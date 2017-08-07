National American University Holdings' (NAUH) CEO Ronald Shape on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

National American University Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUH)

Ronald Shape

Thank you, Adam, and welcome, everyone. I would like to take a moment to recognize several of our executive leadership many of who are on the call this morning; Dr. Lynn Priddy, our Provost and Chief Academic Officer; Dr. David Heflin, Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Bob Paxton, President of Strategic Initiatives and External Relations; Mr. Anthony De Angelis, Chief Information Officer; Mr. Joe Sallustio, Vice President of Marketing and Enrollment Management; Mr. Paul Sedlacek, Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel; Mr. John Woolsey, Vice President of Human Resources and Development; and Mr. Michael Johnson, Vice President, College of Military Studies; and Mr. Greg Peterson, Director of Marketing.

During this morning's call, I will discuss our areas of strategic focus and provide an update on key investor highlights and business strategies. Dr. Priddy will provide an update on our academic initiatives, and then Dr. Heflin will give an overview on our financial performance and focus. We will then conclude with a question-and-answer session.

For those of you following along on the slide deck, Slide 3 to 5 list the number of areas of strategic focus; a number of them we have mentioned on past calls such as our new NAU tuition advantage plan, expansion into Canada, and existing displaced students from close -- their closing institutions. We will touch on each of these items during this call but thought it would be helpful to outline them at the beginning of this presentation.

Moving to Slide 6, we are pleased with the positive results that we were able to achieve in operating income and cash flow during the fourth quarter. As Dr. Heflin will expand on shortly, our cash flows from operating activities improved from a negative $2.3 million at the end of the third quarter to a positive $800,000 at the end of the fourth quarter, that is a $3.1 million improvement in just three months. Total cash at the end of the fourth quarter increased to $16.2 million from $15.8 million at the end of Q3. We recorded two non-cash entries in the fourth quarter totaling $1.34 million, these were the results of $1.14 million in impairments and $200,000 from a deferred tax asset reduction.

Excluding these non-cash entries, the company saw fourth quarter EBITDA move from a loss of $76,000 last year to a surplus of $1.3 million this year. A table reconciling EBITDA to net income [ph] can be found in yesterday's press release. These positive results were supported primarily by the impact of the new NAU tuition advantage that was launched for the fourth quarter. As shown on Slide 7, our student base has the opportunity to reduce their tuition cost by more than 25% and many have expressed interest in taking advantage of this pricing strategy in the fall term. As students take more credits, they will realize a lower tuition rate per credit hour.

Moving to Slide 8; we continue to see enrollment trends improve in the spring term. If you jump to Slide 15, you can see that spring 2017 credit hour totals were higher than those of either summer or fall of fiscal year 2017. And winter and spring credit hours, each exceeded fall credit hours for the first time in five years. We attribute these results to be additional NAU students that NAU is working with through teach-out initiatives at several institutions and the fact that we continue to see improved enrollment trends at several of our existing campus operation.

We're also pleased with the improvement we have seen in our 90:10 ratio. The final fiscal year 2017 rate is currently calculated at 82.6% which is down from 86.9% last year. The initiatives we've put in place to encourage and council our students to borrow responsibly along with our initiatives in Canada and workforce development, all contributed to this positive outcome. Likewise, for fiscal year 2017 we continue to maintain a composite score above 1.5.

Finally as I mentioned on the April call, we have engaged the Company to conduct an appraisal of NAU's real estate holdings. I had hoped that the results of this appraisal would be available for us to share on this call but we will not receive the details on the report until August '18. We expect to share this information with our investors once we receive the report.

This brings me to Slide 9; as many of you probably saw, we recently announced an asset purchase agreement with Henley-Putnam University. As contemplated, the transaction will result in all of Henley-Putnam's degree and certificate programs becoming part of NAU's educational offerings. Importantly, we neither intend nor are we presenting the transaction to regulators as contemplated continued operation of Henley-Putnam as a separate post-secondary institution from NAU. Until the closing of the transaction, however, Henley-Putnam remains a separately accredited and independently owned and operated institution. The closing of the transaction and incorporation of Henley-Putnam's educational programs into NAU is subject to receipt of customary third-party consents and regulatory approvals including from the Higher Learning Commission.

We see this acquisition as a very strategic and timely opportunity for NAU to accelerate the development of our College of Military Studies. With the incorporation of Henley-Putnam's educational programs NAU will be able to more quickly launch several key degree programs in strategic security, protection management, intelligence management and terrorism and counter-terrorism studies; these would have otherwise taken us three to five years to develop in-house and would have cost an excess of $1 million and would have resulted in several million dollars of lost revenue opportunity. We believe that the high quality certificate degree and language programs developed by Henley-Putnam will complement nicely that agreed programs offered at NAU and will provide us with an opportunity to further market these programs across NAU's network of military relationships and geographic locations.

Subject to receipt of applicable approvals for the acquired programs, we also will be able to continue serving Henley-Putnam's students through NAU's eligibility for veterans and military tuition assistance programs. We will also likely seek to add the acquired programs to our scope of U.S. Department of Education approval for a Title 4 Federal Student Name. Furthermore, we're excited to welcome the 90 plus faculty from Henley-Putnam University with their experience and background to further enhance the learning opportunities for our students. We believe the Henley-Putnam University's curriculum and philosophy compliments the work we are doing at National American University and allow us to provide continued high quality service and support to our students.

We anticipate the transaction will close this fall with a target they currently set for early November. As mentioned earlier, we believe the transaction will allow NAU to accelerate the development of our College of Military Studies by three to five years and that will cause substantially less than what it would take to create the programs and certificates in-house. In addition, the anticipated revenue generated from the students currently attending Henley-Putnam University will serve as an added resource to support the ongoing growth of the College of Military Studies.

As noted on Slide 10, our Canadian enrollments continue to improve. We have recently created a dedicated staff in Minneapolis, Minnesota to focus specifically on serving and supporting our students from Canada. We anticipate enrollments will continue to increase with this increased support and dedicated staff. Furthermore, as the currency exchange between the U.S. dollar and Canadian dollar continues to improve, we expect this initiative will generate positive financial returns for the Company by the third quarter of 2018.

Moving to Slide 10, we remain focused on improving our marketing and enrollment performance. We recently made a change to our agency of record and the initial results have been remarkable. For the same marketing spend our lead flow has increased dramatically and we anticipate we will see the conversions for these leads at or above historical levels. In addition, we continue to focus on improving our website visibility in building upon local and national relationships to enhance our student enrollment efforts.

Over the past several years I have not shared much information about the NAU Foundation and the great work it is doing to support our students. As indicated on Slides 12 and 13, the NAU foundation has provided financial support in the form of scholarships to more than 120 students this year alone. It has awarded an excess of $500,000 over the past five years and has provided financial support for innovative ideas from faculty and our staff members. The foundation has been a great supporter of NAU and we encourage our investors to contribute to the foundation just as the faculty and alumni do.

We continue to see positive trends in our year-over-year student enrollments as shown on Slide 15. We are very pleased with the continued growth in our graduate programs; our masters and doctoral programs realizing positive year-over-year growth. Dr. Rush [ph] and the team at the Rush [ph] Graduate Center continue to work diligently to develop new cohorts across the country. Likewise, our masters programs continue to see excellent enrollment growth. Dr. Paxton and his team have made several changes that had resulted in improved student engagement and student retention and we are looking to replicate these efforts in the master's program into our undergraduate operation.

In total for the spring term we saw a decline in student headcount of 18.1% which was primarily driven by a decline in our continuing education division. In comparison, student credit hours enrolled in the spring term declined only 6.5% year-over-year from 66,062 credit hours to 61,772 credit hours which is better than we had previously forecasted.

Slide 15 provides an historical student enrollment by credit hour comparison, as well as the current projected credit hour enrollments for summer of 2017. For the spring term, students enrolled in 61,772 credit hours which is up from the fall term and flat compared to the winter term. We are projecting 55,382 credit hours for the summer term which is down approximately 4% over the same period last year. As noted earlier, we anticipate the implementation of the NAU tuition advantage to have a continued positive impact on revenue in the number of credit hours students will take in the future.

Looking forward we remain focused on the key growth strategies outlined above. We believe the asset purchase of Henley-Putnam University, the new tuition pricing model with its simplicity and cost savings potential for students along with our continued marketing improvements, graduate enrollment growth for Canada enrollments, and improved efficiencies through consolidation will position the University well.

Next, Dr. Priddy will provide an update on our academic operations.

Lynn Priddy

Thank you, Dr. Shape. Good morning, everyone. Slide 17 and 18 build on Dr. Shape's comments on graduate and undergraduate education as well as key initiatives that are driving our performance. These academic initiatives were designed to target student learning, satisfaction, retention and completion.

Over the past two years of both the graduate and undergraduate levels, academics have tapped into the emerging educational trends, latest research from the Dana [ph] project achieving through Gates Foundation and Illumina to redesign courses, programs, learning environments. In fact, with these investments in new policies, processes and a changed academic culture that increasingly values agility and innovation, course retention rates have increased by 2% across all offering since summer 2016 and nearly 4% year-over-year. DSW rates or D-failure and withdrawal rates have decreased by just under 2%. Retention is a solid growth strategy.

Included in the initiatives are the further expansion as Dr. Shape indicated as a newly established College of Military Studies. The proposed consolidation of Henley-Putnam into NAU would accelerate the expansion of the college which currently offers NAU's degrees, as well as through bachelor's degrees, young, not yet developed in security, intelligence analysis and risk management, terrorism and counter-terrorism studies. As Dr. Shape indicated, the consolidation would add any of these offerings and accelerate their development with additional master's degrees, one doctoral degree and 31 undergraduate and graduate certificates.

Another key initiative is our development of comprehensive static and predictive datasets aligned with institutional faculty, student, teaching and learning and other metrics to demonstrate and improve NAU quality, accountability, sustainability and compliance. NAU is one of only 20 institutions invited by the Higher Learning Commission to participate in Illumina Foundation Grant under timing and testing data related to student success. As a result, NAU is in a yearlong process of examining variables that affect student success and refining it's data definitions and methodologies on student learning, persistence and completion. The refined definitions and methodologies provide greater transparency and accuracy on the degree and learning pathways of our students.

Beginning with the next investor presentation we will present our persistence in other student's success data using these refined definitions and related metrics. The new data points will be presented across time, so as we're comparable to previous terms and years.

Core to the NAU difference is long standing commitment to performance based curriculum with the capacity to be unbundled into competencies that can be customized to businesses and personalized to students, all while remaining within the traditional core structures of higher education. Using this curricular structure and revised policies, the University has re-envisioned the way credentials program and courses can be aligned to streamline degree path from diplomas to master's degrees entering at any point along the continuum. The redesign involved all undergraduate and master's offerings including nursing, legal studies and information technology programs which now include embedded certifications, new areas of emphasis such as cyber security and later [ph] or direct degree.

For example; NAU's Bachelorette programs now offer 13.5 graduate credits or more towards multiple aligned master's degrees. Further, nursing students are nurses in the field who may bring at our end or an associate degree in nursing, can complete a direct path through the bachelors to the masters of science and nursing. Whereas many institutions evaluate how to limit and control transfer and try our learning assessment, NAU has developed distinctive ability to apply transfer credits to degree programs minimizing credit loss for students. Because more than 70% of all NAU students bring transfer credit and experiential learning they can be evaluated for credit. The University has now tested and will implement new processes for optimizing credit for prior learning, also available at any point along the degree continuum.

Supporting these processes are new transfer and residency requirement practices that maximize credit for previous college work, relevant military and other training, international transfer, articulated credit and prior learning from work experience. In addition, NAU has streamlined entry testing and consolidated entry courses. As a result of these new processes and policies, students, particularly military, have received an average of 30% more transfer credits towards degrees at NAU than in the past.

As reported previously, the redesign of programs has included the integration of co-requisite remedial and the new quantitative reasoning math course sequence. Based on work from the data project and achieving the dream, these entry process changes have reduced the high failure rate at entry, have allowed students to be more successful academically in their third term courses including math, and have promoted quicker entry into the field focused courses, most working with [indiscernible]. Accompanying these revisions are parallel efforts to expand student tutoring, mentoring and advising and career services, as well as library writing and math one-stop assistance. Our full mobile-friendly applications allow students to engage from anywhere via any smart device.

To ensure students attend, engage, learn and persist; the University has begun a comprehensive redesign of its online courses and their learning environment. New technologies allow for significant improvements in the functionality and the student experience in the typical distance education course room, including increased faculty decisions, student to student, and student to employer interaction. The mobile first initiative led the companies to redesign, can [indiscernible] the focus to adapt traditional higher education offerings to the expectation of working at all students. All undergraduate and master courses are scheduled to be updated by the end of fiscal year '19 with the next generation of learning management tool including the rollout of comprehensive mobile phone functionality.

As indicated earlier, the course and program redesign has allowed NAU to provide students displaced by closing institutions with curricular options that allow for minimal disruption to their ability to complete their education. NAU's curricular stand box [ph] team regularly customizes degree completion programs, courses and competencies to serve affiliate institutions and organizations.

Slide 19 details the impacts that transfer and teach-out agreements have had on any used spring, summer, fall and winter terms. Working with state educational regulators, the U.S. Department of Ed and programmatic and regional ex-editors [ph], the University has now served more than 2,900 unduplicated students from closed institutions. At the end of spring quarter, these students enrolled in more than 45,200 credit hours. Summer credit hours currently totaled an additional 90,200 for the 53,000 plus you see on the slide. The evaluation of prior learning has further allowed the University to confirm that these incoming display students have achieved the necessary competencies and level of learning from the previous institution to be able to complete their degrees at NAU.

Slide 20 provides the breakdown of the University students by academic area and by degree offering for the spring of 2017 term. Academic offerings and degrees are consistent with winter and spring quarters, they do reflect a slight shift for the associate degree from the master's degree as a result of the recent teach-out for Career Point College in Texas. Notably, the percentage of students in the academic area of nursing are directly attributable to the 500 plus students in the CPC vocational nursing diploma program and the associate of science nursing program. Excluding these students, the distribution of academic program during this term showed solid signs of enrollment stabilization in undergraduate program and steady increase in graduate programs.

Slide 20 and 21 continue to outline benchmarks that University uses to track student progress and more broadly, the value of our academic programs. Course completion and student persistence at both, the graduate and undergraduate level, successful course completion is stronger than it has been the previous nine quarters or more than two years. Year-over-year persistence continue to trend consistently upward since 2015 contributing to the stabilization of enrollment. The strong and improving overall course completion by our students is attributable in part on the intrusive academic curricula, process and policy changes addressed earlier in this presentation. Currently undergraduate course completion rates in spring 2017 showed continued improvement, increasing from 91% to 93% with graduate increasing from 92% to 93%, both exceeding their benchmarks of 85% undergraduate and 90% graduate respectively.

Undergraduate term-to-term student persistence from spring to summer quarter decreased from 82% to 79%. The percentage includes some students, particularly teach-out students who have petitioned to graduate and are being affirmed. To-date graduates accounted for include 147 Career Point College location on nursing students and an additional Career Point College, 87 associative science and nursing students. Graduate term-to-term persistence rate increased from 82% to 84% over the previous term-to-term rate. We continue to pay close attention to these metrics and multiple initiatives that we referenced earlier to directly target course, term and degree persistence. As indicated in earlier reports, we continue to integrate faculty student mentoring and other engagement strategies into our online courses as described above and the learning management system redesign. The revisions to remedial entry courses and math offering address have also impacted new and continuing students, significantly improving successful completion of college success, math and writing courses.

Finally the work in the commission's academy continues to provide the data support for the news and other engagement persistence and learning effort. Current assessment of learning results indicates that more than 80% of students are achieving key program learning outcomes with significant improvement noted by the business and veterinary technology programmatic accreditors. The academy work is too pronged providing data that identified which strategies are successful with which student and shifting the student success data from static historical reports to also include predictive analytics that flag and report on four levels of student risk tied to seven factors. The analytics and weekly data indicators on new re-entry and continuing student engagement, attendance and academic success, campus and central teams respond with interventions designed to impact student course, term and degree persistence, learning and completion.

Although we continue to focus on enrollments, we balance those efforts with an equally important focus on working with our current students and guiding them to ultimate completion. We will continue to collect and analyze relevant data to ensure that we are encouraging and assisting our students to persist in their program of study which will ultimately allow them to achieve their educational goal.

Now I'd like to turn it over to Dr. David Heflin, who will provide an overview of our financial performance.

David Heflin

Thank you, Dr. Priddy, and good morning. Moving to financials, I would like to share highlights from the fourth quarter and full year results. I would encourage each of you to review our press release, the Form 10-K and our Investor Deck for specific details and of course, I would be happy to take questions during the Q&A.

As Dr. Shape mentioned earlier, our cash flows from operating activities increased from a negative $2.3 million at the end of the third quarter to a positive $800,000 for the entire year indicating a $3.1 million improvement in cash flow from operating activities in the fourth quarter. Fourth quarter EBITDA improved compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2016. This improvement is even more significant if you normalize for the $1.1 million in non-cash asset impairment charges. The tuition advantage plan improved credit hour performance and targeted expense reductions are all few drivers behind these results.

As shown on Slide 24, revenue decreased to $22.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017 from $23 million for the same period last year, representing a 3.9% decrease. Our Academic segment's total revenue decreased to $21.9 million from $22.8 million in the prior year period, primarily due to decreased credit hours and lower book sales resulting from lower enrollments.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017, revenues from the CPC teach-out activities totaled over $2.4 million, expenses totaled $1.6 million and net income totaled $800,000. I would note that the investment and expenses associated with the various teach-out and transfer agreements offset some of the cost reduction efforts during the fourth quarter. Additional academic salaries from these efforts reduced salary savings associated with consolidated campuses and regional management realignment during fiscal years 2016 and 2017. As a result of these initiatives, cost of educational services increased from $6.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2016 to $7.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017.

Meanwhile, your cost reduction efforts resulted in a year-over-year reduction in SG&A for the fourth quarter from $16.7 million to $14.4 million. We continue to work on improving our operating efficiencies and making sure our cost aligned with our current enrollment numbers. As such, we have made additional expenditure reductions during recent quarter to realize savings that are beginning to have an impact on financial results. In the third quarter of fiscal year 2017, NAU consolidated three campus operations where the associated students were attending online courses. By consolidating campus operations, NAU is better able to utilize excess capacity, both human and physical, to ensure student experience excellent support and service. In addition, NAU consolidated management oversight of four campus operations. The similarity and geographic proximity of these campuses provide for maintaining excellent student service while reducing staff expense.

Campus consolidations announced in the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 resulted in $600,000 in expense savings during the fourth quarter. It was anticipated that expense reductions for recent campus consolidations will result in annual expense savings of approximately $3 million.

Moving to Slide 25, net loss attributable to the company for the fiscal year 2017 fourth quarter was $900,000 or $0.04 per diluted share based on 24.2 million shares outstanding, compared to a loss of $1 million, or $0.04 per diluted share based on 24.2 million outstanding in the prior year period. The net loss in the fourth quarter was impacted by the previously mentioned $1.1 million impairment charge as well as an additional $200,000 valuation allowance the company recorded against this deferred tax asset. This non-cash charge reduced the benefit from income taxes and was a result of the company's assessment of the realizability of its deferred tax assets over a certain period of time. A primary factor in the assessment is the company's achievement of loss position over a three-year period ended May 31, 2017. This valuation allowance can be reduced or reversed in the future as the company returns to profitability.

The company's LBITDA for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017 was $200,000 compared to the LBITDA of negative $100,000 in the prior year period. A table reconciling LBITDA to net loss can be found in yesterday's press release.

Slides 26 and 27 show financial highlights for the full fiscal year ended May 31, 2017. Revenue for full fiscal year 2017 decreased to $86.6 million from $96.1 million for the prior year. Again, this decrease was primarily driven by lower enrollments.

SG&A expenses for the year ended May 31, 2017 decreased to $61.6 million or $72.2 million in fiscal year 2016. As a percent of revenue, SG&A decreased from 75.1% in fiscal year 2016 to 71.2% for fiscal year 2017. The company reported a net loss attributable to National American University Holdings of $6.3 million or $0.26 per diluted share based on 24.2 million shares outstanding, compared to a net loss attributable to the Company of $5.3 million or $0.22 per diluted share based on 24.7 million shares outstanding in the prior year. The $1.2 million cumulative charge to income tax expense for the valuation adjustment to deferred taxes and the $1.1 million in non-cash asset impairment charges explain the large part of this difference.

The LBITDA for the fiscal year 2017 was $1.9 million compared to LBITDA of $1.8 million for the prior year period. Again, a table reconciling LBITDA to net loss can be found in yesterday's press release.

Moving to the balance sheet highlights shown on Slide 28; as of May 31, 2017 the company had cash and cash equivalents and investments of $16.2 million, working capital of $11.2 million, and stockholders' equity of $29.9 million, and these numbers are compared to cash, cash equivalents and investments for last fiscal year 2016 of $25.8 million, working capital for last fiscal year of $22.2 million, and stockholders' equity of $40.4 million, again, in the prior year period. As indicated on Slide 29, during fiscal year 2017 the Company paid out $4.4 million in dividends. In addition, the company invested $4.9 million during the year for construction of the [indiscernible] apartments. This project was completed in June 2017 and 22 of the 24 units have been leased. The Company has no outstanding lending debt of any kind.

We are very excited about the initiatives and we continue to work in fiscal year 2018 on these initiatives and we believe these efforts sort of strengthen the foundation upon which National American University was built 75 years ago.

With that, I will turn the call back to Dr. Shape.

Ronald Shape

Thanks, Dr. Heflin and Dr. Priddy. Operator, we would be happy to take any questions at this time.

