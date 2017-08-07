Microsoft: The Leader Of The Cloud

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is now the undisputed leader of the cloud. There is no longer any credible evidence to refute this conclusion, but there remains the need to clarify it. The cloud is made up of many segments, with Microsoft participating more often than any other cloud provider. Naturally, that provides the company a computational advantage when all the segments are summed. The focus of this article is to present my analysis of Microsoft's cloud revenues rather than wander into other aspects of its business. The analysis and resulting conclusions are my own, based upon company disclosures over the past five years related to product and category revenues and installed base.

How much revenue does Microsoft generate in the cloud?

That question frames the entire article, so I'll start with it. Microsoft told investors in 2015 that the company had a commercial cloud revenue run rate goal of $20 billion by its fiscal year ending June 2018. Before tracking against this goal, it's imperative to understand it:

Commercial cloud is not the same as total revenues from cloud activities. Consider the Inte lligent Cloud reporting segment. Microsoft states that this segment consists of public, private and hybrid server products and cloud services for the modern business (Source: Company 10-K). This includes Azure revenue along with other recurring and nonrecurring licensing, hardware and services revenues. The Intelligent Cloud is somewhat comparable to what IBM reports as cloud revenue. Many articles attempt to draw conclusions about Microsoft's cloud growth by citing growth rates of this segment. Unfortunately, that does not accurately correlate to the growth in cloud revenue. Consider the impact of Microsoft customer cloud migration on server revenues. When a customer stops expanding their own data center, they stop adding servers and software and pay a monthly fee to their hosted vendor.

reporting segment. Microsoft states that this segment consists of public, private and hybrid server products and cloud services for the modern business (Source: Company 10-K). This includes Azure revenue along with other recurring and nonrecurring licensing, hardware and services revenues. The Intelligent Cloud is somewhat comparable to what IBM reports as cloud revenue. Many articles attempt to draw conclusions about Microsoft's cloud growth by citing growth rates of this segment. Unfortunately, that does not accurately correlate to the growth in cloud revenue. Consider the impact of Microsoft customer cloud migration on server revenues. When a customer stops expanding their own data center, they stop adding servers and software and pay a monthly fee to their hosted vendor. Also confusing is the exclusion of SaaS cloud revenues from the Intelligent Cloud segment. Microsoft has another reporting segment called Productivity and Business Processes . This segment consists of products and services including Office Commercial (Office, Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint and Skype for Business), Office Consumer (Office, Office 365, Skype, Outlook.com and OneDrive), Dynamics (Dynamics CRM, Dynamics ERP and Dynamics 365) and LinkedIn. Revenue in this segment includes both subscription and nonrecurring licenses from cloud and on-premise sales.

. This segment consists of products and services including Office Commercial (Office, Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint and Skype for Business), Office Consumer (Office, Office 365, Skype, Outlook.com and OneDrive), Dynamics (Dynamics CRM, Dynamics ERP and Dynamics 365) and LinkedIn. Revenue in this segment includes both subscription and nonrecurring licenses from cloud and on-premise sales. Run rate revenue differs from recognized quarterly revenues. Run rate is useful as a tool for forecasting. Knowing the annualized run rate from the last month of a reporting period provides a starting point upon which customer acquisition and incremental revenue per user "RPU" can be layered to model future revenues.

In the attached chart, the Microsoft Cloud revenue represents 12 times the commercial cloud-based annuity revenue earned in the last month of each quarter.

For purposes of this article, note also the distinction between Commercial Cloud, Enterprise Cloud and Consumer Cloud:

The Microsoft Commercial Cloud represents recurring revenues from software licenses. Until the company transitions to reporting actual revenues versus this run rate approach, it appears committed to excluding any revenues from LinkedIn. As CFO Amy Hood referenced during the Analyst Briefing in May 2017, this is being done to ensure accountability to the company's stated goal for fiscal 2018. She went on to disclose actual Commercial Cloud revenues for the first time, which would appear to indicate a transition to actual revenue reporting as soon as it attains its goal. This is likely to occur in Microsoft's next quarter.

The Enterprise Cloud is a term the company recently used that incorporated the Commercial Cloud plus the LinkedIn cloud revenues. This may be a preview of how its reporting will morph.

Consumer Cloud is not a term I've heard Microsoft use. However, it’s useful to note that not all of the company's cloud business is commercial. It has Office 365 consumer and OneDrive subscription revenues that are not insignificant. The company is beginning to offer cloud subscriptions in its gaming segment. I have made no attempt to size these revenues because the market today is not focused on it. Google's YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL), Amazon's Twitch (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Apple's iCloud (NASDAQ:AAPL) are examples of other consumer cloud offerings.

The short answer to the header question of how much cloud revenue does Microsoft generate is that only the company knows for sure. LinkedIn premium subscriptions, consumer cloud, and the nonrecurring hardware and services cloud revenues reported in its Intelligent Cloud segment are not disclosed. Any attempt to separate them from non-cloud sources is not credible, in my opinion. My focus has been on tracking what can be reasonably estimated, as show in the following table.

$b Sep-15 Dec-15 Mar-16 Jun-16 Sep-16 Dec-16 Mar-17 Jun-17 Iaas/PaaS 0.58 0.67 0.69 1.06 1.24 1.29 1.34 2.09 SaaS 1.40 1.56 1.70 1.83 2.05 2.20 2.41 2.59 Total 1.98 2.23 2.39 2.89 3.29 3.49 3.75 4.68 YY Growth Platform 130% 127% 110% 113% 116% 93% 93% 97% SaaS 48% 50% 39% 38% 46% 41% 42% 42% GM% 46% 45% 42% 49% 48% 51% 52%

Who's winning the cloud platform market war?

My blog post "Cloud Computing: Keeping it Simple" is a useful starting point. Amazon is the originator of the Infrastructure as a Service "IaaS", offering the Public Cloud providing the ease of use and cost efficiencies that have driven customer adoption. Private Clouds are a little less clear, including both private clouds hosted by providers and company data centers converted to a cloud model on-premises. Hybrid is another term that can mean different things to different people. It is a combination of multiple private and public clouds in a coordinated approach to meet the needs of the customer. Some view hybrid as a stepping stone to the public cloud by integrating on-premise data centers with public clouds being deployed. Others believe the private cloud provides benefits that will increasingly attract customers to the hybrid model for security, regulatory, or other reasons. This distinction matters more the longer out you look. In the short term, hybrids are increasingly attractive to customers moving workloads to the cloud.

For purposes of this section, I'm only going to reference the two market share leaders: Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.

AWS dominates the Public Cloud but has been slow to pursue other segments.

Azure is gaining total platform cloud market share by focusing on private, hybrid and Platform as a Service "PaaS". This share gain is very visible in the above chart showing June 2017 quarterly revenues.

Why is the cloud important to Microsoft?

Even excluding revenues from hardware and services, Microsoft has taken a sizable lead in the cloud, led by its progress in migrating Office customers to the cloud. Amazon is maintaining a dominant share of the public cloud while Microsoft Azure is gaining customers interested in private and hybrid solutions. Its reported commercial cloud revenue in the most recent quarter was approximately $4.7 billion versus $4.1 billion reported by Amazon. The leadership in the cloud has officially transferred to Microsoft, and the company's lead is likely to increase given its growth rates and the focus on building Dynamics 365 to be another cloud revenue pillar over time. Digital transformation is already showing benefits such as:

Commercial cloud revenues now represent 20% of total revenues. The growth rate of run rate commercial cloud revenue accelerated to 56%. This could indicate revenue growth acceleration well beyond investors' expectations.

Unearned revenue to be recognized in the next quarter of $12.5 billion represents > 50% of guidance . This could indicate both a widening moat and improved earnings visibility.

. This could indicate both a widening moat and improved earnings visibility. Contracted not billed revenue increased 24% to $31.5 billion this quarter. This is incremental to the company's unearned revenues. It provides even greater earnings visibility to investors.

One of the most significant growth drivers is growth in RPU. Moving customers to the cloud is frequently done with some trial or free period, which means customer acquisition growth does not generate much incremental revenue in the initial months. The RPU will benefit as this grace period ends and by adding capability, content or modules. Artificial intelligence (machine learning, Cortana Intelligence Suite), enhanced security (i.e., Advanced Threat Protection) and analytics (Power BI) are just a few examples of RPU anticipated growth drivers.

Converting customers to the cloud should generate operating expense savings. Consider the number of malware attacks in the past two years, which have been focused primarily on older Microsoft technology. In an ideal world, the company would have all customers on automatic updates, which allows reduced efforts on older versions.

The cloud requires technology vendors to expense upfront and generate revenues over future periods. That's why so many cloud companies have significant losses for many years as they build up their annuity base. Microsoft disclosed its commercial annuity revenue mix is at 86%. The company's transition revenue hit is largely behind it, with growth in both revenue and earnings teed up for the future. The cloud leader appears poised to generate accelerating growth again, which is a good sign for investors.

