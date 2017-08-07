Cinemark Sell-Off Is Unjustified

Earlier this week AMC Holdings (AMC), the parent company of the eponymous movie theater chain, plunged 20 percent after announcing that it would miss earnings expectations by a wide margin. Following this box office bomb, shares of other movie theater chains promptly dropped. One of those companies was Cinemark (CNK), which lost almost 5 percent of its value and is now down nearly 10 percent since I wrote about it in April. While AMC may have been due for a correction, Cinemark remains a solid company offering fantastic long term value for shareholders.



Let us start by looking at AMC, which has been majority owned since 2012 by Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda. Wanda is run by China’s second-richest man Wang Jianlin, whose global entertainment ambitions are no secret. In just the last two years, AMC has spent nearly $3.5 billion to acquire Starplex Cinemas, Carmike Cinemas, Odeon, and Nordic Cinema Group, making it the largest theater chain in the world. Wanda has certainly become a major force in entertainment, but how any of this creates value for AMC shareholders remains unclear. The company is now saddled with $5 billion in debt, and investors should not bank on a bailout from Wanda if things go sour. The parent company has recently fallen out of favor with the Chinese government, whose state-run banks have halted financing for the firm’s acquisition binge amid a clampdown on capital outflows.



While CEO Adam Aron claims that the integration of acquisitions has been “very smooth,” the company incurred $23 million in merger and acquisition expenses during Q4 of last year. Considering that net income was $33 million that quarter, these charges are certainly not pocket change. Then as part of an agreement with the Justice Department after buying Carmike, AMC sold a stake in theater advertising company National CineMedia (NCMI) at a loss of over $200 million. Due to the company’s poor performance, AMC executives announced this week that planned capital expenditures, largely to renovate theaters, would be slashed by $100 million.



Contrast this mess with Cinemark, which handily beat earnings expectations last quarter and is on track to earn record profits this year. Unlike AMC, Cinemark is relatively conservative when it comes to M&A activity and large capital expenditures. During the Q4 earnings call, CFO Sean Gamble stated that “we’re very focused on more of our organic growth.” Cinemark has also taken a more cautious approach to theater renovation, although maintenance capital expenditure was still an aggressive $237 million in 2016. Return on invested capital surpassed 10 percent last year, both blowing away AMC’s shrinking returns and demonstrating that Cinemark’s management knows how to allocate resources. Additionally, Cinemark’s earnings multiple of 18.5 in 2016 was well below AMC’s multiple of 26.7, even though the former is clearly the superior company.



Aside from questionable management decisions, investors also worry about the impact of Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon (AMZN), which have gotten into the business of producing their own feature length films. However, these concerns are probably overblown. People have been talking about the death of theaters ever since the advent of video on demand, but the reality is that foot traffic has held largely steady over the last twenty years. Being able to watch a movie on the big screen will hold its appeal for many years to come, even if every new film could be streamed on a 12-inch laptop display.



To be clear, the theater business will never again be a hot growth industry. But none of the major players are resting on their laurels, and going to a theater today is a much better experience than it was ten years ago. If anything, new trends and technological developments have benefited the theater chains, Picture quality is much better, seats are more comfortable, refreshment options abound, and booking is far more convenient. At less than 17 times earnings, Cinemark represents good value in an expensive market. The stock is down 12 percent from its peak in 2017 despite strong performance, bringing the price-to-earnings ratio to levels not seen for six years. Perhaps AMC was due for a plunge with its undeserved lofty valuation, but Cinemark remains fairly priced.

