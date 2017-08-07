Teva And The Other Generics Stocks: Fair Value Discussion

Analysis and support for this thesis is provided, along with my current positions in brand pharma and biotech stocks.

The generics industry, however, leveraged up with lots of debt this cycle, which makes the stocks uninvestable for me.

Whether or not there has been price-fixing, what matters is that generic drug prices crashed a decade ago, surged, and are falling again.

The small market sector of generic drug manufacturers is in crash mode, led by the largest independent (mostly) generic company, TEVA.

Background

With the collapse in Teva (TEVA) stock and other generics last week, I have reviewed my articles and find that the last time I commented on it and the generic industry was over a year ago. Before commenting on the values inherent in today's lower prices for generics, here are the first two bullet points from my May 11, 2016, Seeking Alpha article, Generic Stocks Down; Are They Good Buys? Focus On Teva:

Generic stocks have been hit lately.

Based on industry comments, the industry may have entered a down cycle for pricing of the commodity products it markets.

That is already interesting. Generic stocks were already down enough to comment on 15 months ago. Teva was $53 then, now under $21.

In the summary, I began by saying that "This is one of those periods and sectors where I do have a firm view."

That view was, so far, correct, as I continued:

I think that between a strong period for generic prices [i.e. in prior years before the price downturn] and debt-fueled acquisitions, it would require lower P/Es to attract me to any stocks in the sector. The two most disconcerting bits of news were the Amerisource Bergen Corp. (ABC) comments [see below for ABC once again] and TEVA's absolute commitment to reversing its prior focus on specialty and true branded products, and planning on taking on very large amounts of debt in order to invest money down the road in improving the Allergan (AGN) generics business. My review of the generic sector once again leads me to find much better values in the usual names within biotech/biopharma and some Big Pharma. These stocks offer investors lower P/Es, stronger finances, stronger secular growth, vastly higher and more stable operating margins, and often higher (rising) dividend payments than any generic stock I know.

That comparison to biotech (the usual names) was valid. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index fund (IBB) is up from $264 to $316 since the close of trading May 10, 2016, through Friday's close or 20%; plus dividends.

So having been bearish on generic stocks in May 2016, what does the future hold for them?

Maybe the approximate 90% decline in Endo (ENDP), related in large part to an overpriced, badly-timed large acquisition, is enough? Or TEVA, dropping to a price first approached in Y2K and exceeded more than 13 years ago, is at or below fair value?

Evaluating generic stocks - beginning with an overview of TEVA

Before TEVA's shocking announcement last week showing a Q2 loss of $5.94 per share, the company was already on thin ice. That's because it had doubled down on generics after bravely talking about moving away from them and toward a specialty brand pharma focus. If I had to guess, it was a strategy pushed within TEVA by then-chairman Dr. Phillip Frost, the noted entrepreneur in specialty pharma and generics. Just a guess.

In any case, as of Q1 2017, TEVA showed total equity of $34 B. However, goodwill was an incredible $45 B. On top of that, there were also $21 B of intangibles. That's $66 B of "air;" subtracting $34 B gives a net tangible asset base of negative $32 B.

Now, that's a weakness for a giant brand company such as AbbVie (ABBV), but it's a very manageable weakness. For a company that doubled down on generics with a debt-fueled purchase of what amounted to the old Watson Labs plus the newcomer (and roll-up) Actavis, having this much air in the valuation meant that earnings had to surge to justify the risk. There were two coincident warning flags here. One was that long-term debt plus deferred income taxes totaled $38 B. The other, subtler issue is that the gigantic amount of goodwill, which is not amortized under GAAP, is dubious. In the generic business and also in the specialty pharma business, brand name and market position count for something - but not a lot. Goodwill either gets written down in lump sum fashion or continues on forever, unlike intangibles that have amortization schedules.

Well, given that I have been saying in my AGN articles that it did a great thing for its shareholders in dumping its generic businesses onto TEVA, obviously I felt the deal was unfair to TEVA shareholders, so I was not unduly surprised when as part of its press release, it included these bullet points:

Non-GAAP information: Net non-GAAP adjustments in the second quarter of 2017 were $7.1 billion. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS for the quarter were adjusted to exclude the following items:

A goodwill impairment charge of $6.1 billion related to the U.S. generics reporting unit;

Amortization of purchased intangible assets totaling $411 million, of which $367 million is included in cost of goods sold and the remaining $44 million in selling and marketing expenses;

Legal settlements and loss contingencies of $324 million...

That still leaves a gigantic amount of goodwill, namely $40 B. This consideration leads to the next focus:

Reconstructing TEVA's P&L

The first bullet point is obvious, but the next two, showing non-GAAP charges of $735 MM, are clearly ordinary costs of doing business.

In the Q2 report, the company talks about $1.0 B of non-GAAP profits.

But that's a meaningless number because there are all the costs of doing business that the company bothers to break out and implicitly asks investors to say are not costs of doing business.

Worse, there is no way for me (or you) to guess at how much of the goodwill remaining is really goodwill versus intangibles. My guess is, not much.

What's relevant to my recalculation of TEVA's earnings power first starts with the June 30 amount of intangibles of $21.66 B. TEVA charged $0.41 B against that or $1.64 B per year. This is a 7.6% annual rate. I consider this low and possibly unrealistic (possibly; I cannot purport to be an expert here). I simply wonder if this is aggressive. Patents depreciate and so on. For a largely generic company, I would expect a double-digit amortization schedule.

Now let us take that 7.6% annual rate and apply it to the goodwill of $40 B. That comes to $3 B per year or about $760 MM per quarter.

What that means is that just a moderately more aggressive amortization schedule would lead to TEVA being unprofitable even on its own non-GAAP terms.

Now to the stated P&L:

TEVA - marginally profitable using its own accounting

In a variant of the Shiller P/E, let's forget 2017 and simply look at stated EPS the past 5 years, 2012-6. These were, beginning with 2012, in USD:

2.25

1.49

3.56

1.82

0.07

Average: $1.84.

My view is that with TEVA's cash cow Copaxone under pressure, and as I pointed out in May 2016, generics having begun a down cycle of unknown length and severity, the company is not worth much of a P/E multiple. That's especially so given the multiple management and board changes. What happens if generic prices fall much further?

I would even point to the Bloomberg News article on TEVA's bonds that ran this past weekend, Teva Teeters on Junk Rating as Sell Off in Bonds Accelerates, and wonder if these are really investment grade at all. TEVA has been paying out large dividends relative to its GAAP earnings (and I wonder if those earnings were stated aggressively based on modest amortization schedules and lots of non-amortized goodwill). Why should any lender think of this aggressive roll-up as having a strong credit rating, when it has been betting so heavily on unpredictable generic drug pricing?

In other words, maybe there has been too much optimism all around in this industry, with TEVA the largest and therefore most prominent example. In comparison, the other giant in the industry, Sandoz, is a division of the powerhouse Big Pharma player Novartis (NVS): no worries about Sandoz surviving as much as NVS wants.

It's not that TEVA has no strengths; it does. But it messed up by not focusing on brands.

What else did TEVA do wrong, and how does that bear on other generic companies?

I would humbly point to two things. One was presenting itself as an income stock, given the horrible periodic plunges in generic pricing. The other was its emphasis on non-GAAP accounting.

That's in addition to the management disarray and my questions about its GAAP accounting.

Those two points have relevance to other generics.

Let's take Mylan (MYL), a stock I discussed in relation to the politically-driven Epi-Pen controversy first, promptly after Hillary Clinton brought it up in late August; then a few days later after I had a chance to research the story in more detail. While the articles were about Epi-Pen and alternatives to it, I did say in the second article that: "...I'm more negative than not on MYL stock..."

In other words, I've tried to be consistent that generics were dangerous stocks.

MYL could have much farther to fall

This company went from debt-free to another leveraged story. With Q2 results to be released imminently, we have Q1 numbers showing negative tangible net worth of $12.1 B. This is dangerous, given the worsening dynamics in Epi-Pen. MYL turned into a roll-up along with its tax inversion, part of the industry-wide and misbegotten strategy of comparing a boom in generic pricing with a sustainable business model.

As with TEVA, MYL shows deterioration in operating results, magnified by Epi-Pen boom into last year. But in the past five quarters, EPS was poor and could be worse when Q2 is revealed. From Q1 2016 down to Q1 2017, EPS was, in USD:

0.03

0.33

-0.23

0.78

0.12.

Average: $0.21.

Annualize that to about $0.84.

MYL might be worth well under $10/share, which would not be a big surprise given its 10-year chart:

MYL data by YCharts

The $15/share level certainly is one support level, but when generic pricing crashes, we just do not know when and where it will end. Then the goodwill and intangibles become questionable. In MYL's case, the asset value and earnings power of Epi-Pen can change quickly as well as competitive dynamics dictate.

The basic problem with MYL, TEVA and the other companies as corporations is the lack of major proprietary advantages that last very long. TEVA with Copaxone is somewhat of an exception, but that's rare, and as we see, it decided to go bigger in generics, rather than emphasizing the brands.

Other generics look similar

As an additional example, I wrote two articles covering Perrigo (PRGO), once a staid and debt-free manufacturer of (generic) store brands of OTC drugs, and of true generics sold "behind the counter." Then it also did the roll-up thing. I first had negative things to say about the stock in April of 2016, in Did Perrigo's Papa Leave It As A 'Valeant-Lite'? The stock had just plunged to about $99 from much higher levels, but I was unmoved, and criticized it for non-GAAP accounting in the face of GAAP losses, due in large part to poor acquisitions. I then followed up with Perrigo May Belong Much Closer To $20 Than $70 early this March. This stock has done better than TEVA or MYL, closing March 6 at $71.59 and closing Friday at $67.43. That still represents a large degree of underperformance relative to a rising S&P 500 (SPY) and rising IBB. PRGO was wiser than TEVA, MYL and ENDP in that a goodly part of its roll-up financing came from issuance of PRGO stock rather than debt. So unlike the very highly leveraged names, it is less leveraged and highly unlikely to collapse to near zero. I remain bearish on PRGO and am interested to see how long traders will support it at current valuations.

Risks of not owning generic stocks

None.

Conclusions

When I was a pharma industry executive, I saw the generic industry get more cut-throat just between 2005 and 2007. The Great Recession pummeled it more, then a large upsurge in pricing and margins enriched the major players. Whether there was any price-fixing as is being investigated is not something I have any knowledge of, but booms and busts are well-known in what is now a global industry with a race to the bottom in pricing (which did not exist before 2005 or so).

When a generic price downturn (i.e. price war) starts, one sees comments such as ABC provided on its recent conference call:

The change in LIFO is driven by lower expected brand inflation and greater expected generic deflation for fiscal year 2017 in comparison to those expectations at June 30, 2016 for the prior fiscal year.

If a giant distributor cannot predict prices even for brands, then there is no chance that it, or me, or you, can predict pricing cycles in generics. After all, a generic is defined to be the same product as the brand - and as all the other generics. Price is almost everything, with reliability of production the rest of the issue when selling generics - at least, without a gentleman's agreement between producers or other special cases for individual generics.

The generic industry was, in my view, investable until it bulked up via debt after the Great Recession. AGN got away with that strategy by off-loading its generic divisions to TEVA, but as I have said in my AGN articles, that has always clearly been a zero-sum game. I find it difficult to pick any fair value for any large generic company at this point.

As the alert reader has noted, this is unusual amongst my pharma articles in that I have not gone into much product-by-product detail or discussed a lot of other details. That's because, as I've been trying to make clear in various articles and an occasional comment, I have had the high-conviction view for over a year that the generic space should be avoided. The lower that share prices go, the more interested I get. But I'm not interested yet. In contrast, brand companies that do their own often groundbreaking work in bringing improved therapies to society remain investable in my opinion. My favorite is Celgene (CELG), though it has no dividend and has significant patent and pipeline risk. I am also long AbbVie (ABBV), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Gilead (GILD), Novo Nordisk ADRs (NVO) and Roche ADRs (OTCQX:RHHBY), in alphabetical order. All of these are volatile and may not fare well, but they enjoy very high profit margins and have many differentiating factors. Note: my personal positions in these names may change without notice as prices change and the scientific and commercial facts change.

Good luck to the longs in any generic or brand stock named in this article.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG,ABBV,BMY,GILD,NVO,RHHBY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.