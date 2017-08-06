Hortonworks' (HDP) CEO Rob Bearden on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 3, 2017 4:30 P.M. ET

Executives

Reuben Gallegos - Vice President of Investor Relations

Rob Bearden - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Scott Davidson - Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Matt Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets

Michael Baresich - Wells Fargo

Tim Klasell - Northland Securities

Preetam Gadey - Barclays

Brian White - Drexel.

Chad Bennett - Craig-Hallum

Abhey Lamba - Mizuho Securities

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Reuben Gallegos, VP of Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.

Reuben Gallegos

Thank you, Sarah. Good afternoon, and welcome to our Q2 2017 earnings call. Today, we'll discuss the results announced in our press release and prepared remarks issued after market close. With me are Rob Bearden, Chairman and CEO; Scott Davidson, COO and CFO; and Scott Gnau, our CTO.

During the call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding the future events and views about the future financial performance of the company. The statements that we make today are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date and are subject to material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements.

These risks are described in our press release and more fully detailed under the caption Risk Factors in our Form 10-K and our other periodic filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

We'll also present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP measures should be not considered in isolation from, as a substitute for or superior to our GAAP results. We encourage you to consider all measures when analyzing Hortonworks' performance. And the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included in today's press release.

So that said, I'll turn the call over to Rob for some opening comments.

Rob Bearden

Thanks, Reuben. Good afternoon, and thanks for joining our call. So as always, I want to start off by thanking our customers, the open source community, our partners and shareholders for all your support. The key open source data solutions, that power data lakes, streaming analytics and data science that support an array of new business outcomes for our customers, are driven by all of you.

And so for today's call, I'll begin with a review of our business highlights and conclude with several trends and opportunities that we're encountering across our marketplace. And then after that, I'm going to have Scott discuss our financial highlights for the second quarter and provide our outlook for the third quarter and full year 2017.

But before we start into that, I want to make sure that I start by saying how proud I am of our entire team's execution in the second quarter as we grew revenue 42% year-over-year. We continued to deliver innovation with our product and engineering teams, while we also drove operational excellence across the entire company.

The programs that we put in place last year about this time across the global field organization have been very successful and have served to increase our momentum into this year. And Q2 really exemplified that with the strong performance across our Americas field organization, and we had a very robust contribution also from our international teams. And this past quarter also represented a huge milestone for our channels organization and team with the expansion and the impact from our IBM partnership.

So let me start with the business highlights. So as many of you are aware, in June, we announced a very strategic partnership in collaboration with IBM, where they will adopt the Hortonworks Data Platform, or HDP, as their Hadoop platform they go to market with. And that we will integrate IBM's industry-leading Data Science Experience or DSX platform into HDP.

And this is going to allow our joint customers to have the ability to lever the advanced integration and optimizations for artificial intelligence and machine learning. And IBM will also now resell HDP and HDF, and we will begin to resell now DSX and their Big SQL platform going forward.

But importantly, this relationship exemplifies yet another proof point that HDP has become the leading big data platform, and IBM is now the latest company to align with us and embrace our platforms over our competition. But beyond being beneficial to our customers, this partnership is also extraordinarily beneficial to the open source community.

And we are now both partnering to advance several key Apache projects, including Apache Atlas, which is an open source project focused on data governance. And the other distinct advantage to this partnership is that Hortonworks and IBM both have a significant number of committers, and the community will get now faster and better innovation through our collaborative efforts.

So as you can imagine, I'm really looking forward to seeing the tremendous traction in the market and the transformation that this partnership's going to bring to the industry as it begins to flourish. And if the early momentum's any indication of what the future's going to bring, I'm expecting that we're going to deliver great value and results on a frequent basis.

But we also continue to see great momentum with HDF, which was included actually in 8 of our 10 largest deals last quarter. And HDF is the only end-to-end platform that collects, curates, analyzes and can process data in real time from the point of origin through its entire life cycle.

And in today's world, businesses must harness the insights from data everywhere, and increasingly that means at the point of origination of that data on the connected devices all the way to the edge. And with our most recent release of HDF, we're improving our customers' experience by simplifying how they create and deploy streaming analytics applications in order to deliver real-time insights across really any industry.

And great example of that is where HDF is powering customer engagements at the point of sale for retailers; across plants and the efficiency that those plants are gaining across the shop floor in the manufacturing industry; and on smart meters, in the management of those smart meters across utilities operators; and asset monitoring and management for the property managers. And with HDF, our customers are now able to capture actionable insights in real time and now have the ability to act on those insights like they've never had the ability to do before.

And so now let me transition a bit to some of the market trends and opportunities that we've seen and where we envision some of the trends and opportunities evolving. And our enterprise customers, we are seeing embrace our platform offerings around HDP, HDF, Azure HDInsights and the Hortonworks Data Cloud for AWS. And all of those platforms are delivered on our core multi-tenancy engines, which are all integrated with our security and governance platforms.

And because of the vast majority of our customers are operating now on a hybrid environment, it's critical that we support them across their on-prem and cloud infrastructure seamlessly. And so we continue to expect cloud deployments and hybrid architectures to be the norm going forward. And as I mentioned, we continue to see this across a large proportion of our customer base.

So in response to this, we've recently launched a support offering that gives optionality, flexibility and latitude to our customers. In this Flex Support Subscription offering, it enables our customers to take support across their entire data infrastructure, whether those nodes are operating on-premise or in the cloud or across multiple public clouds.

And this offering, when combined with and through our partnerships with Microsoft and AWS, enables us to deliver a consistent support arrangement that's geared to meet the evolving needs and requirements of our enterprise customers. And this support offering will continue to help us increase our penetration of the Fortune Global 500 companies and support their flexibility and ever-increasing and evolving needs and objectives.

And now as we come to the enterprise customer adoption metrics, we're proudly counting over half of the Fortune 100 and more than a quarter of the Fortune Global 500 companies as our customers. And this illustrates the continued, very strong demand from global enterprises across virtually every industry.

And we're continuing to see very solid penetration across multiple industries with over 80% of the Fortune 100 telecommunications and media companies, more than 70% of the Fortune 100 retailers, over 60% of the Fortune 100 financial service companies and also over 80% of the Fortune 100 automotive and industrial companies.

So let me just touch on a few industry use case examples very quickly. I'll start with the retail segment in which a typical use case we see there is a 360-degree view of the consumer. And this helps to generate revenue through more efficient promotions and improved customer satisfaction for our customers.

And within the insurance industry, we're seeing now data being used to provide more efficient claims management systems and reduce the consumer risk, and while at the same time, protecting revenue streams. What this does is allow our insurance customers to deliver very competitive premiums in a usage-based consumption model.

And so some very recent industry research that's been published has highlighted that approximately 92% of the property and casualty insurers are now pursuing data and analytics strategies and solutions. And that actually, Hadoop is at the core of their initiatives. And so a few examples of that are companies like Progressive in the U.S. and Munich Re and Hastings Direct in Europe. And they're both adopting - or all three are adopting HDP and HDF to power their modern data architectures.

So also within the automotive industry, the connected car creates a very data-rich environment that combines signals from the vehicle, brings in the external environmental signals, but also brings in the - and accounts for the municipality infrastructure and all the data signals that come from those various aspects. And within this blend of data flow, there's now a need to increase the driver's safety, but also reduce traffic congestion.

And in Las Vegas, the Nevada Center for Advanced Mobility, they're using our platforms as part of its connected vehicle pilot program, and they're improving significant pedestrian safety, as well as traffic flow reduction.

And within the agricultural industry, Land O’Lakes, which is a Fortune 200 company, has really transformed itself to actually be a data company. And they've partnered with us to build a digital command center with real-time analytics, which combines social media, clickstream and search engine results, which derives insights now they've never had the ability to obtain before.

And so every day, we're continuing to see the evidence that companies are selecting open source data platforms over platforms with proprietary extensions. And we will continue to invest in delivering key enterprise requirements. And today, our open source security and governance technologies significantly outperform our competitors' proprietary IP. And this is making open source the safest option for enterprises. And our model consistently delivers new technology to market much faster than our competitors. And in this world where seconds count, our open model and time to market are key differentiators for us.

And so looking forward, we see tremendous growth opportunities, both in the U.S. and internationally, where we are seeing an accelerating number of large enterprises adopting our platforms, our services and solutions in order to drive their new business transformations. We also continue to see a steady pace of migration from competitive platforms onto our solutions and platforms.

So in summary, I want to point out that we're obviously very excited about the customer response to the announcements that we made at our annual DataWorks Summit in June, where we hosted several thousand global attendees, including many of today's thought leaders, such as the Yale School of Medicine, Pinsight Media and TMW Systems. And we heard from many customers, who collectively revealed how our technology is empowering their enterprises to identify and exploit actionable intelligence from data in ways not previously possible with any other legacy technology or architecture.

And now I want to make sure that everyone understands how proud I am of the execution of our Hortonworks team, and how excited we are to be uniquely positioned to support our customers as they transform their businesses into leading-edge, data-driven enterprises heading into the later part of 2017. But most importantly, I want to make sure that everyone understands, we're not doing this alone. Again, we want to thank our customers, the open source community, our partners, employees and shareholders.

So this now wraps up my remarks. And Scott's going to recap the 2Q financials and highlights. So Scott?

Scott Davidson

Thanks, Rob. I'll start by providing the details on the second quarter and conclude with the outlook for the third quarter and the full year 2017. Total GAAP revenue for the second quarter was $61.8 million, up 42% year-over-year and accelerating from the 35% year-over-year growth in the first quarter of 2017. Support revenue was $45.8 million, up 48% year-over-year and represented 74% of total revenue.

From a deal perspective, we had 10 deals over $1 million compared to six deals in Q2 of last year. And eight deals were including HDF in the product set. Average deal size was approximately 150,000, and the weighted average dollar contract duration remained at 19 months, and as a result, the deferred revenue mix was 70% short term in nature. The average dollar net base expansion rate was 124% over the trailing four-quarter period.

International revenue grew 48% year-over-year in the second quarter and accounted for approximately 29% of total revenue. We've continued to make targeted investments internationally in EMEA and APAC to further expand our presence across several territories and to continue this momentum. For Q2 2017, GAAP gross margin was 67%, compared to 59% for the same period in 2016. Non-GAAP gross margin expanded by 8 percentage points to 70% compared to 62% in 2016.

Turning to the expenses. Q2 GAAP total OpEx was $95.8 million. And that compared to $89.9 million for the same period in 2016. Non-GAAP total OpEx was $70.4 million compared to $68.6 million for the same period in 2016, only growing by 3% year-over-year. So to reemphasize, revenue increased by 42% year-over-year, while expenses increased by 3%. This reflects the spending discipline we have put in place as we drive toward our target of operating cash flow breakeven in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The GAAP operating loss was $54.5 million, which compares to $64.3 million for the same period last year. And the GAAP operating margin was negative 88%, compared to negative 147% for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating loss narrowed to $27 million for the second quarter, compared to $41.6 million for the same period in 2016. Non-GAAP op margin was negative 44% for the second quarter, again, compared to negative 95% for the same period in 2016. This is an improvement of 51 percentage points year-over-year.

Q2 GAAP net loss was $56.1 million or $0.87 per share. This compares to GAAP net loss of $64.2 million or $1.12 per share in the same period in 2016. And non-GAAP net loss in Q2 2017 was $28.6 million or $0.44 a share. This compares to non-GAAP net loss of $41.5 million or $0.72 a share in the same period in 2016.

The deferred revenue balance was $216.2 million, an increase of 17% over the $185.4 million at year-end and a 64% increase over the $131.8 million reported in June of 2016. Operating cash flow was negative $11.7 million for the second quarter, a 17% improvement compared to negative $14.1 million for the same period last year. We exited the second quarter with total cash and investments of about $72 million and have access to another $30 million from an undrawn revolving credit facility.

Now go to the outlook. As of August 3, we're providing the following financial outlook for the third quarter and full year: For the third quarter 2017, we expect total revenue of $63 million; GAAP operating margin between negative 95% and negative 90%, that'll include stock-based comp and related expenses of about $32 million; a non-GAAP operating margin between negative 43% and negative 39%, and that excludes the same stock-based comp and related expenses of about $32 million.

For the full year 2017, we now expect total revenue of $247 million; GAAP operating margin between negative 95% and negative 90%, this is inclusive of stock-based comp and other related expenses of $117 million; and the non-GAAP operating margin between negative 47% and negative 42%, that excludes the same stock-based comp and related expenses of $117 million

Please remember that the GAAP operating margin outlook includes the estimates of the stock-based compensation and the related expenses of amortization and purchased intangibles in future periods and assumes, among other things, the occurrence of no acquisitions, investments or restructuring and no further revisions to stock-based comp or related expenses.

So that concludes the recap and the guidance. And now let's turn it over to Q&A.

Reuben Gallegos

Okay. Operator, go ahead.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Matt Hedberg from RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Matt Hedberg

Hi guys thanks for taking my question and congrats on the results. I wanted to start with the IBM - I should say the expanded IBM partnership. Rob, can you give us a little bit more detail on how you think this partnership might rank with some of your other ones that you have. And maybe how you think about monetizing this one in particular?

Rob Bearden

Sure. So as I pointed out in the prepared remarks, this is a partnership that has evolved over the last five years, really. It's always been important and strategic. We accomplished a lot together through the open source community, actually. And it evolved to the point where we saw it as an opportunity to let us both focus in areas that we both have our strengths in. And so now we obviously, by having them adopt our HDP as their Hadoop platform going forward, and we have adopted DSX as our data science platform going forward, that brings a very powerful combination and stack that it creates a tremendous amount of value very quickly in our joint customers.

So the traction that, that brings and the value that creates represents an opportunity to monetize for both of us. We also are very engaged, and as I also pointed out in the remarks, jointly through the community, really doubling down on the data governance platform, called Apache Atlas. And so the work that you'll see accelerate there and the solutions that we'll both be generating are, again, further opportunities for both of us to create value and monetize.

So, I think you'll see more solution offerings come together through the community much faster, both of us be able to pick that, put it in our go-to-market channels. The partnerships and alignment between our go-to-market teams, as those begin to continue to evolve and get traction, represent ongoing monetization opportunities in the future.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Phil Winslow from Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Michael Baresich

Hi guys. This is actually Michael Baresich on for Phil. Thanks for taking my question. I want to circle back on the cloud opportunity for you guys. We've seen a couple of quarters where revenue is meaningfully outpunching deferred. And as you've said, a lot of that cloud is kind of month-to-month or inter-quarter. I was hoping you could give us a sense of maybe the size of the business that is coming from these sorts of cloud arrangements that don't necessarily affect deferred. Thanks.

Scott Davidson

So Michael, it's Scott. So what we see is most of our customers today are in a hybrid environment. And so when these customers are executing workloads, whether it's on prem or in the cloud, one of the reasons that we came up with the Flex subscription model was to enable that and extend that capability. Given that there's workloads that are sort of operating in these different environments, our model is to be able to support them wherever they are.

So we don't, like, have a revenue stream that sort of breaks down cleanly to say this percent or that percent maybe, particularly, it should lead to that customer. I would say that anecdotally, we've always said 20% to 25% of the revenue that we see sort of has some sort of cloud exhaust trail to it, if you will. But that sort of dynamically changes by customer by quarter, but it's been pretty consistent, I'd say, over the last couple of quarters.

Rob Bearden

Yes, and the cloud is really a great on-ramp for us. And we view it as the ability to expand architectural solution that we enable for our customers. And we see cloud as the - as adding workloads to our platforms and that - but obviously, we're then, at that point, monetizing.

Scott Davidson

And the point on the revenue side, I wouldn't say that the delta between deferred and GAAP revenue is like cloud driven in any particular billings sort of dynamic or timing related to that. That's not sort of the impact of that.

Michael Baresich

Got it. And then separately, one thing that we've seen over the last couple of years is that, one of the key value props for you guys is that Hadoop skills are in sort of short supply. But you guys have been, along with your other competitors in the market, have been trying to sort of build up that human capital base. Have you guys made any progress there or you still find it hard to hire people for your own internal use? Are customers getting savvier internally? How are we seeing that progress?

Rob Bearden

Yes, well, the great news is that the big data and the Hadoop market continues to accelerate and expand. And so that represents opportunities for a lot of folks. Recognizing our model, we've always been very focused on keeping really a healthy balance of that 80% subscription, 20% services. And so what we're very focused on is knowledge transfer with our customers, so that we get them self-sufficient on being able to get the highest and best use out of Hadoop and to create value as fast as they can, as well as being able to knowledge transfer with the ecosystem, so they had the ability to expand their offerings.

We can never hire enough people fast enough to - and deliver all the opportunities that we sell, which is why we're so heavily reliant on the ecosystem to help deliver those solutions to customers. So we get into the varied leverage model. And it's a constant great opportunity and a high-class problem that as this market continues to expand, trying to make sure that we're bringing enough high knowledge skill sets into the market to drive value into our customers' solutions.

So we're always trying to keep pace and do things to automate and drive leverage points for there. The great news is the market continues to accelerate and expand, and our job is to make it easier, faster, cleaner for customers to get value. And that's both through product and our services and our ecosystem partner services.

Michael Baresich

Got it. Thanks guys.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Tim Klasell from Northland Securities. Your line is open.

Tim Klasell

Yes, two quick questions here. First, the IBM announcement, that came after you gave guidance last quarter. Obviously, you had a nice raise to the guidance now. But could you - is there any way to quantify how much of that came from - is coming - you expect that raise to come from IBM?

Rob Bearden

Well, IBM is, we do view as very transformational. And what we're going to do together with our combined platforms and the value acceleration that we're going to create for across the industry and our joint customers. We are in a very methodical set of steps that we're going through together to make sure that we're properly integrating each of our platforms, that we're very focused on making sure that we're making our combined customers successful, that we're operationalizing the field coverage plans and models, and that we're enabling each of the field sales organization.

Realize this is only a little over 30 days since we've announced this. So while there's a lot of work that's happening, we're still just in the early stages of operationalizing. What I would tell you is the early indications are extraordinarily positive. We get - had great customer great reception and feedback. The teams are working extraordinarily well together, in engineering and the field. And as we begin to get traction, we'll have a better ability to put together some forward forecast, but we're just now in the beginning stages of being able to do that.

Scott Davidson

Yes, and Tim, what I'll add to that is, I don't have like sort of discreet modeling capabilities on sort of IBM as it were today, partially because of where we are in this mapping process as we're offset. The other piece of this and the nuance in the relationship is there's a large number of customers that are on the IBM IOP solution today that have entitlement that go through different periods over the next two years or so. And so as those customers migrate at their own volition and timing, that will have impact as it rolls into our numbers.

We're sort of getting our arms around that now, and we'll sort of tune the modeling. I think the upside and the opportunity is going to be as we engage in the field, as Rob said, and start mapping some of the new territories and accounts, that we'll start feathering that into guidance and everything going forward. As you know, most of the revenue that lands discreetly in Q3 or even to some extent Q4, is already kind of baked in and sitting in deferred already. So the new activity that Rob's describing will be captured when we start talking about 2018.

Rob Bearden

Yes, and sort of the other leverage points that'll come from DSX and the efforts that we put into that, as well as the Big SQL, we're, again, early days of that, but the feedback's been tremendous. So yet to have that modeled.

Tim Klasell

Okay. Great. And then one quick follow-up, HDF is a nice differentiator for you guys. How are you seeing that build in your pipeline? You've given us some color in the past about what you're seeing as far as HDF, either stand-alone or in combined deals. I think you already gave us some details on this quarter. But what are you seeing going forward with HDF in your pipeline?

Rob Bearden

HDF is a very strategic part of our product portfolio and the architecture that we enable our customers to deploy. As I mentioned a few moments ago, the big data market generally and Hadoop market, specifically, just continues to grow and expand rapidly. And obviously, we're positioned extraordinarily well there. That's a very solid piece of the business. The customers have realized that for them to gain, really, their strategic business transformations, they want to be able to bring data under management from the point of origination. And they want to go all the way out to the edge and bring that data under management, and be able to process it and drive an analytic on it through that real-time streaming process.

And that's what the Hortonworks DataFlow or HDF platform gives them the ability to do certainly, and then bring that to rest on HDP, as well as really virtually any other big data, and specifically, Hadoop platform. And so that's really changed the business value that can be generated, the types of insights that - and applications that can be enabled in our customers, in our prospects. So it's a huge game changer. And so naturally, that comes with our ability to drive value and monetize it. We've pointed out the 10 largest deals had HDF in it. It's become a significant growth engine, stand-alone as well, and is significantly driving pipeline for us going forward, both as an independent platform, as well as a product suite with - bundled with HDP.

Tim Klasell

Okay great. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Raimo Lenschow from Barclays. Your line is open.

Preetam Gadey

This is Preetam Gadey for Raimo Lenschow. So my question is when you hired Raj originally, you said, he was tasked with steering the company to $1 billion in sales in a way to leverage profits. I'm wondering who is kind tasked with that responsibility now. And have you changed directions on how to achieve that goal because of personnel changes?

Rob Bearden

Yes. No, the goals and mission's exactly the same. We're driving the company to $1 billion and driving the profitability. We've reconfirmed that guidance for end of the year, and the task at hand is exactly the same. We put in very specific programs and focus areas about this time last year to make sure that we're driving the kind of coverage models that we need. That we understand how to position and sell through a very specific type of cadence that drives a lot efficiency and velocity; expands deal size; reduces time to points of monetization; drives more bundles; and a tighter, faster inspection period and process. And the same team on a global basis from our RVP’s, that were put in place this time last year through current day right now, are exactly the same ones that are in place.

If you look at last four quarters, they've done a world-class job on delivering the billings, the GAAP numbers, the revenue numbers through expense control and great velocity and increasing deal size. And we're going to continue to always improve the sales model and processes that we put in place. And we learn every quarter how to do it better and faster and always make those adjustments, continue to do that. And that, as it always has, sits at my doorstep. I own it. Scott and I are joined at the hip to drive it, and we've got a world-class team that drives and manages that execution every hour of every day. And it's all about making our customer successful. And we stay steadfast committed to that mission and driving as fast as we can to it and are only going to improve.

Preetam Gadey

Awesome. Thank you for that. And a quick second question. Billings growth has been decelerating a little bit. And I know you no longer guide for billings. But in general, do you think this current level, around that 30%, has the right ballpark going forward?

Scott Davidson

You said it yourself, we don't guide on billings.

Preetam Gadey

Alright, thank you.

Scott Davidson

Next question?

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Brian White from Drexel. Your line is open.

Brian White

Hey Rob, your 2017 revenue outlook, you raised it by almost $10 million. I think it's the biggest increase we've seen in a while and well above what you expected just 90 days ago. So what really changed, do you think, to drive this strong increase? Is this the economy? Is this the Hadoop market? Is this increased share? What do you think drove such a big increase?

Rob Bearden

Yes, I think it's multiple factors. As I touched on a little bit, the market is expanding and accelerating and - on the big datas, generally on the Hadoop side, specifically. And we're very well positioned there. We also see great adoption and expansion from our customers in terms of usage. Because they're now really understanding the points of leverage of value creation and new use cases that they can deploy and/or workloads that they migrate from legacy data sets over into our platform. So that's one attribute.

The other is, as we've expanded the data-under-management life cycle to not just be only Hadoop, but to really be the full life cycle managing data from point of origin to point of rest through the Hortonworks DataFlow, our customers also see the value creation they get, and as fast as they can get it, and the kind of new use cases they can enable, the new insights that they get by bringing and leveraging HDF into their core data architecture. And that's represented, obviously, new market opportunity and points monetization for us.

We're also seeing some benefit from the channel maturation points and seeing some pull through there. We continue to have our teams execute very well, certainly, in the Americas, and tremendous execution. But also, Scott touched on - in his earlier comments about the international growth. And we're seeing the work that the leadership team put in place through the last half of last year beginning to really pay off. So it's a number of things, right, as well as just the market is really understanding the value that they can get and as fast as it can get it by leveraging HDF and HDP into avenues that takes us down.

Brian White

Okay. That's great. And Scott, just briefly on IBM, I know we don't have all the financial details and the impact that could have. But should we expect some type of minor impact starting at the end of the year, revenue impact from the IBM deal? Or should we think about this as a 2018?

Scott Davidson

Yes, I think you'll start to see a little bit of revenue impact from IBM toward the end of the year. Most of it will be 2018. There's a reporting mechanism that lags a quarter. So for example, some of the work that is actually done in terms of in the field in Q4 won't even be reported until Q1 to us. So it may not be all in even Q4. So the lion's share, it'll be '18. There may be some trickle effect in late this year, though.

Brian White

Okay, great, thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Chad Bennett from Craig-Hallum. Your line is open.

Chad Bennett

Great, thanks for taking my questions. So just - I've been hopping between calls, so if anything's redundant, I apologize. But on the IBM relationship, I'm not sure what details you've given so far. But my understanding is, obviously, IBM had their own Hadoop distribution for years and subscription revenue stream, and they would be transitioning that over to you guys over time. Have you given any, I guess - first of all, is that correct. And second of all, what does that transition look like? And would you be able to quantify the magnitude?

Rob Bearden

Yes. So your understanding of the structure of the arrangement is - that's accurate. But it's much broader and strategic than that, actually. We also have adopted the IBM Data Science platform as our strategic go-to-market data science for machine learning and AI capabilities and applications.

So we'll be leveraging that into our customer base in sales and go-forward sales notions. And then we also are jointly very focused on Apache Atlas, which is the open source data governance platform that we'll be applying a lot of resource and commitment toward advancing that that will get great acceleration and value for our joint customers on the governance side. So that's really the scope. I'll let Scott speak to the financial side.

Scott Davidson

Yes, it's a good question. I'll - let me also fine-tune one part of the response here that I think will also add value to the second part I'm going to answer to you. Technically, what IBM had sold to these customers under IOP, which was their distro, was actually, in many cases, a perpetual license. And so the model that was in place with these customers were perpetual license and then software and support maintenance revenue streams. That's different, clearly, than our model, as you know, where we sell support subscription, which generally has a terminal end date and then you reapply for new subscription and renew.

So part of the analysis that we have to do to figure out the impact into our model is, there are periods where each of these customers that are existing with IBM on this platform will come up for maintenance renewal, again, a little bit different. And so they have the capability, have their option under a window to then port over, if you will, into our support subscription arrangement. And so there's no specific date that says you have to do this today, so they'll kind of make that process happen on their own when it fits their needs. We're working with IBM to map all that and ensure that, that happens when a customer wants it to happen.

As such, with all the customers and all the different perpetual licenses, we can't say exactly when each customer will do that. Although, we know they have to do it over some window. And so that's why there isn't a specific number from me that says X million of revenue from IBM will come in this quarter, and that quarter and the next quarter, because it’s up to the customer as to when they want to do that. We've been through this before, I'll remind you, with Pivotal.

Pivotal had their own distribution, called PHD, and we went through the same sort of mapping process and time line. So we do have experience in sort of identifying this. It's just that it sort of lands when it lands. We capture it when we capture it. But transitionally, I haven't built anything with respect to specificity in the model today. So, we expect sort of overall growth in revenues clearly. Some of it will be helped by these IBM customers that roll over. But again, it will be in arrears, and I think, most of it will be in 2018.

Chad Bennett

Got it. So maybe second quick one for me. Scott or Rob, did you guys reiterate the target of being cash flow breakeven in the December quarter?

Scott Davidson

Yes, cash flow - operating cash flow breakeven is the target in Q4, correct.

Chad Bennett

Got it. Thank you.

Scott Davidson

I'll take that - while that question's sort of hanging out there, just to sort of frame up for everybody sort of where we've been. In the first half of 2016, we were operating cash flow, we've earned $50 million. In the second - in first half of 2017, we've earned $20 million, so an improvement of about $30 million first half to first half. So if you target the $11.7 million burn in Q2, the target of 0 in Q3, you can assume there's a trajectory burn of most likely low teen in Q3 to get to the target of 0. There's obviously timing continuation to get there. But that's sort of the targeted numbers, if you will, we're aiming at.

Chad Bennett

Great, thanks.

Reuben Gallegos

We’ll take our last question Sarah.

Operator

Your last question comes from the line of Abhey Lamba from Mizuho Securities. Your line is open.

Abhey Lamba

Thank you. Scott, in looking at your dollar net expansion rate, last year, it was around 150% to 160%. And this last two quarters, it's been 123%, 124%. Given it's an LTM metric that would imply that in these two quarters, your net expansion there in total has been lesser than that. How should we kind of think about the dynamics underlying that? And well, how should this metric trend over the next few quarters and years?

Scott Davidson

Yes, last couple of quarters, you're right, it's hovered around 123% and 124%. When we go back and looked at it last year, those expansion rates were off of a much smaller customer base, broad base of customer. So a little bit of its law of large numbers. The other dynamic, though, that we saw was in Q1 and Q2 in particular, we had a lot of great activity with net new customers.

So going back to Q1, 24% of the activity that we did were with net new customers that we've never touched before. And in Q2, it was about 22% of the total number. So again, fixed amount of resources on the street. Ideally, they could sell everything, both expansion and net new, but they just kind of weighted the last couple of quarters a little bit more to net new. So it's some of that and some of the - just comparative off of a much bigger base of customers than we had last year.

Abhey Lamba

Got it. And Rob, you mentioned that you'll adopt IBM's platform for machine learning and data sciences. Can you elaborate on the whole Hadoop - yes, can you tell what the role Hadoop stack will play in the field? And how should we think about your integration plans from those technologies?

Rob Bearden

So when you think about the opportunity that machine learning and AI has to create value and insights across data that's sits across and in the Hadoop platforms, it just generates higher levels of insight and new levels of applications that just doesn't exist today and don't have the ability to accomplish in legacy platforms and data sets. And so it opens up a lot of new white space for, not only us and IBM collectively, but it's huge value generation for our mutual customers.

Abhey Lamba

Got it. Thank you.

Rob Bearden

Alright, thank you for joining. Okay. I guess we're going to go ahead and wrap up the call here. Very much appreciate all you joining, and we look forward to having you back next quarter. And have a great week. Talk to you soon.

