Mondelez, What A Week

Looking at the results

Last week Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had a very busy news week as they released their Fiscal 2017 Q2 Earnings, announced a big dividend increase, and announced a new CEO. Let’s review these items to see how they affect the investment case. First the earnings were released and I believe this slide Mondelez provided explains things pretty well…

So basically revenue fell, but most of that is blamed on the June 27th cyber-attack, operating income margin and EPS increased nicely. Mondelez discussed margin expansion in great detail at their February 21st CAGNY presentation. Overall I think Q2 results were in line with the Mondelez guidance presented back in February with the exception of revenue growth. Even without the cyber-attack, revenue would have still been down 0.3% which isn’t great, and I wonder if that’s what prompted the CEO change?

Mondelez also announced a nice dividend increase from $0.19 a share per quarter to $0.22 a share per quarter. This is a 15.7% increase which is pretty substantial! Even with this large increase the payout ratio is only about 42% which leaves room for large increases moving forward. Management did indicate on the conference call that they are planning to continue increasing the dividend at a faster rate than EPS moving forward, so since Mondelez is planning on low double digit EPS moving forward, there should be some nice dividend increases coming up as well.

Discussing the new CEO

Irene Rosenfeld was a pretty capable CEO in my opinion and I think she did a decent enough job, even if Warren Buffett didn’t agree with her. I liked how she reorganized the company to focus on snacks, implemented an aggressive cost cutting program, and provided a goal where MDLZ is working towards 50% of their sales coming from healthy foods by 2020. Mondelez has also been very shareholder friendly during her tenure as we can see here…

My biggest complaint with her has been far too much tweaking to their recipes. I personally used to love the Chewy Chips Ahoy Cookies, but they have been tweaked at least twice over the years and I think they are much worse now. I’ve heard similar complaints from other people regarding some of their other products.

The new CEO Dirk Van de Put has a pretty impressive looking resume…

What really stands out to me is his global experience which fits perfectly with Mondelez but also how successful he was at McCain Foods, growing revenue 50% since 2011, and increasing the natural and organic selections. Mondelez has started working towards this, but I believe Dirk Van de Put can bring them to the next level.

Conclusion and Big Picture View of Stock…

Overall in my opinion I believe there are several things to like about Mondelez right now. The cost cutting program is producing some good results, but there is still plenty of room for improvement. Looking at this comparison between Mondelez and Hershey shows us this.

First Mondelez from their Q2 2017 earnings release

Now Hershey from their Q2 2017 earnings release.

As we can see Mondelez has plenty of room for improvement and to catch up to one of their competitors in terms of margin.

I like the new CEO. He has a track record of proven success and combining his skills with the proven brands that Mondelez has I think has a great shot of working out. Mondelez also has large stakes owned by activist investors Nelson Peltz and Bill Ackman who I’m sure will continue to apply pressure to the company to either continue improving their own sales and profit margins or potentially push for a takeover.

One thing that I want to point out about Mondelez that I view negatively is their balance sheet as shown here…

Cash of $1.4B compared to Long term debt of $13.2B isn’t ideal in my opinion. Mondelez has the free cash flow to support this, but this level of debt could affect future acquisitions and reduce future share repurchases.

Looking at the valuation we can take the current price of $43.48 and divide that by this year’s earnings forecast of $2.11 to get 20.60. Is 20.60 cheap or expensive? I think there is a two part answer to this question and the answer comes from this website. Looking here we can see that the mean historical S&P 500 PE ratio for stocks is 15.66 which might tell us Mondelez is a bit expensive right now, but that same website also tells us that the current PE of the S&P 500 is 24.70 which tells us Mondelez is trading to a nice discount to the overall market. Overall I tend to think this is a very reasonable valuation for Mondelez. Certainly not cheap, but a company like Mondelez will never be cheap.

Summarizing the current situation; the slow sales growth, improving profit margins, the new CEO, debt levels, and current valuation, I think paying 20x earnings is reasonable to start a long term position in Mondelez.