Fairmount Santrol's (FMSA) CEO Jenniffer Deckard on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Fairmount Santrol Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and webcast. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today's call, Indrani Egleston, Senior Director of Investor Relations and FP&A for Fairmount Santrol. Please go ahead, Indrani.

Indrani Egleston

Thank you, Jodie. Good morning, and welcome to Fairmount Santrol's Second Quarter 2017 earnings conference call. With us today are Jenniffer Deckard, our CEO and President; and Michael Biehl, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before turning the call over to Jenniffer and Michael, we would like to remind all participants that certain statements during this call may constitute forward-looking statements, which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. For a complete discussion of these risks and uncertainties, we encourage you to read the press release and our documents on file with the SEC.

We would also like to remind you that during this call, we will comment on non-GAAP measures, including adjusted EBITDA. These financial measures are used by management to monitor and evaluate the ongoing performance of the company and to allocate resources. You will find a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the nearest comparable GAAP results as an attachment to our second quarter earnings release, which we issued this morning.

Now to begin, here is our CEO and President, Jenniffer Deckard.

Jenniffer Deckard

Thanks, Indrani, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today, and thanks for your continued interest in Fairmount Santrol. I'll begin this morning's call with a high level overview of our second quarter performance and by providing some insight on demand within both of our segments. Michael will then touch on the financials and provide some additional color on our second quarter results, which we released earlier today. We'll conclude our prepared remarks with a general outlook on our market, an update on our recent announcements and how they position us for success, and our expectations for the third quarter. Following our comments, we'll be happy to answer your questions.

To begin, we're very pleased with our profitable and overall strong performance in the second quarter, all of which was in line with our expectations as outlined on our first quarter earnings call, and which was accomplished through a tremendous and collaborative effort across our entire Fairmount Santrol team over the past many months which has put us in a position to capitalize on now stronger market fundamentals. We worked closely with our customers and suppliers and with one another to create value for all Fairmount stakeholders.

The continued improvement in our Proppant Solutions segment coupled with continued solid results from our I&R segment led to total company volumes of 3.3 million tons, a sequential increase of more than 20%, which is in line with the outlook that we communicated on our first quarter call. This overall volume growth combined with stronger raw frac sand pricing and a higher product mix towards value added product lines within our I&R segment, all contributed to revenues of $233 million or 35% sequential growth. Profitability also improved during the quarter, with net income up $10.5 million or $0.05 per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA of $47 million as higher volumes, improved pricing and fixed cost leverage meaningfully contributed to the bottom line.

Moving to our segment performance and starting first with our I&R segment. Total volumes were 687,000 tons, which were up 15% over first quarter '17 and up 4% over second quarter 2016 level. Demand was broad based with particular strength in our value added products. This business continues to be integral to our success, both financially and operationally and we'd like to highlight a few of the central I&R features that contributed to second quarter results from this key business segment. Over the past several quarters, our I&R segment has demonstrated solid year-over-year growth, a strong performance on its own merit. Additionally, I&R is also complementary to our Proppant Solutions segment, which serves to better balance our overall production and to gain better fixed cost leverage across both I&R and Proppant Solutions.

Our I&R business serves a diverse group of over 800 customers and like our Proppant segment, supplies differentiated value added product solutions. Such as, TruCoat, specialty resin coated sand for the metal casting industry, colored play sand and a variety of professional athletic field mixes, all of which provide added profitability to this segment and to our business as a whole. These differentiated product lines were strong in the second quarter and underpinned our ability to implement price increases this year, which have also contributed to stronger revenue and profitability growth in 2017 thus far.

Turning to our Proppant Solutions segment. Demand improved across our full suite of products during the second quarter. Total Proppant Solutions volumes were 2.6 million tons, up 24% over the first quarter. We saw volume growth across all grades of frac sand. Both raw frac sand volumes of 2.4 million tons were up 25% sequentially. Our Brewer and Maiden Rock facilities were fully operational by the middle of the second quarter, which enabled us to capture additional demand and drive higher volumes. Pricing in Proppant Solutions also improved during the quarter with raw frac sand pricing increasing by more than $8 per ton on average, which was also squarely within the outlook we provided on our first quarter earnings call.

Value-added proppants had a strong quarter with volumes totaling 193,000 tons, a 20% increase over first quarter volumes of 161,000 tons and roughly in line with the percent increase in rig counts. While our resin-coated products were also above prior quarter, the growth was led by an increased demand for our self suspending proppant, Propel SSP. Specifically, there was a strong increase in trial wells using Propel SSP during the quarter. This increase in trial wells with new customers reflects a positive response to our drive to increase Propel SSP's exposure to a broader range of E&Ps and within different basins. Trial wells are generally provided to customers at an incentive pricing that is below commercial pricing, but they are an important step in demonstrating the operational and productivity benefits of Propel SSP.

And, finally, our logistics network continued to play a key role in our performance during the quarter, positioning our products in basin where needed by our customers. We recently converted one of our terminals in the mid-continent region to be unit train capable, bringing us to a total of 11 unit train distribution terminals with three of our active sand plants providing unit train origin capability. Through the first half of the year, over 70% of our in-basin Northern White sales were delivered by a unit train, which demonstrates the value of our logistics network and terminal footprint.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Michael to provide more color on our financial results.

Michael Biehl

Thanks, Jenniffer, and good morning, everyone. For the financial update, I plan to cover the highlights of the quarter rather than cover all the details already addressed in our earnings release. If you haven't already done so, I encourage you to read our release filed with the SEC this morning to obtain the full context around our second quarter results.

Overall, the company posted strong financial results for the second quarter with total revenues up 35% sequentially, as Jenniffer mentioned. Consolidated gross profit was $70 million or 30% of sales, up from $41 million in the first quarter. Starting with our Proppant Solutions segment, revenues were $199 million, up 40% from the first quarter, largely driven by over 20% increase in volumes and improved pricing on raw frac sand of over $8 per ton, both of which were in line with the guidance that we provided on our last call. During the first and second quarter, we did not see much shift in mix among the product types, grades or region.

Gross profit for the segment was $54 million in the second quarter or roughly $21 per ton compared with $27 million in the first quarter or $13 per ton. This improvement in sequential gross profit was largely due to the pricing improvements throughout the quarter, with relatively flat proppant cost per ton as noted in our -- in line with our second quarter guidance, excuse me there. We did have total one-time costs in the second quarter, totaling approximately $4.7 million, resulting from $1.5 million in mine startup cost, for Brewer, Maiden Rock and Shakopee, and $3.2 million of freight cost to move 1,200 cars in to our active fleet, which is included in adjusted EBITDA.

At the end of the quarter, we had less than 100 railcars in storage and by the end of July, we had none in storage. Excess railcars through the second quarter were $4.4 million or $1.70 per ton, which included a $3.2 million of freight cost to move cars to our active fleet. Excess railcar cost increased over the first quarter by $200,000 due to these one-time freight costs, which are included in adjusted EBITDA. First quarter excess railcar cost was $4.2 million, which included $1 million in cost to move cars into our active fleet. We expect the excess railcar cost will be minimal in the third quarter.

Turning now to our I&R business. Revenues were $34 million for the second quarter, up 7% from the second quarter 2016, which is the more comparable period due to this business' seasonality. The year-over-year increase in revenues was largely due to growth in volumes in our value-added products and sports and recreation, and specialty building products coupled with price increases implemented at the beginning of the year. I&R's gross profit for the second quarter was $16 million or 46% of sales, which is a 15% increase from 2016 second quarter gross profit of $14 million, which was 42% of sales. Improvements in our cost per ton due to better efficiencies and higher fixed cost leverage continued to be a benefit to our overall profitability in I&R.

SG&A for the quarter was $26 million, which included $2.8 million in noncash stock compensation expense. This compares to $23 million in SG&A in the first quarter of 2017 which included $2.4 million of noncash stock compensation expense. The increase over the prior quarter was primarily driven by higher variable compensation and benefit plan contribution expense related to our improved performance. Second quarter SG&A expense was in line with the outlook provided on our first quarter call. We expect SG&A for the third and fourth quarters to be in the range of $26 million to $27 million per quarter, including noncash stock compensation expense of approximately $3 million per quarter.

In the second quarter, we recorded tax expense of $520,000 and our annual effective tax rate is revised to 5% from the last quarter. Increase in the effective tax rate was partially offset by higher tax deductions related to stock compensation in the prior quarter. Our annual estimated effective tax rate of 5% is primarily impacted by our depletion deduction. The change in the annual estimated effective tax rate from the 4% in the first quarter to the 5% current annual effective tax rate is due to a change in the estimated annual benefit of our federal net operating loss carry forward.

As Jenniffer mentioned, we had net income in the second quarter of about $11 million or $0.05 per share compared with a net loss of about $12 million or $0.05 loss per share in the first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $47 million for the second quarter compared with adjusted EBITDA of $22 million in the first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter excludes noncash stock compensation expense of $2.8 million, but includes the $4.7 million for mine startup costs and freight to move cars out of storage, as I already mentioned. Recall that adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter excluded noncash stock compensation expense of $2.4 million, but included $900,000 of mine startup cost and $1 million of freight charges to move railcars from storage. The sequential improvement in adjusted EBITDA, the result of our continual steady growth in the I&R markets, particularly in value-added products and meaningful growth in volumes and prices in our proppants business.

Capital expenditures for the first six months were $14 million with $7 million of that in the second quarter of 2017, which includes stripping cost and was primarily related to improvements at our Voca facility, startup of our Brewer and Maiden Rock facilities and recurring plant maintenance. Full year 2017 ongoing capital expenditures excluding the new current Texas site are still expected to be between $47 million and $50 million. We expect that total capital expenditures and leasehold interest payments for Kermit will approximate $100 million to $110 million over the next 12 months. Leasehold interest will be paid out according to certain milestones over the next 12 months. Once these payments have been made, there will be no ongoing payment related to the leasehold interest. The only remaining commitment is for a royalty to be paid on each ton of sand sold from the facility, which will average under $3 per ton over the life of the lease, and there is no minimum annual royalty.

The company's debt balance at the end of the second quarter was approximately $196 million and net debt was $618 million. As we announced in our July 24 press release, we prepaid $50 million of term debt on June 30, which should reduce our annual interest payment by about $2 million. As our business continues to improve and we generate more free cash flow and take into consideration the funds that we use for our new Kermit facility, we continue to be focused on reducing our net debt in the $500 million to $550 million range by the end of 2018.

We have made significant progress toward improving our capital structure and we plan to refinance our term debt prior to the end of 2017, which matures in September of 2019. In addition, we plan on replacing our existing revolving credit facility prior to year-end, which terminates in September of 2018. As of June 30, 2017, the company had cash of $179 million compared to $211 million at March 31, 2017. The reduction in cash is primarily due to the $50 million debt prepayment, partially offset by increased free cash flow. Total liquidity at the end of the quarter was approximately $195 million, including $16 million of unused availability under our revolving credit facility. Now I'll turn the call back to Jenniffer.

Jenniffer Deckard

Thank you, Michael. As we move further into the second half of 2017, we continue to experience the tight supply dynamics that we've experienced in the first half, particularly for finer grades of sand. This tightness on available supply has underpinned our past price increases on raw frac sand, which we expect to improve by a range of $5 to $7 per ton in the third quarter, assuming a constant mix.

The growth rate in coated proppant demand has moderated, along with a moderated rig count growth, and pricing opportunities remain limited. We believe current annualized proppant demand is running at approximately 80 million tons and total proppant usage for the full year 2017 will be roughly 75 million tons with the second half outpacing the first half. For 2018, we see market dynamics moving from the strong rally in rigs and drilling to a more completions driven momentum, with our proppant demand outlook remaining at approximately 100 million tons. We believe a higher proportion of wells drilled will actually be completed over the next few quarters, as the pace of completions catches up with the pace of drilling, and as lag times between drilling and completion shorten.

Further, we expect an eventual drawdown on drilled but uncompleted inventory and we continue to expect a further step upward in the secular trend of proppant intensity per well. As a result of this outlook on proppant demand, we've undertaken initiatives to enhance our ability to better supply the market. First we've implemented changes at our existing facilities to optimize mining and processing to better match market demand. At Wedron, we've recently initiated a further investment in changes to enhance our 40/70 grade yield by an estimated 300,000 to 400,000 tons annually.

We expect these changes to be completed by fourth quarter of 2017 with modest capital investment. This project, along with some already implemented changes including the previously discussed improvements at our Voca facility, will have progressively shifted our total active fine grade production capacity to above 65% by the end of the fourth quarter. While this will nominally lower our total effective capacity at Wedron, it will increase our overall effective utilization and allow us to meet demand where supply is the tightest. Having our highly flexible Wedron mine and processing facility enables us to make these types of adjustments to better meet customer demand. Additionally, we have reactivated our Shakopee facility, which has both a favorable distribution of fine mesh product and a Union Pacific rail access into the western Permian. We expect Shakopee to begin full production by the end of the third quarter. When it is at full capacity, Shakopee will be able to produce approximately 700,000 annual tons.

Lastly, the launch of our Permian capacity expansion at Kermit, Texas, addresses a growing demand for local sand in the Permian. Based on the changes we've just discussed, once Kermit and Shakopee are at full capacity, our annual stated capacity for frac sand will increase from today's 11.9 million tons to a nameplate 15.6 million annual tons, with 30% of our capacity being local sands. As we continue to assess proppant demand by region, we maintain the view that demand in the Permian will comprise slightly less than half of overall market demand, or approximately 45 million to 50 million tons in 2018.

As local sand supply begins to come online to meet the increasing demand, we believe the supply of various sand grades to the Permian will strike a balance between local Permian sand and supply from outside of the Permian, both of which can be effectively supplied by Fairmont Santrol. This is particularly true of 40/70, which we expect to be sourced locally but also in significant proportion from outside the Permian, given the predominance of 100 mesh sand in local deposits, and given some customers' continued preferences for the long-term productivity advantages of Northern White material, of which 40/70 is more clearly differentiated from local sand counterparts.

Due to the complexity and stacked nature of the Permian geology, we also expect a portion of the Permian demand to remain for courser material, which demand will also continue to be supplied from sources outside of the Permian. Our long held strategy has been to offer customers an industry leading product portfolio and to provide a comprehensive solution to their product needs. Our Kermit facility, with its 3 million ton plant consisting of local fine grade sand is a further extension of this strategy. When this facility begins production at the beginning of the second quarter of 2018, it will be an excellent complement to our existing portfolio and will help us to capitalize on the growing demand across all products in the Permian basin.

Our new Kermit mine is a unique opportunity for Fairmount Santrol for several reasons. First, by obtaining access to the reserves on this property to release, we have a lower initial capital investment which not only increases our return but also enables us to continue to improve our balance sheet, as Michael has already mentioned. Furthermore, as we've stated, we believe that our Permian opportunity satisfies all of the key success factors that we had as essential for this expansion. The Kermit location has access to contiguous reserves of low-cost, high-quality local sand, reliable and lasting access to water and utilities, and good access to existing roads.

Further, thanks to our long-term approach with customers and our strong reputation in the market, we have a clear line of sight for long-term volume with our customer base. We expect 30 million to 40 million tons of nameplate capacity could come online in the Permian by the end of 2018. We believe that some of the announced capacity may not come online in 2018 for various reasons, such as: tight labor markets, delays in construction, capital requirements and customer commitments, and some may remain on hold indefinitely. As we've stated earlier, a significant amount of supply will still need to come from sources outside of the Permian, particularly for the grades courser than 100 mesh. Many of our peers and new entrants are seeking to supply quality local sands in the Permian. We believe that we're among the best positioned to do so, based on the strength of our tenured track record for effective mining and distribution and based on our knowledge of the Permian market.

We also enjoy a history of long-term partnerships with our customers, who value our ability to provide them with a total proppant solution, including a full breadth of products available across all relevant geographies. Further, our commitment to sustainable development will be another key to our success in the Permian, including our commitment to local communities and to the preservation of wildlife habitats. We have an extensive legacy in both, including experience with protected species across multiple operations.

We're confident that we'll establish a strong, comprehensive and cost effective position in the Permian that complements our existing product line and defends our existing market position. While we will be expanding in the Permian, it is important to remember that proppant demand in other basins is also expected to grow meaningfully in 2018. And with our expansive plant and terminal footprint coupled with our unit train origin and destination capabilities, we will continue to be competitive in all basins. These attributes also allow us flexibility in meeting dynamic market demand, as we've consistently demonstrated in the past.

We've recently completed multiple contracts for long-term volume commitments for both Kermit and Northern White Sand. Based on existing contracts, we're currently within our targeted range of 70% to 80% contracted volume for our overall effective capacity. These contracts demonstrate the trust that customers place in our ability to cost effectively deliver a wide variety and scale of products into multiple basins. The combination of our track record of strong mining and our culture of service to our customers and to our community instills confidence that we will be able to successfully operate to meet customers' diverse needs in the future. This willingness to make long-term commitment also speaks to the customer's belief in the scale of future sand needs.

Now Michael will provide a more detailed outlook on our expected third quarter results.

Michael Biehl

Thanks, Jenniffer. We expect our total proppant volumes will be about 2.6 million and 2.8 million tons as we anticipate market demand for proppant will continue to rise. But we still expect to be capacity constrained on our finer grade sands and expect a 90% utilization rate during the quarter. Our initiatives to increase our fine grade production will help alleviate these constraints but not until late in the third quarter. After a strong first half of volumes for I&R, we expect I&R volumes for the third quarter to be relatively flat to the third quarter of 2016, but we expect to maintain our trend of good year-over-year profitability growth.

As previously mentioned, we expect raw frac sand pricing to be up on average in the $5 to $7 on a per ton range for the third quarter, while coated proppant pricing is expected to remain flat. We are forecasting total proppant cost per ton to be flat, even slightly down due to excess railcar cost falling close to zero in the third quarter, offset somewhat by higher manufacturing cost from the full-scale reactivation of our Brewer and Maiden Rock mines and the startup of our Shakopee mine.

That concludes our prepared remarks and now, Jodie, would you please open the lines for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Will Thompson of Barclays. Your line is open.

William Thompson

Maybe just starting with that your peer gave some numbers to help us frame out how this evolves in terms of the in-basin capacity and demand outside the Permian. So that 100 million ton of demand maybe in '18, based on their kind of math we can kind of figure out that maybe 30 million tons of the Permian demand, which I think you marked at kind of 45 million tons would be, sort of, supplied with local Permian sand. So that means maybe 15 million tons need to come from outside the Permian into the Permian. Just help us out what do you think about the clearing price of Northern White outside the Permian in light of, I think you've previously indicated to us the effective capacity pre this whole Permian phenomenon was 120 million tons, which was like 50% fine, 50% coarse. How do we think of all those moving parts in determining what the supply demand outlook looks like outside the Permian? Sorry, long winded question.

Jenniffer Deckard

Will, good morning, and I believe that you're in line with our thinking on the 45 million demand. So 30 million with 15 million needing to come from outside. So some of that will be for the undersupplied 40/70 as well as for the coarser materials, so I think we're in line there. The clearing price, as you would expect, if we're bringing in 30 million tons of what will be low-cost supply for the Permian, that would mean that we'll be displacing some degree of Northern White sands that are in the fourth quartile of the cost curve. So we will see an increase in demand outside of the Permian still for around 10 million to 15 million tons in 2018, which will displace that fourth quartile, some of the fourth quartile. And I think it's also important that you remember to think about effective capacity. So when you look at capacity, you see 80% to 90% utilization as well, and most of that driven by a disproportionate demand for finer grades versus coarse.

William Thompson

Okay, that's helpful.

Jenniffer Deckard

And I would just add also that we believe that the volumes that will grown in the Permian will gain more than our displaced volumes in the Permian through Kermit, as well as we think that we're in a really good position for the remainder of sand that will be displaced to participate in that due to our position.

William Thompson

Okay. And then maybe thinking about Kermit. Maybe help us understand those discussions with potential customers there. I think you mentioned in the prior release maybe prepayments from customers. Are those discussions more oriented towards E&Ps versus service companies? Jenniffer, you've never really been a believer in the sort of take or pay contract. So maybe help us understand what the contract structures may look like, the duration? And then is there an opportunity to open a resin coating plant down in West Texas?

Jenniffer Deckard

Great questions, Will. So first, so I think Fairmount has always participated in take or pay and take or penalty contracts forever. What has been different I think from us historically was market-based pricing versus fixed pricing, and that continues to be the case. So as we look at current contracts, we will probably evolve to some portion of fixed price contracts but only when those fixed price contracts have some risk mitigation with prepayments. So our philosophy on contracts still I think remains pretty consistent. As we've stated in the past, all of our frac sand contracts are with the traditional OFS supply chain and sales channel. And as we look at Kermit, we'll be evaluating whether we need to do some direct sales or not. But to date, we have not.

William Thompson

But is it fair to say, most of your conversations are more E&P oriented versus services in basin supply?

Jenniffer Deckard

No. No, actually I would say the opposite.

Operator

Your next question comes from the lineup of George O'Leary of Tudor, Pickering, Holt. Your line is open.

George O'Leary

Just wondering if you could talk a little bit about the kind of forgotten grades of sand. At this point, it seems like you guys have moved in the last two quarters a good bit more of coarse sand and the pricing gap was pretty wide there a couple of quarters ago. Has that pricing gap closed in recent months as you've shipped more volumes of coarse? Just curious about the coarse pricing.

Jenniffer Deckard

I would actually say that our mix has been fairly consistent over the couple of quarters between fine and coarse. And I would actually suggest that the price gap is beginning to widen a bit. So it kind of converged during the down cycle and as we've come through this, it's started to widen a bit with each quarter. So to the fine grades, finer grades.

George O'Leary

Very helpful. And then you guys obviously leveraged your logistics network very well during the quarter. We've heard some sand producers say there have been issues across the logistics supply chain. Are you seeing any of that? And then as we go forward, does your existing fleet of railcars, is that adequate with the 1,200 cars you guys have pulled out recently, pulled out of storage or do you need to add to that going forward?

Michael Biehl

No, we really had -- George, we haven't experienced any significant logistical bottlenecks in the second quarter or even so far in the third quarter. And there's some minor delays in pulling cars out during the quarter, but nothing material. And we're pretty confident that our railcar fleet, aided by unit train shipments, will be capable of handling our expected volumes. Certainly as volumes increase, railcars congested in a logistics network could limit distribution. But our current terminal network in partnership with the railroads will be key contributors in working through any issues that may come up before they become a problem and we just not have, have not seen similar problems as others have.

Jenniffer Deckard

I would add to Michael's comments that in the second quarter, we did hit a little bit of a challenge in mid-quarter with some weather related challenges. You are not seeing it significantly in our numbers. And then we also were challenged a little bit getting railcars out of storage, which didn't have to do with the rail lines, just the challenges of placing them.

George O'Leary

Great. And then maybe if I could just sneak in one more. One of your peers this morning was talking about margins, gross margins on their Permian sand project in the ballpark of $35 a ton and being very heavily contracted, which to me implies kind of a mine gate price in basin of around $50 a ton. Running kind of channel checks and talking to other players with projects under development, I'm hearing that your $45 to $50 a ton mine gate is in the same ballpark. Not looking for direct color, but just wondering if way out of the fairway because I think there is the perception by some out there in the market that mine gate pricing may actually be lower than those levels as incremental folks have announced projects. So just curious if you're seeing pricing pressure there or if kind of that pricing range is holding relatively steady?

Jenniffer Deckard

It's difficult to talk about pricing pressure when we haven't yet began shipping in that to any great degree. There's one group that started shipping here recently. So we really do not comment on specifics of pricing by contract or by region. So I think probably too early to comment and we're in continued negotiation today for that volume. So I think that's probably all we can say at this point.

George O'Leary

That's fair. Maybe just said another way. Have pricing discussions been under pressure as of late as you guys talk with customers about contracts? Or are prices kind of holding firm with what you were thinking about coming into developing the project?

Jenniffer Deckard

I think they're very similar to what we would've had in our forecast over the last several months.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Marc Bianchi of Cowen. Your line is open.

Marc Bianchi

First thing I wanted to clarify on the kind of pricing outlook that you provided for third quarter. The $5 to $7 is an average over the second, is that right?

Michael Biehl

That's correct.

Marc Bianchi

Okay. And as I think about the other components of the margin that you'll be able to achieve, there's the $5 to $7 and then it sounds like the costs that you had in the second quarter all go away and the Shakopee startup actually was also in the second quarter as well. So really shouldn't be any additional costs in the third quarter, I can kind of remove all of those that occurred in the second as one time?

Michael Biehl

Well, yes. It actually -- what I should have said is Cutler startup. Shakopee is just in the process of being started up now. It was Brewer, Maiden Rock and really Cutler that started up, our Cutler resin plant. Shakopee is in the process of being started up, so that'll impact the third quarter. But with drop in our excess railcar costs to near zero, we'd expect to offset or even improve our cost structure even with the startup cost of Brewer -- I'm sorry, of Shakopee in the third quarter.

Jenniffer Deckard

And then Shakopee is a little bit higher cost than our average cost today but we feel that that will be offset by lower cost for idle railcars. So we would expect cost to be fairly flat to maybe slightly down on a per ton basis.

Marc Bianchi

Okay. That makes sense. On the pricing, the $5 to $7, can you talk to how that progressed from second, throughout second and into third? I'm just trying to get a sense of where leading edge might be relative to that $5 to $7 average and just some general color on how the pricing progressed through Q2 and Q3?

Jenniffer Deckard

Sure. On our past calls, we've talked about a significant change that we made over the past three quarters, which was to get all of our contracts into a pricing cadence. So our price adjustments are made at the beginning of the quarter, so they really were from start to finish fairly similar which is the same thing that we'll see in the third quarter.

Marc Bianchi

Okay. Okay. Thanks for that.

Jenniffer Deckard

So the $8 in Q2 was from day one to end and this $5 to $7 should be similar with similar mix, of course.

Marc Bianchi

Okay. So if nothing changes between now and the end of the third quarter, it would just be flat at that level in the fourth.

Jenniffer Deckard

Correct.

Marc Bianchi

Okay, great. I guess there's a couple other, or maybe one other facility that could be restarted, Hager City. And correct me if I'm wrong, that's really the one that hasn't been -- any changes been made at. How are you thinking about that now given the Permian facility, what's happened with pricing, perhaps some stuff is more in the money than it was before. Can you just sort of talk to some plans there?

Jenniffer Deckard

Hager City and Wexford certainly could be reactivated should the demand be there and should we get long-term commitment. But similar to all three facilities that we reactivated this year, we would look to have long-term commitments. Obviously, they're the last ones to come online so they face different hurdles. And so while we can bring them online, we do not have any existing plans in the near term to do so.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Kurt Hallead of RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Kurt Hallead

I was just curious, I might have missed some of the details around the Kermit facility. You mentioned that you already have some contracts at hand for supply. What is the general structure of that? Is that a percentage of volumes, is it an absolute volume and does that cover a specific time period, one, two, three year time period?

Jenniffer Deckard

Those are for minimum volumes. We really don't do many percent of takes on frac sand contracts and our weighted average length of a contract right now is around four years, and generally our contracts run from three to five. So you'll see some longer than that and some shorter, but that's the general range and we wouldn't expect anything materially different here.

Kurt Hallead

Okay. And then in the context, you mentioned some of the bottlenecks that could potentially exist in the Permian as it relates to actual announced nameplate capacity, which some estimates out there would suggest there are 60 million tons of Permian sand that could be available to the market on average in 2018. By all accounts, the way you see the market, that doesn't seem like a feasible assessment. And then obviously, that's where the market's looking, right. The market's saying, demand is going to -- supply is going to exceed demand and pricing is going to tank for frac sand. That's how the investor base sees it right now. So in the context of the challenges around nameplate becoming actual effective capacity, labor logistics, I mean what about sand quality? Is there a difference in sand quality?

Michael Biehl

Yes, there absolutely is. And we experienced that even early on at the end of last year when we were exploring properties down there and drilled one property, in particular. The sands weren't the kind of quality that we would sell to our customers and we walked away from that. And I imagine others have done the same. So it's very, even though they're all maybe close together, it does vary by property as to the quality of the sand.

Kurt Hallead

And then...

Jenniffer Deckard

I also think it's important to think about the demand mix versus the supply mix. So if 40% of the market, which is today and that will evolve over time, if 40% of the market is 100 mesh and 40% is 40/70 and 20% is the remainder, but that the supply coming online is either 80% to 100% 100 mesh, that gives you an idea of the gate is actually the 100 mesh, which should moderate the supply coming online as far as getting commitments to take volume in the future. And this in addition to the operational component. So I think we clearly hear from our customers that they do prefer to be working with proven entities and entities that can supply their needs across all of North America.

Kurt Hallead

Right. And then maybe you can help me better understand the market dynamics. From what I've observed over the last five or six years that frac sand companies have been publicly traded, that the frac sand market is effectively a demand pull market. It's not a supply side market. So if the demand's not there, supply is not going to hit the Market. Has that kind of been your experience over time?

Jenniffer Deckard

It's been our experience over time. Of course, you're always going to be in the ebbs and flows of oversupply and undersupply in such a volatile market. But I guess, that's restating what I'm saying is that there's only so much demand. And right now we think that the low end of that requires 30 million tons of expansion to meet the 45 million.

Kurt Hallead

Okay. Thanks, Jenniffer. And then just one quick follow-up on capital structure. Michael, I think you mentioned the refinancing of the term debt and the revolver both of those were going to happen by year-end, I think is what I heard on the call here. So what do you think we could expect...

Michael Biehl

Yes, that's our expectation.

Kurt Hallead

What do you think we could expect from those refinancings? Is it maybe a higher cost to refinance them or, just general sense?

Michael Biehl

Yes, I mean where interest rates are today, it will be a higher interest rate, invariably. But it'll extend it out for several years on the -- definitely if we were to do term debt, it would extend it out. Even if we did a high yield, it would extend it out even further. And on the revolver, I would expect cost to be in the similar type range compared to what they are now. I mean we haven't used a revolver and we don't have much capacity on it based upon the restrictions that we have but we really haven't used it.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Blake Hancock of Howard Weil. Your line is open.

Blake Hancock

Jenniffer, Michael, as we think about the cost per ton guide for 3Q and the puts and takes, and Jenniffer you talked about Shakopee having a higher cost structure. If we think apples to apples headed into the kind of 4Q, 1Q before Kermit comes online, would those still technically be trending lower? Can you just kind of help us think about that until the Permian facility comes on?

Michael Biehl

You mean the cost per ton trending lower?

Blake Hancock

Correct.

Michael Biehl

Shakopee coming on?

Blake Hancock

Yes.

Michael Biehl

I mean, it possibly could be a little bit but not by a meaningful amount because the cost structure that we have there, again, is higher compared to other facilities. And while there's things we can do to create efficiencies, there is a limitation as to how far we can go on facilities.

Blake Hancock

Okay. That's great. And then...

Jenniffer Deckard

And, Blake, obviously, we'll see some fixed cost absorption just from greater volumes.

Michael Biehl

Yes.

Blake Hancock

Right. That's perfect. And then, Jenniffer, you talked about Wedron moving to kind of more 40/70 yield. Can you update us on kind of what the effective or stated capacity will be of the plant once this is done?

Jenniffer Deckard

Our current on the frac side is 7.5 million tons. It will be slightly below that but nothing that will impact other than positively our volumes, because we'll just increase the efficiency of the effective utilization.

Blake Hancock

Okay. That’s perfect. Thank you, guys.

Jenniffer Deckard

It's not currently at 100%, so we will pick up anything that's lost in the coarse yield can be picked up elsewhere. And also there's actually room there to give, so we will be taking that utilization to a higher percentage by an increase in fine.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of John Watson of Simmons & Company. Your line is open.

John Watson

Jenniffer, you touched on this earlier, but could your mix of frac sand sales be coarser in Q3 than in Q2? And if so, does that mean average raw sand pricing might increase by less than the guide if we don't assume consistent mix?

Jenniffer Deckard

We don't believe that we'll see a material mix shift at all. The Wedron changes that we say will be coming online by the end of the fourth quarter are only one of many and so we think that the demand mix will stay fairly similar. And we've taken into account our thoughts on mix when we placed our 5% to 7% guidance.

John Watson

Okay, great. What are some of the other facilities where you're able to adjust the mix?

Jenniffer Deckard

We discussed on our last call an adjustment to our Voca facility, which actually was to increase the overall capacity at that plant to get closer to our standard utilization rates on that nameplate capacity of 1.5 million. And then we've actually made shifts across most of our facilities, actually, but none of them as material as this will be.

John Watson

Right, okay. And I apologize if I missed this, but could you give us the percentage of proppant sales sold in basin during the quarter and maybe thoughts on how that could change in Q3?

Jenniffer Deckard

It maintains around that 70%. We've been hanging in at that number pretty consistently. Our Brewer facility actually has unit train capability. Shakopee is not a unit train facility, which may impact that somewhat. But all things being equal, outside of Shakopee, we should maintain that 70-ish range.

Operator

Your next questions come from the line of Michael Sabella of Citigroup. Your line is open.

Michael Sabella

If we could go back to a discussion on the rails and the comments from the team around the outlook for pricing, when you think about a ton of sand you're selling in the basin today versus at the mine, are you making a bit more margin on the in-basin sales versus the mine gate? And is there an opportunity to maybe push pricing a little further on the logistical component in addition to the price on the commodity itself?

Jenniffer Deckard

Michael, that's a great question. And our in-basin margin versus our FOB mine margin, especially throughout this down cycle, tended to go back and forth and converge a little bit. Historically, we have seen a little bit higher margins at our terminals, as you would expect, because we've made a significant investment. And I think over the last couple of quarters, we're starting to see that remain a little more stable where we probably have a little more margin on our in-basin, which of course makes sense.

Michael Sabella

Great. Thanks. And then if I could, the comment from Michael on the net debt outlook in the context of ongoing refinancing discussions. And Michael, I think you mentioned as well there's $500 million in net debt, potentially, by the end of 2018. And I know that Kermit capital commitment is still fresh, but how should we be thinking about further expansions here across the portfolio in light of the capital structure rules?

Michael Biehl

Well, that range of $500 million to $550 million takes into account, obviously, the Kermit expansion. It would not take into account any further expansions that we'd look at. And it's something we're always evaluating as we go forward whether there's not only expansions, organic expansions or even other smaller expansions through acquisitions. So we continue to look on at, on and off, and we look at creative ways to do that, similar to what we did at the Kermit facility to lower our net investment up front and be able to give us, continue to give us flexibility.

Michael Sabella

Great. And if I could just sneak one more in, too. If we could, around Propel SSP, could you give an update on the current thinking on the upcoming potentially voluntary earn out payments for the product?

Jenniffer Deckard

We have no further thoughts than what is sitting there today.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Scott Miller of Scott Miller Associates. Your line is open.

Scott Miller

On your recent presentation talking about the raw sand, it was interesting, on the high purity Northern White silica sand it said medium cost delivers higher productivity. Do you have a, for instance how much that productivity increases using the Northern White versus the other sands? Because from a math perspective, it would make sense that they would want more Northern White if they can increase production and potentially make millions of dollars over the life of the well.

Jenniffer Deckard

I think that our group is actually working together with some third parties to put together some white papers around that topic. So I think, probably wouldn't comment on that prematurely. But it is widely accepted that conductivity goes higher with Northern White sand and particularly some of the attributes of Northern White sand, some of which can be found in some local plays. And so as we looked at over 300 samples when we were looking at the Kermit facility, we did pay very close attention to those specifications to make sure that we had the highest quality that we could get within the basin because it actually does matter. And it matters more to some customers than others as they think about the long term decline curve.

Scott Miller

Okay. And then the new Northern White facility, your reopening will be in full swing by when?

Michael Biehl

By the end of the third quarter is the expectation.

Scott Miller

Good. And that should give you a good advantage as far as quantity of Northern White moving forward for '18 then?

Jenniffer Deckard

It'll be about 700,000 annualized capacity.

Operator

There are no further questions in the queue at this time. I'll turn the call back over to the presenters.

Jenniffer Deckard

Okay. Thank you, Jodie, and thank you to all of you for listening and participating. Thank you to our Fairmount Santrol family for delivering a strong quarter to our shareholders. This is a dynamic time for the industries we serve, but we're confident in our dedicated people, our business and our growth prospects for the remainder of 2017 and beyond. We'll continue to balance our growth initiatives with improving our capital structure, which includes refinancing our debt to put us in a prime position to capitalize on market growth and to deliver value for our customers, our shareholders and all of our stakeholders. And we again look forward to talking with you all. Have a great day.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

