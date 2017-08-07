Earn 7-14% On Cash By Owning AHP-B (Some REIT Preferred Ideas: Part 2)

This is the second article in my three part series. In Part 1, I gave an introduction about REIT preferreds in general and talked about the preferreds of Public Storage (PSA). I was supposed to talk about Ashford Hospitality Prime preferred (AHP, AHP-B) and Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET; IRET-B) in Part 2. But once I started going into the details of AHP-B, the article become long and I decided to focus only on AHP. I will talk about IRET-B in my next article. Note that through out this article I will refer the common stock of Ashford Prime as AHP and preferred stock as AHP-B.

Company Background

Ashford Hospitality Prime is a Maryland corporation that was formed in April 2013 and became a public company on November 19, 2013 when Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) completed the spin-off of AHP through the distribution of AHP outstanding common stock to the stockholders of AHT. AHP invests primarily in high RevPAR, luxury, upper-upscale and upscale hotels in gateway and resort locations. AHP defines high RevPAR as least twice the then current U.S. national average RevPAR for all hotels as determined by Smith Travel Research.

AHP is externally-advised by Ashford LLC, a subsidiary of Ashord Inc. (AINC). All the asset management services are provided to AHP by employees of Ashford LLC.

At the time of the spinoff, there were 8 hotels in the AHP portfolio. Since then, AHP acquired 6 more hotels and sold 1 hotel and consists of 13 hotels now. Below is a list of assets, a snapshot of the assets of AHP and a summary of the acquisitions done by AHP since the spin-off.

Source: Company Presentation and Q1-2017 Supplement

Below is some other relevant information for AHP.

Below is some information about the preferred shares of AHP.

Company History

Below is a history of AHP that I pulled together from the Press Release section of the company website. Readers can click on the dates to go to the actual press release. I have ignored the company litigation for the below timeline. Note that I use the history and actions of the management in the past to formulate my thesis.

11/19/13: AHP completes the spin-off from AHT and begins trading on NYSE as an independent company. Initial portfolio consists of 8 hotels totaling 3,146 rooms (2,912 owned rooms). Following the spin-off, there are approx. 24.9 million shares of AHP (including partnership units)

2/4/14: AHP issues 9.2 million shares of common stock @ $16.5/share, raising approximately $152 million

2/24/14: AHP completes acquisition of Sofitel Chicago for $153 million ($369k/key), implying a 6.8% cap rate and 12.7x EBITDA multiple

3/3/14: AHP completes acquisition of Pier House Resort and Spa in Key West, FL for $153 million ($369k/key), implying a 7.7% cap rate and 11.6x EBITDA multiple

10/27/14: AHP announces a $100 million share repurchase program and said it will look to sell assets to fund the program

7/9/15: AHP completes acquisition of the leasehold interest in Bardessono Hotel and Spa in Yountville, CA, for $85 million ($1,370k/key), implying a 5.2% cap rate and 16.5x EBITDA multiple

8/28/15: AHP hires Deutsche Bank as financial advisor to assist in exploring strategic alternatives, including a possible sale of the Company

4/8/2016: AHP concludes review of strategic alternatives. AHP received indications of interest from a number buyers to acquire the Company; however, none of the indications were at levels that AHP believed would provide adequate value to stockholders. AHP announced various steps to enhance shareholder value including raising the dividend, selling non-core properties, buying back stock and targeting a conservative leverage level of Net Debt/Ebitda of 5.0x or less

4/26/16: AHP priced 290,850 shares of AHP-B at $17.24/share. AHP announced that it will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including repurchasing common stock

6/8/2016: AHP receives unsolicited proposal from Weisman Group to acquire AHP's assets and valuing AHP at $20.25

6/27/16: AHP responds to Weisman Group saying that the $20.25 offer undervalues AHP and that the $70 million termination fee (payable to AINC, the external manager) calculation is low

7/5/16: AHP sold Courtyard Seattle Downtown for $84.5 million ($338k/key). AHP also announced that it has acquired $32.1 million of AHP (2.4 million shares for $15.4/share) under its repurchase program representing 8.4% of company stock prior to the commencement of the program

11/2/16: Richard J. Stockton appointed Chief Executive Officer of AHP

11/14/16: AHP entered into a new $100 million secured credit facility with a 3 year term (with two 1-year extension options) at an interest rate of L + 2.25% - 3.50% (depending on leverage)

1/24/17: AHP announces amendment to Advisory Agreement with AINC

3/1/17: AHP announces agreement to acquire Hotel Yountville in Yountville (Napa Valley), CA for $96.5 million ($1,200/key), implying a 6.2% cap rate and 14.6x EBITDA multiple

3/2/17: AHP announces that it has priced 5.75 million shares of common stock at a price of $12.15 and 1.975 million shares of AHP-B at a price of $20.19. The proceeds to be used for acquisition of properties and for general corporate purposes

4/3/17: AHP completes acquisition of Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort and Spa in Beaver Creek, CO for $145.5 million ($766k/key), implying a 6.4% cap rate and 14.0x EBITDA multiple

Trading History of AHP-B

Below is a brief trading history of AHP-B. A few things to note.

First, AHP priced 290,850 share of AHP-B at $17.24/share in April 2016. Per the prospectus of AHP-B, "We are conducting this offering to comply with our obligation to conduct an underwritten offering of the Series B Preferred Stock and provide for the listing of the Series B Preferred Stock on a national securities exchange pursuant to an agreement with the current holder of all of the currently outstanding 2,600,000 shares of Series B Preferred Stock." This implies that one investor holds 2.6 million shares of AHP-B.

Second, AHP-B along with AHP fell sharply in early March 2017 when the company announced that it will be pricing common and preferred shares to fund new acquisitions and other corporate purposes. The issuance really spooked the investors because the common shares were issued at $12.15 and the overall issuance was highly dilutive to existing shareholders. This issuance was also bothersome for investors as the management had rejected a $20.25 offer from Weisman Group about 9 months back. The common stock continued to fall and is currently trading around $10.0/share now. AHP-B also fell sharply from $22 to $19 on this news and has stabilized around $20/share.

Below is the list of ownership and debt information for AHP. Note that AHP owns 100% of all assets except Capital Hilton and Hilton Torrey Pines, which it owns in a joint venture with Hilton (AHP = 75%; Hilton = 25%).

Below is a summary of the debt from Q1-2017 Supplement

Below is a simplistic capital structure of AHP showing AHP's proportionate share of debt, preferred equity at PAR ($25) and the equity value at $10.0 (as of 8/3/17 morning at the time of this writing)

Per a recent company presentation Company Presentation, AHP has about $112 million in cash and $134.6 million in Net Working Capital (NWC) as shown below:

Subtracting NWC out of the debt amount gives us the net debt amount. The premise is that if AHP were to hypothetically liquidate today, then the NWC will be used to pay down debt first. One can argue that this NWC is really the property of the common equity holders as the company can always distribute this cash to the equity holders, which is good argument as well and I cannot argue against it. But in case of AHP, the management has come out and said in its most recent Company Presentation (pg. 11), that they are targeting excess cash balance to be 10-15% of gross debt, so management is just being prudent that if they have a debt maturity coming up and financing markets are choppy, then they can use cash to pay down debt. There is yet another interesting nuance to this and I will talk about that later in the article.

Adjusting the capital stack with Net Debt and the current market value of AHP-B (about $20.2/share => $98 million market cap), the Adjusted Capital Stack looks like below:

Below is a summary of the capital structure:

I would like to point one nuance to the above capital stack that I have decided to ignore for now, which relates to the management termination fee payable to the external manager AINC as I don't know how to calculate it. Based on the letter sent by AHP to Weisman Group, AHP mentioned that the $70 million assumption for the termination fee by Weisman Group was low, but subsequently there was an amendment done to the Advisory Agreement with AINC and AHP mentioned that it was able to lower the termination fees. If readers wish, they could add their estimate of the termination fee to the debt balance (as it is a liability of AHP ultimately) and recalculate the basis etc

As mentioned in my previous article on REIT preferreds, I look at the basis to determine credit risk and then look at the yield to determine whether I should buy (or sell).

Dissecting AHP-B Credit

Basis: As shown above in the UNADJUSTED capital stack above, AHP-B is at a basis of $262k/key, 11.5% investment yield and a debt/capital ratio of 72.7%. When adjusting for the NWC and the actual trading price of AHP-B, it is at a basis of $220k/key, 13.7% investment yield and a debt/capital ratio of 69.1%.

While the basis ($/key) may look high, remember these are resort hotels and upscale hotels that have a food and beverage ((F&B)) component as well so that part of the basis is also allocable to F&B and other revenue sources. About 69% of the revenues come from room sales only. So readers should keep that in mind. Also, remember that AHP bought six hotels during its existence at an average price of $596k/key.

The cap rates are fairly attractive at the AHP-B level. A 13.7% cap rate on ADJUSTED basis is very good for the quality of the assets.

The debt/capital ratio might be considered high at about 70% for AHP-B, but that is a function of the low common stock price. While this article is about AHP-B, but assuming an 8% cap rate, would imply an approximately $16/share value for AHP common stock and an UNADJUSTED debt/capital ratio of 63% at the AHP-B level and 58% at the ADJUSTED level.

There is an additional nuance that I would like to talk about here. As I mentioned above, different people can think differently on who is the real owner of company cash and NWC. I personally think that AHP-B currently is the real owner of that cash, implying that AHP-B is actually collateralized by cash. I say that because all the debt is non-recourse mortgage debt, which is collateralized by individual properties. This implies that the mortgage lender does not have access to company cash unless AHP has given significant recourse on the loans (which I can't imagine). In simpler terms (but purely hypothetical) what this mean is that AHP can give each of its properties back to the respective mortgage lender and in that case the only asset left with AHP will be the cash. AHP-B will be at a higher priority to receive the cash versus AHP. Now the management could distribute all that cash to the common equity holders, but hard to see that happening. Think about this.

Based on the above, I think the credit at the AHP-B level is fine.

Yield: AHP-B is a convertible cumulative preferred. It pays an annual dividend of $1.375/share, equating to 5.5% dividend yield at face value (of $25) and 6.8% dividend yield at a current price of about $20.2. The yield to call date (June 11, 2020) is approximately 14% if the company redeems AHP-B.

What is most interesting about AHP-B the convertible feature is that it allows the holder of AHP-B to convert to common stock at a conversion price of $18.8993 and a conversion ratio of 1.3228.

Let me explain with an example. Say an investor owns 100 shares of AHP-B. It can convert AHP-B to AHP and get 132.28 shares of AHP. Based on the current price of $20.2 for AHP-B, the investor will have $2,020 ($20.2/share times 100 shares) invested. If he converts to AHP, then based on the current price of $10 of AHP, the converted shares of AHP will be worth $1,322.8 ($10/share times 132.28 shares), resulting at a loss of $697 or 35% for the original AHP-B holder. Therefore an AHP-B holder will never convert. The price at which it is advantageous (forgetting about dilution of AHP due to conversion for a second) for AHP-B to convert to common is above $15.27. So looking at an example of price above $15.27, say if AHP is trading at around $20, AHP-B could convert and get $2,645.6 ($20/share times 132.28 shares) in AHP, thereby generating a profit of $625.6 ($2,645.6 minus $2,020) or 31%. Please note that this is my understanding of how the mechanics of the conversion will work. If someone thinks this is not right, please flag it out. It should be noted that at a PAR value of $25 for AHP-B, the breakeven price is $18.8993 vs. $15.27 at the current price of $20.2 for AHP-B.

Based on the above interpretation, I have tried to create a table showing what price returns (excluding any dividends) an investor can expect for AHP-B at different levels of AHP common stock.

From the above chart, it should be noted that for prices below $15.27/share of AHP-B, no rational investor will exercise its conversion option. Also the above returns do not include any return due to dividends, and the price of AHP-B could itself go up regardless of where the common is trading.

Pros of AHP-B



First, the credit and basis appear to be good currently at the AHP-B level. As I have said previously, one could also think that AHP-B is backed by cash for now. Thus AHP provides good credit protection.

Second, the current yield of 6.8% is attractive for this basis and there is embedded upside if the preferred goes back to its PAR value and could earn up to 14% IRR (yield to call).

Third, this could be a very secured way of taking a position in the company as the common stock will have to get wiped before hitting the preferreds. At the same time, the preferreds will have a chance to participate in the upside of the company. If AHP starts trading at about a 7.1% implied cap rate (in-line with its peer set), it would mean that AHP-B could go up by 38% in price. This level of upside is very uncommon for preferred REIT stocks as most of them are trading at a PAR or at a premium to PAR.

Fourth, Blackstone recently bid for RLJ on an unsolicited basis. The implied cap rate is attractive for AHP and if an unsolicited bidder comes up again given that private equity investors are looking at REITs as potential acquisition targets, it will have to pay the preferreds at PAR, which could result in a quick return of 30% if a deal like that happens in a year and including dividends.

Fifth, AHP-B could be a good alternative to AHP itself without the volatility of the AHP common stock. Even if AHP falls down by 15-20% further, I would argue that AHP-B should not fall by that much as it will be at a more secured position than AHP and will participate in the upside as well.

Sixth, I would argue that there should be a scarcity value for AHP-B. There is only one other convertible REIT preferred that comes to my mind, which is the preferred of Welltower Inc. (HCN; HCN-I). However HCN-I is trading at around $65 (130% of PAR) with a call date in April 2018. Note that HCN-I is trading at such a high premium because the underlying convertible option is in the money and an investor in HCN-I can convert it to HCN stock now and break even.

Cons of AHP-B

First, the thing that worries me the most about AHP-B is that management has flagged four assets as non core and they have announced that they will be selling these assets. If these sales occur (then from the sales proceeds), management can pay down debt and distribute the excess to AHP shareholders, thereby reducing collateral for the AHP-B shareholders. In order to quantify this risk, I assigned expected cap rates for these assets and tried to calculate the proceeds generated from the sale of these assets and assumed all the excess proceeds after payment of debt will be distributed to common equity holders. Note that I used big picture cap rates to come up with a value estimate and did not try to estimate individually.

As you can see from above, these sales are expected to generate about $229 ($6.2/share) million of proceeds for the common equity and the debt balance will be reduced by $267 million. In such a scenario, the updated adjusted capital stack will look like below assuming no change in the price of common and preferred stock.

So as it can be seen from the above that after the sale of non-core assets, the basis is still good at $260k/key for AHP-B and implied cap rate at AHP-B is 13.6%, fairly attractive metrics for the remaining portfolio. Note that the management has announced that they will not sell Courtyard Philadelphia Downtown, thereby reducing this risk a little bit.

Second, the management has still yet to prove that they are working in the best interests of the shareholders of AHP and not AINC. Rejecting a bid at $20.25/share only to issue shares at $12.15/share is not particularly comforting. The management points to the share price being cheap versus comps as shown below. But they have to do something more to instill confidence. They have come out and said that they will buy back stock and have issued preferreds in the past to fund the buying back of common, thereby increasing leverage of the preferreds. Also, buying properties at a mid six cap rates (unless management thinks there is lot of upside), when the equity is at 9%+ cap rate will not add long term value. So the risk is that the upside on AHP-B due to AHP appreciation may not be achieved. I would say that I am still OK earning a 6.8% current return and wait whenever the true value is realized.

Source: Company Presentation

Third, all the debt is floating rate. This a bigger risk for the AHP shareholders than AHP-B shareholders. The current debt balance is about $857 million at a rate of 3.77%, implying debt service of $32.3 million. The dividend on AHP-B is $6.7 million, totaling $39 million of debt and AHP-B payments. Compare this against a NCF of $113 million, providing a cushion of $74 million. For every 1% increase in rates, the interest payments go up by $8.6 million and the dividend for AHP-B remains constant. I would be comfortable as the cushion of $74 million should be able to absorb the additional rate hikes.

Conclusion

AHP-B is an interesting convertible REIT preferred. It is at an attractive basis and at an attractive price/yield point. The current return of 6.8% for a decently secured basis is attractive and investors are getting paid to wait. For now, investors are worried about the management due to certain unfavorable actions taken by them. There have been a few changes done to rectify the situation and if investor perception changes and the stock starts trading more in-line with its peer set, there could be good upside that could be achieved by AHP-B shareholders.

Having analyzed all the above, I believe that AHP-B at $20.2/share is attractive for my personal risk tolerance and return hurdles. But investors should consider the risks highlighted above before jumping into AHP-B.

Stay tuned for my article on IRET-B and my follow up article on Brixmor (NYSE:BRX).