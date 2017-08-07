General Communication's (GNCMA) CEO Ron Duncan on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

General Communication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCMA)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 3, 2017 14:00 ET

Executives

Pete Pounds - Chief Financial Officer

Ron Duncan - President and Chief Executive Officer

Greg Chapados - Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

Barry Sine - Drexel Hamilton

Operator

Good day and welcome to the GCI Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Peter Pounds. Please go ahead.

Pete Pounds

Thank you, Brian and thank you all for joining us today. I am Pete Pounds, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. And Ron Duncan, our President and CEO, is on the call today as well as other members of the management team. We will all be available to participate in the question-and-answer session, which will follow my initial comments.

This conference call is being recorded and will be available for playback. To access the call via net conferencing, log on to our website at www.gci.com and follow the instructions. The webcast will be available for replay for the next 2 weeks.

Some of the statements made by GCI in this presentation are forward-looking in nature. Actual results may differ from those projected in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Additional information concerning such factors can be found in GCI’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

First, an update on the GCI-Liberty transaction, as previously announced, we have entered into an agreement with Liberty Interactive Corporation to combine GCI with certain assets of the Liberty Ventures Group. Since this was announced, we have made significant progress on the required conditions to close. We’ve completed the required bondholder consents and the senior credit facility amendments to consummate the transaction. We received an early termination on the waiting period, pursuant to the Hart-Scott-Rodino review. We filed with the Federal Communications Commission and the Regulatory Commission of Alaska seeking approval of the transaction. And as of this week, we filed the S-4 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. That’s a lot of work by a lot of people at both GCI and Liberty to move us closer to closing. We are currently expecting to close in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Now for some material updates. The North Slope fiber project, we have completed the construction of the fiber to the North Slope. We expect to have it lit up and operational by the end of the third quarter. This gives GCI the only diverse fiber route to the North Slope. The TERRA project, we are nearly complete with the process of bringing the TERRA network. We expect to have all of the civil work complete by the end of the third quarter and to have the fiber microwave network operating as a ring by the end of the year. Billing system update, we continue to make progress on our billing system conversion. Last year, you’ll recall, we eliminated old billing systems. This year, we are working on two aspects. First, we’re working with our partners to build the new billing system in preparation for conversion next year. We are still on target for that. Secondly, we are engaging in a process called rate plan simplification, where we eliminate plans that will not be built in the new system and migrate customers to the new and better plan. This is also going well and targeted for completion at the end of the third quarter this year.

Margin improvement, with the recession that is continuing in Alaska, we’ve been increasing our efforts to simplify our business and improve margins. The second quarter continues our trend of improving margins that I’ll talk about later. Universal Services – Rural Healthcare program update, the RHC program provides funding for rural healthcare facilities to gain access to critical broadband connectivity at urban rates. For the funding year ended June 30, 2017, the request for funding from the program exceeded the program cap of $400 million for the first time. The FCC then reduced the amount of the subsidy to users who did not file in the first application window by 7.5%. This reduction left some of our customers with significant and unexpected amounts due. With the significantly higher cost of service in Alaska, the FCC recognized that this would be a real burden on rural healthcare providers in Alaska. On June 30, the FCC issued an order which would allow telecom providers to forgive the additional 7.5% payment, which would have otherwise been payable, by retroactively resetting the rates for services. Under these specific circumstances, GCI is currently expecting to forgive these amounts for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017. The impact of this decision is a onetime reduction of revenues and EBITDA of approximately $5 million in the second quarter. We are working with our rural healthcare provider partners and the FCC on alternative funding solutions for future years.

Financial overview. We had revenues of $224 million for the quarter, which is down $9 million year-over-year and $4 million sequentially. This revenue decline is due to the RHC revenue reduction and declines in consumer wireless and video. Our second quarter pro forma EBITDA, which excludes $9 million in GCI-Liberty transaction costs, was $75 million, up $2 million sequentially and $3 million year-over-year. Our EBITDA margin was 33.4%, up from 32% in the first quarter and 30.6% from a year ago. But for the RHC reduction, we would have been at 34.9% margin.

Consumer. Consumer had revenues of $106 million for the quarter, representing a $1 million decline sequentially and $6 million year-over-year. The year-over-year declines were primarily due to wireless and video, with the wireless declines attributed roughly equally to ARPU and equipment sales. We have had some meaningful changes to the consumer subscriber metrics driven by seasonality, the Alaska recession and our rate plan simplification efforts. Cable modem subscribers and video subscribers were down by 2,800 and 3,400 subscribers, respectively, on a sequential basis. Wireless subscribers increased by 2,500 during the quarter.

Business. GCI Business revenues of $118 million for the quarter were down $3 million year-over-year and sequentially. But for the RHC adjustment, revenue was up $2 million. Other matters of interest. Capital expenditures. Our capital expenditures for the quarter totaled $43 million, bringing our total to $71 million for the year. Liquidity, we ended the quarter with $23 million in cash on the balance sheet and $72 million in availability on our line of credit. With total current maturities of $14 million, I’m satisfied with our liquidity. The leverage remains just above our target with net leverage of 4.7x based on the trailing 12 months operating cash flow. Following the quarter, we’ve paid back $47 million on our line of credit, increasing our liquidity and decreasing our leverage.

Guidance and economic prospects. Pro forma EBITDA is expected to be between $300 million and $315 million, excluding costs related to the Liberty transaction. This narrows the range, which had previously been between $300 million and $325 million. Capital expenditures, approximately $165 million.

That concludes my initial comments. Brian, please open it up to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] First question comes from Barry Sine with Drexel Hamilton. Please go ahead.

Barry Sine

Hey, good afternoon. On the updated guidance, I just want to understand how that relates to the situation with RHC. You mentioned that, that knocked about $5 million off of EBITDA in the second quarter. I am assuming that’s going to continue for the rest of the year based on the way you’ve explained that in the release. And I’m assuming that, that was a significant driver of the changing guidance. Can you clarify that, please?

Pete Pounds

Barry, I’d call the $5 million one-time as a contributing factor. We typically do narrow the range of our EBITDA guidance in the second or third quarter of the year, and this is doing that based on the onetime $5 million. We are currently expecting this to be a one-time event.

Barry Sine

Okay, appreciate that. And then if we could talk a little bit more about the competitive situation in the wireless market. Just looking at your website, you have a pretty interesting 30-gigabit offer in the market, I think, at $70 a month. And wireless had a pretty good quarter in terms of 2,500 consumer adds sequentially and then also, on the topic of wireless, if you can give us an update on lower 48 state number portability.

Greg Chapados

Barry, it’s Greg Chapados. With regard to wireless, we do have the new Simply Unbeatable product in the market. We have had that since mid-March and that is essentially our response to the changes in the national industry in terms of moving to unlimited-styled products. So we are in the market. We have had – as you have pointed out, we have had another good quarter here. But with regard to non-907 portability, which we really want to get to, we are currently focused on getting that done in this quarter, probably later in the quarter and that effort is underway. So we have – that process involves changes in our mediation processes and it’s taking longer than we wanted, but we are just about there.

Barry Sine

And I guess, another factor in wireless, you had a number of puts and takes over the last year or so on the Alaska Communications transaction. It looks like that’s all been flushed through the system. So what we are seeing is really a normalized business result?

Pete Pounds

Yes, Barry. We finished with the conversion of the acquired customers here in the fourth quarter of last year.

Barry Sine

Okay. And then my last question, just on the enterprise market. You have got a competitor in the market as it continues to make some noise. What’s your opinion of the competitive environment in enterprise and how that may have changed over the last year or so?

Pete Pounds

I think really the major change that happened there happened a couple of years ago when we acquired the remainder of the wireless joint venture from our competitor and that put them in a position of being incredibly focused on business and that continues to be the case as it was a couple of years ago there, Barry.

Barry Sine

Okay. Alright, appreciate all the updates. Thank you very much.

Pete Pounds

Thanks, Barry.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] At this time, there are no more questions in the queue. I would like to pass the conference back over to Peter Pounds for any closing remarks.

Pete Pounds

Alright. Well, thank you, Brian and thank you all for dialing in here. We will look forward to talking to you here in the first week or so of November, so long.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.