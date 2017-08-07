Intel: An Epyc Failure?

What did I think last time?

I have written about Intel Corporation (INTC) a couple of times now, the last time being on July 3rd. Previously I have found that Intel is a company I want to own. Back at the beginning of July, Intel had not yet reported its Q2 earnings as that release was scheduled towards the end of the month. I like that Intel had by that point a full year of rising revenues and earnings. I thought the market price represented a good value to what I calculated the NPV of the dividend payments. Also at that time, there was a lot of speculation about how Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) new PC and server chips would impact Intel revenues and especially earnings. I thought the first clue as to what effect the new chips from AMD would have on INTC results would be seen in the Q2 earnings reports of AMD and INTC.

Before I look at what is new for INTC, let’s look at AMD

The slide above is from AMD’s Q2 earnings presentation. The Computing and Graphics segment is where Ryzen chip sales are recorded. The results are circled in green. This segment also includes GPUs and related products. During the quarter, Ryzen was shipping for the whole quarter and AMD introduced two new graphics products. There is a $66-million increase in revenue from the prior quarter, but since there is normally a decline in revenue in Q2 from Q1, let’s credit $60 million of that increase to Ryzen.

Next let’s look at the Enterprise, Embedded, and Semi-Custom segment where Epyc chip sales are recorded. Those results are circled in red. Notice that there is a big jump over Q1 results, but a decline in the year-over-year comparison. Much of the reason for the big bump from the prior quarter is that Q2 is the start of an upgrade cycle for customers in this segment. The year-over-year numbers are of concern. But Epyc was available the whole quarter, so let’s assume the decline was due to customers waiting for Epyc to be available rather than rejecting it. I think that’s fair as it has been well documented that once a superior product has a definite release date, customers are willing to delay purchases for a short time in order to get the better product.

The slide above is from the Q2 2016 earnings presentation. This gives me data to make some comparisons in how AMD would have done without the new chips. I have the EES segment results circled in blue so I can compare them to Q2 2017. While the Q1 to Q2 bump in revenues for 2017 of 44% seemed impressive, it isn’t nearly as good as the 59% increase that was seen in 2016. I don’t see this as a rejection of Epyc, but rather as a product of customers waiting for Epyc’s release to make purchases and possible constraints on how many chips were available. I think we will need to wait another quarter to see how Epyc will impact AMD’s ability to sell in the server market.

Also of note is that for the segment where Ryzen sales are reported, Q2 last year reported a decline in revenue and earnings from Q1. That 5% drop makes this year’s 51% increase in revenues quarter over quarter even more impressive. Since the revenue declined by $25 million last year, the reported gain of $66 million quarter over quarter in 2017 is really more like a $91 million, so it doesn’t see too extreme to give 2/3rds of that to the effects of Ryzen. From what I have read it looks to me like the two new graphics cards are evolutionary while the Ryzen is more revolutionary.

What new information do we have now?

Ever since AMD released its Ryzen chip and then added its Epyc chip for data centers, there have been predictions that this would cause lots of problems for Intel going forward. Intel released its earnings on July 23rd with beats on both earnings and revenues, but what I want to focus on first is what impact the AMD chips may have had. Below I have included slides from the earnings presentation that give me the data to figure that out.

This first slide looks at the results for the Client Computing group where Intel reports the sales of chips with which Ryzen will be competing. I notice two things here; revenue went up on the PC chips by about the same amount as the Q2 revenue for the similar group at AMD. I also see that the operating profit went up over 50% (more than beating the revenue increase at the corresponding AMD segment). I note also that the gross margin went up fairly dramatically as well. I not too that average selling price is up 8%. Those factors all combine to tell me that so far the new Ryzen chip has had negligible impact on Intel. It clearly has done some great things for AMD, like producing a profitable quarter after 3 years without one. It is certainly too early to declare the competition over, but at this time Intel remains in the lead.

This next slide shows how Intel’s Data Center Group is doing. This segment produces chips that compete with AMD’s Epyc chip. Originally it was believed that Intel wouldn’t release a chip competitive with Epyc till late in the quarter, but at the launch, it was learned that Intel had been quietly shipping production chips to select customers.

Looking at revenues, Intel is clearly the much larger player. And revenues were up 9% year over year, which indicates to me that the Epyc release didn’t have a negative impact on Intel’s ability to place product with customers. However, unlike with Ryzen, it seems like Epyc has been able to impact Intel’s operating margins and operating profit. Despite moving customers up to more expensive processors, Intel was only able to increase prices 1%. This is more worrisome because it doesn’t seem like many customers actually got Epyc based products, but Epyc was still able to have an effect on Intel in an area where Intel is so dominant that its profits are almost 3 times the size of AMD’s revenues. It may be that these results were driven more by customers waiting to see what the new offerings from Intel and AMD would do, so another quarter or more of results will be needed to get a good picture of what is going on in the data center space.

I always like it when a company I own ups guidance for the full year. This slide also gives us an idea of what Intel management thinks will be the outcome for Intel from the new AMD chips. I think it’s safe to say that management is now unconcerned that the AMD chips will hurt results in 2017. This doesn’t mean that AMD won’t do well this year; it just means that its performance will not have a large negative effect on Intel.

I included the slide above so that when the Q3 results come out it will be an easy task to compare actual results to predicted ones. That can tell me if management's guidance is too optimistic and give me a better basis to judge how much I should trust its thinking on the impact of the AMD chips. The EPS figure is a range and the guidance for last quarter was plus or minus 5 cents (EPS actually came in 4 cents above the middle of the guidance range).

I don't follow AMD as it doesn't pay a dividend which is a key requirement for me. So it maybe that its Q2 performance warrants an investment for those who want fast growing technology companies that don't pay a dividend in their portfolio. I do follow INTC, as it does pay a dividend that it has been increasing. Given its Q2 performance I still think Intel is a company I want to own.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

While I usually look to David Fish’s CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) Intel hasn’t requalified for inclusion on that list yet. So I will use the latest declared dividend converted to an annual value of $1.09 as the dividend amount. Intel has yet to pay the 2nd dividend at the new rate (that will be paid on Monday), and with less than 5 years of increases it wouldn’t be a prudent move to count the increase before it is declared anyway, so I will keep the same dividend for the next 12 months. Last time I projected dividends to grow at about the same rate as the last increase, 5%. Since EPS guidance was bumped up 15 cents, I think bumping up the possible dividend increase for next time by a tenth of that is also reasonable. That gives a 6% rate of dividend increase which is still below the 8%+ rate finvis.com reports that Intel will grow EPS over the next 5 years.

Using those parameters I get an NPV value for the projected dividends of $37.79 or a buy price of anything under $38. Given that the 4-year average yield is 2.88% using that number with the current dividend to estimate a price yields $37.84, I think my buy price is about right. With the closing price on Friday being $36.30, the current market price appears to offer a good deal to a dividend growth investor.

Can options help?

INTC is trading fairly below my buy price, so it’s not necessary to use options to get a good price for it. But it is trading close enough that it might be worth the various trade-offs and risks to use option contracts to either get a better price or some extra cash flow out of your position. Just remember the rule, don’t write a contract with a strike price that you are unwilling to have the shares trade hands at. That is one of the reasons I favor writing short contracts. I have a better idea of the price I am willing to buy or sell at over the next month or two. For instance, while I am okay with paying $38 for Intel in September or even October, I don’t really know how much I would be willing to pay for Intel in January of 2019. I am willing to go out much longer on calls, however. While some might argue there is no difference, I am just more willing to leave money on the table than I am to start my ownership of a stock deeply in a hole.

I like the September expiration date (the August one is starting to get a bit close to have much in the way of time value). The $36 strike price put offers a pretty good premium and could get you into the stock for $2 below my buy price.

For a call contract, remember I don’t want to sell for less than my buy price, so that means a strike price of $38 or higher. For a premium I want to get about half a dividend payment, so let’s call that 14 cents. The problem comes in when you factor in commissions. At my broker, I pay $6.95 plus $0.75 a contract costing me $7.70 for the first contract and $0.75 for each contract thereafter. So if I write a single $38 strike price call, all I collect of the premium is about 5 cents. If you want to write this contract and have a similar commission structure, 3 or 4 contracts will be required to make the trade reasonably profitable. So for Intel that will require the position size to be around $11K.

I include a section on options because I like to talk about options. But I don’t want to spend a lot of time (and words) on something that people don’t find useful. I know some people like what I say about options and some people disagree quite strongly with what I say. What I’d like to know is how much option talk do people who read my articles find useful. In this article, I just had a screen shot of an options chain on an expiration date that I liked with my pointing out which call and put contracts I liked. Is that enough? Do folks want to see more discussion about Deltas and how they can help in choosing a strike price? I didn’t do that in this article because there really was only 1 call and 1 put that fit my parameters for strike price and premium. In one article, I pointed out how to use Implied Volatility to make predictions on where the stock price would be at expiration; do people want to hear more about that?

What to watch for going forward?

Going forward we still haven’t settled whether or not the AMD chips will ever represent a threat to Intel. So far the Ryzen chips don’t seem to be having much of an impact and the Epyc chips if they are having any effect at all are pushing down prices. If that continues I see no threat to Intel. However, one of the claimed benefits of AMD’s new design is that it is relatively cheap and quick to improve the design. So going forward I will want to see what a full quarter of production shipments of the Epyc chip have on Intel’s revenues and profits, and I will want to see one or even two upgrades to both Ryzen and Epyc. It will also be interesting to see what impact Threadripper has.

Conclusion

Intel reported yet another good quarter. Despite AMD having a great year and quarter, INTC is still growing its revenues and profits at a very attractive rate. With the earnings beat and a guidance increase, I think INTC with its current dividend and its prospects from growth represents a good opportunity for a dividend growth investor.

Note: I hope you all got something out of this article. I do appreciate the time you took reading it. If you are one of those who follow me here, I appreciate it; if you'd like to include yourself amongst those individuals, please hit the "Follow" button next to my name as well as following other contributors whose work you enjoy. As always, please leave any feedback and questions you may have in the comments below.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.