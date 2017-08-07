Iron Mountain’s Valuation Gap Is Narrowing

Iron Mountain’s valuation gap has significantly narrowed over the last few months.

My first article on Iron Mountain (IRM) was on December 15, 2014 and at the time I wrote that “before I provide an entry price for this one, I'm going to wait a few quarters - monitor the REIT transition, management team, and core operating model. So far though, I like what I see and I believe Iron Mountain could provide a repeatable and predictable blueprint for dividend investors.

Then in on November 2015 I decided to take a position and in an article, I explained,

I am initiating a BUY recommendation on Iron Mountain. I believe that the shares are trading at a discount compared with the P/FFO and Dividend yield metrics and, accordingly, the market does not quite know how to value the complex storage REIT.

Remember that the “valuation gap” is the difference between a seller’s asking price and the market value of a company. Iron Mountain’s valuation gap has significantly narrowed over the last few months as much of the variance has been related to the complexity of the business model.

In March I wrote that “the valuation gap of several REITs in the Intelligent REIT Lab have widened, and as a result I decided to begin a series called “Bridging the Valuation Gap”. I’m not attempting to become the REIT M&A guru here on Seeking Alpha, in Joel Greenblatt’s words,

"it’s about figuring out what something is worth, and then paying a lot less for it."

Iron Mountain Deserves Shelf Space

Much of the valuation gap related to Iron Mountain is related to the company’s underlying business model.

Many people consider Iron Mountain a document storage business, not a REIT that owns real estate.

In February 1996, Iron Mountain became a public company, raising capital in part to initiate this consolidation. In December 2014, the company said the registration statement of Iron Mountain REIT Inc. was declared effective. As a result, a special meeting of the company's stockholders was held on January 20, 2015, at which time stockholders voted on a proposal to adopt the plan of merger between the company and Iron Mountain REIT, among other proposals, according to a Form 8-K.

That was just a "rubber stamp", though, since Iron Mountain was already a REIT in many ways.

The biggest hurdle for the Boston-based company was receiving a Private Letter Ruling (or PLR) from the IRS, and specifically, a ruling regarding the characterization of the company's steel-racking structures as real estate. Earlier in 2014, Iron Mountain achieved IRS approval for REIT status retroactively as of January 1, completing the process that began in 2012.

By converting to a REIT, the company must now pay out at least 90% of taxable income to investors, resulting in a substantially higher dividend than it previously paid. Also, in addition to the clarity with regard to the definition of steel racking as real estate, Iron Mountain is now deemed somewhat of a hybrid as it relates to its peer classification.

Today, Iron Mountain is an industry leader in storage and information management services, serving 230,000 customers in 45 countries on six continents (with over 24,000 employees worldwide).

According to the company's website, it serves organizations in every major industry and of all sizes, including more than 95% of the Fortune 1000, which rely on Iron Mountain as their information management partner.

The company's business model is to provide integrated solutions to unify the management of both physical and electronic documents. It stores and manages the following information assets:

As you see (above), Records & Information Management remains IRM's core business (75% of revenue), and Data Management (15% of rev.) and Shredding (10% of rev.) are complementary pillars for the company's mode of repeatability. Iron Mountain has a well-balanced platform that consists of over 86 million square feet of real estate and over 1,443 facilities.

This REIT Has Exceptional Shelf Life

One thing that distinguishes Iron Mountain's business from other REITs is the relative insensitivity to higher interest rates. IRM customers' storage needs are largely unaffected by interest rate movements, and the company's core storage NOI doesn't change with the value of the underlying real estate.

The company has an operating business, and that means it effectively controls real estate through long-term leases with multiple lease extension options and direct ownership in strategic locations of about one-third of its properties. IRM controls 86 million square feet (27 million owned and 59 million leased), and the average building size is ~60K square feet.

In a rising rate environment, this structure reduces Iron Mountain's exposure to real estate value fluctuations compared with REITs that own their entire portfolios. Additionally, it should be noted that the company enjoys higher levels of real price increases during periods of more inflation.

Since it owns less real estate (owns 27 million sq. ft. and leases 59 million sq. ft.), the operations drives the value for the company. Because IRM has hundreds of customers, it can pass through increases, and this means the REIT is less impacted by rising rates.

Also, IRM has only 2% customer turnover in a given year... this means 50% of the boxes that were stored 15 years ago still remain. Now you know what I mean when I say, "This REIT has exceptional shelf life".

An Improving Balance Sheet

Roughly 70% of Adjusted EBITDA in the U.S. is in U.S. dollars, demonstrating the limited impact foreign exchange fluctuations have on Iron Mountain’s results. The company continues to match its foreign-denominated debt to create natural currency hedges to mitigate translation exposure, while also being tax-efficient.

The company’s debt structure is 73% fixed and 27% floating, and it expects the lease-adjusted debt ratio to trend down to 5x. IRM expects it will term out a portion of borrowings with longer-term debt and attractive rates, thereby extending average maturity.

At quarter end, 23% of Iron Mountain’s debt is in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. In keeping with this focus, in May, IRM completed a €300 million senior unsecured note offering that resulted in a transaction that was historically significant: a 3% coupon was the second lowest coupon ever and it reflects bondholders' understanding of the health of the business, durability of cash flows and strength of the balance sheet.

Iron Mountain maintains liquidity of nearly $1.3 billion at quarter end and the lease-Adjusted debt ratio is at 5.8x, which is in line with expectations.

On the same day (May 2016) that the company closed the Recall transaction, S&P Global Ratings upgraded Iron Mountain's corporate credit rating to BB- from B+ following the purchase.

S&P also attributed the credit upgrade to its view that the Recall acquisition will enhance IRM's scale and geographic diversification, while reducing the company's exposure to the more mature North American market and expanding its footprint in faster-growing global markets.

S&P's stable outlook is based on expectations for IRM to deliver low- to mid-single digit organic revenue growth by leveraging expanded size, scale and geographic diversification, while enhancing its operating margins and moderating leverage.

Low Cap Ex = Higher Profits

When you think about Iron Mountain, you may think the company is just in the document storage business - after all, storing boxes is a core part of its business model (40 million+ new from existing and new customers annually). Clearly, the storage rental stream is a key economic driver.

However, Iron Mountain is highly relevant in a digital world. The company is also investing in faster-growing and value-creating businesses. Data Center continued organic growth, offering good returns and evaluating M&A opportunities. Art storage growth is through organic and acquisitions. There's also Iron Cloud, library moves, valet self-storage, entertainment services offerings and policy center.

Iron Mountain's maintenance CapEx is substantially less than that of its peers:

It Boils Down To Predictable Profits

Iron Mountain had a solid quarter characterized by good operating fundamentals, strong financial performance, improved profitability and excellent progress in all three pillars of the company’s strategic plan.

The company continued to identify attractive investment opportunities that both strengthen the durability of the core business and drive growth in new businesses. This progress supports growth in Adjusted EBITDA and cash flow that ultimately underpins the ability to grow dividends per share and to de-lever over time.

In Q2-17 Iron Mountain’s Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 230 basis points from the first quarter, driven by top-line growth, gross margin improvement, acquisition synergies, the overhead improvement and to a lesser extent the nonrecurring items.

Compared to a year ago, the Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 390 basis points to 33.5%, of which about 60 basis points was due to the nonrecurring items.

AFFO was $217 million in the second quarter, an increase of almost $62 million or about 40% on a C$ basis. This strong growth resulted from growth in Adjusted EBITDA, timing of maintenance capital expenditures, as well as a swing in the timing of quarterly cash taxes compared to a year ago of about $14 million.

The total North America RIM business represents over 50% of total revenues. The strong growth in this segment has a significant impact on overall growth. The North America Data Management business trends were in line with the first quarter, with internal storage revenue growth of 2.9%.

The chart below shows the relative size of each segment by product line and the contribution to results through a storage and service lens. Storage provides over 80% of Adjusted gross profit with the remainder from service.

Iron Mountain’s 2017 guidance can be summarized below:

As you can see, the core outlook remains unchanged on a constant dollar basis. With strong first half internal growth momentum, IRM anticipates internal storage rental revenue growth to range from 2.5% to 3% for the year, an increase of 50 basis points driven by both volume growth and pricing improvement. The EBITDA guidance is unchanged.

Iron Mountain’s Valuation Gap Is Narrowing

The chart below shows the sources and uses format based on IRM’s AFFO guidance for the year. As you can see, AFFO, which by definition adds back non-cash items and deducts maintenance CapEx, covers the dividend, as well as acquisitions of customer relationships and inducements with the same $120 million of cash remaining.

Here’s a snapshot of Iron Mountain’s AFFO growth projections:

Now let’s examine Iron Mountain’s dividend growth projections:

Now let’s compare the FFO/share growth with these peers:

As you can see, Iron Mountain projects above average growth in 2017 and 2018, however, the valuation gap still exists:

Of course this valuation gap results in an above average dividend yield:

Now compare Iron Mountain with the broader REIT universe:

The Bottom Line: Investors are beginning to understand Iron Mountain’s uniquely-positioned REIT model. While I have been pleased with the performance (25% annualized returns) there is still room to run. Strong AFFO growth continues to drive dividend growth and this will provide meaningful significance to the narrowing of Iron Mountain’s valuation gap.

To put it in simple terms, investors must recognize that the underlying value of the Iron Mountain’s business model are the boxes that only 2% customer turnover in each year. Around half of the boxes that were stored 15 years ago remain. High customer retention and low volatility are important to any business and these are the most critical attributes of the Iron Mountain brand. I am maintaining a BUY.

REITs mentioned: (TRNO), (FR), (CONE), (QTS), (EGP), (PLD), (DFT), (DLR), (COR), (EXR), (NSA), (CUBE), and (LSI).

Disclosure: I am on the Advisory Board of NY Residential REIT, and I am also a shareholder and publisher in theMaven (OTCQB:MVEN).

Disclosure: I am/we are long APTS, ARI, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DLR, DOC, EXR, FPI, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, IRM, JCAP, KIM, LADR, LTC, LXP, O, OHI, OUT, PEB, PK, QTS, ROIC, SKT, SNR, SPG, STAG, STOR, STWD, TCO, UBA, UNIT, VER, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.