August's Best And Worst 20 CCC Stocks With Market Caps Greater Than $15 Billion And Yield Greater Than 2.25%

The “most recent dividendincrease %” is a good, but not only, proxy for separating the best from theworst.

Every month SA contributor, David Fish, publishes a list of companies which have raised, not just paid, dividends for 5, 10 and 25 years or more. They are respectively known as dividend champions, contenders and challengers. Hence, CCC. The list is filled with valuable information on each company and now totals about 830 companies, including MLP’s and REIT’s. You can find the latest list here.

To determine the "best" and "worst" CCC stocks each month, I first score all CCC stocks using the Dugan Stock Scoring System (DSSS). I then filter for specific criteria that I believe SA readers will find useful.

The Dugan Scoring System is a tool to identify the overall quality of CCC companies. I believe there is a strong correlation between Dugan Scores and the quality of individual stocks. Those companies' stocks earning high Dugan Scores are high quality stocks which should produce better investing results, going forward, than otherwise would be attained by simply filtering for desired characteristics. Better results proved true in 2015 and the 3 different challenges done during 2016, the results of which can be found here.

In this context, highest quality means companies that have:

STRONG CURRENT CONDITIONS, as exemplified by: great value as measured by relative Graham number, low payout ratio, low debt/equity ratio and high most recent dividend increase %.

EXCELLENT FUTURE PROSPECTS, as exemplified by: high EPS growth forecasts for this year, next year and 5 years out, and excellent dividend growth histories.

The Dugan Scoring System isn't a popularity contest. It is a disciplined, systematic and dispassionate approach that evaluates each CCC stock based on a wide variety of investment criteria from four broad categories: Risk, Value, Past Performance and Future Performance Expectations.

So the purpose of the scoring system is to determine the all-around quality of a stock for buying, holding or selling purposes.

But no stocks, like no people, are perfect. Even high-quality and high-scoring stocks have weaknesses, the same as low-scoring and low-quality stocks have some strengths. So a Dugan Score is a balanced, holistic picture of a stock, which includes its strengths and weaknesses.

You can see from the above explanations, the Dugan Stock Scoring System is about the current state and expected future performance of a company's stock, not necessarily the company itself. And it doesn't matter how well a stock has performed for its owners in the past - what only matters are the current conditions and expected future performance of the stock. This is an important point when an iconic stock makes a "worst" list.

The table below is a summary of the metrics used in the Dugan Scoring System, along with each metric's relative weighting in the overall formula. The weightings are my assessment of each metric's relative importance in calculating the company's overall quality.

After calculating the Dugan Score, a small bonus, or penalty, is applied to the earned score for each CCC stock, based on four brokers'/analysts' recommendations for current sector weightings (Fidelity, S&P Capital IQ, Ned Davis and Lance Roberts (here)). The base bonus or penalty calculation is simple: Market weight earns zero points, overweight earns 1 point, underweight earns minus 1 point, net/net from each of the 4 sources.

Hereafter are the 20 highest "Dugan scoring" August CCC stocks with market caps greater than $15 billion and yield greater than 2.25%:





Hereafter are the 20 lowest "Dugan scoring" August CCC stocks with market caps greater than $15 billion and yield greater than 2.25%:

Note that many companies in the "Worst" list have "n/a" in some columns. Whenever a company has an "n/a" in a cell, it receives zero points in the DSSS. The “n/a” could have been caused by a loss in eps resulting in an inability to calculate a metric in the spreadsheet. That is the primary reason for the appearance of some highly popular companies on the "Worst" list.

For comparison, here are the 20 best August CCC companies with no filtering:

For perspective about any company on the lists, I always find it helpful to compare how well its performance in any column compares to the averages shown at the bottom of the table. Doing this will answer most questions about why a company may have achieved the Dugan Score it earned.

