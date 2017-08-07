Follow The Insiders And Other Key Signals: Time To Take Profits In Netflix

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is bubbling, and one important lesson is that bubbles burst. A counter point is bubbles persist and you do not necessarily want to short the stock because you may be caught up in a short squeeze. I believe it is a great time to take profits in NFLX. My recommendation is to sell some of your stock holdings to preserve capital and/or take some profits. Strike while the iron is hot! Remember bulls make money, bears make money, hogs get slaughtered. In this article, we will explore 5 great reasons why it is a good time to take profits now, and I will also show you some trading risk management techniques to play for more upside with less risk.

Unlike traditional recommendations of: 1) buy, 2) hold, or 3) sell, which is all or nothing, I do not agree that everything is black or white. There are shades of grey. In addition, traditional recommendations only tell you what to buy and what to sell. I have a different spin with my 7 degrees of financial freedom recommendations, which tell you what to buy, what to sell and how to manage your positions. It suggests both what and how. The following table summarizes my recommendations:

Recommendation Description Fundamental Analysis Technical Analysis Leveraged Buy Use margin to buy additional shares. Significantly Undervalued Strong bullish trend Buy More Add to your long position. Undervalued Bullish trend with a pullback Buy Establish a long position. Undervalued Bullish-Neutral trend Hold Neutral or undetermined outlook. Fairly Valued Mean Reversion: sideways channel Sell Some Preserve capital and/or take some profits. Overvalued Bearish-Neutral trend Sell Position Get out of your long positions completely. Overvalued Bearish trend Short Sell Borrow shares for a short position. Significantly Overvalued Strong bearish trend

NFLX had outstanding growth recently. Its second-quarter revenues grew 33% over the year to $2.78 billion, ahead of the Street's forecast of $2.76 billion for the quarter. During the quarter, it added over 5.2 million total subscribers, compared with the analyst growth estimates of 3.23 million subscribers. As a result, the stock recently gapped up after promising second-quarter results. NFLX is currently the leader in internet television network/streaming with over 48 million subscribers worldwide (36 million in the U.S. and 12.5 million overseas). The company appears to be the growing significantly. However, not everything about it is picture perfect. With Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) seeking to grow its internet streaming network and Google's (GOOG, GOOGL) free YouTube service, NFLX's future growth and profitability do not appear certain. This equity security is definitely a growth stock with upward momentum - which, I will argue, is an overvalued glamour stock. Not everything that glitters is gold.

Growth investing is the alternative style of investing compared to value investing. A happy marriage between the two would be growth at a reasonable price (GARP investing). Based on my analysis, NFLX's growth valuation premium is likely overinflated and the stock is overvalued. Recently, the stock has experienced significant insider sell-off in the last 6 months. Should you follow suit? After looking at the following chart, you are probably asking whether you should fade the gap, take profits now, stay bullish or increase your holdings in NFLX.

To find out why I believe you should reduce your NFLX holdings, read on to learn about my 5 warning signs.

1) Significant insider sell-off

There are three basic forms of the efficient market hypothesis (EMH). Weak-form EMH implies that the market is efficient and reflects all the market information. If weak-form EMH holds true, pure technical analysis has no value. Semistrong-form EMH implies that public information cannot be used to beat the market. If semistrong-form EMH holds true, neither technical analysis nor fundamental analysis has any value in stock selection. Strong-form EMH states that stock prices fully reflect all information, both public and private. If strong-form EMH holds true, then even inside information would be of no value in stock selection.

There is theory, which makes assumptions so models and ideas can be developed. And then there is real life. Just because the markets are generally efficient does not mean they are always efficient. It should be noted that not all insider activity is predictive of the stock's future. However, per FinViz, insider transactions are -69.41% for the 6-month change in insider ownership at NFLX, and insiders now own only 0.10% of the company. This appears to me to be a significant sell-off. As a result, I believe this is the first sign you should heed to take profits now.

2) Enterprise multiple

The second reason is NFLX's current enterprise multiple valuations. In the book Quantitative Value, the authors lay out their case that the enterprise multiple is more predictive of value compared to traditional metrics such as free cash flow yield, book-to-market, etc. There are two enterprise multiple variations: 1) EBITDA and 2) EBIT. If we take EBIT/Total Enterprise Value, we get a yield. The higher the yield, the more undervalued the stock is. Conversely, the lower the yield, the more overvalued the stock is. Let's examine NFLX to see what we find.

Per GuruFocus, the company's EV-to-EBIT is 123.78 and its EV-to-EBITDA is 112.91. Therefore, NFLX is yielding less than 0.008 (or 1/123.78 and 1/112.91), or less than 1%, which indicates that it is significantly overvalued.

3) ACE vs. Mr. Market

Warren Buffett's teacher, Benjamin Graham, taught that Mr. Market is like a manic-depressive person with wild mood swings. Sometimes Mr. Market is overly optimistic and at other times it is pessimistic. This leads to overvalued and undervalued market swings. A valuable lesson I pass on to you from The Little Book of Behavioral Investing by James Montier is you can get drastically different valuations with discounted cash flow (DCF) models if you change your assumptions. To avoid behavioral bias or blind spots, you can see if the market is mispricing a security if you perform a reverse DCF model and analyze the implied grow rate.

Given NFLX's beta is around 1.05, I assumed a 10.5% discount rate. Using GuruFocus's reverse DCF model, the implied EPS growth rate Mr. Market is currently pricing in is 48.88%. The analyst consensus estimate (ACE) projects the company's EPS to grow at an average annual rate of 23.75% for the next 5 years. Since Mr. Market's implied EPS growth rate of 48.88% is significantly higher than the ACE average annual EPS growth rate of 23.75%, I believe NFLX is an overvalued glamour stock and it is a good time to take profits here.

4) PVGO

The fourth reason is based on present value of growth opportunities (PVGO). The PVGO theory says that the value of a stock today is equal to its nongrowth value (E / r) plus PVGO.

Current Price = E / r + PVGO

Where E is its EPS and r is the discount rate. For NFLX, the equation would be as follows (as of 8/3/17):

$179.23 = $0.85 / .105 + PVGO

Solving for NFLX's PVGO, we get $171.13. Over 95.48% (or $171.13 / $179.23) of the company's value is for future growth. Only 4.52% of its value is based on its current earnings power. I believe a bird in hand is worth two in the bush. Therefore, I would rather invest in a company that is currently producing profits which is undervalued than invest in a glamour stock which is betting big on future growth. If I were to buy a growth stock, growth must be at a reasonable price using GARP investing principles. Buying growth stocks at absurd valuations tends to be a losing proposition.

5) Short tells

The fifth and final reason is because of the short tells. In investment poker, there are three popular market sentiment indicators for a stock's short-term outlook, which are: 1) put-call ratio, 2) short interest ratio and 3) short percentage of float.

NFLX SPY Put-Call Ratio 1.011 2.083 Short Interest Ratio 3.79 2.37 Short Percentage of Float 6.08% N/A

Put-call ratio is a technical indicator demonstrating investor sentiment. The ratio represents a proportion between all the put options and all the call options purchased on any given day. The put-call ratio can be calculated for any individual stock as well as for any index, or it can be aggregated. The ratio may be calculated using the numbers of puts and calls or on a dollar-weighted basis.

Put-Call Ratio < 0.60 Bullish 0.60 < Put-Call Ratio < 1.00 Neutral 1.00 < Put-Call Ratio Bearish

NFLX's put-call ratio: 1.011. Therefore, NFLX is bearish.

The short interest ratio or float short for a public company is the ratio of tradable shares being shorted to shares in the market, or the float. It is an indirect metric of investor sentiment. When short interest is high, it implies investors hope the shares will decline in value.

Short Ratio < 0.40 Bullish 0.40 < Short Ratio Bearish

NFLX's short ratio is 3.79. Therefore, it has a bearish sentiment.

Short percentage of float is the percentage of shares shorted compared to the float. NFLX's short percentage of float is 6.08%. This indicates a bearish sentiment.

All the short tells indicate a bearish sentiment for NFLX. Given September and October are around the corner, which historically has the biggest market drops, I think it is a good time to take profits in the stock.

Conclusion

Not all insider activities are good signals, but the significant insider sell-off in the last 6 month seems to be forewarning. NFLX's enterprise multiple valuations signal it is overvalued. The reverse DCF also indicates the market is pricing in a higher implied EPS growth rate than ACE average annual growth projections. Most of NFLX's stock value is based on future growth, not its current earnings power. Finally, all three short tells indicate a bearish sentiment for the stock. Those are 5 great reasons why I believe it's good time to take some profits in NFLX. Sell now so you can use your profits to take your significant other out for a nice dinner rather than have this FANG (Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon, Netflix and Google) stock likely to take a bite out of your pocketbook.

Trading Risk Management Tips

According to John Patrick, a professional gambler and author, "70 percent of craps players find themselves ahead at some point in a casino visit. Of those, between 70-90 percent end up giving their winnings back to the bank - and then some." Therefore, less than 14% on average walk away winners in the end, even though 70% of players were ahead at some time (70% * (1 - 80%)). The vast majority (86%) end up losers. If you're going to gamble in the markets, gamble responsibly. Don't just roll the dice. Use good money management skills.

If you believe NFLX has more upside but you don't want to risk a downturn, then take some skin out of the game and play with the house's money. For example, if you are up 33%, then take your original capital out and play with your 33% of profits. The first lesson in trading is not to lose money. The second trading lesson is learning to keep your hard-earned profits. You can use a trailing stop or find a decent stop loss. If you want to short this stock, be prepared for a possible short squeeze. An alternative is a long-short position where you long either Facebook, Amazon or Google and at the same time short NFLX. This way you are more protected if the market is bullish on FANG stocks, and you make money on the relative value. The following tables are some stats for the long-short position:

Ticker FB AMZN NFLX GOOG Price as of 8/3/17 $168.59 $986.92 $179.23 $923.65 Magic Formula Quality: ROC 147.38% 12.60% 271.78% 68.28% Magic Formula Value: Earnings Yield 3.39% 0.83% 0.81% 4.34% ROIC 46.18% 24.83% 22.86% 33.21% WACC 4.97% 10.52% 6.16% 7.75% Economic Profit 41.21% 14.31% 16.70% 25.46% 3-year Average Revenue Growth 52.00% 22.20% 26.40% 17.60% P/E TTM 37.05 244.29 210.86 32.95 P/E Forward 25.54 72.15 103.90 21.70 P/S 14.67 3.14 7.56 6.42 Net Margin 39.66% 1.28% 3.55% 19.49% P/B 7.37 20.42 24.89 4.32 ROE 22.47% 9.67% 13.10% 14.01% ROA 20.26% 2.51% 2.58% 11.62% Financial Leverage (Average) 1.11 3.85 5.08 1.21 Time Interest Earned ratio N/A 7.10 3.20 224.10 Beta 0.78 1.48 1.05 0.99 PEG ratio 1.35 9.04 3.34 1.65 Morningstar Fair Value Estimate $155.00 $1,200.00 $73.00 $910.00 Value Line 3-5 year Target Price Range $230.00-340.00 $765.00-1,145.00 $140.00-210.00 $1,085.00-1,325.00

Those are my thoughts. I welcome your comments and insights below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.