Rice Midstream Partners' (RMP) CEO Daniel Rice on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rice Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:RMP)

Q2 2017 Results Conference Call

August 03, 2017 10:30 AM ET

Executives

Julie Danvers - Director of Investor Relations

Daniel Rice - CEO

Gray Lisenby - Senior Vice President and CFO

Julie Danvers

Good morning, and thank you for joining Rice Midstream Partners Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. With me today are Daniel Rice, CEO; and Gray Lisenby, Senior Vice President and CFO. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that our remarks contain forward-looking statements, and we refer you to our earnings release for detailed discussion of these forward-looking statements and the associated risks.

In addition, during this call, we make references to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to applicable GAAP measures can also be found in our earnings release. We will file our 10-Q this afternoon, which will be accessible through our website or the SEC's website, sec.gov. During today's call, we will commonly make references to RMP and Rice in order to more easily distinguish between Rice Midstream Partners and Rice Energy, respectively.

I'll now turn the call over to Daniel Rice IV, CEO of Rice Midstream Partners.

Daniel Rice

Thank you, Julie, and good morning, everyone. I'll keep my comments brief this morning. As you know, Rice Energy has signed a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by EQT. The terms of the merger agreement include Rice's 92% interest in Rice Midstream GP Holdings LP, which earns 100% of the general partner incentive distribution rights and 28% of the limited partner interest in RMP. In light of the announced merger, we have discontinued providing guidance and long-term outlook information regarding results of operations and distribution growth through 2023 for both Rice and RMP. Given the restrictions around our ability to comment on the deal and the process ahead, we will not be taking questions on this call.

With that being said, we're pleased to share with you our solid second quarter results. The quarter was marked by strong throughput and freshwater volume growth, driving adjusted EBITDA significantly ahead of expectations, with robust DCF coverage. Glancing at the quarter, throughput averaged 1.4 million dekatherms per day, a 10% increase from first quarter 2017; compression volumes averaged 892,000 dekatherms per day; and water delivery totaled 424 million gallons, which was 16% higher than first quarter and ahead of expectation due to accelerated sponsor completion activity.

Our solid performance underscores our strong distribution growth as we recently announced the second quarter cash distribution of approximately $0.27 per unit, an increase of 21% over the prior year quarter and 4% higher than first quarter 2017. This marks the ninth consecutive quarter of a distribution increase. Shifting to our sponsor. Rice continued to execute our development plans delivering strong second quarter results, including achieving record production, turning 19 gross Marcellus wells to sales on or ahead of schedule and below budget, reducing operating expenses 30% and exiting the quarter with low leverage of 1.5 times.

Rice's second quarter net production averaged 1.35 billion cubic feet per day, the majority of which was gathered by RMP and was a 6% increase from first quarter. Of note, Rice drilled, completed and turned online simultaneously 19 gross Marcellus wells with average lateral lengths of 9,200 feet across 4 adjacent pad locations, representing a unique development strategy of methodically developing large swathes of contiguous acreage with extended laterals. This single development run, which was completed with 312 million gallons of freshwater, is currently producing 265 million gross cubic feet per day of gas and is expected to stay at that level into the fourth quarter.

To support this massive throughput increase, RMP needed to only invest approximately $1 million of capital. These pads are expected to generate $40 million of gathering compression and water EBITDA during completion in the first 12 months of production. And this highlights the economic benefits of short pad connects in upstream and midstream integrated acreage development, which really maximizes capital spending efficiencies. This type of large-scale development is only achievable with a concentrated acreage position and one that we think is representative across substantially all of Rice's and EQT's combined leasehold in Washington and Greene Counties, providing an attractive and capital-efficient runway for RMP.

On the leasing front, Rice continued to successfully add organic acreage during the quarter to lengthen planned laterals. In addition, Rice completed a Marcellus shale acreage acquisition in Greene, in July, including 12,000 acres in Greene County that is automatically dedicated to RMP, pursuant to its gas gathering compression and water services agreements. During the quarter, we also added 3,000 acres through Rice's organic leasing program. So in total, we've added 15,000 new dedicated acres since last quarter.

I'll now turn the call over to Gray to discuss RMP's second quarter 2017 financial results. Gray?

Gray Lisenby

Thank you, Danny. For the second quarter, operating revenues were $72 million, a 55% increase from the prior year quarter. We reported adjusted EBITDA of $56 million and distributable cash flow of $49 million, with healthy coverage of 1.68 times. This performance was a result of solid affiliate throughput growth, accelerated sponsor completion activity within our water services segment and continued operational efficiencies. During the second quarter, we invested $41 million of expansion capital, including $40 million in gathering compression and $1 million to develop our water services asset. We are updating our 2017 capital budget to reflect on or ahead of schedule build-out. And midstream projects continue to come in at or below projected cost. For 2017, we expect to invest $235 million in Washington and Greene County, a reduction of 8% from our prior $255 million gathering and compression capital budget.

Our $60 million water services budget is unchanged. Our current liquidity of $656 million and low leverage of 1.1 times provides strong financial flexibility on the remaining budget. We recently announced a quarterly distribution of approximately $0.27 per unit for the second quarter, an increase of 4% relative to the first quarter of 2017. In light of Rice's previously announced merger with EQT, Rice and RMP have discontinued providing guidance and long-term outlook information regarding results of operations and distribution growth through 2023. As described in our earnings release, however, we have noted that the elimination of future drop-down transactions from our prior outlook would have resulted in an outlook at RMP that would have targeted 20% distribution growth, DCF coverage of approximately 1.4 times and leverage of less than 2.5 times through 2019.

While these targets depended substantially on a number of variables not within our control, including EQT's future development plans, I will note that the benefit of RMP's existing gas gathering and water services agreement remain in place, notwithstanding the merger. These arrangements, these agreements dedicate Rice acreage within Washington and Greene Counties to RMP for its gas gathering and compression and water services. It is worth noting that EQT has stated that it intends to focus its near-term development efforts substantially in Washington and Greene County, where RMP has dedications of approximately 65% of the pro forma acreage position in those 2 counties.

To wrap up, our high-quality assets, strong financial position and full midstream footprint in the Marcellus positions us for continued success with significant expected organic growth and peer-leading coverage. Thank you, everyone, for joining today. And this concludes today's call.

