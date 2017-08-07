GameStop's Future: Slow Death Or Sustainable Growth?

Dividend should be not only safe but modestly increase over next couple of years.

Collectibles a growth market - company needs to scale it better in U.S.

How to think of the cyclical nature of GameStop's business.

GameStop (GME) is one of those companies it's difficult to be neutral on; either you think it is going to go down because of the market's preference for downloading anything digital, or believe it has a future because of its push toward reducing exposure to physical gaming products.

As the company noted in its last earnings report, expectations are "40% or more of our fiscal 2017 operating earnings to come from nonphysical gaming." That's an important metric to follow in the months and years ahead, as it'll determine its long-term future. There is no doubt the market will continue to gravitate toward online downloads as its preferred way of buying games.

To have a profitable future, we'll want to see that 40% number continue to increase while its exposure to new physical games decreases.

As that plays out, the company is taking steps to slow the erosion of its gaming business as it attempts to diversify its business.

Over the next couple of years I don't see its hefty dividend being in danger, but it should be incrementally added to. Further out all bets are off it, the company can't execute and shrink its physical gaming exposure while increasing its other businesses and finding some more revenue stream to complement them.

Cyclical nature of GameStop's business

One way to understand the cyclical nature of GameStop's business, specifically in relationship to consoles, new game releases, and smartphones, is to look to movie theaters and their reliance on studios to produce quality films and release them on time.

In the case of studios, they're much more reliable in their ability to release films on time, while in the gaming and smartphone industry, that's not always the case.

For example, the company commented on the upcoming release of Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone 8 as a catalyst with strong growth potential. Since then it's highly uncertain whether it'll be released on time, which will result in the impact on GameStop's performance.

The same is true concerning not only if games are released on time, but whether or not the high-end gaming brands are going to be released on a consistent basis.

When adding the various products together, it can bring an uneven performance for GameStop. One or two quarters could be very strong and the next couple slow down because of the lack of new consoles, games or smartphones, or the products not gaining the type of traction they hoped for.

This is why I think when GameStop mentioned focusing on secondary titles, it was a nod toward trying to offset some of the cyclical nature of the business by focusing more on boosting sales of less popular titles that sell decently, but individually, don't add a lot to the top and bottom lines of the company.

I don't see that having a huge impact, but it should be able to help some and it shows the management does understand what it has to do to lower the volatility of its performance from quarter to quarter.

Building out its collectible unit is another tactic that should help the company in that regard, so it's not overly reliant on the pipelines of the companies whose products it sells.

That will, of course, remain part of the business, but if it is able to alleviate that some, it'll help the company generate more even results.

It would also provide more consistency with its same-store sales.

Collectibles

One of the more interesting verticals in the company is its collective unit, which has been experiencing solid growth internationally and as the company expands that further in the U.S., it should be one of the better growth stories for several years.

The importance of collectibles isn't only on the sales it generates, but in the online and foot traffic it generates to its web and physical stores, which drives sales in other categories as well.

The company says concerning IP, it accounts for "approximately 60% of the revenue annually comes from IP that has been relevant for more than 30 years. Brands like Star Wars, Batman, Spiderman, Star Trek and Pokémon have long histories of success and strong and growing fan bases. With IP launches occurring on a near-weekly basis, we're finding that Collectibles provides us a consistent revenue stream and traffic driver in our stores and to our websites."

Also significant is its 53-million PowerUp Rewards customers, almost 50 percent of the buy collectibles, and of those, they also acquire other products. Concerning brands, they have repurchase intent of 82 percent, signifying the sustainability potential longevity of the business.

The acquisition of ThinkGeek.com gives GameStop the largest web property focusing on collectibles in its market, which positions it to further boost revenue.

Since its strongest partner is AT&T (NYSE:T), the highly probable acquisition of Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) - if it passes regulatory approval - should further enhance the ability of GameStop to scale out the products it has licensed across all of the company. That would further strengthen the collectible category.

Collectibles sales in the last quarter were up 39 percent and should reach the company's goal of $650 to $700 million in 2017.

As for the collectible category GameStop competes in, it sees it growing to $16 billion by 2019, which would represent a larger market than video games. It's growing at a $1.5 billion annual pace.

Collectibles are "driven predominantly by 5 large categories ..., toys and board games, apparel, consumer electronics, housewares and accessories," the company stated in its earnings report.

It's now the market leader and is looking to grow this part of its business quickly.



Assuming the growth its international outlets have enjoyed from collectibles can transition to the U.S., this is a lot of potential going forward. Once put in place, it could solve the same-store sales challenge faced in the domestic market.

International

First-quarter international sales beat internal expectation, with same-store sales up 17.1 percent. Australia was its top market outside the U.S. with sales climbing 18.2 percent. Products primarily driving the growth were "hardware, accessories and collectibles."

On the hardware side, as in all the markets it competes in, it was driven by the Nintendo Switch, and secondarily by PS4 hardware sales.

If consumer demand for the Switch continues, it will be a significant catalyst for the game industry in general, and GameStop specifically.

With its strategy of increasing the space allocated to collectibles, in its international stores they now account for about 20 percent to 30 percent of store space. It's working toward having many stores converted to 50 percent of space represented by the collectible category.

As mentioned earlier, the increase in collectibles not only generates more sales in that category, but the increase in traffic boosts sales of its other products as well. It is a no-brainer to make this a much larger part of the company's product line and store space.

Another added value is it expands its customer base to other demographics. Consequently, its sales in these stores continue to grow. Year-over-year collectible sales in its international markets were up 63 percent. Same-store sales in its global markets didn't struggle as they did in the U.S. market.

As for a new market, it has invested in a joint venture in Latin America, named JBL, which according to GameStop, didn't require a lot of upfront capital investment. That implies to me it probably had to give a higher percentage to its partner in order to limit the amount of capital it saved.

In the first quarter, the new partnership helped boost Latin American sales by 140 percent from the same reporting period in 2016.

Conclusion

Some pundits have attempted to paint GameStop with the same brush of other physical tech retailers, with the idea it is inevitable it is heading to bankruptcy over time. I think that is very unlikely.

How I see this playing out is the company is in a race to replace ongoing loss of revenue in its physical gaming category with international sales and collectibles, among other products like DirecTV. If game downloads accelerate at a very high rate of speed, in the near term it will have a detrimental impact on GameStop's performance.

The probable acquisition of Time Warner by AT&T will result in more branding deals that will boost sales, including the rapidly growing collectibles business.

When analyzing GameStop, investors should think of it more in terms of a movie theater chain, where some releases hit it big and others don't. The difference is in the tech market, product releases don't always hit their projected release dates, and that can have a strong impact on the performance of any one quarter.

From what I see, GameStop is working on reducing that volatility by building out other businesses and focusing on marketing some of the secondary gaming titles to generate more level sales from quarter to quarter.

What GameStop must now prove is the direction it's taking is one that will meaningfully offset the decline in physical game sales. From the plan it has laid out, it has a good chance of doing that.

All this said, its hefty dividend that has been hovering around 7 percent, not only isn't going to be reduced but is likely to be increased over the next couple of years. The increase will be modest, but it'll be there.

By that time we'll know if the company has the right plan in place and if it can successfully execute it. The question investors must answer for themselves is if the approximate 7 percent dividend is worth the risk of the company failing to meet growth expectations.

If it fails on that count, it will undoubtedly fall more than 7 percent.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.