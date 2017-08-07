IBM's Dividend Growth Sinks To Single Digits

In this article, we will look at why IBM's (NYSE:IBM) best dividend days could be in the rear view mirror. In IBM's most recent earnings report, revenue in all five major operating segments fell. The Systems segment decreased by the highest percentage, 10.4%, to $1.74 billion as customers use fewer hardware products and software upgrades. Even IBM's Technology Services & Cloud Platforms revenue fell by 5.1%, even though cloud revenue increased by 15% to $3.9 billion for the quarter. Customers continue to use less and less of IBM's products.

Source: IBM Press Release

"In the second quarter, we strengthened our position as the enterprise cloud leader and added more of the world's leading companies to the IBM Cloud," said Ginni Rometty, IBM chairman, president and chief executive officer. "We continue to innovate, adding regtech capabilities to our portfolio of Watson offerings; developing solutions based on emerging technologies such as Blockchain; and reinventing the IBM mainframe by enabling clients to encrypt all data, all the time.”

We give IBM credit for the added strength in its cloud products. However, strength in the overall business is missing. IBM is in a fierce battle with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Oracle (NASDAQ:ORCL) for third place as a top cloud company. Oracle's new Data Science Cloud Service for the food and beverage industry looks promising. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) are the cloud leaders.

Customers for IBM's blockchain include Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS), American International Group (NYSE:AIG) and cargo container company Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY). IBM's blockchain will help businesses work together with much less paperwork involved to track shipments and much more in a secure environment. The blockchain could be a powerful growth driver for IBM.

IBM is close to having its consecutive dividend increases matched

IBM's dividend credibility is respected. Dividend cuts in 1993 and 1994 are what is keeping IBM's dividend credibility from being even higher. Twenty-two consecutive dividend increases is an impressive feat. From 2004-2015 saw impressive double-digit yearly growth. The dividend grew from $0.70 per share to $5.00 per share, a 704% increase. That's a nice pay increase.

The past two years have seen the slowest dividend growth in the last thirteen years. In 2016, the growth of 10% was the slowest since 2003 when the dividend was increased just 6.8%. The current calendar year dividend growth is also the slowest since 2003. The single digit dividend growth of 7.3% for 2017, marks an end of thirteen consecutive years of double-digit dividend increases. Single digit dividend increases over the next couple years are the best that can be expected. Decreases in total sales and diluted earnings per share are not yet over for IBM.

IBM is now just one more quarter away posting its 22nd straight quarterly earnings decline. We can't think of any other company that can claim a losing streak matching/longer than its consecutive dividend increases. Most companies would have cut or eliminated their dividend a long time ago.

Source: Dividend Risk Metrics

A Long Ways From The Top

It has been nearly four years since IBM saw its full-year diluted earnings per share peak at $14.94 and nearly six years since total sales peaked at $106.9 billion. Diluted earnings for the first half of 2017 is $4.32. Total revenue for the first six months of 2017 is $37.443 billion. Very few companies could survive losing nearly $30 billion in revenue.

Recently reported 2017 Q2 diluted earnings on the surface don't look too bad at $2.48, just a 5.0% drop year over year. However, the 2015 Q2 diluted earnings came in at $3.50. That represents a 29.1% drop in profits in the last two years. The full year 2017 diluted EPS is projected to be at or above $11.95. It's looking like 2017 will be another year of lower profits.

Source: Dividend Risk Metrics

Dividend Payout Ratio Is Still Safe For Now

For many years IBM's dividend payout ratio has been in a very safe range. From 2015-2016, the diluted EPS payout ratio averaged a low 44%. With 28% being the lowest and 62% the highest. Any company would enjoy having a small payout of 44%. While still considered safe, 2016, full-year payout ratio of 44% was 19% higher year over year.

So far, 2017 is seeing a very noticeable increase in the percentage of profits being paid out in dividends. The first quarter saw 76% of earnings paid out to investors. The second-quarter 60% payout ratio is 62% higher than two years prior. With 21 consecutive quarterly revenue declines and 22 consecutive dividend increases, for the foreseeable future, the payout ratio will only climb higher. We believe IBM will not cut or freeze the dividend but will keep the dividend increases coming. Future dividend increases will probably be in the 4-6% range. Revenue is not being replaced fast enough in every division.

Source: Dividend Risk Metrics

The Only Two Things Keeping Investors Happy

In a bid to keep investors happy as they possibly can IBM has been buying back a lot of stock and increasing its dividend. In the last two years, IBM has repurchased nearly 52 million shares. In 2015, IBM repurchased approximately 19.5 million shares. The fiscal year 2016 saw about 11.7 million fewer diluted shares outstanding. Through the first two quarters of this year, IBM spent $2.7 billion buying back stock. As of June, IBM had $2.4 billion remaining under the current share repurchase plan. Look for share buybacks to be smaller in size as profits continue to shrink.

With the share price and diluted earnings per share only going down the past three years the only other bright spot has been the growing dividend. The 2016 fiscal year saw total dividends grow by $359 million or 7.3% to $5.256 billion from $4.897 billion the prior year. The 2017 Q2 quarterly dividend increase to $1.50 from $1.40 only cost the company $63 million more than the year before. If share buybacks diminish look for dividend increases to slow, so the company doesn't have to pay out a higher percentage of profits as dividends. Share buybacks and dividends tend to be a related pair.

IBM has plenty of cash on hand at $11.696 billion as of 2017 2Q to help fund the dividend and share buybacks. The cash pile has grown in each the first two quarters of the year. Short-term and long-term debt totaled $45.673 billion which is manageable as long EPS stops falling soon.

Source: Dividend Risk Metrics

Net Income Is On Ice

From a peak net income of $16.604 billion in the fiscal year 2012, profits have seen a significant decline. The fiscal year 2015 saw profits fall by $3.414 billion or 20.6% to $13.190 billion. The fiscal year 2016 earnings were lower by $4.732 billion or 28.5% to $11.872 billion. Even now profits are not showing any signs of stabilizing yet.

A tax rate of 4.8% of 2017 Q2 net income is the main reason profits stayed above the $2-billion mark. A quarterly profit under $2 billion is unheard of for IBM. First quarter's profit of just $1.750 billion would have been even lower without a $329 million tax gain. Net income is getting close to less than a billion in any given quarter. Even in 2016 Q1, a $983 million tax benefit turned a $1.034 profit into $2.014 billion. Net income for 2017 may barely break above the $10-billion dollar mark.

Source: Dividend Risk Metrics

Conclusion

As one of the oldest, big tech companies around IBM still has product lines that are getting replaced by newer, more agile tech companies. Hardware sales are getting more difficult by the day. IBM is doing its best to replace lost sales with its cloud, the blockchain, Internet of Things, and other offerings. With nearly $30 billion in lost sales, IBM has a lot of ground to cover if they want to be considered a top tier tech company.

Dividend growth will be getting harder and harder to come by as sales continue to drop. We believe dividend increases will stay in the mid-single digits for the foreseeable future. Massive share buybacks and tax credits have been the saving grace that has kept EPS higher than it would have been without them. It may take a significant acquisition for IBM to get out if its doldrums.

