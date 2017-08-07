Buying Nvidia Right Now: Doubt the Analysts

The market is pricing in a $15 movement, but my backtests show this to be unlikely.

We discuss strategies to handle the increased volatility and potential for profit-taking without having to exit the market.

With Nvidia at an all-time high and heading into earnings, what is an investor to do?

Nvidia (NVDA) shares have rallied hard in 2017, bringing with them an oft-neglected rise in volatility. The actual increase in volatility is not accurately reflected in option prices; in fact, implied volatility – from which options are priced – has outpaced the statistical volatility:

Both NVDA stock holders and speculators should be eyeing options to sell for some extra income, as the implied volatility is about to drop due to earnings. While my backtests on short option strategies have proved short options into earnings to be a profitable strategy, it is always better to predict a directional movement if possible. For NVDA, as per my backtests, the past is often a reliable predictor of the future – and this holds true for earnings, too.

Perhaps the most important question for NVDA is whether the stock is overpriced, overbought, or overcompensating for earnings growth. The last overbought signal did predict a pullback:

Knowing whether profit-taking is likely on earnings can help investors stay out of an earnings report that is likely to move south in spite of an EPS beat. NVDA invariably beats on EPS, and many investors find out the hard way that an EPS beat does not equate to a rally:

If a stock beats on EPS at the same time price targets are hit, we see a selloff instead of a rally. I have found that we can often predict such a selloff by looking at the "overboughtness," the analyst expectations after the current quarter, and the insider trading positioning. If price targets are being hit already or soon, we cannot safely expect an EPS spike to lead to a stock rally.

We have already seen the stock’s "overboughtness," bringing a bit of concern. The future analyst predictions can be seen in the chart above; we don’t expect huge EPS increases in the next year. It seems that the biggest fundamental rally has already occurred. Now, we look at the insider trading:

The more insider selling, the more likely groupthink price targets have been hit. Note the current quarter holds more insider selling than any of the previous three quarters. The past six quarters have brought NVDA from $27 to the current $170.

While we Earnings Exposers have traded NVDA in the long direction during earnings over the past couple years, we are going to sit NVDA out this time. EPS will likely beat, as always, but too many indicators of price targets being met tell us that profit-taking is highly likely. The risk/reward here is simply not in our favor.

That said, if you are holding stock at this time, I do have a technique you can use: Stay long stock but go short volatility. Volatility always drops after earnings, so being short over earnings is always profitable. The problem is designing an options strategy that doesn’t hurt your earnings too much if you have a directional position on the stock.

Here’s my recommended play:

Sell Aug11 $170 call

Sell Aug11 $160 put

Sell Aug18 $175 call

This aligns with price targeting of $5 increases a week, which I believe to be reasonable. If we see a selloff, our expectation is that NVDA will not fall lower than $160 – or at least will bounce back to above $160 by the end of the week – also reasonable, in my opinion. Expect $1,500 in income due to the volatility crush.

The main risk factor is a selloff of a magnitude unexpected. The options market is pricing in a move of $15 (cost of the at-the-money straddle), but my backtests show NVDA to be less volatile than expected on public news releases. In fact, this is true for most stocks and is why short straddles are profitable trade techniques for earnings plays.

When you factor in NVDA’s propensity for upward drifting after negative news events (i.e., investors seeing buying opportunities on the selloff), you can justify the tight short put. Of course, if you think NVDA is in greater danger than I do, drop the strike price of the put option to a safer level.

On the upside, the short calls expose you to having your long stock being called away. However, if this happens, it will happen at a profit to you, forcing you to sell at $170 or $175 – selling at an all-time high. You can always buy again after taking the profit from the options strategy.

This is a common strategy for our earnings newsletter. You can take advantage of price targets being reached and the extra volatility pricing four times per year, if you are daring. I hope this technique serves you well until we see more of the valuation-sentiment discrepancy that we noticed earlier this year.

Check out my NVDA earnings prediction analysis from before; you can apply the same analysis every quarter.

Notes:

