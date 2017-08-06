Neff's (NEFF) CEO Graham Hood on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Neff Corporation (NYSE:NEFF)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 03, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Graham Hood - President and CEO

Mark Irion - CFO

Analysts

Justin Jordan - Jefferies

Ross Gilardi - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

On the call with me today are Graham Hood, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Irion, Chief Financial Officer. Graham and Mark will be reviewing the second quarter results and also providing an update on the company's strategy and outlook for 2017. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the call to questions.

This call is being webcast, and the accompanying earnings presentation can be found on Neff's website at neffrental.com.

Graham Hood

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. I want to start by welcoming all of our investors and thanking you for joining our second quarter earnings call. This morning, I’ll provide an overview of our second quarter performance and also discuss activity within our regions and current market conditions. Mark will then review our second quarter financial results in more detail. After that, we’ll be happy to take your questions. I would first like to say that we’re extremely excited about the previously announced transaction with H&E Equipment Services. We’re working towards completing the transaction, which we expect to occur in the late third quarter or early fourth quarter of 2017. We’ll not be commenting further or taking questions on the proposed transaction on today’s call. The second quarter of 2017 was a very good quarter for Neff’s Rental business. We grew our rental revenues by 3.2% to a second quarter record of $94.4 million, and we grew adjusted EBITDA by 3.8% to $52.5 million, which was another record result for the second quarter. We’re particularly encouraged by what we were able to accomplish regarding rate growth. After seeing a breakthrough, the positive rate growth in Q4 of last year, rates in Q2 continue to improve with Q2 rental rates increasing by 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Our time utilization for Q2 was to 66.6%, down from 68% in the second quarter of 2016. We continue to see strong construction activity and good demand for our rental equipment throughout our network of branches, putting approximately $15.9 million more equipment on rent in the second quarter of 2017, than we did in the second quarter of 2016.

Slide 6 and Slide 7, we believe, show that the macro environment is favorable for us, and we believe, this sets a stage for continued growth and strong performance for the rental industry in general as well as for Neff, specifically. The construction industry continues to grow in a steady recovery, and the latest FMI construction outlook is for 4.9% growth in total U.S. construction spending for 2017. In addition leading indicators like the ABI and the Dodge Momentum Index point toward an ongoing expansion in construction spending in our markets. There are few, if any, negative macro data points regarding U.S. construction for the short to medium-term for the markets we serve. We continue to see solid construction demand in most of our markets and expect that demand to remain strong through the remainder of 2017. Our second quarter results are a validation of the strength that we see, and further supports our favorable view for the full year.

Moving onto our end markets updates, on Slide 7. We have a diversified mix of revenues and are focused on some of the most active segments of the overall market. We believe that we’re positioned well in the Sunbelt region in the highest projected growth areas for rental industry revenues in the country. Construction growth in the Sunbelt states, where our branches are concentrated, is forecasted 5.5% for 2017, which is a stronger growth rate than is forecast for the state where we do not have a presence. As you could see in the chart on the right hand side, infrastructure, nonresidential construction, municipal and residential construction end markets continue to drive our business. We remain excited about the activity in these end markets for the remainder of 2017, and are looking forward to delivering, what we believe, will be continued good results and good growth.

Turning to Slide 8, I’ll give you a quick overview of our fleet. We’ve made significant investments in our fleet of more than $884 million since 2011. This has allowed us to manage the fleet size to meet the steady increase in demand as well as to manage our fleet age to an average of 48 months. It’s also positioned us to significantly reduce our CapEx requirements for 2017, as we focus on running a tighter fleet and creating a better environment to impact rental rates.

Our earthmoving focus remains clear, with earthmoving equipment comprising 54% of our fleet. Earthmoving continues to be the least penetrated category of equipment, and we believe that we have the most upside potential for further penetration for our earthmoving fleet going forward. Earthmoving provides significant strategic value to our business as it has a liquid aftermarket, drives our highest margins and fits well with the most active market segments we pursue.

I’ll now turn it over to Mark for a more detailed review of the financial results in the quarter. Mark?

Mark Irion

Thank you, Graham, and good morning, everyone. If you turn to Slide 10, we have some of the highlights of our second quarter results. Rental revenues for the second quarter of 2017 were $94.4 million, up 3.2% from the same period last year. The increase in rental revenues was primarily due to an increase in the amount of equipment on rent as well as an increase in rental rates, that was partially offset by a decrease in time utilization. The average OEC of our rental fleet was $857.7 million in Q2, a 5% increase over the second quarter of 2016. Rental rate growth increased 1.5% in the quarter, while time utilization decreased to 66.6% from 68% in the second quarter of 2016.

In terms of our cost performance for the quarter, rental depreciation was relatively unchanged at $22.8 million. Cost of rental revenues increased 5.3% to $22.8 million for the second quarter of 2017 compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in cost of rental revenues was primarily a result of increased payroll and payroll-related expenses, rental equipment repair costs, fuel and rental split expenses.

SG&A for the second quarter of 2017 increased 2.8% to $24.1 million. The increase was primarily due to an increase in employee salaries, benefits and related employee expenses. Employee salaries, benefits and related employee expenses increased $0.6 million, primarily as a result of higher headcount, salaries and payroll taxes.

Adjusted EBITDA was $52.5 million in the second quarter of 2017, an increase of $1.9 million or 3.8% compared to the second quarter of 2016. The adjusted EBITDA margin at 50.4%, decreased compared to 50.7% a year ago. Our return on invested capital remained solid and was 11.1% for the 12 months ended June 30, 2017, an increase of 80 basis points from the 12 months ended June 30, 2016.

Looking at our rental fleet, the average fleet size in terms of original equipment cost or OEC for the quarter increased 5% over 2016 to $857.7 million. The average age of our rental fleet at June 30, 2017, increased to 48 months from 46 months at June 30, 2016. Our gross CapEx in Q2 of 2017 for rental fleet and PP&E was $47.4 million, and mid CapEx was $41.1 million.

With regards to our ABL, the balance outstanding on our revolving credit facility at the end of Q2 was $226.1 million. And as noted on Slide 11, availability under the borrowing base was approximately $244.8 million as of June 30, 2017. Our total leverage was 3.5 times at June 30, 2017.

In the second quarter, we had an unrealized loss on the interest rate swap mark-to-market of $0.6 million. And as a result, there is a net unrealized loss of $1.9 million on the balance sheet at the end of June. Also in the second quarter, we booked a $0.1 million increase in the payable due under the tax receivable agreement. Excluding any additional share purchases or exchanges, the further we move from our IPO, the adjustment we record on a quarterly basis for the TRA, should be insignificant.

On Slide 13, we have affirmed our 2017 full year guidance. Our second quarter results were generally in line with expectations, and we believe we’re on track to achieve results within the guidance we have previously provided. We remain optimistic about most of our markets for the rest of 2017. We’ve confidence that 2017 will prove to be an excellent year for Neff. We continue to take a conservative, yet flexible approach to CapEx, and expect to continue to generate free cash flow, with which, we expect to pay down debt.

Thank you, for your time today. Let me hand you back to Graham before we take questions.

Graham Hood

Thanks, Mark. Before we open the call to questions, let me close by saying that we continue to manage our business operations well, and we remain excited about the strength we see in construction activity and in rental demand.

Our outlook for the remainder of 2017 and beyond remains positive, as we believe our company will continue to benefit from the significant growth expected in the U.S. construction markets, particularly in our Sunbelt states. Thank you, for your time and support today.

Justin Jordan

Just a few quick questions. I’m just trying to understand, I guess, the slight softness in time-utz [ph] the obvious question, I guess, in Q2, and just trying to square that against what peers are talking about of improving end market demand. And I’m just wondering, if this softness in infrastructure spend, that we’ve seen year-to-date in ‘17? Or is there particular other dynamics that we should be thinking about?

Graham Hood

Yes, Justin obviously, time utilization wasn’t where we wanted it to be in the quarter. I think weather was a big factor for us. We had weather issues in our most active markets. So it had a larger effect on our business than normal. And the fact that a large portion of our fleet is earthmoving focused, certainly more affected by weather issues. I would say the cadence of time utilization has been positive every month this year. So we continue to move in the right direction and we feel that we can certainly close the gap to prior year and maybe even exceed prior year on time utilization for the back half.

Justin Jordan

Okay. That’s helpful. And then just in terms of your CapEx, and then I guess, net CapEx year-to-date, I’m just looking at -- thinking it’s substantially down year-over-year, in terms of fleet spend. Now of course, that’s aligned, [ph] I’m sure -- just maybe some softness on the utilization. But you’re probably going to be at the very, very low end of your 85 to 90 guidance, if not even below it at this point? Just thinking in terms of a normal year, probably the bulk of CapEx would have been in the first two quarters anyway.

Graham Hood

Yes. We always maintain flexibility to spend if customer demand dictates. But the lower CapEx, I think, going into this year was really sort of a function of the replacement needs, as a first point, but also our strategy to run the fleet tighter, to try to step up an environment to drive rate forward.

Your next question comes from the line of Ross Gilardi with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Ross Gilardi

Congrats on the H&E transaction, so forth, and best of luck to you guys in the future, nice working with you. I just was curious, are you having any issues getting equipment now from the OEMs because the demand for moving equipment seems to be very strong around the country? And just wondering, if there are any lead time issues or anything like that you’re coping with?

Graham Hood

Not really. We planned in advance. We sit down in third, fourth quarter of the previous year to plan our fleet budget for the next year. And generally, creates a lot of our orders, as was mentioned earlier, a lot of our orders come and in the first half of the year. So we really haven’t, at this point in time, experienced any delays or long lead time on our earthmoving.

Ross Gilardi

And I didn’t hear you opening comments. I apologize because just a lot of calls going on today. Just on pricing in general, you didn’t change, you didn’t really change the outlook, but did anything sort of improve, that you feel like over the quarter? Did anything really change or was it just kind of the same environment you’ve experienced over the last six to 12 months? Clearly, some of the national rental -- the companies seem to be showing, kind of, a delta a little bit. Whereas, I am sensing you guys didn’t really see that as much?

Mark Irion

Well I think, in terms of pricing, we outperform in most of our competitors in terms of rate growth, which has been a consistent trend for us over the last couple of quarters. Graham mentioned, we had bad weather in the Southeast, a lot of rain, which impacted our time utilization. And that has cleared away, we expect that to drop off. But the market remains very competitive. Pricing is very competitive. So it’s the similar market that we’ve been seeing probably for the last year or so and that there is a lot of demand, a lot of work but it is very competitive around pricing still. So we have to fight that fight every day.

Ross Gilardi

And in terms of free cash flow outlook that -- if you can speak longer-term at all, that would be helpful not to ask what outlook is for ‘18 or whatever. But in general, Neff has seemed to hit a inflection point where you really started to kick off positive free cash flow last year and that’s persisting into this year. Do you feel like at this stage now, assuming a buoyant cycle and a few years of positive revenue growth that you are on kind of a sustained positive free cash flow generation trajectory right now?

Mark Irion

Yes. At these revenue levels, we should be consistently generating free cash flow. The flex of the net CapEx being in ‘17 is an unusually light-year just given that we’re rolling over unusually light replacement years from the previous down cycle. But even with the ramp up to more normalized CapEx level and net $100 million or net $120 million levels then there’s still room for free cash flow generation and debt repayment.

Graham Hood

Thanks, operator. I just want to thank everyone for being on the call today and for your ongoing interest in Neff. Hope, everybody has a great day. Thanks.

