.

FleetCor's market capitalization is $13.5 billion right now, which means that the company trades at roughly 18 times its current annualized net income ($13.5 billion in market cap divided by four times the Q2 net income number of $187 million). This seems like a rather low valuation for a company that is growing its top line as well as its bottom line by double digits easily.

Even when we back out the adjustment for the company's share based compensation (which seems appropriate, as that share based compensation offsets the company's buybacks and is thus a headwind for FleetCor's owners), the annualized net income still totals about $680 million, which means that the company's shares currently trade for just slightly below 20 times my earnings estimate -- this still is a quite inexpensive valuation for such a high growth company.

The company's 15.6 times forward earnings multiple is quite low as well, both relative to the broad market (which has a much weaker growth outlook), as well as relative to how the company was valued in the past.

When we account for the fact that the analyst community believes that FleetCor will be able to grow its earnings per share by a little bit more than fifteen percent annually for the next five years, this company looks attractively priced at the current level.

Takeaway

Fuel cards provider FleetCor is growing at a strong pace, and keeps generating very attractive margins thanks to a pretty low-cost business model. Cash flows are not very high yet, I thus believe that investors will not see any dividends anytime soon, but the company is highly profitable, equity is building up on its balance sheet and the company looks inexpensive relative to the earnings it generates, and especially when we account for the strong growth outlook.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FLT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.