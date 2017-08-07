AIG: The New CEO Is Saying All The Right Things

The new management team is trying to change the company's narrative, which has the potential to greatly benefit AIG's stock price in the years ahead.

American International Group (AIG) is a company that has experienced a lot of change over the past year, and as a result AIG shares have greatly underperformed the market over this period of time.

I, however, believe that the company's board picked the right person to lead this troubled insurer and that the poor stock performance has created a buying opportunity for investors with a time horizon longer than a year or two.

Good Q2 2017 Results But The Future Looks Brighter

On August 3, 2017, AIG reported better-than-expected Q2 2017 earnings (adjusted EPS of $1.53 vs $1.20) on revenues of $12.5B. For comparison purposes, the company reported adjusted EPS of $1.15 on revenues of $14.7B in the same period of the prior year.

It should be noted that AIG has been selling off businesses/assets over the last two years so investors should not be overly concerned about the YoY decline in revenue. The consumer segment was the biggest contributor to the YoY increase in Q2 2017 earnings, as the company's restructuring efforts are already starting to bear fruit. The company also made great progress in its cost cutting efforts, as quarterly operating expense were down ~9% YoY.

These results were solid from top-to-bottom, especially when considering the challenging operating environment and the company's past few quarters, but I agree with the management team that AIG's future looks even brighter.

Doing What Is Necessary, Changing The Narrative

In my mind, the most important takeaway from the conference call (and follow-up commentary) was that Mr. Brian Duperreault is going to shift AIG's focus from being a cut artist to a strategic grower. Mr. Duperreault was selected to replace Mr. Peter Hancock as CEO of AIG in early May 2017, and this industry veteran has hit the ground running. So far, Mr. Duperreault has changed the narrative for the company, i.e. from a capital return story to a growth story, and has talked a good game when it comes to staying disciplined when underwriting business.

It was also recently announced that AIG would no longer be providing financial targets and this follows previous reports that asset sales and buybacks would not be a key component to management's long-term growth strategy. Mr. Duppereault is quoted as saying, "My priority is to take this capital and find ways where we can increase the franchise value of this company."

In addition to looking into strategic acquisitions, Mr. Duppereault spent a great deal of time discussing the adequacy of the company's reserves. In the recent past, AIG has been trying to right the ship, as it relates to the under-reserving concerns, by taking significant reserve charges and entering into reinsurance agreements, e.g. the Berkshire deal. It will, however, take some time for investors to fully believe that there are no more skeletons in the closest. Below is Mr. Duppereault's response to an analyst on the Q2 conference call who asked about what seems to be never-ending reserve charges that the company keeps taking:

And thanks for reminding me, I was an actuary in this company once. Look at reserves, you have to be realistic, you got to be conservative, you have to take fax on when they come in that change your opinion about it and you have to have a consistent approach to your process. So what I've seen is a process that I mentioned in my remarks is sound. I think the positions we're taking are reasonable. I think there is conservatism in there, in their approach. But that doesn’t mean that you can have moments both up and down and in old years. But what I've seen in this quarter doesn’t give me pause, doesn’t increase my anxiety that anything. I think it's -- the process has been reasonable and there are some movements, but as I said earlier, I think the current years are put in a reasonable position even though the green I think they're reasonable, didn’t have much activity there that's probably what I'll there. Thank you.

At the end of the day, I believe that it is going to take drastic changes for the market to view AIG in a more favorable light and this is exactly what investors should expect over the next year or so. I believe that investors should be excited about the direction that Mr. Duppereault appears to be taking this global insurer. The buybacks have been great over the past two-plus years, but it is going to take more than just a shrinking share count to change the way that the financial community views AIG.

Okay With Being A SIFI Or What?

In the past, AIG's management team stood firm by the belief that the Systemically Important Financial Institution, or SIFI, designation had no material impact on the company's long-term business plans. Additionally, Mr. Hancock downplayed the real impact of the SIFI designation and made the following comment during the Q1 2016 conference call when an analyst asked if AIG planned to take the government to court to fight the designation:

I think that as we've indicated, the $25 billion goal is achievable with all of the actions that we've laid out. So, I would say that there is contingency against adverse market environment baked into our plan. So, I do not think that being a SIFI in any way inhibits that $25 billion goal. It's not a binding constraint at all. But I think that the MetLife decision certainly raises the opportunity, should it be favorable, to consider that down the road. But I repeat that our current designation as a non-bank SIFI does not constrain our objectives as laid out in our strategic update. So, we are watching very carefully the appeal process and we point to the efforts that we've made as a company to delever the company, to derisk the company since the crisis.

Taking a different approach, MetLife (MET) has been fighting the government over the SIFI designation, and it has had a positive impact on MET shares. I am looking for AIG to take a different approach under Mr. Duppereault, because, in my opinion, a SIFI-less AIG is worth more than the company in its current state.

Valuation

AIG is trading at a steep discount to its own book value when compared to peers.

AIG Price to Book Value data by YCharts

It helps that AIG has reported strong growth in its book value and adjusted book value over the last six months.

There is no denying that AIG shares are attractively valued in the mid-$60 range and I believe that the company's stock will be trading at $75 in the next 12-18 months, especially if management keeps saying the right things (and produces results, of course).

Author's Note: All images were obtained from AIG's Q2 2017 Earnings Material, unless otherwise stated.

Bottom Line

There is a lot to like about AIG's Q2 2017 results, but more importantly, investors should be encouraged by the change in tone from the company's management team. Simply put, AIG is officially heading in the right direction, and it is largely due to the company's new CEO. Mr. Duppereault and team will now need to show that they are able to properly manage this global insurer or many shareholders, including myself, will end up running for the hills.

Investors should not be surprised if AIG's management team starts to talk more about the adequacy of the company's reserves as we head into the second half of 2017, because this is a topic that has the potential to materially move the stock. Therefore, long-term investors should treat pullbacks as buying opportunities.

Full Disclosure: I hold a AIG position in my R.I.P. Portfolio and I do not plan to sell my shares based on a review of the Q2 2017 results.

