Automation, Not The Electric Vehicle, Will Kill The Oil Industry

I am an ITS Engineer. 'ITS' stands for Intelligent Transportation Systems. ITS Engineers find ways to more efficiently manage traffic along major highways and interstates. Have you ever seen a Dynamic Message Sign structure installed on the side of the road the says, "10 Miles - 10 Minutes - Exit 72 to Exit 82"? An ITS Engineer designed the system that makes that sign work. Unbeknownst to you, you are a data mining operation. Devices are strategically placed all over roadways that use you as a moving target. On smaller roadways, small Bluetooth detectors ping your cell phone, Bluetooth-enabled stereo, Apple (AAPL) iPad or other connected device at Point A and assign you an address. Eventually, once you make your way to Point B, the system knows exactly how long it took you to get there. Since the distance from Point A to Point B is fixed, the system is able to take a rolling average of everybody's speeds to create an accurate "Time To _______" notification.

On larger tolled highways, systems usually use overhead-mounted tag readers to ping your window-mounted electronic toll receiver. I am an EZPass user here in the Northeast, and I am frequently used as a data point to gauge travel times.

These concepts are how Google (GOOGL)(GOOG) calculates travel times. Did you not get stuck in traffic today because you checked Google Maps before leaving your home, noticed your typical route was designated 'red' and diverted to a 'green' route instead? Google uses your Location Services as a tracking beacon to calculate travel times, and therefore traffic congestion. ITS Engineers such as myself can incorporate that data into State, City and local networks. Thanks, Google!

It's expensive to build new and widen existing roads, and a lot can go wrong. Just finding places to dump all that newly excavated dirt is a logistical nightmare. Making existing roads work smarter costs pennies on the dollar. My business is a niche market within the overall engineering marketplace, but the growth is exploding. The future is in making roads smarter, not bigger, and incorporating you as a data point into a connected system is critical to functionality.

Due to the nature of my work, our company is intensely interested in the future of automated transportation. A thought-provoking article was passed around my office, It Could Be 10 Times Cheaper To Take Electric Robo-Taxis Than To Own A Car By 2030.

If the title isn't shocking enough, just wait until you delve into the predictions.



A Bold Prediction

While the Energy Information Administration predicts that "only about 3% of miles traveled in the U.S. in 2050 will happen in electric cars" (I am calculating 5.8% from the data: 40.4B miles in 100-mile EV's + 167.7B miles in 200-mile EV's out of a total of 3,567.2B miles), a new report is claiming it could happen in a little more than a decade.

The key will not be the electric vehicle itself that will be the downfall of petroleum-powered transportation. Rather, it will be automation that will kill the internal combustion motor. The report predicts that self-driving taxis will make transportation so outrageously inexpensive it won't make economical sense to own a car anymore.

The report claims that a massive transition will take place by 2030, a mere 13 years from now.

By 2030, within 10 years of regulatory approval of fully autonomous vehicles, 95% of all U.S. passenger miles will be served by transport-as-a-service (TaaS) providers who will own and operate fleets of autonomous electric vehicles providing passengers with higher levels of service, faster rides and vastly increased safety at a cost up to 10 times cheaper than today’s individually owned (I.O.) vehicles [...] [...]The TaaS disruption will be driven by economics. The average American family will save more than $5,600 per year in transportation costs, equivalent to a wage raise of 10%. As a result, Americans will keep an extra $1 trillion in their pockets, potentially generating the largest infusion of consumer spending in history.

The report arrives at this substantial cost savings as presented in this chart.

The report claims that the reason why the EIA's estimates are so far off is because this is not an energy transition, but rather a total disruption to the market that will cause shockwaves throughout the entire American way of life. Therefore, the growth will be exponential, not linear.

“This is not an energy transition,” says James Arbib, a London-based venture investor who co-authored the Rethinking Transporation report with serial entrepreneur and author Tony Seba. “This is a technology disruption. And technology disruptions happen in S-curves. They happen much more quickly.”

The Death Of Big Oil

But so what? Let's assume technology does progress exponentially ahead of current estimates and travel becomes automated within the next decade or two? How does that kill the internal combustion motor, exactly? How does that put the oil (USO) business out of business?

Well, it's simple, really.

With so many people electing to take public taxis, the majority of the vehicles on the road will be owned by corporations like Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) - in this case, dedicated automated robo-taxi fleets. Corporations will want a uniform fleet that is easy to care for, refuel and maintain. Internal combustion vehicles are too complex with too many rotating parts. Electric vehicles have far more simplistic drivetrains, presenting lower maintenance and repair costs due to less failure points.

The purpose of automation is to avoid having to perpetually pay human beings. Robots don't need 401K contributions or pensions, healthcare, paid time off, they don't sue you when they injure themselves at work, they don't quit their job or stop showing up one day, they don't fall asleep at their desk or create any workplace drama. It's pointless to roll out a fleet of autonomous vehicles only to hire armies of people that need to maintain and refuel the vehicles constantly. The maintenance and refueling procedures of EV's are much simpler, and since the goal is to remove as many human beings from the equation as possible, economics will force robo-taxi corporations to use EV's.

“It all comes down to vehicle degradation, essentially,” says Arbib. “When you compare the powertrain of an electric vehicle to a gasoline vehicle, there are about 20 moving parts in the power train of an electric vehicle, and 2,000 or so in a gasoline vehicle. So there’s just a lot more that can go wrong in a gasoline vehicle.” Heat and vibration in a gas car also make it degrade faster. If a typical gas vehicle lasts 200,000 miles at the most, an EV could easily last 500,000 miles; the report authors predict that by 2030, they might last for as many as a million miles.

The death of the ICEV and dominance of the EV will be an unintended side effect of automation.

My Personal Views

I am, personally, a staunch supporter of the Internal Combustion Engine.

I don't buy into the green hype of the Electric Vehicle. EV's have real benefits - mainly simplicity of design and long-term maintenance costs, which can be hugely beneficial if initial purchase costs come down - but the environmentalism surrounding the EV is a smokescreen that plays on people's shortsighted understanding of energy generation: just because there aren't emissions visible from a tailpipe doesn't mean there are no emissions. The cost of generating, transmitting and transforming electricity is huge, our distribution network is ancient and highly inefficient (and we have one of the best in the world), the environmental cost of mining material and manufacturing batteries is as bad or worse than drilling for and transporting oil and the infrastructure required to maintain a national population dependent on electricity to fuel all our transportation needs doesn't exist and would require huge upgrades, build-outs and environmental destruction to create (unlike the oil network, which is relatively mature).

If you care about the environment, buy a little Honda (HMC) Civic, Toyota (TM) Corolla or Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) Versa and putt putt around town sipping regular grade gasoline. It's the cheapest, most environmentally-friendly means of personal motor vehicle transportation we have right now, and will have for awhile still.

But that's a very minor argument - very few of us truly make purchases with the environment in mind. Most of us make purchases out of thrift or emotion - we buy what we perceive as a good deal financially, or we spend money on things that give us a temporary adrenaline rush. I don't think the ICEV is going anywhere anytime soon as long as individuals have a say in the decision for one simple reason: ICEV's have a soul. They have a life of their own. It is the vibration of the chassis, the sound of the exhaust, the heart-beat like churning of the camshaft and the pulse of the cylinder heads that make a standard gasoline engine feel alive. Blood, in the form of oil, literally flows throughout the vehicle's heart. The motor quite literally has a pulse. America's connection with the ICE runs deep, and it has spawned a culture nationwide that EV's will never be able to reproduce because they are dead, lifeless and soulless hunks of inorganic material.

On the other hand, people purchase gas-electric hybrids and EV's to create a public persona. The Toyota Prius has mowed down the competition for over a decade because its competitors simply aren't Prius's. The Prius has become a symbol that everyone recognizes - other gas-electric hybrids do not get the public visibility from the brand recognition, and that is what the owners truly want. The amount of extra money one will spend on a Prius versus, for example, a much less expensive but similarly appointed Honda Civic, will never be made up in fuel savings over the life of the vehicle, but most Prius drivers aren't driving a Prius to save money or the environment. Rather, they are driving a Prius to be seen driving a Prius.

The same can be said about a Tesla (TSLA) of any model. They are vehemently expensive and a user will never make up the difference by saving $2.05/gal at the pump once a week. Buying a Tesla is about buying the brand and the image that comes along with it. It is a wealthy man's Prius.



But park a Ford (F) GT500, a Chevrolet (GM) Corvette ZR1 or a Dodge (FCAU) Challenger Hellcat next to any Tesla or Prius and watch them become invisible, hidden behind a wall of hot, bloody, pulsing muscle. That is what most of America wants deep down.

It will take generations for red-blooded Americans to choose an EV over an ICEV if the have the choice. But if you separate Americans from vehicle ownership entirely...that changes the story entirely. It is going to be a tough sell to get a red-blooded American to choose efficiency over excitement, but if you tell that same person they can drop their automobile insurance policy, car payment and maintenance costs and have door-to-door chauffeur service from their doorstep to their office for a fraction of the cost, nap on their way into work and never sit in traffic again, now that is a game-changer. If there is one thing we love more than our muscle, it's not having to use our muscles at all, kick back and relax. I am living proof of this. I recently had a major career change, and now I commute every day into Center City Philadelphia instead of out into a suburban office. The problem is I still live in the suburbs. The commute into the city every day is nightmarish and parking costs are astronomical, but I live 6 blocks from a train that drops me off within 2 blocks of my office for a $174 monthly pass with unlimited rides. I despise the dirty, crammed public train and love my car, but the convenience is so overwhelming my beloved vehicle sits in the driveway collecting dust, only to emerge on Sundays to make my weekly grocery trip.

I don't want the oil industry to collapse within my lifetime. I have healthy stakes in Chevron (CVX), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Valero (VLO) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)(RDS.B). These are great, old companies that have treated their investors well over the decades, and I want them to treat me well throughout my lifetime. But make no mistake - people own vehicles for autonomy first and foremost. They want to get exactly where they want to go at a moment's notice and they're willing to deal with traffic jams, potholes, blown transmissions, flat tires, oil changes, car accidents, speeding tickets and DUI's for that autonomy. If we get to the point as a society where someone else will do it for us in an instant, taking us exactly where we want to go when we want to go for less money while eliminating the need to buy car insurance and maintain a vehicle, the game is over for the oil industry, folks. Owning a car will be like owning a boat. It'll be for the die-hard hobbyists that like tinkering around with their vehicles and drag racing at the local 1/4 mile strip. Most can't be bothered with changing their own oil let alone swap out their exhaust manifolds with a set of longtube headers and a catback exhaust kit. Average Joe won't want to be bothered with the hassle.

An Overly Aggressive Timeline

I do believe this will come to pass. It is only a matter of time until the transportation industry becomes automated. When that happens, I believe the ICEV will be replaced by the "Electric Robo-Taxi" out of necessity, and that truly will be the arrow to the heart of the oil industry. It is the timeline I have a problem with because the report neglects a significant entity: the US Government. It assumes regulatory approval will be quick and easy.

1. Automated transportation will not be allowed on roads overnight. Even if the process of developing the next technology is perfected within the next decade, it will be impossible to roll the vehicles out on all the roadways. Mapping is incomplete and inconsistent, and if the technology is approved for use, it will likely only be allowed on the most significant highways or within highly urbanized areas with extremely accurate mapping. For rural America, this likely will not become a reality for a very long time.



2. There is very little work being done in the trucking industry. Professional drivers carrying freight will likely be safe for quite awhile.

3. Big Oil, Big Automotive and Big Transportation have a lot of very powerful lobbyists. Right now, the idea of autonomous robo-taxis is a pipe dream, but if it ever becomes a reality, you can bet lobbyists will be pouring gigantic sums of money into Congress to over-regulate as much of the industry as possible to limit its reach.

More than likely, these vehicles will only be allowed on a handful of roads initially. Or, maybe, entire arteries will be constructed for them that are "automated vehicles only" to remove the human element from the equation.

Imagine the world automated vehicles could give us. No accidents. No traffic jams. No stop signs or traffic lights. No traffic police. People could live 50 miles outside of urban areas in rural peace and quiet, call their robo-taxi and be chauffeured at speeds in excess of 100MPH to their job in minutes, never stopping until they're dropped off safely at their destination. This is an entirely possible reality, but for it to be possible, human beings will likely have to be removed from the equation. That means banning us from driving. While I do see that happening one day, I don't see it possible as long as all of us are alive today. There would be too much resistance from a culture that simply loves to drive. While a purely theoretical free market roll-out of this technology may follow an S-curve of exponential growth, I think human beings will prevent that. We don't exist in a truly free market.

For those of us concerned that (or rooting for) the Electric Vehicle will kill Big Oil, I believe your attention is misplaced. Look toward automated transportation. That, if anything, will be the real cause of Big Oil's demise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX, XOM, VLO, RDS.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All information found herein, including any ideas, opinions, views, predictions, commentaries, forecasts, suggestions or stock picks, expressed or implied, are for informational, entertainment or educational purposes only and should not be construed as personal investment advice. I am not a licensed investment adviser.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.