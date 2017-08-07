GoPro Transitioning To Profitability And Managed Growth

source: Mashable

GoPro (GPRO) has been struggling for some time to meet expectations that came from the hype surrounding going public - something it wasn't positioned or ready to handle within the short-term time frame some thought it would grow at a rapid pace.

Floundering because of unrealistic expectations and missing on pricing for some of its products, the company also underperformed in areas it could have been successful in.

In the latest quarter it appears the company has changed direction, and according to management, should be able to turn a profit by the end of 2017.

Its earnings report had a lot of moving parts. I want to focus on its strategy to piggyback on the ubiquity of smartphones, successful introduction of a new product line, upcoming product releases, and management of expectations by strategic product releases.

Earnings results

GoPro exceeded expectations for the quarter, with revenue coming in at $296.5 million up 34 percent year-over-year, and 36 percent sequentially. Earnings for the quarter easily beat analysts' expectations of a loss of $0.25 per share, with a net loss of $0.09 per share, far better than the $0.52 loss last year in the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $5.1 million, up $82 million year-over-year, and $51 million above the first quarter.

The major catalyst on the margin side came from HERO5 Black and HERO5 Session. With the release of new products in the second half, GoPro sees margins widening through the remainder of the year. Consequently, operating expenses are expected to shrink by 30 percent over last year, to under $495 million.

Guidance for the third quarter also surprised, with the company projecting revenue in a range of $290 million to $310 million, above the $277.8 million analysts are looking for.

Inventory and channel management also vastly improved in the quarter, with inventory falling by just under 40 percent from the prior quarter, with "forward weeks of supply in the channel" dropping 25 percent. The company noted it is now positioned strongly for the product launches in its pipeline in the near future.

On the revenue side, over 50 percent of it came from international markets in the reporting period, with growth in Japan leading the way. Japanese camera sales were up 194 percent. Overall camera sell-thru for those priced above $300 was 13 percent over last year in the same reporting period.

In the U.S., HERO5 Black was the top-selling digital image camera, according to NPD Group's Retail Tracking Service.

GoPro's long-term strategy

Management was very clear on its direction for the future, with the recent launch of QuikStories, "a new GoPro Appfeature that represents our biggest leap forward in ease of use since the invention of the GoPro itself. QuikStories automatically copies footage from your GoPro to your phone, and the GoPro App then creates an awesome ready-to-share video for you. We think this experience is game-changing for our customers and for our business."

The company sees this as the largest opportunity for the company because it will operate as "untethered lens for the smartphone."

What is attempting to be done here is to reposition GoPro as being more than a camera or standalone gadget; it wants it to be looked at as an "extension of the smartphone itself."

Citing over 700 million smartphone users on Instagram alone, it sees itself as being early to the market of mobile storytelling with a large underserved market.

The general vision is the opportunity will provide the company with a variety of ways to build products in line with the trend. It's trying to get ahead of the trend and ride what could be a huge wave.

QuikStories "automatically pulls footage from a HERO5 camera and creates ready-to-share videos on your phone. QuikStories are polished, shareable videos featuring customizable music, filters, and effects. Founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman said this:

We believe QuikStories is a game changer - it represents our biggest leap forward in ease-of-use since the invention of the GoPro, itself."

There is no doubt ease-of-use could provide a strong moat for GoPro in the short term. How competitors respond will be important as to the sustainability of the moat.

As for market potential, it is enormous if the company can convince users they need GoPro cameras as part of their smartphone experience.

This is an area that could produce some serious outperformance going forward if the company can execute the vision. That said, it has stated its goal is to provide a more even performance for the company, which suggests it is looking for this as a long-term vision that it will build out gradually and consistently.

If successful, it would integrate well with Karma, which could become a strong, secondary product line; something the company definitely needs.

Importance of Karma

GoPro's entry into the drone space - Karma - has been doing very well, with NPD saying it's the second-best selling drone brand in the U.S. in the price range it competes in. The company said it's happy with the pace of Karma's sell-thru, but didn't release any other information about it.

What's most important to me about Karma is it suggests the GoPro brand is starting to be recognized beyond its cameras, and is able to successfully enter ancillary markets. The company needs this to provide secondary revenue sources and another platform to build new products or services around.

What's impressive about Karma is it experienced a recall in the early stage of release, and yet has managed to win over many consumers afterwards. Again, this points to a solid base of consumer brand loyalty that should be able to be leveraged over the long term.

Last quarter was the first full quarter of Karma sales in the U.S., and the company also starting marketing it internationally. Among the major markets it's competing in are France, Germany, Korea, Japan and UK.

It's easy to see how this would complement its attempt to position itself as a necessary part of the smartphone video experience.

Once it starts to take hold, I anticipate announcements of products and services built to enhance the user experience of Karma. Over time this should be a good secondary revenue stream for the company.

Managing pace of growth

Those that have made money on GoPro's past volatility will probably be disappointed to hear that it's focusing strongly on managing its pace of growth, with the potential to not meet demand in some quarters as a result of the disciplined approach.

It stated it wants to run the company in a more predictable or visible manner, which presumably is a nod toward the impact of hype over overexpectations of the past which brought about disappointment from the market, which in turn punished the share price.

With the short history of the company, I think this is the right move to make. Yes, if demand surges, the company won't be able to meet it in the short term, but it will provide shareholders with a more visible outlook for the future, which won't generate the wild gyrations in outlook that the market embraced in the past.

As a result, the third quarter should be strong, and the fourth quarter, based upon a percentage of revenue for the year, is projected to be lower.

Having successfully worked down its inventory, the inventory build in the months ahead is being built to produce "low double-digit revenue growth and profitability."

This will take a lot of the impact that speculators were able to have on the share price of the company by removing uncertainty and a lot of volatility out of the company's performance.

Again, it may cause the company to lose some opportunities, but where the company has come from and now stands, I see that as a positive for now.

Conclusion

The ongoing improvement in margins and earnings shouldn't be underestimated by investors. After all, rolling out new products without addressing those issues would only be adding to the earnings problem.

With inventory levels being shrunk in anticipation of new product launches in the second half, which the company says will help to improve margins and earnings, GoPro is positioning itself to give itself a strong shot at becoming profitable as it enters 2018.

If it successfully positions GoPro as an essential extension of the smartphone by having it automatically sending content to the device, it could piggyback on smartphone ubiquity and achieve some of the potential investors were envisioning a couple of years ago.

If it is able to successfully execute that vision, the company could then build up inventory in response to that demand. It won't do it until that demand is confirmed and the market tells it this is what it wants.

Assuming successful implementation of that goal, accompanied by more fiscal discipline, GoPro could be a good long-term growth story, albeit one that will be more disciplined in the pace of growth.

Where it will be tested concerning that discipline is if it has correctly identified a powerful growth market and aggressive competitors move to take market share.

By that time I think GoPro should have the foundation in place to boost inventory without becoming unpredictably volatile.

Add to this its success with Karma and the potential to build product lines around that platform, and GoPro's future appears to be a lot brighter than when it started 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.